Homeless Friend Moves In With Couple, Ends Up Mooching Off Of Them For 5 Months, They’re Livid
Tired woman leaning on an open suitcase filled with clothes, reflecting stress about a homeless friend mooching off a couple.
Friends, Relationships

Homeless Friend Moves In With Couple, Ends Up Mooching Off Of Them For 5 Months, They’re Livid

Part of a good friendship is about having each other’s backs, come hell or high water, right? But things can get tricky if you’re not clear about your boundaries. Skipping that step could lead to resentment and even a ruined relationship if you’re not careful.

One couple let their friend move in after her boyfriend kicked her out. What was supposed to be a few weeks of help, though, turned into 5 months. Now they’re at their wits’ end and have asked an online community if kicking her out would be a jerk move.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Friends are meant to be there for each other, sure, but even the strongest friendships have their limits

    Young woman overwhelmed with packing clothes in suitcase, representing homeless friend mooching off couple for months.

    Image credits: nomadsoul1 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One couple kindly let their homeless friend move in after she was dumped and kicked out by her boyfriend

    Text excerpt from a story about a homeless friend who moves in with a couple and overstays their welcome.

    Text describing a homeless friend mooching off a couple for five months without plans to leave or find a job.

    Text about helping a homeless friend update résumé and send profile to companies to avoid losing benefits.

    Two women having a serious conversation at a table, illustrating a homeless friend mooching off a couple scenario.

    Image credits: Frolopiaton Palm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    What was meant to be a temporary solution, though, turned into a nightmare when the friend ended up mooching off the couple for 5 months

    Alt text: Homeless friend moves in with couple, stays in their living room, causes tension while mooching off them for months.

    Text describing a homeless friend mooching off a couple, rarely helping with chores and causing tension in the household.

    Text showing a conversation about a homeless friend living with a couple, causing tension after months of mooching.

    Couple arguing indoors, showing frustration and stress, illustrating conflict caused by homeless friend mooching off them.

    Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Despite the couple going out of their way to help their friend get back on her feet, she did next to nothing to try to get a job and hardly helped with the housework

    Text excerpt about a homeless friend moving in, leaving belongings behind after disappearing for weeks.

    Text message conversation about a homeless friend moving in and mooching off a couple, causing tension over months.

    Text excerpt discussing a tense conversation about feelings and ambiguity, related to a homeless friend mooching off a couple.

    Young woman relaxing on a couch wearing headphones, representing a homeless friend mooching off a couple for months.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    After a few emotional conversations, the friend made some vague promises to move out but then tried gaslighting the couple

    Text from a message describing frustration with a homeless friend who mooched off a couple and refuses to set a move-out date.

    Text excerpt showing frustration about a homeless friend mooching off a couple for months.

    Text about a homeless friend moving in with a couple and the dilemma of kicking them out after mooching for months.

    Image credits: N_dubz_sweeb

    Having had enough of this, the couple let their friend know she’d overstayed her welcome, but asked an online community if kicking her out would be a jerk move

    When the original poster (OP) and his wife opened their home to a friend in need, they never imagined it would turn into a five-month ordeal. After her breakup, the wife’s friend was invited to stay “just until she got back on her feet.” What began as an act of kindness, though, slowly spiraled into a nightmare of awkwardness.

    At first, it felt like the right thing to do. But soon, the houseguest started sleeping until at least noon, keeping the shutters closed all day. She rarely cleaned, didn’t help with dishes, and ignored every gentle hint that it was time to move on.

    OP finally asked the big question: When are you leaving? Her confused response, “Leaving what?”, wasn’t exactly reassuring. Months passed, and every conversation about finding a job or moving out ended with vague promises. Meanwhile, the living room, half of the flat, was still her bedroom.

    Now, OP has drawn a line: she needs to leave by November 1st. “I feel trapped in my own home,” he wrote. Admitting they should have set boundaries sooner, OP turned to an online community to ask if kicking the freeloading friend out would be a jerk move.

    Look, the couple’s kindness got weaponized against them, and now they’re stuck in that super awkward position of trying to set boundaries way after the fact. So, how do they sidestep the mind games and lay down the law without drowning in guilt? We went digging for answers.

    Young woman in a beige hoodie looking upset while sitting at a table, reflecting feelings of frustration over mooching friend.

    Image credits: kues1 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Hope Gillette over at PsychCentral explains that emotional manipulation can wreck relationships. We’re talking damaged trust, festering resentment, and a serious hit to your mental health. If you’re feeling like someone’s playing puppet master with you, it’s totally OK to step away from the situation and give yourself space to think clearly.

    “Practice stating your own needs, desires, and boundaries clearly and without apology,” recommends Kara Nassour, a licensed professional counselor from Austin, Texas. “The more comfortable you are with direct communication, the easier it is to spot manipulation from others.” Basically, the better you get at saying what you mean, the harder it is for people to mess with you. 

    When it comes to setting boundaries, Jennifer Chesak from Healthline suggests a few useful approaches, including using assertive language, and learning to say no (yes, “No.” is a complete sentence).

    Melissa Coats, a licensed professional counselor, puts it perfectly: “Boundaries protect relationships from becoming unsafe. In that way, they actually bring us closer together than farther apart.” Translation? Setting boundaries isn’t mean; it’s just how you keep relationships healthy.

    Seems like the best thing the couple can do for the friendship is give their friend the push she needs to start making her own way in life. Anything else would just be enabling her, right? 

    What do you think? Has the friend overstayed her welcome? Would OP be a jerk to give her a reality check and a not-so-gentle shove in the right direction? Share your thoughts in the comments!

    In the comments, readers made some practical suggestions for getting the freeloading friend off the couch and out the door, some gentle, and some no-nonsense

    User comment advising a couple dealing with a homeless friend mooching off them for months to set boundaries and ask them to leave.

    Screenshot of an online comment about a homeless friend mooching off a couple and advice to stop enabling the behavior.

    Comment on a forum arguing a homeless friend mooching off a couple should be given a strict eviction deadline.

    Comment discussing a couple’s frustration as their homeless friend moves in and mooches off them for five months.

    Comment advice on a homeless friend mooching off a couple, urging them to set boundaries and take action.

    Comment advising a couple dealing with a homeless friend mooching off them to set a clear eviction date and involve police if needed.

    Comment discussing a homeless friend mooching off a couple for months and advice on handling the situation firmly.

    Comment on Reddit discussing eviction advice about a homeless friend mooching off a couple for months.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a homeless friend who moves in with a couple and mooches off them for months.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising a couple to set a firm deadline for their homeless friend mooching off them.

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. Oh, and I love live music. I hope you enjoy my stories!

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Next time she takes one of her vacations, pack all her s**t up and drop it off at her mother’s house. While one of you does that drop off, the other can be having every lock on your place changed and security cameras installed. When she gets back, if her mother hasn’t called her, updated her, and told her to come directly to her house, you meet her at the door with a train ticket to get to her mom’s house—-block the door and do NOT let her come in—-then shut and lock it with her outside. If she tries any s**t, like making a scene and calling the police, you’ll have it all on the cameras to show the police and/or your lawyers if she decides to try to sue. Get the freeloader out of your house, but CYA, baby. We can now see why her boyfriend kicked her out, right?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
