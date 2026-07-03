Woman Starts Seeing Her Boyfriend In A Different Light After His Reaction To Entitled Karen

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We’d like to think that awareness about autism has spread enough so that people know what to do and not do in the presence of an autistic person. Sadly, we’d be mistaken. One in 45 adults and one in 31 children in the U.S. have autism, according to Autism Speaks, but many still face mistreatment from ignorant strangers.

One woman shared a story about how her brother was attacked by an angry Karen in a bookshop. The rude customer didn’t shy away from using slurs and getting physical. Luckily, the sister’s boyfriend came to the siblings’ rescue and did something that made the woman realize he’s definitely husband material.

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An angry Karen attacked a woman’s autistic brother in a mall bookshop

Image credits: sodawhiskey / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The altercation got physical, but then the woman’s boyfriend came to save the day

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Image credits: freddie marriage / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: katemangostar / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: jaromirchalabala / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: KatherineTheSleepy

“Hell of a guy to do that,” commenters praised him, “I’m glad you found The One”