“What Happened Here?”: Kathy Griffin’s “Natural” Transformation Sparks Hilarious Meme Frenzy
Kathy Griffin with red hair sitting on a couch indoors alongside a wig, showcasing natural transformation meme moment.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“What Happened Here?”: Kathy Griffin’s “Natural” Transformation Sparks Hilarious Meme Frenzy

Kathy Griffin, the Emmy-winning comedian known for her brash humor and ever-changing wigs, was barely recognizable this week as she stepped out near her Malibu home with wild, natural hair and no makeup—an unfiltered look that contrasted starkly with the carefully curated image many associate with her.

Netizens were, to put it bluntly, ruthless. Her appearance drew comparisons to horror movie characters, with one user writing, “We can stop looking for Pennywise,” and another calling her “Kathy the Chucky Doll.”

  • Kathy Griffin was spotted with wild, natural hair and no makeup, shocking fans used to her polished, wig look.
  • Netizens compared Griffin's appearance to horror movie characters like Pennywise and Chucky.
  • The comedian remains controversial due to a 2017 scandal involving a bloodied Trump head prop.

“Looking great,” one commenter wrote sarcastically. “I understand you will be available in late October for haunting houses.”

    Kathy Griffin was compared to horror movie characters after being photographed without wigs or makeup

    Kathy Griffin smiling at an event showcasing her natural transformation sparking meme frenzy online.

    Image credits: David Crotty / Getty Images

    The 64-year-old was photographed in casual attire: a white T-shirt from her 2018 Laugh Your Head Off World Tour, paired with black pants and sneakers.

    Her appearance shocked viewers who have grown accustomed to her usual glam, appearing almost unrecognizable when compared to the camera-ready version her fans saw in a recent video.

    Kathy Griffin with red hair and black outfit smiling at a book signing event, showcasing her natural transformation.

    Image credits: Robin L Marshall / Getty Images

    In the clip, uploaded on June 19, Griffin sat next to one of her famous wigs and opened up about turning down a $1.4 million offer to host The View—the long-running daytime talk show known for its politically charged conversations—refusing to join celebrities such as Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and others.

    For the comedian, the lucrative offer clashed with her demanding tour schedule and responsibilities caring for her aging parents.

    Netizens wasted no time in making fun of the comedian, creating memes and cracking jokes at her expense

    Kathy Griffin walking outdoors with red hair and casual clothes, showing a natural transformation sparking meme frenzy.

    Image credits: BACKGRID / Vidapress

    The news about her career was swiftly overshadowed by conversation around her unfiltered appearance, with comments that ranged from surprise, to outright ageism.

    Women over 55 need to manage their looks before they step outside the house,” a reader wrote.

    “That photo startled me. Frightening,” another added.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Kathy Griffin’s natural transformation sparking a hilarious meme frenzy.

    Image credits: Tylerspsamom

    Screenshot of a social media reply commenting on Kathy Griffin's natural transformation sparking a hilarious meme frenzy.

    Image credits: SullyBlover

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Kathy Griffin's natural transformation, inspiring a hilarious meme frenzy online.

    Image credits: honorablesaint

    Adding fuel to the fire were before-and-after comparisons that put pictures of her dolled-up look side-by-side with the recent paparazzi shots.

    Kathy Griffin with red hair and floral blouse sitting on couch with dog, highlighting natural transformation meme frenzy.

    Image credits: kathygriffin / Instagram

    “Ok, so the good news is that even on your roughest day, there is hope,” a viewer said. 

    “Because if the people in these two photos can be the same person, then there is hope for us all. Props to proper hairstyle, makeup and lighting.”

    Kathy Griffin smiling and flexing arms outdoors wearing sunglasses and a shirt featuring her natural transformation image.

    Image credits: kathygriffin / Instagram

    Some tried to sympathize with Griffin, reflecting on the pressures and limits that come with being in the spotlight—where even something as mundane as a casual walk can make them the target of relentless online mockery.

    “It’s never a good idea, when you are a celebrity of any sort, to leave the house not looking your best. This is a perfect example,” one user wrote.

    “I had no idea she was even relevant anymore. She absolutely looks atrocious…”

    The comedian was “cancelled” after recording herself holding a bloodied replica of Donald Trump’s severed head

    Kathy Griffin with red hair sitting on a couch with a dog and wig in the background, showing natural transformation.

    Image credits: Kathy Griffin / YouTube

    But beyond comparisons to horror movie characters such as Chucky and Pennywise the Clown, there may be another reason as to why the backlash was so merciless.

    Close-up of a person with natural red hair and blue eyes wearing a blue top, showcasing Kathy Griffin's natural transformation.

    Image credits: kathygriffin / Instagram

    Griffin, a self-described progressive and longtime critic of conservative figures, has become a lighting rod for controversy in recent years—particularly after a career-defining scandal that managed to alienate many Americans.

    In 2017, the comedian filmed herself holding a realistic, bloodied replica of Donald Trump’s sev*r*d head.

    Comedian Kathy Griffin speaking passionately with expressive hand gestures and vibrant red curly hair on stage.

    Image credits: nrkbeta / Flickr

    The image caused outrage not only among those who support the current President, but even among those who hold more neutral views.

    The stunt was deemed disturbing, tone-deaf, and offensive—particularly due to its eerie resemblance to propaganda videos from Middle Eastern terro**st groups that defined the later half of the 2010s.

    Comedian Kathy Griffin performing on stage with curly hair, sparking a natural transformation meme frenzy.

    Image credits: kathygriffin / Instagram

    The fallout was severe. Griffin lost endorsements, gigs, and was even placed under federal investigation.

    Kathy Griffin smiling and holding a wig, showcasing a natural transformation that sparked a hilarious meme frenzy.

    Image credits: kathygriffin / Instagram

    “I sincerely apologize,” the comedian said in a follow-up video. “I’m a comic, I cross the line. I move the line, then I cross it. I went way too far.”

    Those words would be short lived, as she would later retract her apology and go on to reuse the controversial image while promoting her 2019 film, Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story.

    “I’m no longer sorry. The whole outrage was BS,” she said in an interview with Australian media.

    She blames everyone except for herself. Freedom of speech has consequences,” a user wrote at the time.

    “Unrecognizable.” Netizens held nothing back in making fun of the comedian

    Comment by Tyler Lindsey Holt in a social media post reacting humorously to Kathy Griffin's natural transformation meme frenzy.

    Comment from Katie Vee discussing Kathy Griffin's natural transformation in a meme sparked by a viral online post.

    Comment by Sonny Docarmo humorously reacting to hairline, sparking meme frenzy about Kathy Griffin's natural transformation.

    Comment on social media post about Kathy Griffin's natural transformation sparking a meme frenzy.

    Comment by Blair Carmichael on celebrity transformation meme frenzy, discussing natural look and public appearance reactions.

    Comment comparing Kathy Griffin's natural transformation to the scary movie The Leprechaun, sparking meme reactions.

    Comment mentioning Kathy Griffin's natural transformation seen as unrecognizable, sparking hilarious meme reactions online.

    Screenshot of a social media post humorously discussing a natural transformation, sparking a meme frenzy online.

    Screenshot of a social media comment comparing Kathy Griffin's natural transformation to Marilyn Manson with orange hair.

    Screenshot of a social media comment humorously questioning if Kathy Griffin is being cast for Pennywise, sparking meme frenzy.

    Comment by Rick Macleod saying The walking dead vibes, related to Kathy Griffin's natural transformation meme frenzy.

    Comment by Terri White Dowd saying "I thought it was Chucky," sparking a Kathy Griffin natural transformation meme frenzy.

    User comment in black text by Hardison Woods reacting humorously, referencing Kathy Griffin's natural transformation meme.

    Comment by Alexander Anestis reacting to Kathy Griffin's natural transformation sparking a hilarious meme frenzy online.

    Donald trump
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    c_devine avatar
    Seedy Vine
    Seedy Vine
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lots of internet commenters think they themselves will never age, and it shows!

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    shocking..how dare she go without much makeup. obviously she should always be dressed to the nines, have a full makeup and her hair done /s...give me a break

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
