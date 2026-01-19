“Make It Stop”: Lara Trump Mercilessly Mocked After New Music Video Exposes Her Dance Moves

ADVERTISEMENT

Lara Trump received a fresh wave of mockery after a video of her dancing went viral online.

The 43-year-old was captured grooving with actor-singer Mohamed Ramadan at the National Golf Club of her father-in-law, US President Donald Trump.

“This is so cringe!” the internet said about her moves.

RELATED:

Lara Trump received a fresh wave of mockery after a video of her dancing went viral online

Lara Trump speaking into a microphone at an event, with colorful floral background and spotlight on her face.

Image credits: Flickr/Gage Skidmore

Highlights Lara Trump was viciously trolled online for her dance moves in a resurfaced video.

The daughter-in-law of Donald Trump was captured filming a music video for her upcoming song with an Arab singer.

“I didn’t think there could be anything worse than Lara Trump singing… but I was wrong,” a social media user said online.

A few months back, Lara said having Donald Trump as her father-in-law was “such an honor.”

Lara Trump, who is married to Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump, was captured alongside Egyptian rapper Mohamed Ramadan, 37, in a video that resurfaced in recent days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pair were recorded dancing together in August for a Make Music Right event, part of the US president’s effort to promote “traditional values.”

Lara Trump playing piano in a hat and sequined pants, spotlight on dance moves from new music video exposure.

Image credits: firstclasslabelgroup

Mohamed and Lara reportedly collaborated for a new track called Sah-Sah, set to release on January 23.

“Best workday with @laraleatrump and her daughter, the little princess Carolina Trump sweetest girl in the world,” the Egyptian artist wrote in September as they filmed the music video.

“Happy Global African American Day,” he added. “Stay tuned.”

Lara was captured filming a music video for her upcoming song with rapper Mohamed Ramadan

Lara Trump posing outdoors in a blue patterned dress with a man in black tank top and pants, showcasing dance moves.

Image credits: mr1

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet mocking Lara Trump’s dance moves in new music video, highlighting reactions to Make It Stop controversy.

Image credits: actingliketommy

ADVERTISEMENT

Sah-Sah will be Lara’s second collaboration with an Arab artist.

Her track No Days Off, which was released last February, was recorded with Moroccan-American rapper French Montana.

Rolling Stone called Lara’s No Days Off vocals a “masterclass in insipid vocal fry pop slop.”

Lara Trump dancing in a blue patterned dress, captured in motion, highlighting her controversial dance moves in new video.

Image credits: actingliketommy

Tweet mocking Lara Trump’s dance moves in new music video, highlighting conservative woman backed up on a man.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: SenorChucho13

While Lara has received plenty of criticism for her singing in the past, the resurfaced video with Mohamed put a fresh spotlight on her dance moves.

“Zero self-awareness! This is so cringe!” one said, while another wrote, “I seriously don’t understand why she isn’t embarrassed.”

“I didn’t think there could be anything worse than Lara Trump singing… but I was wrong,” one chimed in.

Social media users brutally roasted the first daughter-in-law for her dance moves

Lara Trump dancing in a blue dress during music video shoot exposing her dance moves in a spacious room.

Image credits: actingliketommy

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet by user Shannon Shannon mocking Lara Trump’s dance moves, describing them as stage 4 contact embarrassment.

Image credits: ShanShann1111

Another agreed, saying, “Omg, she dances worse than she sings.”

“Make it stop…” one said.

“Lara Trump was doing her music while dogs from 3 states howled in pain,” said one.

“Yeah, I didn’t need to see that. I threw up in my mouth a li’l bit,” read one comment online

Lara Trump dancing in a patterned dress beside a man in black tank top and pants in a spacious room.

Image credits: mr1

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Lara Trump and referencing the Make It Stop music video dance moves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: TonyD0855

Earlier, Lara worked as a producer for Inside Edition and later joined Fox News. She currently hosts Fox News’ weekend show called My View with Lara Trump.

Lara began venturing into singing in recent years, releasing a cover of Tom Petty’s I Won’t Back Down in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Upon hearing it, Tom Petty di*d again,” Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost said at the time. “I can’t believe I’m saying this to a member of the Trump family, but maybe stick to politics.”

If you need some secondhand embarrassment today, may I present to you: pic.twitter.com/DqwNXQTnyt — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) January 17, 2026

Lara released the song Hero in honor of first responders and another single called Anything Is Possible in 2024.

Last year, Lara said having Donald Trump as her father-in-law was “such an honor.”

She met Donald’s son Eric Trump at the US Open in 2008 and began dating him the same year. They tied the knot in Mar-a-Lago in 2014 and are parents to two children, Luke and Carolina.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lara said having Donald Trump as her father-in-law was “such an honor”

Lara Trump hugging a man indoors with blurred background, highlighting her dance moves in a new music video.

Image credits: mr1

Screenshot of a tweet mocking Lara Trump’s dance moves in her new music video titled Make It Stop.

Image credits: SirGimmis

Recalling the first time she met her father-in-law, she said she was “nervous” and not prepared at all.

“[I was] not sure if I was saying the right things,” she said about their first meet-up in a New York Post interview last year.

“ … Then he looked at me and he said, ‘You know what? I’m going to get an ice cream. Do you like ice cream? Do you want an ice cream?’”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lara Trump dancing with a male partner in a blue dress and heels, showcasing her dance moves in a spacious room.

Image credits: actingliketommy

ADVERTISEMENT

Lara said his offer of ice cream helped her relax, and she thought he’s a “normal guy.”

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, Donald Trump eats ice cream.’ But as soon as he got an ice cream, I was like, ‘You know what? I can do this. This is going to be okay. This is a normal guy,’” she said. “I mean, as normal as you can imagine Donald Trump would be.”

The daughter-in-law continued her enthusiastic praise, saying, “There really is only one Donald Trump. And to be able to call him my father-in-law is such an honor and just one of the greatest things I could have ever imagined.”

President Trump praised Lara in the past and called her “an extremely talented communicator”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Tony Dortie

In 2024, Donald endorsed Lara to be the head of the Republican National Committee (RNC), an organization that focuses on fundraising for the party and rallying supporters to vote.

“Lara is an extremely talented communicator and is dedicated to all that MAGA stands for,” he said at the time.

The daughter-in-law was elected as RNC’s co-chair in March 2024.

She stepped down months later in December, saying, “the job I came to do is now complete.”

“A middle aged rich white woman trying to act all hip and gangster,” one netizen commented on Lara’s dance moves

Screenshot of a Twitter reply reacting to Lara Trump's dance moves in a new music video, highlighting a viral moment.

Image credits: iamAtheistGirl

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet text reading a user expressing confusion over why Lara Trump isn't embarrassed, highlighting reactions to her dance moves in a music video.

Image credits: rnautismmom

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet criticizing Lara Trump’s new music video and exposing her dance moves, sparking merciless mockery online.

Image credits: Crypto_Fritzz

Tweet by Zach expressing disbelief and mentioning Lara Trump mercilessly mocked after new music video exposes her dance moves.

Image credits: ztw4

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter user criticizing electronically enhanced voice, sparking reactions about Lara Trump dance moves in new music video.

Image credits: Mysize411

Screenshot of a social media comment mocking Lara Trump's dance moves in her new music video.

Image credits: DebbieStee0y

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet criticizing Lara Trump’s music video dance moves amid social issues involving ICE and racial tensions.

Image credits: SKKL2000x

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet mocking Lara Trump’s dance moves in new music video, highlighting public reaction and viral criticism online.

Image credits: dgtechllc

Tweet from user Akin replying critically about autotune in response to Lara Trump dance moves in new music video.

Image credits: aidan_aidanl

Tweet criticizing Lara Trump for mocking dance moves in new music video, highlighting public backlash and social media reaction.

Image credits: FakaktaSouth

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet mocking Lara Trump’s dance moves in a music video, highlighting reactions to her performance.

Image credits: anthonybwilson

Tweet criticizing Lara Trump’s dance moves in new music video, sparking mockery and social media reactions online.

Image credits: MerrillLynched

Screenshot of a tweet mocking Lara Trump’s dance moves in her new music video titled Make It Stop.

Image credits: rweiss1958

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from user Dawn criticizing Lara Trump’s dance moves in new music video, sparking merciless mockery online.

Image credits: mzdawn621

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet mentioning "let them eat cake" in response to a discussion, referencing public reaction to Lara Trump dance moves.

Image credits: HRSociology

Twitter post criticizing talent and creativity, highlighting viral reaction to Lara Trump dance moves in music video.

Image credits: davidcoffeeboy

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from Serena of Aotearoa reacting with confusion and stating they do not know who Lara Trump is.

Image credits: SerenaTNZ

Tweet by TJWriter mocking Lara Trump’s dance moves in her new music video causing online backlash and memes.

Image credits: MyFriedLatin

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet mocking Lara Trump's dance moves in new music video, highlighting public reaction and viral social media commentary.

Image credits: ga_kemp

ADVERTISEMENT