We all know dogs are man’s best friend, but apparently, they’re children’s best friends too. When I was a kid, I remember begging my parents to let us get a dog. When we finally did, we were all instantly obsessed with her. The big fluff ball was so sweet and gentle, but also a bit mischievous. She would sneak into the kitchen and steal food when nobody else was around but would never beg in front of people. She would secretly sleep on the couch when we weren’t home, but she would never dare jump up there when there were people watching. I still respect her for understanding the boundaries we set, but choosing to break the rules when, as far as she knew, nobody would know.

And while I was old enough to understand that she was a pet, around 7-years-old I believe, that didn’t stop me from viewing her as one of us. We loved her like a family member because that’s exactly what she was. I would happily play with her if no humans were available, and it wouldn’t make any difference to me. I will vividly remember the heartbreaking day that we said goodbye to her for the rest of my life, and I don’t care what anyone else says: pets can absolutely be family members. All of the children featured on this list were definitely onto something.