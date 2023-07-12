Person Confronts Fellow Passenger For ‘Screaming’ The Whole Time, Gets Called A Jerk

Nobody likes flying; it’s packed, stressful, you get jet-lagged, whatever. However, what’s worse is having to deal with loud yappers as your seatmates!

Take a gander at this Redditor, for instance! u/Walfredo_wya had to confront a fellow flyer after hearing everything about her life for the entire journey – but instead of taking the remark into consideration and moving on, the woman and her boyfriend went off at them and called them a jerk.

This plane passenger had to endure a loud lady who was seated behind them for the entire flight

Upon landing, they decided to confront the woman and urge her to keep it down on her next flight

“AITA for telling the lady 2 seats behind me on a plane she was screaming the whole flight?” – this internet user took to one of Reddit’s most judgmental communities to ask its members if they’re indeed a jerk for confronting a loudmouth plane passenger. The post managed to garner just over 19K upvotes as well as 2K comments discussing the brazenness of some folks.

Unless you’re Taylor Swift herself (sorry, Tay Tay), chances are, hopping on a flight is your least favorite way of getting somewhere!

Unpredictable delays, draining and somewhat terrifying security procedures, tiny seats with nonexistent legroom, the turbulence that leaves your atheist self praying every single time, the possibility of losing your baggage, restrooms with their blackhole-like tendencies, and the thing that ranks #1 on my personal list – people. Well, loud people.

Being stuck 30,000-something feet up in the air in a cramped, shut-tight metal container, with a slight albeit a chance of possibly kicking the bucket, is a pretty tiring endeavor that many just prefer to sleep through; however, like with any outings that involve strangers – the odds of spending some quality “me” time, let alone in dreamland, are quite low.

Some people try to ignore the rowdy fellow flyers, use noise-canceling headphones to tackle the chatter, snitch on them to flight attendants in the hopes of some justice, or resort straight to the liquor to somehow ease the stress – but some, despite all the negative aspects of public confrontation, decide to call their disturbers out.

Yes, it might provoke a full-fledged fight, and you might get hit with all kinds of names. But if you’re in a similar situation as the author of today’s post, and you see that the plane passenger is getting on the nerves of half of the cabin – perhaps chiming in and giving them a reality check about their behavior is not too bad of an idea, even if you end up getting branded a jerk.

However, her boyfriend called them a jerk and the woman denied her wrongdoing

Now, what happened was pretty straightforward.

u/Walfredo_wya rested their bottom on a plane seat, eager to finally arrive at their destination but totally in the dark about the things that were about to go down.

The so-called culprit of the tale was sitting two seats behind them and just wouldn’t stop blabbering; the woman discussed her entire life: some dude’s wedding, her nail appointment, talked about feeding her pups, her cell bill, and her mother’s all-time favorite TV shows.

I mean, sounds like a normal plane journey when you can’t fall asleep, right? Well, it would’ve been if she didn’t decide to scream-talk for the duration of the entire flight.

The OP, of course, tried to save the situation with earplugs – however, that didn’t help, and her voice was still piercingtheir ears.

Anywho, upon touching down, the author hit it off with another “terrified” woman across the aisle who said that the noisemaker was on her next flight, which essentially provoked the Redditor to finally approach her, perhaps hoping to save the folks on another Boeing.

The flyer got up, walked back, and after confirming that the woman was indeed flying to Florida, politely suggested she pipe down. Needless to say, neither she nor her boyfriend liked the remark – moreover, it didn’t stop at the denial of the wrongdoing, as the boyfriend in question decided to go full out and call the concerned passenger, a.k.a. the OP, a jerk.

The online community members, though, collectively decided that u/Walfredo_wya wasn’t one and even praised them for telling the couple off! But what is your take on this matter? Do you think the netizen was right to approach the woman?