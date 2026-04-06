“Kim Wannabe”: Bianca Censori Leaves Little To The Imagination In Latest Racy Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Bianca Censori shared a picture of herself on Sunday, April 5, wearing a stringy bikini.

The post came shortly after Censori supported her husband Kanye West’s new album Bully, which was released on March 28, 2026, by sharing promotional posts on her Instagram.

In the post’s caption, Censori tagged Raga Malak co-founder Gadir Rajab, who has been the mastermind behind several of her controversial outfits in the past.

Highlights Bianca Censori shared a photo in a red-and-white bikini, sparking comparisons to Kim Kardashian yet again.

Some users brought up her previous controversial appearances, some of which raised questions about public decency violations.

Censori contributed creatively to husband Kanye West’s latest albums, further quashing rumors of an impending divorce.

The picture drew mixed reactions from her followers. “She looks like a doll,” one person commented under the post.

RELATED:

Bianca Censori divided the internet with her new photo in a bikini

Image credits: Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Posing against a blank background, similar to her November 2025 photos from a Marc Jacobs collaboration, Censori showed off her physique in the new photo, wearing a sparkling red bikini with white trim and frills.

ADVERTISEMENT

She sported metallic silver heels and wore her hair down, her fringes covering her right eye.

Most of her followers left supportive comments, praising Censori’s appearance in the photo.

Image credits: biancacensori

“She is such a baddie,” one person wrote. A second user said, “Another day, another slay.”

“Maybe the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen,” said a third. Another chimed in: “Body AND face card 12/10.”

“Wild, wild west Barbie,” said one more.

Image credits: Habicrpt

Image credits: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

ADVERTISEMENT

However, there was no dearth of critics either.

“I just feel sad for you,” one person said.

“Kim wannabe,” one commented, mirroring a common sentiment about Censori among netizens. She has often been accused of trying to replicate the style of West’s former wife, Kim Kardashian, as Bored Panda previously reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: biancacensori

“Poor girl looks unhappy in every photo,” another person said. One more wrote, “You weren’t done with n*dity?”

The last comment was in reference to Censori’s previous public appearances, which many deemed too risqué and revealing.

Bianca Censori’s nearly bare appearances raised questions about public dress code violations

Image credits: TheMalevolant

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Peter White/Getty Images

Censori had already earned a reputation for often being photographed in sheer and semi-transparent clothing, be it a metal-mesh bikini in Miami or a sheer poncho on a dinner date in Italy.

But things took a more serious turn at the 2025 Grammy Awards on February 2, where West showed up for the first time in 10 years. Censori accompanied him, arriving in a large fur coat, which she took off while posing for the cameras on the red carpet.

She was wearing a completely sheer dress underneath, which exposed her private parts, sparking massive outrage online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple did not attend the show after walking the red carpet. Reports at the time claimed they were removed by the organizers because of their stunt.

According to a “Standard and Practice Wardrobe Advisory” shared by Deadline in 2013, Censori’s outfit possibly overlooked multiple dress code rules set by CBS, the network airing the event.

Image credits: Fityeth

Kanye West spent years expecting this energy from Kim Kardashian…

Now Bianca Censori is at his show singing his lyrics word for word like it’s gospel. pic.twitter.com/uOBDPyBvFe — Agent Big Wiz (@MachalaaAgent) April 5, 2026

The policy required the “buttocks and female breasts” and “genital region” to be “adequately covered.” It also urged attendees to avoid sheer or see-through clothing that could possibly expose said body parts.

“Obscenity or partially seen obscenity on wardrobe is unacceptable for broadcast,” the advisory read.

While the legal definition and subsequent penalties vary, indecent exposure in public is considered a misdemeanor in most U.S. states.

Image credits: biancacensori

The Grammys’ appearance made Censori the most-searched woman in the world at the time, according to Vanity Fair.

“I’m trying not to sound like I’m bragging, but it is not a position that anybody in time has ever had that much visibility without speech,” Censori recently told the outlet about the look, declaring that she “had an obvious obsession with n*dity” at one point but was done with it now.

Bianca Censori contributed to Ye’s latest album amid rumors of a split

📸 Ye’s wife Bianca Censori and their children Chicago & Psalm at his concert last night ᥫ᭡. pic.twitter.com/qYjHC2dYk9 — Yeezyrih #BULLYSZN (@Yeeezyrih) April 4, 2026

Shortly after the couple’s Grammys appearance, rumors claimed that West and Censori had separated.

A source told Daily Mail that the pair, who married in December 2022, were heading for a divorce. They had verbally agreed that Censori would receive a $5 million payment in the settlement, the insider claimed.

The split reportedly stemmed from the Gold Digger singer’s bizarre tweets, including his anti-Semitic rants and his comment on his wife’s Grammy look.

Image credits: AtabohEdeb17146

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bianca Censori (@biancacensori)

“I have dominion over my wife,” West wrote on X amid speculations that he had coerced Censori to drop her fur coat on the red carpet. “This ain’t no woke as feminist bullsh*t… I don’t make her do anything she doesn’t want to, but she definitely wouldn’t have been able to do it without my approval.”

However, longtime West representative Milo Yiannopoulos told The Independent in a statement that the rumors were false and that the couple planned to spend Valentine’s Day together. In May, they were seen in public in the Spanish town of Santanyí.

Several netizens thought the divorce rumors were orchestrated by West and Censori themselves for publicity, as Bored Panda previously reported.

Further quelling the rumors, Censori directed the music video for Father, one of the songs on Bully, featuring Travis Scott. She shared several snaps of the project on her social media.

She was also spotted cheering West on at his comeback concert in Los Angeles.

He returned to sold-out arenas for two shows on April 1 and 3 at the So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood, California, for his Homecoming tour. These shows marked his first major performances in the United States in over two years.

“She also looks like Kim!” Netizens reacted to Bianca Censori’s new photo in a bikini

Image credits: TheBlind_Duck

Image credits: SlickmediaX

Image credits: Big_soloo

Image credits: Blue956420

Image credits: RuthChika12

Image credits: BreenKing

Image credits: bstrat515

Image credits: mayizzlmynizzl

Image credits: FerdyAlicia