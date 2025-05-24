25 Amazon Memorial Day Savings That Are Entering Their Last Mile
Alright, people, no need to panic (okay, maybe a tiny bit), but the epic Amazon Memorial Day sale is officially in its "last dance" phase. If your online cart has been sitting there with just a tumbleweed rolling through it, or you've been playing a risky game of "I'll totally add that later," well, "later" has pretty much arrived with its bags packed, ready to leave.
We've all been caught in that endless scroll, promising our future selves we'll hit "checkout" eventually. But "eventually" is now, and we've done the digital dumpster diving for you, unearthing the absolute best deals still hanging tough, just hoping you'll swipe right and give them a new home before the sale signs disappear faster than free pizza at a party.
This post may include affiliate links.
Traditional Floss Is Basically Crying In The Corner Now That This Water Flosser Has Entered The Chat To Give Your Gums The Glow-Up They Deserve
Review: "Works great with strong pressure and a nice pulse speed. It's waterproof and fairly quiet." - ALMEQDAD TANNAN
Your Chiropractor Might Actually Miss You A Little Bit Once You Start Snoozing On This Ergonomic Pillow For Side Sleepers , Because Crick-In-The-Neck Mornings Are So Over
Review: "Super impressed with this pillow. High quality, soft memory foam is so comfortable and supports my neck while sleeping." - Amy
Your Feline Overlord Might Just Start Demanding Tiny Crowns And Scepters Once They Experience The Luxury Of This Self Cleaning Litter Box Handling Their Business, Leaving You Off Scooping Duty
Review: "Love love love this!!! The set up process was super easy, both physically, and on the app! This litter box is also so quiet, the noise still startles our cats at the moment, but they will get used to it!" - Kellie Wells
Embrace Your Most Ambitious Snack-Packing Dreams Because With 300 Snack Bags , You're Basically Set Until The Next Millennium, Or At Least Next Tuesday If You're A Serious Snacker
Review: "These are good quality and the perfect size for my need!" - Annan
Your Dashboard Is About To Get Its Own Tiny, Adorable Co-Pilot That Judges Traffic With You, Thanks To This Swinging Duck Car Hanging Ornament
Review: "Super cute, I absolutely love it." - Chelsea
Those Random Splotches And Uneven Tones That Try To Throw A Party On Your Face Are Gently But Firmly Managed By Laura Geller Color Correcting Foundation
Review: "I went online and took the quiz. I was suggested the LIGHT. I looked like I got a fake tan and so I decided to go with it and just add a lighter setting powder to make it work. This went on sale so I got the lighter shade and I am so happy I did! I love the feel of this makeup and it doesn't have a scent and it is so light yet covers... perfect for me." - Ashley Navarrete
That Lukewarm Water Life Is Officially Over When You Commit To The Icy Goodness Held Within A Hydro Flask 32 Oz
Review: "Nothing compares to Hydroflask. It keeps my coffee warm all day and my water will still have ice cubes in it the following morning." - Gage T
Prepare For Your Oven To Get Seriously Jealous Because The Cosori Air Fryer 9-In-1 Is About To Become The New Favorite Child In Your Kitchen Appliance Family
Review: "The air fryer itself is great. It has many modes and lets you cook at a great range of temperatures. It also comes with a little guide book with recommendations and recipes even. It looks great and is very easy to clean!" - Stephane Nouafo
Still scrolling with us? Excellent choice, because the discount bonanza isn't quite ready for its curtain call. We've got even more must-have items lined up that your bank account (and let's be real, your impulse-buy-loving heart) will thank you for nabbing before the prices go back to their regularly scheduled programming.
Your Old Sheets Are About To File For Divorce Because This Queen Size 4 Piece Sheet Set Is Moving In And Stealing All The Cuddles
Review: "I’m very happy with this sheet set. The fabric is soft, breathable, and feels cool at night. It fits my queen mattress perfectly, even with a thick topper. The color is beautiful, and it really looks like hotel-quality bedding. Great price for the comfort and quality. I would buy it again!" - Mariana
That Funky Smell Your Retainer Sometimes Gets Is About To Be Yeeted Into Oblivion, All Thanks To These Retainer Cleanser Tablets That Make It Feel Brand New
Review: "I thought I was doing a good job by scrubbing my night guard with a Sonicare toothbrush every day. These tablets are amazing and keep my night guard fresh, clean and looking brand new. So much easier than before!!" - Nancy Morphis
Prepare For Your Extra-Large Furry Friend To Snooze So Soundly On These Orthopedic Dog Beds For Extra Large Dogs , You Might Actually Get To Watch A Whole Movie Uninterrupted For Once
Review: "The doggos love these beds! For the small price you get a relatively soft dog bed, an easily removable cover if you need to wash it, and also a very happy dog. The quality feels good and also is super quick and easy to set up." - Ryan
Finally, You Can Give The World's Unwanted Background Noise The 'Thank U, Next' Treatment And Vibe In Your Own Little Bubble With These Soundcore Noise Canceling Headphones
Review: "The Battery life is good last at least almost day on a full charge. Noise canceling is okay it cancels some noise but not all noise. Sometimes it feels like it’s not canceling the noise. I love the design of the headphones. The quality of it entirely is nice." - Darryl
Forget Those "I Just Rolled Out Of Bed And Then Out Of A Suitcase" Vibes, The Nori Press Travel Steam Iron Ensures Your Ootd Is Always Fire, Even On The Go
Review: "I am so impressed with the Nori Press Travel Steam Iron! As someone who travels frequently and loves looking polished on the go, this little gadget has been a game changer. It heats up quickly, fits easily in my carry on, and works like a charm on everything from delicate blouses to thicker fabrics. I love that it combines the functions of an iron and steamer plus, it’s super easy to use and doesn’t take up much space at all. My clothes look crisp and fresh in minutes, no ironing board needed. Highly recommend for anyone who wants to stay wrinkle free while traveling!" - MercuryKristen
Get Ready For Your Pout To Enter Its Main Character Era, Smelling Like A Peach Dream And Feeling Ridiculously Soft, All Thanks To This Tonymoly Mini Peach Lip Balm
Review: "It's been my favorite for couple of years." - Noora Alobaidi
Stop Looking Like You Just Sprinted Through A Sauna On Your Lunch Break With A Handheld Mini Fan That Delivers A Personal Breeze Whenever, Wherever
Review: "I love the size of this fan makes it easy to fit into my purse. The power of the fan is amazing especially with the two speed levels it has. I use it when in the heat or even to dry my makeup after putting on setting spray. It’s not heavy at all which I love. And I couldn’t resist but to get it in my favorite color pink." - babyjaay_
That Mountain Of Shoes And Coats Currently Staging A Hostile Takeover Of Your Doorway Is About To Meet Its Match With This Entryway Bench And Coat/Shoe Rack Combo That Makes Coming Home A Little Less Like An Obstacle Course
Review: "Very easy to put together and Perfect for my entryway to hold shoes and odds and ends. It is nice stylish as well." - Amazon Customer
Okay, intrepid shoppers, we're rounding the final bend, but don't you dare close that tab yet! There are still a few more ridiculously good finds glittering amongst the remaining deals, practically waving little flags to get your attention and jump into your cart.
For Those Of Us Whose Shoe Collection Has Its Own Gravitational Pull, This 6-Tier Shoe Cabinet With Shutter Doors Offers A Stylish Way To Contain The Chaos Behind Those Chic Shutter Doors
Review: "It’s beautiful! Exactly what expected. My husband put it together, took about an hour. It seems very solid for now. I bought black shelf liner to keep it from getting scratched." - Sonia Alvarez
Tell Those UV Rays "You Shall Not Pass!" Gandalf-Style With This Clinique SPF 50 Mineral Face Sunscreen That Creates A Gentle Barrier For Your Precious Face
Review: "Favorite sunscreen leaves my face feeling really soft and great for those who have allergies to sunscreen." - Peaches
If The Thought Of Drilling Into Your Bathroom Tiles Gives You More Commitment Anxiety Than A "We Need To Talk" Text, This No Drilling 6-Piece Shower Caddy Set Is Here To Organize Your Life, Stress-Free
Review: "I have alot of body care products & needed a shelf that could hold everything or atleast majority of them so I decided to purchase this... I thought that the adhesives wouldn't hold especially when it's getting constantly wet but to my surprise they're still holding strong & I've installed them from january... it looks really great, I love seeing how the items are on it... definitely recommend." - Sash
Give Your Nightstand A Marie Kondo Moment Because This 3 In 1 Apple Charging Station Sparks Joy By Juicing Up Your iPhone, Apple Watch, And AirPods All At Once, No Cable Chaos Invited
Review: "Works on iPhone 15 and Apple Watch 6. Space saver is nice." - James
That Lingering "What Died In Here?" Scent From Your Sink Is About To Get A Major Glow-Down Thanks To These Garbage Disposal Cleaner Deodorizer Tablets , Leaving Things Actually Fresh
Review: "This disposal cleaner works really well. It smells great and it feels like it is working well because it foams up really well. For the price I pay for the year for the cleaner, it is a really good value. It is way less expensive than it would be at the grocery or big box store. I enjoy it so much that I bought some for my son, too." - Rebecca R.
Prepare For Your Lawn To Enter Its 'Look At Me Now' Era, Becoming The Green Envy Of The Neighborhood, Thanks To Scotts Turf Builder Lawn Food
Review: "Great product. Worked wonders for me. after about a month my lawn looked healthy and green. Like it was brand new again!" - Danic123
Stop Playing That Risky Game Of "Will My Charger Actually Have Charge?" Because This Portable Power Bank With LED Display Lays Out Exactly How Much Juice You've Got Left To Keep Your Digital Life Afloat
Review: "I bought this Powerbank for my wife first, and then for myself as it worked out well for her. I found this portable power bank to be extremely useful for charging my iPhone, my fitness tracker and my headphones. In fact this charger can charge them ALL at once." - Chuck D.
Keep An Eye On Your Porch Pirate Situation, Or Just Watch The Neighborhood Squirrels Enact Their Tiny Dramas, With This Blink Outdoor Security Camera
Review: "This is my 6th Blink Camera and the best picture image, range and microphone quality of all of them I can monitor almost the entire parameter in front of my home and driveway to the street considering my camera location and my home offset from the curb is far. Even though they are weather proved I have mounted them under the house awning for best location and protection. They have remained cleaned and in great shape." - Jose Gomez
Stop The Daily Outlet Hunger Games And Give All Your Electronics Their Own Dedicated, Protected Charging Spot With This 6 Ft Surge Protector Power Strip
Review: "I just moved and was severely lacking outlets so I ordered this. This has been an absolute lifesaver in my new home. It adds plenty of outlets, USB and USBC plug ins without being a large chunky outlet brick. The size is small and practical, so it's not ugly or looks out of place. It works well, the cord is long but not too long, and the price is great. I will definitely be purchasing more of these for my home!" - Celine