Kanye West’s New ‘Wife’ Biana Censori’s Outfit Leaves No Room For Fantasy – Appears Almost Naked

It’s no secret that Kanye West (also known as Ye), the musical prodigy behind some of the most revolutionary hip-hop albums to this date, is a walking scandal machine. That, and a lover with a reputation for sharing his enthusiasm for attention-grabbing fashion with his partners.

Not a couple of weeks after Ye and his new wife, Bianca Censori, made waves in Italy for wearing extremely revealing outfits – in Kanye’s case, deciding to ditch footwear – the couple is back at it.

This time, Censori caught attention wearing a nude co-ord as she joined the rapper for an outing in Florence, Italy, last Sunday.

Last Sunday, Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, sparked another uproar in Italy after being spotted in a see-through two-piece

Venturing out with West, the 28-year-old Australian architect opted for a braless look, donning a daring, plunging, nude bodycon top and white stilettos along with quite revealing leggings.

The hip-hop artist, however, was clearly in his element as he was spotted clad in a black snood, an oversized black jacket, and black roomy trousers. Although no shoes were still detected, Kanye was wearing socks this time around.

Later on, the newlyweds were seen relishing a glass of wine while sharing an outdoor dinner under the Tuscan sun.

West was clearly in his element as he was donning an all-black outfit despite the blazing Tuscan sun

Given that this isn’t the first time Bianca has boldly disregarded local attire norms, it comes as no shock that there are now demands for Italian authorities to take action against her.

Following the release of the outing’s photographs by Daily Mail Australia on Monday, online critics have subsequently urged local authorities to take action against the Kim Kardashian lookalike for her fashion choices. Although no official reports have been revealed.

“I hope Italy kicks them both out of the country. They don’t need this pair polluting it,’ one comment read. “Completely disrespectful to a conservative catholic culture; the Italians should have kicked them out,” another added in agreement.

“It’s not that we are predominantly conservative Catholics, it’s that we have eyes and still understand what’s good and bad taste…” said another comment.

Not a month has passed since the couple angered locals in Florence, Italy with their revealing outfits

Despite the mixed reception Bianca received for her style of clothing in a Catholic country, people noticed how drastically her style has changed since dating Ye

However, since Bianca’s first look as Kanye’s wife first started circulating on the Internet, it has been impossible for people not to pay notice to her striking style transformation.

In a recent TikTok video, which has already amassed more than 230,000 views, the user @jusst_tiktokss effectively illustrates the notable transition in Bianca’s appearance since marrying the “Yeezus” artist earlier this year.

The initial segment of the video showcases recent snapshots of Bianca flaunting an assortment of unconventional and eccentric ensembles, ranging from bikini tops to sheer leggings without footwear.

The ‘before’ portion of the clip, meanwhile, features the young architect with her long black hair, darker eyebrows, and dressed in comparatively less edgy fashion trends.

“Honestly, she looks so good with that short blond hair,” one person wrote, with another adding, “before she looked like the average IG model and now she looks like she got her own style and she enjoys it.”

"Before, she looked like the average IG model and now she looks like she got her own style and she enjoys it," one comment reads

Besides often being compared to Kanye’s former partner Kim Kardashian – both in appearance and in adopting West’s fashion sensibilities – people who have been following Mr. West’s love life noticed a recurring tendency among the women in his life to sport attention-grabbing clothes.

For instance, Kim frequently shifted between being a fashion icon to embracing more audacious styles.

Reflecting on this evolution, Kardashian shared with CNN Style in 2016, “I really think that my relationship with my husband Kanye [West] really changed everything.”

“I mean, back in the day, I thought I had the best style. I look back at outfits and I’m, like, mortified.”

His previous partner, “Uncut Gems” star, Julia Fox, captures attention due to her unconventional fashion preferences to this day.

Fox has been inspired by West’s distinctive fashion inclinations, as seen from the beginning when she donned a Balenciaga swimsuit (paired with leather pants) for a beach outing after her inaugural date with Ye in Miami.

Of course, people also noticed the similarities between Bianca and West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian

In Bianca’s case, the transformation is unmistakable. Following her encounter with Ye, the architect started experimenting with more eccentric ensembles, participating in a photoshoot with the fashion brand Mowalola where she wore nothing but body tape.

In another instance, she transformed a pair of tights into a see-through top. Notably, she attended a church event in a distinctive padded stocking dress that drew comparisons to a condom on social media.

Bianca holds a degree in architecture and was associated with Kanye’s design company, Yeezy, prior to their relationship. She became the Head of Architecture of the company in 2020, according to Marie Claire. Currently, it remains uncertain whether she is still affiliated with the brand.

These attention-grabbing fashion statements received many different takes from the Internet