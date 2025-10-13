Keira Knightley Breaks Silence Amid Backlash Over Her Harry Potter Casting

ADVERTISEMENT

Keira Knightley has issued a subtle apology after learning of the boycott against the Harry Potter franchise due to controversy surrounding author J.K. Rowling.

The actress recently joined Audible’s new seven-part audiobook adaptation as the voice of Professor Umbridge, joining other stars who will be lending their voices to some of the franchise’s most iconic roles.

Highlights Keira Knightley has issued a subtle apology after joining the Harry Potter audiobook project despite the ongoing debate over J.K. Rowling’s views on gender ideology.

The actress stated that she was unaware of the boycott against J.K. Rowling when she accepted the role.

Knightley is joining a star-studded cast for Audible’s new adaptation of the wizarding series.

In a recent interview, she admitted she was “not aware” of the backlash against Rowling when she agreed to participate in the audiobook series.

RELATED:

Knightley says she was unaware of the boycott linked to J.K. Rowling

Keira Knightley smiling at event, wearing embroidered dress and brown belt amid Harry Potter casting backlash discussion.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

During an interview with Decider, the 40-year-old actress was asked about her decision to take part in the project following its announcement last month. When asked if she was aware of any Harry Potter boycott, she stated that, “I was not aware of that, no.”

“I’m very sorry,” she added, explaining that people today would probably have to find some middle ground if they wish to live alongside each other.

Keira Knightley with shoulder-length hair, wearing dark clothing, reacting amid Harry Potter casting backlash scene.

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

“I think we’re all living in a period of time right now where we’re all going to have to figure out how to live together, aren’t we? And we’ve all got very different opinions. I hope that we can all find respect,” Knightley said.

Knightley’s involvement in the Audible adaptation drew mixed reactions online, as fans noted her history of portraying LGBTQ+ characters in film, according to Metro UK.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keira Knightley is Professor Umbridge in HARRY POTTER: The Full Cast-Audio Editions pic.twitter.com/zqySmIRu1i — Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) September 10, 2025

Some supporters of the franchise expressed disappointment that the actress accepted the role while Rowling remains a producer through her Pottermore Publishing company.

The audiobook series includes over 200 performers, including Hugh Laurie as Albus Dumbledore, Matthew Macfadyen as Lord Voldemort, Riz Ahmed as Professor Snape, Michelle Gomez as Professor McGonagall, Kit Harington as Professor Lockhart, Simon Pegg as Arthur Weasley, and James McAvoy as Mad-Eye Moody.

Comment box with thoughtful message about Keira Knightley amid backlash over her Harry Potter casting.

J.K. Rowling’s public remarks have long divided the Harry Potter fandom

Comment from Jill Abbott-Gariepy discussing opinions amid backlash over Keira Knightley Harry Potter casting.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Rowling’s involvement in the gender ideology debate has been a point of contention since her public comments began circulating several years ago.

The author first drew attention in 2017 and 2018 for interacting with posts on social media that critics described as dismissive toward gender inclusivity. The issue reignited in 2020, when Rowling posted a series of posts on X defending her belief in the biological definitions of s*x.

Keira Knightley seated indoors wearing a sleeveless embellished top amid Harry Potter casting backlash discussion.

Share icon

Image credits: Decider

Despite strong backlash at the time, Rowling maintained that she was speaking up for women across the globe.

“If s*x isn’t real, there’s no same-s*x attraction. If s*x isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased… I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of s*x removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives,” Rowling wrote at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keira Knightley wearing a blue dress and large flowered hat, seated outdoors amid Harry Potter casting backlash.

Share icon

Image credits: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

The author clarified that she respects “every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable,” while insisting that discussing biological s*x should not be considered hateful.

However, her continued statements on social media have kept the debate active among fans and the entertainment community.

Cast members from the original films have stood against Rowling’s stance over the years

Keira Knightley attending an event with Harry Potter cast members, dressed in a black lace dress.

Share icon

Image credits: Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Several Harry Potter actors have spoken publicly about the issue, emphasizing support for inclusivity while acknowledging their connection to Rowling.

Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in the films, released an open letter through the LGBTQ+ charity The Trevor Project, writing that “transgender women are women.”

Comment by Christopher E. Pineda discussing ongoing Harry Potter research amid Keira Knightley casting backlash.

Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the films, also voiced his thoughts, saying that people who identify differently “are a valuable group that I think needs standing up for.”

Emma Watson, who played Hermione in the franchise, also used her platform to highlight that “people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned.”

Comment on social media mentioning Keira Knightley amid Harry Potter casting backlash, highlighting public opinion and controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Watson later discussed her complicated relationship with Rowling on Jay Shetty’s podcast, expressing both gratitude for the author’s role in her life and deep disagreement with her stance.

“I really don’t believe that by having had that experience and holding the love and support and views that I have, means that I can’t and don’t treasure Jo and the person that I had personal experiences with. I will never believe that one negates the other,” Watson stated.

Keira Knightley speaking into a podcast microphone during a discussion about Harry Potter casting backlash.

Share icon

Image credits: Jay Shetty Podcast

Rowling responded to Watson’s comments on X, criticizing the Harry Potter star’s perspective as naive while maintaining her right to express her opinions.

“Like other people who’ve never experienced adult life uncushioned by wealth and fame, Emma has so little experience of real life she’s ignorant of how ignorant she is…”

ADVERTISEMENT

Keira Knightley outdoors with crossed arms, addressing backlash over her Harry Potter casting in a casual setting.

Share icon

Image credits: jk_rowling

“I wasn’t a multimillionaire at fourteen. I lived in poverty while writing the book that made Emma famous,” Rowling wrote in her post.

Despite the ongoing back-and-forth, Rowling continues to oversee new Harry Potter projects, including the upcoming Audible adaptation and an HBO television remake.

Netizens shared their thoughts on Keira Knightley’s comments about the Harry Potter franchise on social media

Social media comment discussing Keira Knightley amid backlash over her Harry Potter casting controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Kirsty Lucas supporting freedom of opinion amid backlash over Keira Knightley Harry Potter casting controversy.

Comment by Janice Blackburn reading the woman is entitled to her opinion amid Keira Knightley backlash over Harry Potter casting.

Comment expressing support for Keira Knightley amid backlash over her Harry Potter casting and criticism of JK Rowling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Danny Russell, a top fan, supporting open discussion amid backlash over Keira Knightley Harry Potter casting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of Teresa O'Halloran's comment about respecting different viewpoints in debates amid Keira Knightley backlashes on Harry Potter casting.

Comment by Geraldine Shaw expressing the importance of allowing opinions to avoid conflict amid Keira Knightley Harry Potter casting backlash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Rachel Alys with top fan badge reacting to Keira Knightley Harry Potter casting backlash.

Comment by Christopher E. Pineda saying Must be living in a cabin, discussing Keira Knightley Harry Potter casting backlash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Nicola Moore mentioning preference for Stephen Fry audio versions, relating to Keira Knightley backlash over Harry Potter casting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment by Jennifer Japhet saying Living under a rock, I see in response to Harry Potter casting backlash.

Comment by Melissa Kasak saying How about thinking for oneself, with 45 likes, related to Keira Knightley backlash Harry Potter casting topic.

Comment from Nicole Sam discussing Keira Knightley’s response amid backlash over her Harry Potter casting.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Dan Wheeler stating disbelief that she wasn’t aware of the controversy over Keira Knightley Harry Potter casting backlash.

Screenshot of a social media comment responding to the backlash over Keira Knightley Harry Potter casting.

Facebook comment by Pat Davis reading Living in her own private Idaho with reaction emojis below.

ADVERTISEMENT