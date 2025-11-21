Kristen Bell and Other Actors Break Silence After Backlash Over Fox News Religious Podcast

ADVERTISEMENT

Several well-known actors, including Kristen Bell, Malcolm McDowell, and John Rhys-Davies, have broken their silence amidst the controversy surrounding Fox News’ The Life of Jesus podcast.

According to representatives of the stars, many performers had no knowledge that their voices were being used for the upcoming podcast, with some claiming that the recordings actually came from a separate biblical project that was completed 15 years ago. Netizens remain split on the matter.

Highlights Multiple actors said they had no idea their voices would appear in a Fox News biblical podcast.

Representatives claimed audio recorded 15 years ago was being reused without new consent.

Fox News has stated that the project was licensed “with full cooperation and participation” from everyone involved.

Kristen Bell smiling in a black sleeveless top, speaking out after backlash over Fox News religious podcast.

Image credits: Instagram/kristenanniebell

On Wednesday, Fox News promoted a star-studded voice cast, including Kristen Bell as Mary Magdalene, Malcolm McDowell as Caiaphas, Neal McDonough as Jesus, and Brian Cox as God, for a 52-episode biblical podcast series called The Life of Jesus.

The podcast is produced by Gulfstream Studios, and it is expected to launch under the network’s Fox Faith vertical. Each episode of the series will be complete with introductions from Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt.

Kristen Bell and other actors pictured with stained glass windows, addressing backlash over Fox News religious podcast.

Image credits: Fox News

Social media erupted, with many critics slamming stars like Bell for participating in a religious project. Soon, representatives for multiple actors stepped forward with shocking messages: their clients didn’t even know about The Life of Jesus podcast.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the actors involved said they “had no knowledge” of the podcast and only learned of it this week.

Kristen Bell speaking on stage in a white suit addressing backlash after Fox News religious podcast controversy.

Image credits: Getty/Michael Buckner

Confusion deepened when it became clear that the project relied heavily on audio originally recorded for a completely different production, the 2010 Truth & Life Dramatized Audio Bible.

Several actors said they were unaware their voices would appear in Fox News’ new biblical podcast

Comment explaining Kristen Bell and other actors responding to backlash over Fox News religious podcast rights.

A representative for Malcolm McDowell told EW that the Clockwork Orange star did record audio for a biblical project, but that was 15 years ago.

“We had no knowledge these recordings were being redistributed as a podcast until this week,” the representative said. “This was long ago forgotten about.”

Actor in black glasses and burgundy velvet jacket at an event after Kristen Bell and actors respond to Fox News religious podcast backlash

Image credits: Getty/Daniele Venturelli

Kristen Bell’s team also said she had been unaware of the situation until Fox News asked her to promote the podcast the day before the announcement.

Her representative stressed that Bell never granted permission for her old audio to be reused. “This is the actual and factual story,” Bell’s representatives told EW.

Smiling man in black suit and glasses posing at an event related to Kristen Bell and Fox News religious podcast backlash.

Image credits: Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Even veteran performers like John Rhys-Davies and Brian Cox were reportedly caught off guard. Rolling Stone reported that Rhys-Davies learned of the project only this week, while Deadline confirmed that Cox also had no prior awareness of his involvement in Fox‘s 2025 biblical podcast series.

Numerous netizens stood behind the actors, with many stating that they deserve to have control over their voices.

Older man with blue glasses and black sweater seated, speaking at an event about Kristen Bell and Fox News religious podcast backlash.

Image credits: Getty/Leon Bennett

“These are professionals, and they deserve to have control over their voices. Unless their original contract specified their performance could be used again, this is akin to theft.

“It’s amazing that a network-sponsored program would do such a thing!” one commenter wrote.

Comment from Brook Silvernail expressing frustration about their name being connected to Fox News in a social media post.

Others, however, were not as supportive of the actors’ plight. “Everyone saying that the voice actors are going to sue. Did you notice that none of the actors or their representatives have said anything about suing?

“These types of contracts include language allowing the owner to resell and repurpose the audio for other similar projects. That is what happened here,” argued another.

Kristen Bell in a blue blouse and hoop earrings, looking sideways, relating to Fox News religious podcast backlash.

Image credits: Instagram/kristenanniebell

Questions soon emerged over licensing, transparency, and an alleged request to hide the audio’s age

Kristen Bell speaking during a podcast episode, addressing backlash related to Fox News and religious topics.

Image credits: NBC

As the backlash grew, Fox News maintained that everything was above board. A spokesperson shared a comment to Entertainment Weekly.

“Gulfstream Studios produced the Life of Jesus Podcast from The Truth and Life Dramatized Audio Bible, which was licensed by Fox News Audio, with full cooperation and participation by all the actors involved,” the spokesperson said.

Actors including Kristen Bell respond to backlash over Fox News religious podcast in separate portraits

Image credits: Instagram/seanastin/kristenanniebell/neal_mcdonough

A rather unsettling detail also emerged amidst reports of the controversial podcast. A producer allegedly emailed at least one actor asking that they “not mention that this audio New Testament Bible was produced years ago.”

The producer reportedly stated that “we’d like it to feel like something that was produced more recently.”

Kristen Bell in a black dress posing confidently after backlash over Fox News religious podcast discussion.

Image credits: Instagram/kristenanniebell

The resurfaced cast list included Kristen Bell, Malcolm McDowell, Neal McDonough, John Rhys-Davies, Brian Cox, Julia Ormond, Sean Astin, Michael York, and Stacy Keach, all of whom originally performed their roles for the Truth & Life audio bible.

The only exception was Hill Harper, who did not appear in the earlier project but was listed in Fox News’ announcement for the biblical podcast.

Netizens shared their thoughts about the actors’ comments about Fox News’ upcoming biblical podcast

Kristen Bell and actors respond to backlash over Fox News religious podcast in a media interview setting.

Comment from Valerie Ann Knowles addressing backlash over Fox News religious podcast involving Kristen Bell and other actors.

Man named Ron Snyder commenting online about entertainment law on a social media post related to a podcast backlash.

Comment by Brian Fornadel criticizing Fox News over a lawsuit amid backlash on religious podcast involving Kristen Bell.

Facebook comment by Bryan Harris discussing Fox News and religious teachings, addressing backlash on a podcast.

Comment by Shane Evans expressing that the situation sounds like a lawsuit amid Kristen Bell and actors backlash.

Comment by Sheri South discussing actors’ voices and contracts amid backlash over Fox News religious podcast controversy.

Comment by Michael Smith explaining voice actors’ contracts and reposting audio after Fox News religious podcast backlash.

Comment from Joey Zaratan reacting to backlash, displayed in a social media interface with user engagement icons.

Comment by Steve Stringer mentioning Kristen Bell and opinions on religion and work in a social media discussion.

Comment by Jonathan St Clair criticizing Fox News over monetizing Christian faith amid backlash on religious podcast.

Comment from Neil Williams discussing the life and teachings, related to Kristen Bell and actors addressing Fox News religious podcast backlash.