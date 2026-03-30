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Twelve tons of KitKat bars went missing in Europe last week after thieves seized and made off with the truck transporting them, Swiss food giant Nestlé, the manufacturer of the chocolate bars, said in a statement on Friday, March 27.

The organization said the truck, carrying 413,793 bars of its new Formula One range — designed in the shape of race cars — set off from central Italy for distribution across Europe but never reached its scheduled final destination in Poland.

The vehicle remains missing, and the conspirators are still at large, per Nestlé. It did not reveal where exactly the truck was lost.

Image credits: KITKAT

The brand also emphasized in its statement that “cargo theft is escalating across businesses of all sizes.”

“With more sophisticated schemes being deployed on a regular basis, we have chosen to go public with our own experience in the hope that it raises awareness of an increasingly common criminal trend,” Nestlé said.

The same communication also appreciated the criminals for displaying their “exceptional taste” by choosing to steal KitKat, of all chocolates.

Concerns are rife about the heist creating a shortage of the chocolate for consumers, especially around Easter festivities, when the masses indulge in sweet treats more than usual. 

However, Nestlé has maintained that supply won’t be affected.

In a separate note, Nestlé warned that the missing bars could make their way into markets through unauthorized channels.

If that happens, the company has implemented a tracking strategy.

Each batch of KitKat comes with unique codes on every single bar. Nestlé stated that if these codes are scanned by customers, it will show them “instructions to alert KitKat.”

Image credits: KITKAT

The unusual chocolate heist has sparked a meme fest online, with one netizen expressing that it would have been fun to “be a fly on the wall in the room where they planned that KitKat heist,” and another riffing on the chocolate’s slogan, “Have a break, have a KitKat,” writing the heist is “Not about the chocolate, it’s about sending a message: Nobody gets a break.”

A different user pointed out how America and the Middle East are busy in hostile combat, but Europe’s problems, once again, are as laid-back as dealing with a chocolate heist.

Multiple businesses, including Domino’s Pizza, aviation giant Ryanair, and Runable AI, have also reacted to the matter, with all of them pledging they had nothing to do with the heist while making fun of the situation.

The heist also drew attention from countries and states on social media, with the Republic of Kiribati and Montreal, the capital of Canada’s Québec province, reacting.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Domino's Pizza UK tweets condolences to KitKat and announces a new KitKat pizza after theft of 12 tons of KitKat.

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    #2

    Four astronauts in orange suits surrounded by numerous KitKat bars inside a spacecraft, referencing 12 tons of KitKat.

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    #3

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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
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    Premium     5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And he's gonna be *way* chunkier by the time he gets thru 12 tons of KitKats!

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    #4

    Person lying surrounded by numerous KitKat bars, illustrating humorous reactions to 12 tons of KitKat stolen.

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    tom459 avatar
    DeShotz
    DeShotz
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We should not be forgetting about Ukraine. It is in Europe and is very much at war with Russia.

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    #5

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet referring to the 12 tons of KitKat stolen, calling it the biggest kitnapping ever.

    HubPointless Report

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    adamzad avatar
    Adam Zad
    Adam Zad
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    YOU! OFF my planet!! And take my upvote with you.

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    #6

    Cookie Monster holding cookies next to a red KitKat truck on highway, related to 12 tons of KitKat stolen responses.

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    #7

    Empty KitKat delivery truck interior with brand logo and slogan, referencing 12 tons of KitKat stolen and funny responses.

    dogeofficialceo Report

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    #8

    Sketch of a suspect with chocolate on their face holding a KitKat in response to 12 tons of KitKat being stolen.

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    #9

    Map showing a route across Europe with Hungary circled, related to 12 tons of KitKat stolen and social media reactions.

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    joannfielding avatar
    joann fielding
    joann fielding
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Idk..... take out the i in Munich.... just sayin'.

    5
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    #10

    Alt text: Joker character standing next to a massive pile of burning KitKat bars, referencing 12 tons of KitKat stolen with humorous responses.

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    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Evil genious, but sooo evil!

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    #11

    Tweet from Om Nom character denying involvement in 12 tons of KitKat theft, shown on a bright green background.

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    #12

    Tweet from Republic of Kiribati joking about 12 tons of KitKat stolen and mistakenly delivered to wrong Poland location.

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    kathleenpaine avatar
    KatWitch57
    KatWitch57
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    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I see they have Banana, for scale?

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    #13

    Image of a man covered in chocolate sitting behind a pile of KitKat bars, referencing the KitKat theft and funny responses.

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    #14

    Montreal’s official statement sharing condolences and announcing a new KitKat-flavoured bagel after KitKat theft.

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    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    6 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Domino's beat you to it, Copy(Kit)Kat.

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    #15

    Black car with license plate reading CANDYMAN following a large KitKat truck on a highway referencing KitKat theft responses.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Crates filled with stacks of KitKat bars in a secured room, referencing the 12 tons of KitKat stolen incident.

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    #17

    Tweet about being a fly on the wall during the planning of a large KitKat heist with humorous social media reactions.

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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
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    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The whole plan balanced out. It was tit for tat, and kit for kat.

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    #18

    Partially eaten chocolate bar held in hand, shared as a humorous response to 12 tons of KitKat stolen news.

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    #19

    Meme with Drake rejecting gold bars and approving chocolate KitKat bars in response to KitKat theft viral posts.

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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's just been confirmed that the Kit Kat bars have been discovered to have been painted gold and stored in Fort Knox.

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    #20

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    #21

    Man standing in a room filled with shelves stacked high with KitKat bars referencing 12 tons of KitKat stolen incident.

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    #22

    Man jumping from orange sports car to red KitKat truck on a highway, illustrating 12 tons of KitKat stolen incident.

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    persephone134
    persephone134
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    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He looks like an overweight JD Vance. Maybe a family member of his?

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    #24

    Funny social media response to 12 tons of KitKat stolen with a cartoon character and an official statement.

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    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
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    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I believe that Michele is perfectly capable of speaking for herself.

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    #25

    Airplane nose edited with giant KitKat bars in its mouth, referencing 12 tons of KitKat stolen and viral responses.

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    hctbn avatar
    hctbn
    hctbn
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bet they charged extra for those

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    #26

    Tweet from Runable with an official statement denying involvement in the 12 tons of KitKat stolen incident.

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    KatWitch57
    KatWitch57
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Methinks it doth protest too much!

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    #27

    Text meme with glitch effect reading you wouldn't steal 12t of KitKats referencing 12 tons of KitKat stolen responses.

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    persephone134
    persephone134
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    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The landscape here looks distinctly non-European. Yet Kitkat is not an American product.

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    #29

    Actor Nicolas Cage in a meme stating I’m gonna steal 12 tons of KitKat with humorous social media response.

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    Kelly Scott
    Kelly Scott
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    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can just hear him saying that, too.

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    #30

    Large stack of KitKat bars in a storage unit with two people standing behind, related to 12 tons of KitKat stolen responses.

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    #31

    Man in red jumpsuit smiling and spreading arms lying on a large stack of KitKat bars, related to KitKat theft responses.

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    #32

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    #33

    Group of people dressed in red around a man in glasses with text KitKat Heist highlighting the KitKat theft incident.

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