Who Is Kal Penn? Kal Penn is an American actor, author, and civil servant recognized for his versatility and sharp comedic timing. His career spans popular film roles and significant public service. His breakout role as Kumar Patel in the Harold & Kumar film series resonated widely, creating a cult classic franchise. This success cemented his place in Hollywood as a unique talent.

Full Name Kal Penn Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Engaged Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity Indian American Education University of California, Los Angeles, Stanford University Father Suresh Modi Mother Asmita Bhatt

Early Life and Education Born Kalpen Suresh Modi in Montclair, New Jersey, his Gujarati immigrant parents, Suresh Modi and Asmita Bhatt, instilled strong values. Stories of his grandparents’ involvement in India’s independence movement shaped his early political awareness. He attended Howell High School’s Fine and Performing Arts Center, honing his acting skills before double-majoring in film and sociology at UCLA. Penn later pursued a graduate certificate in international security from Stanford University.

Notable Relationships Currently engaged to his partner, Josh, Kal Penn publicly announced their relationship in 2021, revealing they had been together for eleven years. Their romance began discreetly, away from public scrutiny. Penn and Josh are planning their wedding, navigating discussions about a large Indian ceremony versus a more intimate gathering. He has no children.