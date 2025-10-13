Keira Knightley Breaks Silence Amid Backlash Over Her Harry Potter Casting
Keira Knightley has issued a subtle apology after learning of the boycott against the Harry Potter franchise due to controversy surrounding author J.K. Rowling.
The actress recently joined Audible’s new seven-part audiobook adaptation as the voice of Professor Umbridge, joining other stars who will be lending their voices to some of the franchise’s most iconic roles.
- Keira Knightley has issued a subtle apology after joining the Harry Potter audiobook project despite the ongoing debate over J.K. Rowling’s views on gender ideology.
- The actress stated that she was unaware of the boycott against J.K. Rowling when she accepted the role.
- Knightley is joining a star-studded cast for Audible’s new adaptation of the wizarding series.
In a recent interview, she admitted she was “not aware” of the backlash against Rowling when she agreed to participate in the audiobook series.
Knightley says she was unaware of the boycott linked to J.K. Rowling
During an interview with Decider, the 40-year-old actress was asked about her decision to take part in the project following its announcement last month. When asked if she was aware of any Harry Potter boycott, she stated that, “I was not aware of that, no.”
“I’m very sorry,” she added, explaining that people today would probably have to find some middle ground if they wish to live alongside each other.
“I think we’re all living in a period of time right now where we’re all going to have to figure out how to live together, aren’t we? And we’ve all got very different opinions. I hope that we can all find respect,” Knightley said.
Knightley’s involvement in the Audible adaptation drew mixed reactions online, as fans noted her history of portraying LGBTQ+ characters in film, according to Metro UK.
Keira Knightley is Professor Umbridge in HARRY POTTER: The Full Cast-Audio Editions pic.twitter.com/zqySmIRu1i
— Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) September 10, 2025
Some supporters of the franchise expressed disappointment that the actress accepted the role while Rowling remains a producer through her Pottermore Publishing company.
The audiobook series includes over 200 performers, including Hugh Laurie as Albus Dumbledore, Matthew Macfadyen as Lord Voldemort, Riz Ahmed as Professor Snape, Michelle Gomez as Professor McGonagall, Kit Harington as Professor Lockhart, Simon Pegg as Arthur Weasley, and James McAvoy as Mad-Eye Moody.
J.K. Rowling’s public remarks have long divided the Harry Potter fandom
Rowling’s involvement in the gender ideology debate has been a point of contention since her public comments began circulating several years ago.
The author first drew attention in 2017 and 2018 for interacting with posts on social media that critics described as dismissive toward gender inclusivity. The issue reignited in 2020, when Rowling posted a series of posts on X defending her belief in the biological definitions of s*x.
Despite strong backlash at the time, Rowling maintained that she was speaking up for women across the globe.
“If s*x isn’t real, there’s no same-s*x attraction. If s*x isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased… I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of s*x removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives,” Rowling wrote at the time.
The author clarified that she respects “every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable,” while insisting that discussing biological s*x should not be considered hateful.
However, her continued statements on social media have kept the debate active among fans and the entertainment community.
Cast members from the original films have stood against Rowling’s stance over the years
Several Harry Potter actors have spoken publicly about the issue, emphasizing support for inclusivity while acknowledging their connection to Rowling.
Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in the films, released an open letter through the LGBTQ+ charity The Trevor Project, writing that “transgender women are women.”
Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the films, also voiced his thoughts, saying that people who identify differently “are a valuable group that I think needs standing up for.”
Emma Watson, who played Hermione in the franchise, also used her platform to highlight that “people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned.”
Watson later discussed her complicated relationship with Rowling on Jay Shetty’s podcast, expressing both gratitude for the author’s role in her life and deep disagreement with her stance.
“I really don’t believe that by having had that experience and holding the love and support and views that I have, means that I can’t and don’t treasure Jo and the person that I had personal experiences with. I will never believe that one negates the other,” Watson stated.
Rowling responded to Watson’s comments on X, criticizing the Harry Potter star’s perspective as naive while maintaining her right to express her opinions.
“Like other people who’ve never experienced adult life uncushioned by wealth and fame, Emma has so little experience of real life she’s ignorant of how ignorant she is…”
“I wasn’t a multimillionaire at fourteen. I lived in poverty while writing the book that made Emma famous,” Rowling wrote in her post.
Despite the ongoing back-and-forth, Rowling continues to oversee new Harry Potter projects, including the upcoming Audible adaptation and an HBO television remake.
Netizens shared their thoughts on Keira Knightley’s comments about the Harry Potter franchise on social media
Not talking about the opinions (of anyone), how can she not have known that there was backlash against JK Rowling ??
Ffs can we go a week without a BP page featuring that bitter woman who attacks minority groups? For Kiera, it's an acting job and the stories are popular still. Personally I am fed up of reboots but each to their own.
