37 Hilarious Moments Kids Thought Their Pets Were Human
If you’re a dog owner, there’s a chance you don’t identify with that label at all. You’re a dog parent or roommate or sibling, but your beloved furry friend is not your property. They’re your best friend, your partner in crime, and perhaps, to your children, they’re your equal.
Kristen Mulrooney recently tweeted about her 3-year-old’s revelation that their dog is actually a pet, and many other parents were inspired to share similar conversations they’ve had with their own little ones. So below, we’ve gathered some of the most hilarious times kids adorably mistook their pets for humans. Enjoy scrolling through this list (where, let’s be honest, these children make some very valid points!), and be sure to upvote all of the pics that warm your little pet-loving heart. Image credits: missmulrooney
Image credits: missmulrooney
Please clean his eye grebs he'll be so much more comfortable
We all know dogs are man’s best friend, but apparently, they’re children’s best friends too. When I was a kid, I remember begging my parents to let us get a dog. When we finally did, we were all instantly obsessed with her. The big fluff ball was so sweet and gentle, but also a bit mischievous. She would sneak into the kitchen and steal food when nobody else was around but would never beg in front of people. She would secretly sleep on the couch when we weren’t home, but she would never dare jump up there when there were people watching. I still respect her for understanding the boundaries we set, but choosing to break the rules when, as far as she knew, nobody would know.
And while I was old enough to understand that she was a pet, around 7-years-old I believe, that didn’t stop me from viewing her as one of us. We loved her like a family member because that’s exactly what she was. I would happily play with her if no humans were available, and it wouldn’t make any difference to me. I will vividly remember the heartbreaking day that we said goodbye to her for the rest of my life, and I don’t care what anyone else says: pets can absolutely be family members. All of the children featured on this list were definitely onto something.
I’m sure this will come as no surprise to you if you’re a pet lover, but apparently, it’s quite common for people to consider their fur babies as members of the family. In fact, according to a study from the American Veterinary Medical Association, 85% of dog owners and 76% of cat owners view their pets as family.
“American pet-owners are transforming the cultural definition of family,” says sociologist Andrea Laurent-Simpson, author of Just Like Family: How Companion Animals Joined the Household. “Dogs and cats within the American family have a profound impact on things like fertility considerations, the parent-child relationship, family finances, involvement of extended family members and the household structure itself.”
Well maybe “who” with a specific dog and “which” with generic dogs?
There is debate among sociologists about whether or not human-animal social interaction exists due to the lack of a shared language, but the way pet owners treat their animal children says otherwise. Americans often consider their pets when making decisions regarding child-rearing, homebuying, job location, travel and budgets, and in 2020, Americans spent an impressive upwards of $103 billion on their fur babies.
There is even legislation in the United States that reflects America’s strong relationship with their pets, in regards to emergency management and divorce. “As Hurricane Katrina approached in 2005, nearly half of New Orleans residents refused to evacuate without their pets, instead staying behind to face the hurricane,” SMU News writes. “In response, in 2006 Congress passed the PETS Act, authorizing FEMA to rescue, care and provide shelter for household pets during an emergency. In addition, as pet custody battles rage in divorce courts, three states have passed new divorce laws requiring courts to treat pets as family members rather than property.”
Although children and pets go together like peanut butter and jelly, as we can clearly see from this list, the prominence of American couples choosing to have pets instead of children might even be impacting the birth rates in the United States. “The role of the companion animal in the childfree, multispecies family may well incrementally contribute to delaying or even eventually opting out of childbirth,” Laurent-Simpson told SMU. “The multispecies family without children is emerging as a new and acceptable form of diversified family structure."
If you’ve ever had a pet, I’m sure you can list all of the ways the quality of your life has drastically improved since adopting the little fluff ball into your life. But did you know that pets can greatly benefit our children as well? According to Rustin Moore, DVM, PhD, the dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine at The Ohio State University, it’s extremely common for kids to view their pets as members of the family. In fact, kids around 7 or 8 years old tend to rank their pets even higher than their other family members as providers of comfort and as confidantes. “To them, it's not a pet but an extension of their family,” Dr. Moore says.
Some of the benefits that having a pet can have on a child are: reduction in their stress levels, alleviating their loneliness, building empathy and compassion, improving their reading skills, receiving unconditional love and acceptance, teaching responsibility, building self-esteem and confidence, and promoting exercise. Children are statistically more likely to grow up in a household with a pet than a household with their biological father, Dr. Moore told Verywell Family, so bonding with a pet can be extremely beneficial to a child’s mental health and well being.
“Interacting with a pet has been shown to decrease the stress hormone cortisol, and it increases the release of dopamine and oxytocin, which are anti-stress or feel-good hormones, particularly oxytocin," says Dr. Moore. "We see this happen when holding or petting or even just being around a pet."
and her big brother will have her back for her whole life <3
If you’re anything like me, you’re probably thinking that this topic begs the question, “Does my dog view me as family?” Now, this is a debated topic, but there is some evidence to support the idea that our doggos do love us as much as we love them. Scientists at Emory University found, through a neuroimaging study, that when dogs smell their owners’ scents, the “reward center” of their brain becomes activated. In fact, when presented with various other aromas, dogs preferred the scent of humans over anything else.
Dogs are also the only non-primate animals to look humans in the eyes, and bonding with their owners is much more important for doggos than most other pets, Attila Andics, a neuroscientist and lead author of this study, told MIC. We may not be able to prove without a doubt that our doggos love us, but there is no question that we share a strong bond with them, strong enough to consider them members of the family if you so choose, and that’s enough for me.
I will always stand by the fact that my family’s dog is my equal. She sits on the couch, sleeps on my parents’ bed, opens doors, knows how to communicate exactly what she wants (sometimes too well), and her face is more expressive than plenty of people I know. Plus, she’s way more fun to be around than some people as well… We hope you’re enjoying this list if you’re a pet lover, and if you’ve always viewed your dog as a human, know that you’re not crazy. Keep upvoting all of the pics that you find most hilarious and adorable, and then if you’re interested in checking out a Bored Panda article showcasing why all kids should have pets, look no further than right here!
My daughter (she was about 3yrs at the time) met a macaw once that could say hello. When it says "hello" she replies "hello, my name's Bella. What's yours?" Hahaha it blew her little mind and she tried to strike up a full conversation with the bird. It was very sweet
This is so wholesome :)
