“That’s A Baby Belly”: Cheerleader Who Stuffed Newborn In Her Closet Seen Performing In April
Cheerleader with baby belly wearing blue Wildcats uniform practicing in an empty indoor sports arena.
Crime, Society

“That’s A Baby Belly”: Cheerleader Who Stuffed Newborn In Her Closet Seen Performing In April

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
Resurfaced videos from a national championship show Laken Snelling performing with her STUNT team just months before her arrest.

The 21-year-old athlete is currently at the center of a chilling investigation over the remains of her deceased infant, found stuffed inside a closet.

Her ex-boyfriend Izaiah Hall also provided cops with his DNA sample as part of the ongoing investigation.

  • Resurfaced videos from a national championship show Laken Snelling performing with her STUNT team months before her arrest.
  • The 21-year-old athlete is currently at the center of a chilling investigation over the remains of her deceased infant, found stuffed inside a closet.
  • Her ex-boyfriend Izaiah Hall also provided cops with his DNA sample as part of the ongoing investigation.
    Videos from a national championship show Laken Snelling performing with her STUNT team months before her arrest

    Cheerleader with blonde hair and blue eyes wearing a necklace, captured in a close-up selfie indoors.

    Image credits: laken_snelling/TikTok

    Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

    Videos shared on social media earlier this year captured Laken, a University of Kentucky competitive cheerleader, competing at the 2025 STUNT National Championship on April 25.

    One clip on the FloCheer YouTube page saw the 21-year-old performing with her team against California Baptist University in the national championship, hosted by Nashville’s Lipscomb University.

    Cheerleader team performing stunts in a gymnasium with Kentucky Wildcats branding and blue uniforms.

    Image credits: College of Communication and Information at UK

    Laken was seen being hoisted up by one of her teammates and even encouraging another teammate in another shot.

    Her team lost against California Baptist University, which bagged their fifth straight national title in STUNT.

    Netizens claimed she looked pregnant at the time, with one commenting, “That’s a baby belly, not a doubt in my mind.”

    “So everyone knew she was pregnant?” one asked.

    Another wrote, “That scares me that she was even doing that while pregnant. Omg.”

    The 21-year-old dropped out of university in the wake of her arrest over her deceased son being found in a closet

    Young woman in a red dress, standing next to men in suits, related to cheerleader baby belly case in court setting.

    Image credits: WHAS11

    Prior to her arrest, Laken had been on her university’s STUNT team for three seasons.

    However, she is no longer a student at University of Kentucky or a member of the STUNT team.

    The university senior was reportedly pursuing a degree in Interdisciplinary Disability Studies. But she dropped out of school in light of being charged with concealing the birth of an infant, tampering with physical evidence and ab*se of a corpse.

    Cheerleader performing in Wildcats uniform with main SEO keyword baby belly in a sports arena setting.

    Image credits: UK Athletics

    Laken was arrested on August 31 after an infant’s remains were found in a closet at an off-campus location on Park Avenue in Lexington.

    Police searched the closet and found the lifeless infant wrapped in a towel and placed in a black trash bag.

    The accused mother’s baby was found wrapped in a towel and placed in a black trash bag

    Mugshot of a woman linked to the baby belly and newborn hidden in her closet case.

    Image credits: Fayette County Detention Center

    When cops questioned her, Laken admitted to giving birth to the baby and cleaning up the evidence.

    “By wrapping the infant in towels and placing it inside of a black trash bag, the listed suspect treated the corpse in a way that would outrage ordinary family sensibilities,” read a police report about the arrest.

    Cheerleader in Kentucky uniform performing a stunt with a focus on baby belly during an April event.

    Image credits: UK Athletics

    Tweet from user FedUpFed stating that That's a baby belly with certainty, referencing the cheerleader news.

    Image credits: FedUpFed2018

    The results of a preliminary autopsy confirmed that Laken had given birth to a baby boy; however, the infant’s cause of passing still remains inconclusive.

    Meanwhile, Laken’s former beau, Izaiah Hall, 21, provided his DNA sample to determine whether it matches the infant found in the trash bag inside the closet.

    Laken’s ex-boyfriend Izaiah Hall provided his DNA sample to determine whether it matches the deceased infant

    Cheerleader with visible baby belly performing during a routine in volleyball arena wearing blue uniform.

    Image credits: FloCheer

    “Lexington police had him come down to the station to give a sample,” Izaiah’s father, Justin Smith, 45, told the New York Post.

    “I don’t know anything on this and we don’t know if Izaiah is the father or not,” he added.

    Cheerleader with visible baby belly performing a stunt on University of Kentucky STUNT team during practice.

    Image credits: 901Lulu

    It is believed Izaiah, a quarterback at Cumberland University in Lebanon, Tennessee, dated Laken before she started dating former college basketballer Conner Jordan.

    Laken’s last few posts on social media captured her with Conner posing for photos together.

    However, his TikTok account appeared to be deleted following the university senior’s arrest.

    The accused cheerleader was dating former college basketballer Conner Jordan after her relationship with Izaiah ended

    Image credits: FloCheer

    Cheerleader involved in newborn closet case seen performing in April, sparking public reactions on social media.

    Image credits: Oh_Katie_Babie

    The accused cheerleader pleaded not guilty in a Lexington, Kentucky, courtroom on September 2.

    She mostly kept her head down in court and held the hand of her dad, Terry Snelling, who works as a construction company supervisor.

    Laken posted a $100,000 bond and is “to live with parents” in their Jefferson, Tennessee home, according to court documents..

    She is now on “home incarceration with no ankle monitor,” the documents added.

    Cheerleader performing in Wildcats uniform with teammates during a sports event in April, showing determination and focus.

    Image credits: UK Athletics

    Tweet discussing athleticism and weight gain in stunt sports, related to a cheerleader with a baby belly story.

    Image credits: amandarp2

    Sydney Kite, who knew Laken from high school, called her an “appearance-obsessed serial bully” who “took her personal anger out” on others.

    “She would bully my sister and her friends in the bathroom at school. She would just corner them. There were talks with teachers about her behavior, but nothing led to her stopping doing it,” Sydney told the Daily Mail.

    A former fellow high schooler alleged that Laken was an “appearance-obsessed serial bully”

    Cheerleader in blue Wildcats uniform performing a stunt, highlighted for baby belly during April event.

    Image credits: FloCheer

    Laken was reportedly a pageant queen and competed in the Jefferson County Fairest of the Fair in the past.

    “She was obsessed with her appearance, very obsessed with being popular and fitting in,” Sydney said. “She was always obsessed with being very thin, with wearing tight-fitting clothes. She wanted a lot of attention.”

    “If you didn’t have a certain amount of money or a certain amount of popularity, then you weren’t really in Laken’s circle,” she added.

    “She will most likely be chastised forever and her life is ruined,” one commented online

    Comment from Mike Melt questioning if everyone knew she was pregnant in a social media post discussing a cheerleader baby belly incident.

    Comment by Tonya Watson Whitten discussing a cheerleader's pregnancy visibility amid controversy.

    Comment by Amy Greeves questioning if friends thought she just gained weight, noting pictures where it's obvious baby belly is visible.

    Comment from Leslie Scarlett stating Pretty young girl justice is a real thing with an angry emoji on a social media platform.

    Comment about a cheerleader's baby belly and how no coaches noticed she was pregnant.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a story about a cheerleader who stuffed a newborn in her closet.

    Comment by Vicki Whitson expressing concern about a cheerleader performing while pregnant with a baby belly visible.

    Comment from Judy Casper Faretra discussing feelings about a baby in relation to performing risky stunts.

    Comment by Heather Zimmerman expressing concern about lack of community support for the cheerleader case.

    Comment criticizing a cheerleader who risked her unborn child for cheerleading, expressing shock and disbelief.

    Comment on social media by Susan Reese Wood discussing a cheerleader involved in a baby belly incident.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a 38 weeks pregnant cheerleader and teammates unaware of her condition.

    Comment by Janice Osborne expressing sympathy for a girl and questioning unequal treatment of the baby's father.

    Jon Escobedo commenting its called dedication with reaction icons visible under the comment on a social media post.

    Comment about pain and hiding secret, related to cheerleader who stuffed newborn in her closet story.

    Comment by Domenic Rizzuto expressing sympathy for a cheerleader whose life was affected by hiding a newborn baby.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Binitha - do you have some sort of fixation with dead babies and adolescents? Why don't you let this one rest until some facts are known? Jesus Christ you people are dragging this through the mud without knowing the facts. You can't say "fu‍ck" or "de‍‍‍a‍d" around here, yet you people keep bringing up stories like these. You are a disgusting human being and so are the other vultures at Bored Panda who insist on bringing us stories like this instead of following your own mission statement of being uplifting and entertaining. Get a god‍da‍m‍n life.

    Vote comment up
    11
    11points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    borjestromming avatar
    Börje Strömming
    Börje Strömming
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Could not have been said better Nocte! Binitha is so vile and should pursue another career then being a copy&paster of the c**p she uploads here. Not sure if anything she have uploaded ever has gotten any upvotes.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    nr7xf9tywq avatar
    Zimmer
    Zimmer
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wouldn't it be wonderful if young women were given a good education (non religious!) about their bodies, s*x and contraception, with access to free, safe abortions as needed! This is a very sad story about far more than just one frightened young woman

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    gblotiau avatar
    Gwendoline Blotiau
    Gwendoline Blotiau
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe she did not have the choice Maybe she could not have access to pill It is something that the father is not there too.... As if she is Eve once again, alone faulty even if it takes two to make a baby! Do not judge ! you are not in her shoes!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    borjestromming avatar
    Börje Strömming
    Börje Strömming
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can’t be easy living in a backwards country with its widely differing abortion laws. Just get over with it and split the states into different countries. United (somewhat) nations of usa

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
