"Weaponizing Your Child": Parents Threaten No Contact With Grandparents Over A Spoon Of Custard
Smiling baby lying down, illustrating the concept of keeping son away from grandmother after fed custard for safety.
Parenting

“Weaponizing Your Child”: Parents Threaten No Contact With Grandparents Over A Spoon Of Custard

As kids, we love going to our grandparents since we know the rules are way more lax there than at home. As parents, grandparents ignoring our rules and practices often gives us a headache. Indeed, 37% of parents admit having at least minor disagreements with grandparents about their parenting choices.

But the drama that ensued after this grandma fed a baby custard is one for the books. The parents got so mad at her saying “Rules don’t apply to grandma” that now they’re threatening to ban visits altogether. The story had people arguing over what’s a boundary and what’s just a personal preference when it comes to parenting.

    A grandma feeding a baby custard snowballed into wild family drama

    Image credits: Anastasia Zhenina/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The parents started threatening to ban visits if the grandparents didn’t keep up with their rules

    Image credits: Hans Isaacson/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Mysterious-File9406

    Nutritional experts say that babies best not have sugar

    Parenting today is hard. With so many resources available, moms and dads might feel bombarded with information and unsure of what to include in their parenting strategy.

    In fact, aside from exhaustion (61%), overwhelm (48%) and anxiety (32%) are the most common emotions parents experience in the first year of their baby’s life.

    A baby’s diet can be a real minefield for first-time parents. These parents worry about their son consuming sugar. But is sugar really that bad for babies?

    Most experts say “yes.” The NHS warns: “Your baby does not need sugar.” They claim that consuming sugary drinks and foods would only result in early tooth decay.

    Pediatric dietician Lucy Upton adds that adding sugar to a baby’s diet may rob them of consuming other vital vitamins and nutrients.

    “It’s recommended that babies and young children six months to two years of age generally avoid any added or free sugars for multiple reasons, from a health and development perspective,” she explains.

    “There’s potential for increased energy intake, and crucially for children this risks displacement of other nutrients they require for health and development.”

    Giving babies too much sugar can backfire later in life

    Other experts even advise not giving babies added sugar until they’re 12 months old. Lisa Bodnar, one of the researchers behind the guidelines on feeding infants and children, advocates for limiting or eliminating added sugars from babies’ diets.

    She argues that sugar overconsumption at an early age might have negative health repercussions later, such as:

    • Childhood obesity;
    • Cardiovascular disease;
    • And tooth decay.

    It’s also very important to encourage a baby to eat healthy foods early on. Studies suggest that what we eat at an early age can shape our food preferences for life.

    Therefore, nutritionists encourage parents to give babies as many different-tasting foods as possible, rather than just sweet ones. “Sweet food will always be easily and well accepted, so it’s important children have a variety of other tastes and food experiences,” Lucy Upton said.

    If babies are having custard, the best choice is homemade and sugar-free

    Custard in itself isn’t a bad food for babies. If it’s store-bought and contains added sugars, then it’s possibly a no-no. Yet feeding custard to a baby has benefits:

    • If made with milk, it contains calcium, which babies need for strong bones and teeth.
    • Due to its smooth texture, it’s easily digestible for babies who are transitioning to solid foods.
    • The carbohydrates in custard are a quick source of energy.
    • If the custard contains eggs, it’s an excellent source of protein.

    At the same time, there are some risks of feeding your baby custard:

    • Dairy and eggs can be allergens for some babies, especially if they are lactose intolerant;
    • Some babies may experience constipation because of the rich and creamy texture;
    • If the custard contains sugar, it may cause tooth decay and unhealthy weight gain.

    Blogger Nicola from Mummy to Dex writes that custard can be a great food for baby-led weaning. She advocates for making the custard at home. Instead of adding sugar or chocolate, she suggests using fruit since it contains natural sugars.

    People thought both sides were acting like jerks, and some details in the story made people think the parents are “over the top ridiculous” with their rules and expectations

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Shelly Fourer

    Shelly Fourer

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Shelly, a Visual Editor at Bored Panda

    alexiahowe avatar
    Alexia Howe
    Alexia Howe
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Absolutely gobsmacked .... Both sides are in the wrong but SERIOUSLY these new parents need to breathe, exhale, re evaluate their perspective and make sane decisions

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So besides everything else, mother clearly lied - kept changing her story, justified herself in each iteration etc. If you can't rely on someone being truthful about their time watching your child, you don't let them see the child unsupervised. Imagine having a babysitter that not just broke the rules but lied about it. You'd never have them babysit again because if they'd lie about small things, why wouldn't they lie about something more serious which is harder to talk about? The mother shows no remorse or comprehension that she's being demanding to the parents. I wouldn't deal with her until she can be an adult. That said bullying someone into being on camera is petty AH behaviour. So the wife clearly just loves drama and fighting.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
