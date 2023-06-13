Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Finds A Kitten Covered In Glue, Asks Reddit Users For Help And Saves The Kitten By Giving Her A Forever Home
Guy Finds A Kitten Covered In Glue, Asks Reddit Users For Help And Saves The Kitten By Giving Her A Forever Home

Survival is a difficult game, especially for the smallest among us. Kittens, with their mewling cries and soft, delicate bodies, are particularly vulnerable. In a world fraught with dangers and a lack of understanding, some rather sad situations are bound to happen, unfortunately. People, including children, can be thoughtless in their interactions with these fragile creatures. The disconnect is troubling, a harsh reminder of how humanity can sometimes fail its furred, feathered, and scaled friends.

In this context, a recent story unfolded on the internet, where a Redditor by the handle “ikedness” happened upon a small kitten in quite the predicament. Unbelievably, some rather unkind kids had cruelly glued the kitten to some kind of object. At a loss for what to do, he turned to the wisdom of the Reddit community for guidance. In response, a user named “Com_Trad_IsTime” suggested an unexpected solution: coconut oil. It worked wonders! Freed from her sticky ordeal, the little female kitten earned a new name — Coco.

More info: reddit.com

Meet Coco, a kitten that was glued to some kind of object by a group of rather unkind kids

Guy Finds A Kitten Covered In Glue, Asks Reddit Users For Help And Saves The Kitten By Giving Her A Forever Home

Image credits: ikedness

Luckily, she was saved by a reddit user who “ikedness” happened upon a small kitten in quite the predicament

Guy Finds A Kitten Covered In Glue, Asks Reddit Users For Help And Saves The Kitten By Giving Her A Forever Home

Image credits: ikedness

Guy Finds A Kitten Covered In Glue, Asks Reddit Users For Help And Saves The Kitten By Giving Her A Forever Home

Image credits: ikedness

At a loss for what to do, he turned to the wisdom of the Reddit community for guidance

Guy Finds A Kitten Covered In Glue, Asks Reddit Users For Help And Saves The Kitten By Giving Her A Forever Home

Image credits: ikedness

In response, a user named “Com_Trad_IsTime” suggested an unexpected solution: coconut oil. It worked wonders!

Guy Finds A Kitten Covered In Glue, Asks Reddit Users For Help And Saves The Kitten By Giving Her A Forever Home

Image credits: ikedness

Freed from her sticky ordeal, the little female kitten earned a new name — Coco. However, Coco’s trials hadn’t ended there

Guy Finds A Kitten Covered In Glue, Asks Reddit Users For Help And Saves The Kitten By Giving Her A Forever Home

Image credits: ikedness

This tiny furball, who barely tipped the scales at a pound despite appearing to be around two months old, began to show signs of respiratory distress

Guy Finds A Kitten Covered In Glue, Asks Reddit Users For Help And Saves The Kitten By Giving Her A Forever Home

Image credits: ikedness

A veterinary visit confirmed the worrying diagnosis — she tested positive for feline calicivirus (FCV), a common but potentially severe infection

Guy Finds A Kitten Covered In Glue, Asks Reddit Users For Help And Saves The Kitten By Giving Her A Forever Home

Image credits: ikedness

A range of medicines was prescribed for Coco, yet her breathing difficulties persisted. Another urgent visit to the vet was in order

Guy Finds A Kitten Covered In Glue, Asks Reddit Users For Help And Saves The Kitten By Giving Her A Forever Home

Image credits: ikedness

This time, she underwent a nebulizer treatment and had her nasal passages cleared

Guy Finds A Kitten Covered In Glue, Asks Reddit Users For Help And Saves The Kitten By Giving Her A Forever Home

Image credits: ikedness

Thankfully, these measures seemed to be successful, and soon enough, Coco was making her first purrs and learning how to clean herself, much to everyone’s relief

Guy Finds A Kitten Covered In Glue, Asks Reddit Users For Help And Saves The Kitten By Giving Her A Forever Home

Image credits: ikedness

Word of the kitten’s story reached the wider Reddit community, sparking an outpouring of support. Generous users offered to chip in and help cover Coco’s vet bills

Guy Finds A Kitten Covered In Glue, Asks Reddit Users For Help And Saves The Kitten By Giving Her A Forever Home

Image credits: ikedness

In terms of medication, her owner clarified that Coco was down to just two: an immune booster and daily vitamins

Guy Finds A Kitten Covered In Glue, Asks Reddit Users For Help And Saves The Kitten By Giving Her A Forever Home

Image credits: ikedness

These would be her lifelong companions, a small but necessary price for ensuring our brave little Coco’s health and vitality

Guy Finds A Kitten Covered In Glue, Asks Reddit Users For Help And Saves The Kitten By Giving Her A Forever Home

Image credits: ikedness

Guy Finds A Kitten Covered In Glue, Asks Reddit Users For Help And Saves The Kitten By Giving Her A Forever Home

Image credits: ikedness

Although she still has a long road to recovery and needs to gain more weight, she is making quite the progress!

Guy Finds A Kitten Covered In Glue, Asks Reddit Users For Help And Saves The Kitten By Giving Her A Forever Home

Image credits: ikedness

And of course, most importantly, she had found a loving home where she is cherished

Guy Finds A Kitten Covered In Glue, Asks Reddit Users For Help And Saves The Kitten By Giving Her A Forever Home

Image credits: ikedness

One of her favorite things to do is disturbing Yuki
by u/ikedness in u/ikedness

Video credits: ikedness

Purr tax
by u/ikedness in u/ikedness

Video credits: ikedness

The Doom Song
The Doom Song
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

F**k those a******s who did that to her. They are lucky I don't know who they are, I'd end up in jail coz I'd do to them what they did to her.

1
1point
reply
Seb Benson
Seb Benson
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bless your heart for helping her <3 SO DAMN CUTE!!!

1
1point
reply
