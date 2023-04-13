Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Kram-Bot And The Alien Apocalypse (3 Pics)
Kram-Bot And The Alien Apocalypse (3 Pics)

T. Mark Bentley
Community member

Started sharing this on instagram and tapas a couple months ago.

More info: tapas.io

Quiet

Kram-Bot And The Alien Apocalypse (3 Pics)

Assemble

Kram-Bot And The Alien Apocalypse (3 Pics)

Hello Robot

Kram-Bot And The Alien Apocalypse (3 Pics)

T. Mark Bentley
T. Mark Bentley
Author, Community member

Comics and artwork.

Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a senior community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

