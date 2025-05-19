Your Memorial Day Just Got Way More Awesome With These 22 Killer Amazon Deals
Prepare your clicking fingers and maybe hide your credit card from your more sensible self for just a little while, because the shopping gods have smiled upon us. That magical time, the Amazon Memorial Day sale, is descending like a glorious, bargain-filled meteor shower, and your wishlist is practically vibrating with anticipation. It's that sweet spot where "I want it" and "OMG, it's actually on sale" do a beautiful little tango.
We've bravely navigated the digital aisles, scrolled through mountains of markdowns, and basically done the online equivalent of extreme treasure hunting to unearth 22 deals so good, they might just make you do a little happy dance in your living room. From those gadgets you've been eyeing to the home upgrades you totally deserve, get ready to snag some serious steals without the usual buyer's remorse. Your future self, surrounded by awesome new stuff acquired at a delightful discount, will thank you.
Your Home Is About To Become A Tiny, Adorable, And Surprisingly Low-Maintenance Desert Oasis With A 20 Pack Live Succulent Plants
Review: "PERFECT healthy condition! I didn't know how this would go, but I am ecstatic with these plants and this vendor. I have NEVER seen a package that was packed so well, with care and attention to keeping these plants in perfect condition. Although I could not select the plant variety, it was an excellent assortment. I will definitely be ordering more plants from this vendor. You can be assured that any plants ordered from this vendor will arrive in pristine condition." - Tony J
You Can Finally Reclaim Your Evenings From Those Buzzing Bloodsuckers And Their Itchy Aftermath With A Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller
Review: "Works great! Easy to refill and recharge. We set it outside the door of our Camper to keep pests away from the door. We set another on the picnic table and we are comfortable." - Rose Fontana
You Can Finally Snag That Crucial On-The-Go Power Without Your Wallet Crying Thanks To This Deal For An Iniu Portable Charger
Review: "What a great portable charger! It’s is black in color and the paw that shows you when it’s fully charged is very bright. It is the perfect size to fit in the pocket of my suitcase or my smaller purse when traveling. It’s very durable and lasts a long time. I used it to charge my phone and ear pods while traveling. The charger held its power for a couple days before needing recharged." - Shawn
Your Backyard's Nighttime Ambiance Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade, No Messy Wires Or Electricians Needed, Thanks To Some Solar Outdoor Lights
Review: "Perfect for our new ramada/pergola (Mirador). I used the canopy clip/hook combo to hang them. The remote allows for dim, bright, and extra bright. It also has modes for fade, blink, etc." - Coffee Nut
Your Pocket Is About To Become The Life Of The Party Thanks To The Surprisingly Booming Sound Of A Portable Mini JBL Bluetooth Speaker
Review: "This is a super speaker. I use it for playing music in the golf cart. Love the smallness of it. It fits in the area in the golf cart with no problem. it is light weight, very sturdy, can be super loud but not the purpose for me. Just like a little music in the golf cart. It look waterproof but not sure yet. super easy to sync. This is a really great value for the money. I highly recommend this product." - Ken R.
Your Beverage Will Probably Stay At The Perfect Temperature Until The Next Ice Age Inside A Hydro Flask Insulated Mug
Review: "Well made, lightweight and quiet when you set it down on a table. It has a silicone type covering that I didn't expect, but liking." - Rose
Your Porch Pirates Are About To Have A Very Bad Day, And Your Wallet A Very Good One, Thanks To This Stellar Deal On A Ring Doorbell
Review: "I recently upgraded to the new Ring camera, and it has exceeded my expectations. The video quality is incredibly clear, both day and night. The motion detection is highly responsive and customizable, allowing me to receive alerts only when needed. The setup was quick and straightforward, taking less than 15 minutes to get everything up and running." - Trevor Gallagher
Your Cookware Storage Game Gets A Serious Level-Up And Food Slides Off Like A Dream With A Non Stick Pots And Pans Set With A Detachable Handle
Review: "One handle for all pots/pans?! Amazing! The handle has an easy-button latch mechanism that my arthritic hands have no issue with. The pots/pans are light weight, as is the handle. I'm shocked at how well these work.. Definitely recommending to everyone I know!" - Tina Ray
Your Journey To Smoother Skin, Minus The Endless Shaving Or Waxing Appointments, Can Start Right In Your Bathroom With A Braun Ipl At Home Laser Hair Removal Device
Review: "I was skeptical at first, but this at-home laser hair removal device has exceeded my expectations. It’s compact, easy to use, and surprisingly gentle on sensitive areas. After just a few consistent weeks of use, I noticed a real reduction in hair regrowth, especially on my legs and underarms. The treatments are painless, and the instructions are super beginner-friendly. Way more convenient and affordable than salon sessions!" - J
Those Scuffs And Faded Spots Making Your Surfaces Look A Bit Tired Are About To Meet Their Match Thanks To Rejuvenate Pre-Saturated Restorer Wipes
Review: "Very easy to use and made my 20 year old garage door look new!" - Mo
Your Clothes Are About To Live In A Very Chic, Surprisingly Spacious New Home Thanks To This Dresser With 9 Drawers
Review: "This dresser is super cute and looks perfect in my daughter’s room! It did take my husband a little while to put together, but once it was assembled, it turned out great. It feels very sturdy and well-built, which gives me peace of mind." - Definitely worth the buy!
Your TV Is About To Get A Whole Lot Smarter And Your Streaming Queue A Whole Lot Longer Thanks To The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Review: "I am so glad I purchased this updated, newest iteration of the Fire Stick. My old one (a few years old, not that old, really), was driving me crazy! It was glitching, unresponsive, getting "stuck," making TV watching a chore, not fun. A family member recommended the newer version, and was 100% correct. The new one is working as smooth as silk, instantaneous channel changing, instant response. It's true. You have to update you Fire Stick every once in a while. Don't wait like I did. Worth the price for ease of use." - A. Esq
Getting Your Clothes Clean Without Any Fancy Bells Or Whistles Is The Whole Mo Of These Amazon Basics Detergent Pacs
Review: "We bought this because we were in a pinch without laundry detergent. We were pleasantly surprised by this. It smell is fresh and they clean very well. We haven't had any issues with the plastic casing not dissolving. The smell isn't particularly strong on clothes or other household items, which I really like. I would definitely buy this again." - DW
Your Bathroom Cabinet's Chaotic Energy Is About To Get A Serious Glow-Up Into Organized Bliss With A 2-Tier Bathroom Cabinet Organiser
Review: "These were super easy to assemble took me maybe a minute to put together. Very light weight! I used some of these in my pantry for snacks and some for my bathroom cabinets to organize. They were so good I ordered more. Seem to be very sturdy, they don’t wobble or flip over. I have things like hair products to hair straighteners in it to get to easily. Definitely recommend these!" - Raigen Azevedo
Your Pores Are About To Get That Deep-Cleaned, 'Wow Where Have You Been All My Life' Feeling Thanks To The Cult-Favorite Paula's Choice Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant
Review: "Excellent 2% BHA exfoliant. The texture is basically like water, so I use this as a ‘toner’ after cleansing. I’d consider this one of, if not the best salicylic acid topical treatment. 2% SA isn’t uncommon, but it’s what’s not in this product that makes it so great. There are NO silicones and NO oils in this, which is essential for an acne prone girl like myself. You can apply to your whole face or spot treat specific areas with it. Because the consistency is like water, you only use a small amount for your whole face, so it lasts quite a while. I’m very pleased with this and shipping was also speedy." - Tiffa
Your Freezer Is About To Look Like It Belongs On An Organization Influencer's Feed Once You Deploy This 90-Pack Gallon Freezer Bags Arsenal
Review: "Gallon-sized bags are a staple in my home. With this large package count, I can order these once a month through Amazon subscribe, and save. The quality is top-notch. I would recommend it." - Bridget
Those Mysterious Funky Smells Lurking Around Your House Are About To Get Politely, Yet Effectively, Shown The Door By An Amazon Basics Gel Odor Eliminator
Review: "My new apartment has a very strong musty smell. I tried all kinds of methods, ranging from professional pipe cleaning, to washing walls and carpets, and even spraying everything with disinfectant. As a final attempt, I bought these. In less than a day, the smell disappeared. It's really wonderful!" - Taye lott
Your Skin Can Now Sip On Some Serious Sun Defense While Looking Totally Zen Thanks To Green Tea SPF 50 Sunscreen
Review: "I like facial sunscreens that have plenty of skin-benefiting ingredients in them and this TONYMOLY Green Tea SPF 50 Sunscreen looks to be just that. It has ingredients to soothe, soften and repair skin while protecting from antioxidants... oh, and it protects your skin from the sun, too." - H.M.
Your Backyard Barbecues Will Have Significantly Fewer Uninvited Flying Guests Once You Install An Outdoor Bug Zapper
Review: "I couldn't be happier with the GOOTOP Bug Zapper Outdoor! This device is an absolute game-changer for outdoor living. It effectively eliminates all sorts of flying pests, making my backyard gatherings enjoyable again. The zapper is powerful, covering a large area, and the sturdy design holds up well against the elements. If you're looking for a reliable, efficient, and durable bug zapper, this is the one to get! Highly recommend!" - Eric W.
Forgetting To Buy Trash Bags Can Officially Be A Problem For Future You, Like, Way Future You, Thanks To This 120 Count Tall Trash Bags Supply
Review: "Great bags for the price!!" - Melissa
Stepping Out Of The Shower Feels Like Walking On A Cloud (That Also Happens To Be Super Thirsty) With These Absorbent Chenile Bathroom Rugs
Review: "This is really good quality. I like it as it is sift and thick is not like those cheap products which last for 2 weeks or a month and you need to buy another. This is really nice, soft and easy to lay. Also it does the job and is not shedding at all so far." - MIhai Nicolescu
Your Kitchen Counters Can Finally Stop Playing Host To Sad, Mismatched Cutting Boards And Embrace Their Destiny As Chic Prep Stations With A Bamboo Cutting Board Set
Review: "I’ve been searching for wood boards for the longest time and these are the perfect sizes! They all fit in my sink, lightweight, and reversible so both sides can be used! I didn’t have any cracks in my boards, and it even came with sandpaper for any fibers that may come out. The package it came in was cute and easy to clean and dry." - Parii Patel