KitKat Issues Hilarious Response As Truck Carrying 11K Pounds Of Chocolate Crashes 2 Months After Famous Heist

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An 18-wheeler semi-truck carrying 11,000 pounds of KitKat bars recently overturned in Brandon, Mississippi.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation reported that the truck crashed on the morning of Monday, May 25, 2026, near the Highway 80 ramp on Interstate 20.

The accident occurred just two months after a shipment of over 400,000 limited-edition KitKat bars was famously stolen in Europe.

Highlights A KitKat truck carrying 11,000 pounds of chocolate bars overturned in Mississippi and temporarily shut down a highway.

The accident occurred merely two months after another truck hauling 12 tonnes of KitKat bars was stolen in Europe.

The heist sparked a global viral trend, prompting other companies to seize an impactful PR opportunity and play along with the joke.

KitKat, globally owned by Nestlé but manufactured and marketed in the United States by The Hershey Company, has now issued a response to the accident, sparking another round of internet discourse.

“You guys are not having a good year so far, huh?” one user responded to KitKat’s statement.

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No injuries were reported as the overturned KitKat truck blocked a highway ramp

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The KitKat semi-truck was reportedly traveling east on Interstate-20 when the trailer, loaded with 11,000 pounds of products, detached from the cab and toppled onto the westbound on-ramp.

The scale of the accident and the subsequent cleanup led to the ramp being temporarily shut down in both directions.

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Local news outlets reported that no one was injured in the mishap — a claim that KitKat corroborated the next day.

On Tuesday, May 26, the chocolate brand wrote on social media: “We have breaking news about ANOTHER KitKat truck.”

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“We need a break,” the statement further read, referring to their iconic tagline. “According to news agencies, thankfully, no injuries were reported.”

KitKat’s latest misfortune prompted outrageous reactions from netizens.

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One user said, “All the fake news, but deep down you know that the truck is back at your house and you are about to eat all the KitKats!”

Another wrote, “Who is this master thief????”

The March theft of 12 tons of KitKat kicked off a global trend backed by PR tactics

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On March 27, 2026, KitKat shared on social media that thieves had stolen an entire truck hauling 12 tons of special-edition KitKat bars while the vehicle was en route from a factory in Central Italy to Poland.

“We are working closely with local authorities and supply partners to investigate,” the statement read. “The good news: There are no concerns for consumer safety, and supply is not affected.”

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The theft went viral and triggered a worldwide trend, with not only everyday netizens but also other companies joining in, seizing the PR opportunity it presented by sharing jokes and memes that playfully insinuated they were behind the heist.

“I can’t read the Polish nutrition labels,” Duolingo joked in the comment section of KitKat’s post. Audi wrote, “Was there a Quattro involved?”

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“Due to a completely random packaging error, we have 12 tons of KitKats in our DashMarts that we can’t sell,” DoorDash wrote on social media. “The good news: all you have to do is go to your DoorDash app and add like 500-600 KitKats to your cart, and this should resolve itself quickly. Thank you.”

KFC joked that they were using the chocolate bars as their “12th herb and spice,” while Domino’s Pizza announced they were launching a new “KitKat Pizza.”

KitKat launched a tracking program to find the thieves

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Given that the incident occurred just days before April Fool’s Day, many thought KitKat was playing a prank on its followers. However, in a subsequent post shared on April 1, the chocolate makers confirmed that was not the case.

“Just to clarify, this is not a stunt, or an April Fool’s joke,” KitKat said in a post on social media. “Someone really stole 12 tonnes of KitKats. And we really want to know where they’ve gone.”

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“So, we’ve created a ‘Stolen KitKat Tracker’ that lets you check if your KitKat is from the missing batch.”

The tracker was live on the company’s website for days, allowing consumers to enter the eight-digit batch number on the back of the product and see whether the chocolate bar they were holding was among the 413,793 stolen.

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However, KitKat also urged customers in a news release not to attempt to locate, handle, or recover any stolen goods or take any direct action against any suspect.

The tracker is no longer live, and the webpage says that leads have been uncovered, which are now being followed up on by the authorities.

“Did anyone get to take some home?” Netizens had a field day making fun of KitKat’s latest mishap

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