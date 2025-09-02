Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Grandkid Loses Patience With Villainous Vacuum Cleaner Salespeople, Kicks Them To The Curb
Person standing near scattered vacuum parts and an open Kirby vacuum cleaner box on a wooden floor in a living room.
Entitled People, Social Issues

Grandkid Loses Patience With Villainous Vacuum Cleaner Salespeople, Kicks Them To The Curb

Your home is meant to be a sanctuary, a place where you can close your front door, shut out the world, and feel at peace. Sometimes, though, you can be ambushed in your own castle by someone selling their particular brand of religion, literal or figurative.

One elderly couple basically had their door broken down one night by a pair of Kirby vacuum cleaner salespeople. The more the old folks said they weren’t interested, the pushier the salespeople became, until the couple’s grandkid finally had to step in.

More info: Reddit

    Your home is meant to be your sanctuary, but for this elderly couple, it became a hotbed of pushy sales tactics

    Image credits: Burntout22 / Reddit

    A pair of insistent Kirby vacuum cleaner salespeople showed up at their door one night and basically barged their way inside

    Image credits: Addictive Stock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The salespeople spent the next two and a half hours “demonstrating” their equipment to the old folks, who were at their wits’ end by now

    Image credits: tiko33 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The couple’s grandkid, overhearing all the fuss from another room, Googled the company and found someone on TikTok claiming they were a scam

    Image credits:

    Confronted with proof of their scam, one of the salespeople tried to grab the grandkid’s phone to stop playing the TikTok, so they told them to get lost or face the cops

    At 8 p.m. sharp, two Kirby vacuum salespeople barged into OP’s grandparents’ home, promising a “quick 15-minute demo.” The problem? The house didn’t even have carpets, only hardwood floors. Yet, two and a half hours later, the elderly pair’s living room was covered in pads and vacuum parts, and the couple still couldn’t get rid of them.

    The salespeople leaned hard on shady tactics. First came the promise of a “Bahamas trip” they just had to win by doing one more demo. Then came the fearmongering: “falling off a step stool could cost more than this vacuum.” Using imagined hospital bills to pressure seniors? Bold move, though not exactly ethical.

    That’s when OP stepped in. Armed with TikTok evidence exposing the exact same Bahamas scam, they confronted the pushy duo. But instead of leaving, the so-called boss arrived, tried grabbing the phone out of OP’s hands, and even attempted to turn off the video herself. The persistence was almost cartoonish.

    Even after being told to leave, the boss lady trailed OP’s grandfather into the kitchen, still trying to score a signature. When that failed, she bizarrely asked for paper towels. Finally, the salespeople left, still tossing out awkward “stay safe” wishes as if nothing had happened. If audacity were currency, these Kirby scum would be billionaires.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    From what OP tells us in their post, the Kirby salespeople were as pushy as they come. If they hadn’t been there to step in, their grandparents would likely have become one more pair of casualties in the door-to-door salesmen war. Why do these scum target the elderly, though? And what can be done to stop them? We went looking for answers.

    According to the Nunis Law website, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) indicates that older Americans lose billions of dollars annually to financial exploitation. The financial toll is estimated to be around $3 billion per year, though experts believe the true cost could be much higher due to under-reporting.

    Sales reps who prey on seniors often employ various manipulative tactics, including creating a false sense of urgency, targeting cognitive impairment, using complex language and financial or technical jargon, exploiting trust, and running bogus promotions. In short – seniors are a soft target and these door-to-door hucksters know it.

    In her article for TrustDALE, Jessica Long writes that you have legal, civil, and creative options that can help cut down on, or even stop, unwanted knocks on your door. For example, you could check local solicitation laws and permit rules, document and file a complaint, use clear signage with legal wording, or opt out with service providers.

    If you ask us, OP could still go some way to see to it that the entitled Kirby folks learn their lesson. Naming and shaming Kirby on social media could be one way to go, but a formal complaint is also definitely overdue.

    What would you have done if you’d found yourself in OP’s shoes? Have you got your own door-to-door sales horror story? Let us know in the comments!

    In the comments, readers slammed the dodgy salespeople, and one suggested the person complain to the Kirby head office as well as on their social media pages

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out.When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. Oh, and I love live music. I hope you enjoy my stories!

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out.When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. Oh, and I love live music. I hope you enjoy my stories!

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    17 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One tried this with my mother back in the early '90s, turning up at some ungodly hour and barging their way in. Mom was not happy about this, asked them to leave. I crept down the stairs, said "Hello!" cheerfully, and when they turned to look at me, a bright flash as I took a photo (back in the days of 35mm film). They started asking me why I took a photo of them, and I said "for this" and walked to the phone, dialled "999" (an old rotary dial) and described an unwanted intrusion into our home. They made a hasty exit, so I passed the phone over to mom and went at took photos of their car and them getting into it. The police turned up about fifteen minutes later, took a report, and then we had to wait a couple of days for the film to be developed. I dropped off the photos. Not great, but their faces were clear and so was the licence plate. Never had any follow up but I hope they got cautioned at least. Haven't heard this brand name in ages, but this doesn't surprise me...

    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    17 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ...I can't help but think that if their product was any good, you could buy one from "whatever", like Amazon or Argos. But, no, I can only find bags and belts and replacement brushes...

    lumberjack44 avatar
    JL
    JL
    Community Member
    18 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are still door-to-door salesmen? All I get are Jehovah's Witnesses.

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I prefer the Mormons, I yell "It's Ok, dear, I found virgins for the sacrifice". The Jesus faries are the worst, but my cat does love the way their tracts taste.

