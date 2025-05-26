Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
After Man Leaves Note Saying LASIK Is The Reason Why He Took His Life, Others Come Forward
Young man in a uniform smiling in a candid photo referencing LASIK and its impact on mental health awareness.
Health, News

After Man Leaves Note Saying LASIK Is The Reason Why He Took His Life, Others Come Forward

It wasn’t the first botched LASIK operation, and it probably won’t be the last. The internet is stunned after 26-year-old Ryan Kingerski, a former police officer in Pennsylvania, took his own life, seemingly because his LASIK eye surgery did not turn out as planned. His parents say his decision to end his life was directly related to LASIK permanently damaging his eyesight.

Highlights
  • A former police officer in PA ended his life after an unsuccessful LASIK procedure
  • The surgery left his eyesight worse than it was before the surgery
  • There have been additional cases of people ending their own lives after a botched LASIK surgery
  • LASIK lobby releases statement in aftermath of media storm on Ryan’s story

In August of 2024, Ryan chose to have elective LASIK surgery. He was planning on taking a few days off work, but as the days and months dragged on, his eyesight was not getting any better.

Ryan’s parents told KDKA News, a CBS station from Pittsburgh, that their son was having very bad pain in his head. “He had terrible headaches and wasn’t able to focus, and the vision and blurriness and everything else just continued.”

RELATED:

    For five months after getting LASIK, Ryan lived with constant pain until he took his life

    Older woman undergoing an eye exam with equipment related to LASIK eye surgery and vision health evaluation.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    After living with the pain for five months, he couldn’t take it anymore. In January, Ryan ended his life. He left a note for his parents saying, in part, that he “couldn’t take it anymore. LASIK took everything from me.”

    Ryan’s parents said that after the procedure, he was full of regret. But before, he was  “witty, charming, smart and a lot of fun to be around,” Stefanie Kingerski said.

    They say he decided to go ahead with the elective procedure in part because his doctor told him it was 99.99% effective.

     “He couldn’t take it anymore,” Ryan’s parents said, explaining that his sight was worse after the surgery

    Young male police officer smiling indoors, related to LASIK and mental health awareness after tragic incident.

    Image credits: CBS Pittsburgh

    LASIK.com, a website with information on the procedure and eye doctors in the U.S. who perform the surgery, has addressed the recent media firestorm about the seeming connection between an unsuccessful surgery and someone taking their own life.

    In a press release about Ryan, the site called his story “powerful and emotional.”

    Close-up of an eye undergoing a LASIK procedure with light focused on the cornea during the treatment.

    Image credits: Brands&People/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    Comment by Ashley Ballard explaining severe LASIK complications and challenges, highlighting issues experienced by many others.

    But the release urged the public to “be careful” because “there is a difference between honoring someone’s pain and making sweeping conclusions that aren’t supported by evidence.”  

    Text comment from Suzanne Magnus praising LASIK for 30 years of good vision, related to LASIK and its impact.

    Screenshot of a negative LASIK review warning about complications, deceptive practices, and misleading information by LASIKPlus staff.

    Image credits: Pete Dyer

    The release said that when people take their own lives, it’s never “caused by a single factor. It’s the result of an incredibly complex interplay of mental health, biology, environment, life experiences, and sometimes physical suffering.”

    “Not only misleading, it’s dangerous”: LASIK.com cautions against linking failed surgery to destructive behavior

    A man and woman sit at a table discussing the impact of LASIK after a tragic suicide note revelation.

    Image credits: CBS Pittsburgh

    LASIK.com feels that to draw a direct cause-and-effect line between a failed procedure and taking one’s life, without knowing the full context of that person’s medical history, is “not only misleading, but dangerous.”

    The release promoted a balanced approach, “not fearmongering or blind defense.” It said that grief “often seeks a cause,” but that it’s important to remember that “sometimes the most painful truths are the most complicated.”

    This isn’t the first time someone has taken their own life after having a LASIK surgery that did not work.

    In December of 2018, 35-year-old Jessica Starr, a meteorologist for a TV station in Detroit, also took her own life, seemingly due to complications with LASIK.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing concerns related to LASIK and its impact on people's lives.

    Starr was the mother of two young children, and according to her late husband Dan Rose during an interview on Good Morning America, she was not showing any signs of depression prior to the surgery.

    Ill-fated LASIK surgeries could have caused more than one person to take their life

    Comment discussing personal experience with LASIK surgery and questioning changes in the procedure or surgeon quality.

    After the surgery, her husband says, she knew something was wrong immediately. She began withdrawing from things like eating meals or going out of the house with her family.

    In a video diary before she took her life, Starr said that she was “really mad at [herself] for doing this,” explaining, “I don’t know why. I was fine in contacts. Glasses weren’t that big of a deal. It was fine.

    Her husband and her family are convinced that she took her own life because of the failed elective LASIK procedure. “There is nothing else that we can attribute it to.”

     

    Image credits: CBS Pittsburgh

    There are multiple cases of LASIK surgeries gone wrong, causing depression or worse

    Diagram showing how LASIK surgery works in four steps including numbing drops, corneal flap incision, laser reshaping, and healing incision.

    Image credits: LASIK.com

    And there are others. According to LASIK Complications, a website for people to share their LASIK complication stories, there have been at least 30 cases of people ending their lives after getting LASIK that didn’t work. 

    The site says that when LASIK surgery leaves a patient worse than they were before they had the surgery, oftentimes, patients experience extreme depression.  

    Female news anchor presenting a weather segment in a studio discussing reports related to LASIK and its impact.

    Image credits: Jessica Starr

    Now, after several alleged cases of people taking their own lives after disastrous LASIK surgeries, netizens are starting to speak up about their own decisions to get or not get the surgery.

    Woman wearing protective eye gear recovering from LASIK surgery, highlighting concerns after man’s tragic note.

    Image credits: Jessica Starr

    “I miss being able to see stars clearly, and I even miss the practical and aesthetic benefits of wearing glasses. If I could go back, I’m not sure I’d make the same choice,” one person said.

    “I had thought about getting laser eye surgery, but hearing doctors who previously approved it and now speaking against it, was enough for me to just deal with contacts,” said another.

    800,000 people get LASIK surgery every year, according to the National Institutes of Health 

    Comment on social media expressing skepticism about LASIK eye surgery by referencing blasting a laser into the eye.

    LASIK stands for laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis. According to LASIK.com, it’s one of the most popular elective procedures in the world to correct things like nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism. 

     

    Facebook comment from Gerry Corrigan sharing a personal perspective on LASIK surgery risks and benefits after a related incident.

    During LASIK surgery, a laser is used to change the shape of a person’s cornea, the dome-shaped tissue covering the eye.

    Image credits: CBS Pittsburgh

    Typically, a person’s cornea refracts light precisely onto the retina at the back of the eye. But with nearsightedness, farsightedness or astigmatism, the light is bent incorrectly, resulting in blurred vision.

    Surgeon in protective gear performing LASIK eye surgery using advanced microscope and laser equipment in clinic room.

    Image credits: Vadim/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

     

    Generally, patients notice an improvement in their vision immediately after a successful LASIK surgery, but full recovery can take anywhere from 2-3 months, depending on how good their eyesight was prior to the surgery. Patients with post-op complications can suffer from dry eyes, double vision or undercorrection, the Mayo Clinic says.

    Man smiling in a dark setting, connected to a story about LASIK and its impact shared by others afterward.

    Image credits: CTV News

    Roughly 800,000 people get the procedure in the U.S. every year, the National Institutes of Health said in a report from 2021, with the price being roughly $1,500 per eye. And no, the procedure is not typically covered by insurance.

    Image credits: Official W5

    Netizens think twice about LASIK after it seems another person took their own life due to a failed surgery

    Facebook comment from Jared J Jaredson mentioning the keyword elective in black and white profile icon.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Tom Orr stating people are still willing to take the risk related to LASIK.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing the medical profession amid LASIK-related controversy.

    Facebook comment by Zana Marinkovic discussing the LASIK inventor still wearing glasses in a critical context.

    Comment by Adey Riz on a social media post discussing LASIK as reason for a man's decision to take his life.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning LASIK and expressing hesitation about getting the procedure.

    Comment discussing a world eye surgeon saying LASIK is now fully robotic and easily performed.

    Comment from Amanda-Lynn Stevens about her ex husband’s LASIK experience and choosing to stick with glasses instead.

    Comment from Cindy McPherson about vision loss after LASIK eye surgery, reflecting concerns from others.

    Comment from Natalie Streit expressing relief about never having had the extra cash to spend on LASIK eye surgery online post.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Monina Catig saying After seeing Final Destination, its a no for me.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about the risks of LASIK and unexpected consequences shared by Cal Marcum.

    User comment expressing concern about the risks of LASIK surgery and choosing to avoid it.

    Comment from Jessica Blank describing eye pain, highlighting the impact related to LASIK complications and emotional distress.

    Comment by Dawn Nickerson describing a very bad and traumatizing LASIK experience after surgery.

