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Woman Starts Seeing Her Boyfriend In A Different Light After His Reaction To Entitled Karen
A woman with dark hair yells, mouth wide open and hands curled in frustration, an image of an Entitled Karen.
Social Issues, Society

Woman Starts Seeing Her Boyfriend In A Different Light After His Reaction To Entitled Karen

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We’d like to think that awareness about autism has spread enough so that people know what to do and not do in the presence of an autistic person. Sadly, we’d be mistaken. One in 45 adults and one in 31 children in the U.S. have autism, according to Autism Speaks, but many still face mistreatment from ignorant strangers.

One woman shared a story about how her brother was attacked by an angry Karen in a bookshop. The rude customer didn’t shy away from using slurs and getting physical. Luckily, the sister’s boyfriend came to the siblings’ rescue and did something that made the woman realize he’s definitely husband material.

RELATED:

    An angry Karen attacked a woman’s autistic brother in a mall bookshop

    Image credits: sodawhiskey / Magnific (not the actual photo)

    The altercation got physical, but then the woman’s boyfriend came to save the day

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    Image credits: freddie marriage / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: katemangostar / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: jaromirchalabala / Magnific (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: KatherineTheSleepy

    “Hell of a guy to do that,” commenters praised him, “I’m glad you found The One”

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    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
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