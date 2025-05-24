ADVERTISEMENT

Alright, people, no need to panic (okay, maybe a tiny bit), but the epic Amazon Memorial Day sale is officially in its "last dance" phase. If your online cart has been sitting there with just a tumbleweed rolling through it, or you've been playing a risky game of "I'll totally add that later," well, "later" has pretty much arrived with its bags packed, ready to leave.

We've all been caught in that endless scroll, promising our future selves we'll hit "checkout" eventually. But "eventually" is now, and we've done the digital dumpster diving for you, unearthing the absolute best deals still hanging tough, just hoping you'll swipe right and give them a new home before the sale signs disappear faster than free pizza at a party.

Traditional Floss Is Basically Crying In The Corner Now That This Water Flosser Has Entered The Chat To Give Your Gums The Glow-Up They Deserve

Blue Waterpik water flosser on bathroom sink, featured in Amazon Memorial Day sale with top deals to grab quickly.

Review: "Works great with strong pressure and a nice pulse speed. It's waterproof and fairly quiet." - ALMEQDAD TANNAN

amazon.com , T.R Report

    Your Chiropractor Might Actually Miss You A Little Bit Once You Start Snoozing On This Ergonomic Pillow For Side Sleepers , Because Crick-In-The-Neck Mornings Are So Over

    Orthopedic memory foam pillow with ergonomic design and central hole, one of 25 Amazon finds in the Memorial Day sale.

    Review: "Super impressed with this pillow. High quality, soft memory foam is so comfortable and supports my neck while sleeping." - Amy

    amazon.com , Amy Report

    Your Feline Overlord Might Just Start Demanding Tiny Crowns And Scepters Once They Experience The Luxury Of This Self Cleaning Litter Box Handling Their Business, Leaving You Off Scooping Duty

    Cat approaching a modern automatic litter box, highlighting top Amazon Memorial Day sale finds for pet products.

    Review: "Love love love this!!! The set up process was super easy, both physically, and on the app! This litter box is also so quiet, the noise still startles our cats at the moment, but they will get used to it!" - Kellie Wells

    amazon.com , Kellie Wells Report

    Clear reclosable snack bags with zipper closure held above a box on a kitchen countertop, Amazon Memorial Day sale item.

    Review: "These are good quality and the perfect size for my need!" - Annan

    amazon.com , Annan Report

    Your Dashboard Is About To Get Its Own Tiny, Adorable Co-Pilot That Judges Traffic With You, Thanks To This Swinging Duck Car Hanging Ornament

    White and yellow duck car ornament hanging in front of a car dashboard during the Amazon Memorial Day sale fade-out.

    Review: "Super cute, I absolutely love it." - Chelsea

    amazon.com Report

    Those Random Splotches And Uneven Tones That Try To Throw A Party On Your Face Are Gently But Firmly Managed By Laura Geller Color Correcting Foundation

    Hand holding marbled makeup compact next to a woman with long blonde hair outdoors, highlighting Amazon Memorial Day sale finds.

    Review: "I went online and took the quiz. I was suggested the LIGHT. I looked like I got a fake tan and so I decided to go with it and just add a lighter setting powder to make it work. This went on sale so I got the lighter shade and I am so happy I did! I love the feel of this makeup and it doesn't have a scent and it is so light yet covers... perfect for me." - Ashley Navarrete

    amazon.com , Darby Hayford , Loloshappylife Report

    That Lukewarm Water Life Is Officially Over When You Commit To The Icy Goodness Held Within A Hydro Flask 32 Oz

    Hand holding a blue Hydro Flask water bottle inside a cardboard box during the Amazon Memorial Day Sale grab.

    Review: "Nothing compares to Hydroflask. It keeps my coffee warm all day and my water will still have ice cubes in it the following morning." - Gage T

    amazon.com , Angel Report

    Black Cosori air fryer on kitchen counter and cooked chicken thighs inside showing Amazon Memorial Day Sale finds.

    Review: "The air fryer itself is great. It has many modes and lets you cook at a great range of temperatures. It also comes with a little guide book with recommendations and recipes even. It looks great and is very easy to clean!" - Stephane Nouafo

    amazon.com , Stephane Nouafo Report

    Still scrolling with us? Excellent choice, because the discount bonanza isn't quite ready for its curtain call. We've got even more must-have items lined up that your bank account (and let's be real, your impulse-buy-loving heart) will thank you for nabbing before the prices go back to their regularly scheduled programming.
    Your Old Sheets Are About To File For Divorce Because This Queen Size 4 Piece Sheet Set Is Moving In And Stealing All The Cuddles

    White bed sheets and pillows displayed on a bed with a vase of red roses, Amazon Memorial Day Sale finds.

    Review: "I’m very happy with this sheet set. The fabric is soft, breathable, and feels cool at night. It fits my queen mattress perfectly, even with a thick topper. The color is beautiful, and it really looks like hotel-quality bedding. Great price for the comfort and quality. I would buy it again!" - Mariana

    amazon.com Report

    That Funky Smell Your Retainer Sometimes Gets Is About To Be Yeeted Into Oblivion, All Thanks To These Retainer Cleanser Tablets That Make It Feel Brand New

    Woman holding a teeth retainer cleaner box and a close-up of clear dental retainers for Amazon Memorial Day Sale finds.

    Review: "I thought I was doing a good job by scrubbing my night guard with a Sonicare toothbrush every day. These tablets are amazing and keep my night guard fresh, clean and looking brand new. So much easier than before!!" - Nancy Morphis

    amazon.com , Jennie McEndree , Julie Faenza Report

    Prepare For Your Extra-Large Furry Friend To Snooze So Soundly On These Orthopedic Dog Beds For Extra Large Dogs , You Might Actually Get To Watch A Whole Movie Uninterrupted For Once

    Two dogs relaxing on beds near a fireplace with decorative dog statue during Amazon Memorial Day Sale fade-out.

    Review: "The doggos love these beds! For the small price you get a relatively soft dog bed, an easily removable cover if you need to wash it, and also a very happy dog. The quality feels good and also is super quick and easy to set up." - Ryan

    amazon.com , Ryan Report

    Finally, You Can Give The World's Unwanted Background Noise The 'Thank U, Next' Treatment And Vibe In Your Own Little Bubble With These Soundcore Noise Canceling Headphones

    Young man wearing black wireless headphones, enjoying music with Amazon Memorial Day sale discounts on tech accessories.

    Review: "The Battery life is good last at least almost day on a full charge. Noise canceling is okay it cancels some noise but not all noise. Sometimes it feels like it’s not canceling the noise. I love the design of the headphones. The quality of it entirely is nice." - Darryl

    amazon.com Report

    Forget Those "I Just Rolled Out Of Bed And Then Out Of A Suitcase" Vibes, The Nori Press Travel Steam Iron Ensures Your Ootd Is Always Fire, Even On The Go

    Wrinkle-free fabric steamer in packaging next to a light green wrinkled shirt hanging on a tiled wall.

    Review: "I am so impressed with the Nori Press Travel Steam Iron! As someone who travels frequently and loves looking polished on the go, this little gadget has been a game changer. It heats up quickly, fits easily in my carry on, and works like a charm on everything from delicate blouses to thicker fabrics. I love that it combines the functions of an iron and steamer plus, it’s super easy to use and doesn’t take up much space at all. My clothes look crisp and fresh in minutes, no ironing board needed. Highly recommend for anyone who wants to stay wrinkle free while traveling!" - MercuryKristen

    amazon.com , MercuryKristen , Mallory C OBrien Report

    Get Ready For Your Pout To Enter Its Main Character Era, Smelling Like A Peach Dream And Feeling Ridiculously Soft, All Thanks To This Tonymoly Mini Peach Lip Balm

    A hand holding a peach-shaped lip balm next to a close-up of smooth, moisturized lips from the Amazon Memorial Day Sale.

    Review: "It's been my favorite for couple of years." - Noora Alobaidi

    amazon.com , PusheenCat Report

    Stop Looking Like You Just Sprinted Through A Sauna On Your Lunch Break With A Handheld Mini Fan That Delivers A Personal Breeze Whenever, Wherever

    Hand holding a small pink portable fan spinning rapidly outdoors on green grass during Amazon Memorial Day Sale.

    Review: "I love the size of this fan makes it easy to fit into my purse. The power of the fan is amazing especially with the two speed levels it has. I use it when in the heat or even to dry my makeup after putting on setting spray. It’s not heavy at all which I love. And I couldn’t resist but to get it in my favorite color pink." - babyjaay_

    amazon.com , babyjaay_ Report

    That Mountain Of Shoes And Coats Currently Staging A Hostile Takeover Of Your Doorway Is About To Meet Its Match With This Entryway Bench And Coat/Shoe Rack Combo That Makes Coming Home A Little Less Like An Obstacle Course

    Entryway shoe rack with hanging hooks holding a jacket and hat, showcasing an organized storage solution from the Amazon Memorial Day Sale.

    Review: "Very easy to put together and Perfect for my entryway to hold shoes and odds and ends. It is nice stylish as well." - Amazon Customer

    amazon.com Report

    Okay, intrepid shoppers, we're rounding the final bend, but don't you dare close that tab yet! There are still a few more ridiculously good finds glittering amongst the remaining deals, practically waving little flags to get your attention and jump into your cart.
    For Those Of Us Whose Shoe Collection Has Its Own Gravitational Pull, This 6-Tier Shoe Cabinet With Shutter Doors Offers A Stylish Way To Contain The Chaos Behind Those Chic Shutter Doors

    Modern wooden shoe cabinet with decorative items on top in a bright hallway, featured in Amazon Memorial Day Sale finds.

    Review: "It’s beautiful! Exactly what expected. My husband put it together, took about an hour. It seems very solid for now. I bought black shelf liner to keep it from getting scratched." - Sonia Alvarez

    amazon.com Report

    Tell Those UV Rays "You Shall Not Pass!" Gandalf-Style With This Clinique SPF 50 Mineral Face Sunscreen That Creates A Gentle Barrier For Your Precious Face

    Hand holding Clinique SPF 50 mineral sunscreen fluid for face, featured in Amazon Memorial Day Sale finds.

    Review: "Favorite sunscreen leaves my face feeling really soft and great for those who have allergies to sunscreen." - Peaches

    amazon.com , Dolly Clockwork Report

    If The Thought Of Drilling Into Your Bathroom Tiles Gives You More Commitment Anxiety Than A "We Need To Talk" Text, This No Drilling 6-Piece Shower Caddy Set Is Here To Organize Your Life, Stress-Free

    Bathroom shelves filled with hair and skincare products featured in the Amazon Memorial Day Sale finds.

    Review: "I have alot of body care products & needed a shelf that could hold everything or atleast majority of them so I decided to purchase this... I thought that the adhesives wouldn't hold especially when it's getting constantly wet but to my surprise they're still holding strong & I've installed them from january... it looks really great, I love seeing how the items are on it... definitely recommend." - Sash

    amazon.com , Sash Report

    Wireless charging stand on a wooden table holding a smartphone and a smartwatch during the Amazon Memorial Day Sale.

    Review: "Works on iPhone 15 and Apple Watch 6. Space saver is nice." - James

    amazon.com , James Report

    That Lingering "What Died In Here?" Scent From Your Sink Is About To Get A Major Glow-Down Thanks To These Garbage Disposal Cleaner Deodorizer Tablets , Leaving Things Actually Fresh

    Packet of disposal cleaner held over kitchen sink drain with water running, featured in Amazon Memorial Day sale finds.

    Review: "This disposal cleaner works really well. It smells great and it feels like it is working well because it foams up really well. For the price I pay for the year for the cleaner, it is a really good value. It is way less expensive than it would be at the grocery or big box store. I enjoy it so much that I bought some for my son, too." - Rebecca R.

    amazon.com , Ellicia Report

    Prepare For Your Lawn To Enter Its 'Look At Me Now' Era, Becoming The Green Envy Of The Neighborhood, Thanks To Scotts Turf Builder Lawn Food

    Before and after comparison of revitalized lawn grass as part of Amazon Memorial Day Sale gardening finds promotion.

    Review: "Great product. Worked wonders for me. after about a month my lawn looked healthy and green. Like it was brand new again!" - Danic123

    amazon.com , Danic123 Report

    Stop Playing That Risky Game Of "Will My Charger Actually Have Charge?" Because This Portable Power Bank With LED Display Lays Out Exactly How Much Juice You've Got Left To Keep Your Digital Life Afloat

    Portable charger and user manual shown as part of Amazon Memorial Day Sale awesome finds with fast charging feature.

    Review: "I bought this Powerbank for my wife first, and then for myself as it worked out well for her. I found this portable power bank to be extremely useful for charging my iPhone, my fitness tracker and my headphones. In fact this charger can charge them ALL at once." - Chuck D.

    amazon.com , Chuck D. Report

    Keep An Eye On Your Porch Pirate Situation, Or Just Watch The Neighborhood Squirrels Enact Their Tiny Dramas, With This Blink Outdoor Security Camera

    Outdoor security camera mounted on wooden fence, featured in Amazon Memorial Day sale for quick home protection deals.

    Review: "This is my 6th Blink Camera and the best picture image, range and microphone quality of all of them I can monitor almost the entire parameter in front of my home and driveway to the street considering my camera location and my home offset from the curb is far. Even though they are weather proved I have mounted them under the house awning for best location and protection. They have remained cleaned and in great shape." - Jose Gomez

    amazon.com Report

    Stop The Daily Outlet Hunger Games And Give All Your Electronics Their Own Dedicated, Protected Charging Spot With This 6 Ft Surge Protector Power Strip

    Compact power strip with multiple outlets and plugs connected, ideal for Amazon Memorial Day Sale deals.

    Review: "I just moved and was severely lacking outlets so I ordered this. This has been an absolute lifesaver in my new home. It adds plenty of outlets, USB and USBC plug ins without being a large chunky outlet brick. The size is small and practical, so it's not ugly or looks out of place. It works well, the cord is long but not too long, and the price is great. I will definitely be purchasing more of these for my home!" - Celine

    amazon.com , KMA Report

