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“Kim Wannabe”: Bianca Censori Leaves Little To The Imagination In Latest Racy Post
Bianca Censori posing in a revealing sequin bikini top with fringe details, showcasing a bold and racy look.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Kim Wannabe”: Bianca Censori Leaves Little To The Imagination In Latest Racy Post

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anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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Bianca Censori shared a picture of herself on Sunday, April 5, wearing a stringy bikini.

The post came shortly after Censori supported her husband Kanye West’s new album Bully, which was released on March 28, 2026, by sharing promotional posts on her Instagram.

In the post’s caption, Censori tagged Raga Malak co-founder Gadir Rajab, who has been the mastermind behind several of her controversial outfits in the past.

Highlights
  • Bianca Censori shared a photo in a red-and-white bikini, sparking comparisons to Kim Kardashian yet again.
  • Some users brought up her previous controversial appearances, some of which raised questions about public decency violations.
  • Censori contributed creatively to husband Kanye West’s latest albums, further quashing rumors of an impending divorce.

The picture drew mixed reactions from her followers. “She looks like a doll,” one person commented under the post.

RELATED:

    Bianca Censori divided the internet with her new photo in a bikini

    "Kim Wannabe": Bianca Censori Leaves Little To The Imagination In Latest Racy Post

    Image credits: Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

    Posing against a blank background, similar to her November 2025 photos from a Marc Jacobs collaboration, Censori showed off her physique in the new photo, wearing a sparkling red bikini with white trim and frills.

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    She sported metallic silver heels and wore her hair down, her fringes covering her right eye.

    Most of her followers left supportive comments, praising Censori’s appearance in the photo.

    "Kim Wannabe": Bianca Censori Leaves Little To The Imagination In Latest Racy Post

    Image credits: biancacensori

    “She is such a baddie,” one person wrote. A second user said, “Another day, another slay.”

    “Maybe the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen,” said a third. Another chimed in: “Body AND face card 12/10.”

    “Wild, wild west Barbie,” said one more.

    "Kim Wannabe": Bianca Censori Leaves Little To The Imagination In Latest Racy Post

    Image credits: Habicrpt

    "Kim Wannabe": Bianca Censori Leaves Little To The Imagination In Latest Racy Post

    Image credits: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

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    However, there was no dearth of critics either.

    “I just feel sad for you,” one person said.

    “Kim wannabe,” one commented, mirroring a common sentiment about Censori among netizens. She has often been accused of trying to replicate the style of West’s former wife, Kim Kardashian, as Bored Panda previously reported.

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    "Kim Wannabe": Bianca Censori Leaves Little To The Imagination In Latest Racy Post

    Image credits: biancacensori

    “Poor girl looks unhappy in every photo,” another person said. One more wrote, “You weren’t done with n*dity?”

    The last comment was in reference to Censori’s previous public appearances, which many deemed too risqué and revealing.

    Bianca Censori’s nearly bare appearances raised questions about public dress code violations

    "Kim Wannabe": Bianca Censori Leaves Little To The Imagination In Latest Racy Post

    Image credits: TheMalevolant

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    "Kim Wannabe": Bianca Censori Leaves Little To The Imagination In Latest Racy Post

    Image credits: Peter White/Getty Images

    Censori had already earned a reputation for often being photographed in sheer and semi-transparent clothing, be it a metal-mesh bikini in Miami or a sheer poncho on a dinner date in Italy.

    But things took a more serious turn at the 2025 Grammy Awards on February 2, where West showed up for the first time in 10 years. Censori accompanied him, arriving in a large fur coat, which she took off while posing for the cameras on the red carpet.

    She was wearing a completely sheer dress underneath, which exposed her private parts, sparking massive outrage online.

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    "Kim Wannabe": Bianca Censori Leaves Little To The Imagination In Latest Racy Post

    Image credits: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

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    The couple did not attend the show after walking the red carpet. Reports at the time claimed they were removed by the organizers because of their stunt.

    According to a “Standard and Practice Wardrobe Advisory” shared by Deadline in 2013, Censori’s outfit possibly overlooked multiple dress code rules set by CBS, the network airing the event.

    "Kim Wannabe": Bianca Censori Leaves Little To The Imagination In Latest Racy Post

    Image credits: Fityeth

    The policy required the “buttocks and female breasts” and “genital region” to be “adequately covered.” It also urged attendees to avoid sheer or see-through clothing that could possibly expose said body parts.

    “Obscenity or partially seen obscenity on wardrobe is unacceptable for broadcast,” the advisory read.

    While the legal definition and subsequent penalties vary, indecent exposure in public is considered a misdemeanor in most U.S. states.

    "Kim Wannabe": Bianca Censori Leaves Little To The Imagination In Latest Racy Post

    Image credits: biancacensori

    The Grammys’ appearance made Censori the most-searched woman in the world at the time, according to Vanity Fair.

    “I’m trying not to sound like I’m bragging, but it is not a position that anybody in time has ever had that much visibility without speech,” Censori recently told the outlet about the look, declaring that she “had an obvious obsession with n*dity” at one point but was done with it now.

    Bianca Censori contributed to Ye’s latest album amid rumors of a split

    Shortly after the couple’s Grammys appearance, rumors claimed that West and Censori had separated.

    A source told Daily Mail that the pair, who married in December 2022, were heading for a divorce. They had verbally agreed that Censori would receive a $5 million payment in the settlement, the insider claimed.

    The split reportedly stemmed from the Gold Digger singer’s bizarre tweets, including his anti-Semitic rants and his comment on his wife’s Grammy look.

    "Kim Wannabe": Bianca Censori Leaves Little To The Imagination In Latest Racy Post

    Image credits: AtabohEdeb17146

    “I have dominion over my wife,” West wrote on X amid speculations that he had coerced Censori to drop her fur coat on the red carpet. “This ain’t no woke as feminist bullsh*t… I don’t make her do anything she doesn’t want to, but she definitely wouldn’t have been able to do it without my approval.”

    However, longtime West representative Milo Yiannopoulos told The Independent in a statement that the rumors were false and that the couple planned to spend Valentine’s Day together. In May, they were seen in public in the Spanish town of Santanyí.

    Several netizens thought the divorce rumors were orchestrated by West and Censori themselves for publicity, as Bored Panda previously reported.

    Further quelling the rumors, Censori directed the music video for Father, one of the songs on Bully, featuring Travis Scott. She shared several snaps of the project on her social media.

    She was also spotted cheering West on at his comeback concert in Los Angeles.

    He returned to sold-out arenas for two shows on April 1 and 3 at the So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood, California, for his Homecoming tour. These shows marked his first major performances in the United States in over two years.

    “She also looks like Kim!” Netizens reacted to Bianca Censori’s new photo in a bikini

    "Kim Wannabe": Bianca Censori Leaves Little To The Imagination In Latest Racy Post

    Image credits: TheBlind_Duck

    "Kim Wannabe": Bianca Censori Leaves Little To The Imagination In Latest Racy Post

    Image credits: SlickmediaX

    "Kim Wannabe": Bianca Censori Leaves Little To The Imagination In Latest Racy Post

    Image credits: Big_soloo

    "Kim Wannabe": Bianca Censori Leaves Little To The Imagination In Latest Racy Post

    Image credits: Blue956420

    "Kim Wannabe": Bianca Censori Leaves Little To The Imagination In Latest Racy Post

    Image credits: RuthChika12

    "Kim Wannabe": Bianca Censori Leaves Little To The Imagination In Latest Racy Post

    Image credits: BreenKing

    "Kim Wannabe": Bianca Censori Leaves Little To The Imagination In Latest Racy Post

    Image credits: bstrat515

    "Kim Wannabe": Bianca Censori Leaves Little To The Imagination In Latest Racy Post

    Image credits: mayizzlmynizzl

    "Kim Wannabe": Bianca Censori Leaves Little To The Imagination In Latest Racy Post

    Image credits: FerdyAlicia

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
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    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's an exhibitionist, obviously. Willing to do anything for attention. She's a mentally ill as he is.

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    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's an exhibitionist, obviously. Willing to do anything for attention. She's a mentally ill as he is.

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