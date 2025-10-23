Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard’s ‘Blackout’ Fights Detailed As Insider Exposes “Toxic” Marriage

ADVERTISEMENT

When Kristen Bell’s dark anniversary post sparked instant backlash online, fans accused the actress of crossing a line, but it wasn’t the first time her marriage with fellow comedian Dax Shepard raised eyebrows.

Behind the couple’s public image, insiders have claimed that Bell and Shepard’s 12-year relationship has been marked by explosive fights, emotional “blackouts,” and couples therapy sessions that have so far kept them from breaking apart.

Highlights Insiders have claimed that Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s marriage has been marked by “volatile” fights and emotional blowups.

The couple’s anniversary post sparked backlash during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Despite the turmoil, insiders noted that therapy has become Bell and Shepard’s lifeline to stay together.

RELATED:

Kristen Bell’s dark anniversary joke reportedly hinted at deeper tensions

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard posing together at a formal event amid talks of their toxic marriage and blackout fights.

Share icon

Image credits: Francis Specker/Getty Images

To commemorate their anniversary, Bell, 45, posted a photo of Shepard hugging one of their daughters. The image was wholesome, but the caption was not:

“Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: ‘I would never k**l you. A lot of men have k**led their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to k**l you, I never would,’” Bell wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Man in a white tank top hugging a child in a cozy room, highlighting Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's toxic marriage issues.

Share icon

Image credits: kristenanniebell

The caption quickly ignited outrage online, with followers calling it “insensitive” and “tone deaf” especially since October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Citing insiders reportedly close to the couple, a Daily Mail exclusive claimed that Bell “didn’t realize” how her post would land. “Her humor can go dark and sometimes be funny,” an insider said. “But then she is also oblivious to people’s feelings and will say anything at any time.”

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard smiling by a pool with family, highlighting insights on their toxic marriage and blackout fights.

Share icon

Image credits: kristenanniebell

ADVERTISEMENT

“The post was funny to her and Dax, but she didn’t realize the backlash that was coming. It was tone deaf, but at the end of the day, the people that know Kristen know that is the person she is.”

A second insider also suggested that Bell’s comment might have reflected something real beneath the surface. “Kristen and Dax are both pretty volatile people and can blow up over the smallest issues,” the source told the outlet.

“Sometimes Kristen or Dax will say something they think is a fun dig and the other one gets offended. They have a strange dynamic, but it seems to always work out in the end.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bell and Shepard reportedly have volatile fights and “blackout” arguments

Kristen Bell wearing headphones and speaking into a microphone during a podcast about toxic marriage fights with Dax Shepard.

Share icon

Image credits: Team Coco/YouTube

Fans may remember Bell recalling a fight so intense that she said she “blacked out.” Speaking on Justin Long’s Life Is Short podcast, Bell admitted that she and Shepard once had a “top of our lungs screaming” fight over housework.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was about the things around the house that I felt I needed help with. We have a relationship where you are supposed to be able to say I need your help with this,” she said.

Kristen Bell smiling in a black dress with layered necklaces, representing the discussion around toxic marriage fights.

Share icon

Image credits: kristenanniebell

After leaving Shepard a note asking him to fold laundry, Bell said her husband saw it as “controlling,” and the argument escalated.

“Then we both blacked out and got into a fight and I don’t actually remember what happened but what transpired was a lot of volume, a lot of harsh words being thrown around,” she recalled.

Man with tattoos speaking into a microphone during podcast discussing Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard blackout fights and toxic marriage.

Share icon

Image credits: Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard/YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Eventually, the couple stopped speaking for three days, though they still coordinated the logistics of getting their daughters to school. Bell said they reconciled after Shepard agreed to adopt a rescue dog. “I didn’t get an apology, but I got a dog,” she joked.

Insiders told the Mail that long silences after arguments aren’t uncommon with the couple. They “often don’t talk for days” after a major blow-up, one source claimed. Despite this, they still make sure to “keep their kids in the dark about their arguments.”

Bell and Shepard have spoken about therapy as a means to ensure the survival of their marriage

Screenshot of an online comment discussing Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's toxic marriage and blackout fights revealed by an insider.

Share icon

Shepard, who has spoken openly about his sobriety journey, admitted in his Armchair Expert podcast that he relapsed in 2020 after 16 years of sobriety.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I felt so terrible about the lying,” he said at the time, confessing he had “gaslighted” Bell and their friend and co-host Monica Padman while hiding his relapse.

Comment describing Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's toxic marriage with details about their blackout fights.

Share icon

Despite the heartbreak, Bell stood by her husband, later posting a tribute marking his 21 years of sobriety: “This is what 21 years of sobriety looks like. Lots of hugging. Hugging everyone and everything. Hugging life.”

Therapy has been a constant lifeline throughout Bell and Shepard’s relationship. One insider told the Mail that “couple’s therapy has been the main reason that they haven’t broken up.”

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard smiling together at a crowded stadium, amid talks of their toxic marriage and blackout fights.

Share icon

Image credits: kristenanniebell

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The source added, “Dax has a big past with a**iction and going to therapy has been the a**iction he needs in his life. It gets him to deal with Kristen and vice versa. To stay together, they have to continue doing that,” the insider claimed.

“Their relationship is something they always have to work on, but they root for each other.”

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard smiling outdoors by a river, highlighting their marriage and blackout fights insider reports.

Share icon

Image credits: kristenanniebell

Bell herself said she and Shepard went to therapy “right off the bat,” explaining on Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson’s podcast that they started within the first six months of dating.

“We’re both really stubborn,” she said. “We went to therapy a lot our first and second year.”

Netizens shared their thoughts on the insiders’ comments about Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s marriage on social media

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post showing a user commenting on Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's toxic marriage and blackout fights.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's toxic marriage and blackout fights.

Alt text: Text message revealing details about Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's toxic marriage and blackout fights from an insider perspective.

Comment discussing Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's blackout fights, describing their marriage as toxic and overblown.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's toxic marriage and blackout fights.

Text post reading It’s giving Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively humor prior to the lawsuits discussing Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard blackout fights and toxic marriage issues.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a toxic marriage with explicit language mentioning obsessive behavior.

Comment discussing Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell’s toxic marriage and blackout fights shared by an insider online.

Text post from Brilliant_Lettuce_14 reading they've been weird to me since the airport thing, related to Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard blackout fights and toxic marriage.

Screenshot of a comment mentioning Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s toxic marriage and blackout fights revealed by an insider.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard candid photo discussing their blackout fights amid claims of toxic marriage dynamics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard sitting together in a casual setting discussing their toxic marriage and blackout fights.

Comment expressing concern about Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's toxic marriage fights being witnessed by their kids.

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's toxic marriage and blackout fights.

Alt text: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard facing relationship struggles with detailed reports exposing a toxic marriage dynamic.

Comment expressing frustration over Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's blackout fights and toxic marriage details revealed by insider.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a comment criticizing Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's toxic marriage and blackout fights in a public discussion.

User comment expressing negative views on Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's public behavior amid toxic marriage claims.

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT