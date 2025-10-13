Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Keira Knightley Breaks Silence Amid Backlash Over Her Harry Potter Casting
Keira Knightley smiling at event, wearing floral embroidery dress, amid Harry Potter casting backlash discussions.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Keira Knightley Breaks Silence Amid Backlash Over Her Harry Potter Casting

peter.j Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Keira Knightley has issued a subtle apology after learning of the boycott against the Harry Potter franchise due to controversy surrounding author J.K. Rowling

The actress recently joined Audible’s new seven-part audiobook adaptation as the voice of Professor Umbridge, joining other stars who will be lending their voices to some of the franchise’s most iconic roles. 

Highlights
  • Keira Knightley has issued a subtle apology after joining the Harry Potter audiobook project despite the ongoing debate over J.K. Rowling’s views on gender ideology.
  • The actress stated that she was unaware of the boycott against J.K. Rowling when she accepted the role.
  • Knightley is joining a star-studded cast for Audible’s new adaptation of the wizarding series.

In a recent interview, she admitted she was “not aware” of the backlash against Rowling when she agreed to participate in the audiobook series.

RELATED:

    Knightley says she was unaware of the boycott linked to J.K. Rowling

    Keira Knightley smiling at event, wearing embroidered dress and brown belt amid Harry Potter casting backlash discussion.

    Keira Knightley smiling at event, wearing embroidered dress and brown belt amid Harry Potter casting backlash discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

    During an interview with Decider, the 40-year-old actress was asked about her decision to take part in the project following its announcement last month. When asked if she was aware of any Harry Potter boycott, she stated that, “I was not aware of that, no.”

    “I’m very sorry,” she added, explaining that people today would probably have to find some middle ground if they wish to live alongside each other. 

    Keira Knightley with shoulder-length hair, wearing dark clothing, reacting amid Harry Potter casting backlash scene.

    Keira Knightley with shoulder-length hair, wearing dark clothing, reacting amid Harry Potter casting backlash scene.

    Image credits: Netflix

    “I think we’re all living in a period of time right now where we’re all going to have to figure out how to live together, aren’t we? And we’ve all got very different opinions. I hope that we can all find respect,” Knightley said.

    Knightley’s involvement in the Audible adaptation drew mixed reactions online, as fans noted her history of portraying LGBTQ+ characters in film, according to Metro UK.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some supporters of the franchise expressed disappointment that the actress accepted the role while Rowling remains a producer through her Pottermore Publishing company.

    The audiobook series includes over 200 performers, including Hugh Laurie as Albus Dumbledore, Matthew Macfadyen as Lord Voldemort, Riz Ahmed as Professor Snape, Michelle Gomez as Professor McGonagall, Kit Harington as Professor Lockhart, Simon Pegg as Arthur Weasley, and James McAvoy as Mad-Eye Moody.

    Comment box with thoughtful message about Keira Knightley amid backlash over her Harry Potter casting.

    Comment box with thoughtful message about Keira Knightley amid backlash over her Harry Potter casting.

    J.K. Rowling’s public remarks have long divided the Harry Potter fandom

    Comment from Jill Abbott-Gariepy discussing opinions amid backlash over Keira Knightley Harry Potter casting.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Jill Abbott-Gariepy discussing opinions amid backlash over Keira Knightley Harry Potter casting.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Rowling’s involvement in the gender ideology debate has been a point of contention since her public comments began circulating several years ago. 

    The author first drew attention in 2017 and 2018 for interacting with posts on social media that critics described as dismissive toward gender inclusivity. The issue reignited in 2020, when Rowling posted a series of posts on X defending her belief in the biological definitions of s*x.

    Keira Knightley seated indoors wearing a sleeveless embellished top amid Harry Potter casting backlash discussion.

    Keira Knightley seated indoors wearing a sleeveless embellished top amid Harry Potter casting backlash discussion.

    Image credits: Decider

    Despite strong backlash at the time, Rowling maintained that she was speaking up for women across the globe. 

    “If s*x isn’t real, there’s no same-s*x attraction. If s*x isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased… I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of s*x removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives,” Rowling wrote at the time.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Keira Knightley wearing a blue dress and large flowered hat, seated outdoors amid Harry Potter casting backlash.

    Keira Knightley wearing a blue dress and large flowered hat, seated outdoors amid Harry Potter casting backlash.

    Image credits: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The author clarified that she respects “every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable,” while insisting that discussing biological s*x should not be considered hateful. 

    However, her continued statements on social media have kept the debate active among fans and the entertainment community. 

    Cast members from the original films have stood against Rowling’s stance over the years

    Keira Knightley attending an event with Harry Potter cast members, dressed in a black lace dress.

    Keira Knightley attending an event with Harry Potter cast members, dressed in a black lace dress.

    Image credits: Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Several Harry Potter actors have spoken publicly about the issue, emphasizing support for inclusivity while acknowledging their connection to Rowling. 

    Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in the films, released an open letter through the LGBTQ+ charity The Trevor Project, writing that “transgender women are women.”

    Comment by Christopher E. Pineda discussing ongoing Harry Potter research amid Keira Knightley casting backlash.

    Comment by Christopher E. Pineda discussing ongoing Harry Potter research amid Keira Knightley casting backlash.

    Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the films, also voiced his thoughts, saying that people who identify differently “are a valuable group that I think needs standing up for.”

    Emma Watson, who played Hermione in the franchise, also used her platform to highlight that “people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned.”

    Comment on social media mentioning Keira Knightley amid Harry Potter casting backlash, highlighting public opinion and controversy.

    Comment on social media mentioning Keira Knightley amid Harry Potter casting backlash, highlighting public opinion and controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Watson later discussed her complicated relationship with Rowling on Jay Shetty’s podcast, expressing both gratitude for the author’s role in her life and deep disagreement with her stance. 

    “I really don’t believe that by having had that experience and holding the love and support and views that I have, means that I can’t and don’t treasure Jo and the person that I had personal experiences with. I will never believe that one negates the other,” Watson stated.

    Keira Knightley speaking into a podcast microphone during a discussion about Harry Potter casting backlash.

    Keira Knightley speaking into a podcast microphone during a discussion about Harry Potter casting backlash.

    Image credits: Jay Shetty Podcast

    Rowling responded to Watson’s comments on X, criticizing the Harry Potter star’s perspective as naive while maintaining her right to express her opinions. 

    “Like other people who’ve never experienced adult life uncushioned by wealth and fame, Emma has so little experience of real life she’s ignorant of how ignorant she is…”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Keira Knightley outdoors with crossed arms, addressing backlash over her Harry Potter casting in a casual setting.

    Keira Knightley outdoors with crossed arms, addressing backlash over her Harry Potter casting in a casual setting.

    Image credits: jk_rowling

    “I wasn’t a multimillionaire at fourteen. I lived in poverty while writing the book that made Emma famous,” Rowling wrote in her post.

    Despite the ongoing back-and-forth, Rowling continues to oversee new Harry Potter projects, including the upcoming Audible adaptation and an HBO television remake.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Keira Knightley’s comments about the Harry Potter franchise on social media

    Social media comment discussing Keira Knightley amid backlash over her Harry Potter casting controversy.

    Social media comment discussing Keira Knightley amid backlash over her Harry Potter casting controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Kirsty Lucas supporting freedom of opinion amid backlash over Keira Knightley Harry Potter casting controversy.

    Comment by Kirsty Lucas supporting freedom of opinion amid backlash over Keira Knightley Harry Potter casting controversy.

    Comment by Janice Blackburn reading the woman is entitled to her opinion amid Keira Knightley backlash over Harry Potter casting.

    Comment by Janice Blackburn reading the woman is entitled to her opinion amid Keira Knightley backlash over Harry Potter casting.

    Comment expressing support for Keira Knightley amid backlash over her Harry Potter casting and criticism of JK Rowling.

    Comment expressing support for Keira Knightley amid backlash over her Harry Potter casting and criticism of JK Rowling.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Danny Russell, a top fan, supporting open discussion amid backlash over Keira Knightley Harry Potter casting.

    Comment from Danny Russell, a top fan, supporting open discussion amid backlash over Keira Knightley Harry Potter casting.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of Teresa O'Halloran's comment about respecting different viewpoints in debates amid Keira Knightley backlashes on Harry Potter casting.

    Screenshot of Teresa O'Halloran's comment about respecting different viewpoints in debates amid Keira Knightley backlashes on Harry Potter casting.

    Comment by Geraldine Shaw expressing the importance of allowing opinions to avoid conflict amid Keira Knightley Harry Potter casting backlash.

    Comment by Geraldine Shaw expressing the importance of allowing opinions to avoid conflict amid Keira Knightley Harry Potter casting backlash.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Rachel Alys with top fan badge reacting to Keira Knightley Harry Potter casting backlash.

    Comment from Rachel Alys with top fan badge reacting to Keira Knightley Harry Potter casting backlash.

    Comment by Christopher E. Pineda saying Must be living in a cabin, discussing Keira Knightley Harry Potter casting backlash.

    Comment by Christopher E. Pineda saying Must be living in a cabin, discussing Keira Knightley Harry Potter casting backlash.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Nicola Moore mentioning preference for Stephen Fry audio versions, relating to Keira Knightley backlash over Harry Potter casting.

    Comment from Nicola Moore mentioning preference for Stephen Fry audio versions, relating to Keira Knightley backlash over Harry Potter casting.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Jennifer Japhet saying Living under a rock, I see in response to Harry Potter casting backlash.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Jennifer Japhet saying Living under a rock, I see in response to Harry Potter casting backlash.

    Comment by Melissa Kasak saying How about thinking for oneself, with 45 likes, related to Keira Knightley backlash Harry Potter casting topic.

    Comment by Melissa Kasak saying How about thinking for oneself, with 45 likes, related to Keira Knightley backlash Harry Potter casting topic.

    Comment from Nicole Sam discussing Keira Knightley’s response amid backlash over her Harry Potter casting.

    Comment from Nicole Sam discussing Keira Knightley’s response amid backlash over her Harry Potter casting.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Dan Wheeler stating disbelief that she wasn’t aware of the controversy over Keira Knightley Harry Potter casting backlash.

    Comment by Dan Wheeler stating disbelief that she wasn’t aware of the controversy over Keira Knightley Harry Potter casting backlash.

    Screenshot of a social media comment responding to the backlash over Keira Knightley Harry Potter casting.

    Screenshot of a social media comment responding to the backlash over Keira Knightley Harry Potter casting.

    Facebook comment by Pat Davis reading Living in her own private Idaho with reaction emojis below.

    Facebook comment by Pat Davis reading Living in her own private Idaho with reaction emojis below.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Celebrities
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    2

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not talking about the opinions (of anyone), how can she not have known that there was backlash against JK Rowling ??

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ffs can we go a week without a BP page featuring that bitter woman who attacks minority groups? For Kiera, it's an acting job and the stories are popular still. Personally I am fed up of reboots but each to their own.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not talking about the opinions (of anyone), how can she not have known that there was backlash against JK Rowling ??

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ffs can we go a week without a BP page featuring that bitter woman who attacks minority groups? For Kiera, it's an acting job and the stories are popular still. Personally I am fed up of reboots but each to their own.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT