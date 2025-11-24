Who Is Julieta Venegas? Julieta Venegas Percevault is a Mexican singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, celebrated for her distinctive pop-rock and indie sound. Her music often blends traditional Mexican influences with contemporary styles, creating a unique and emotionally resonant body of work. Her breakout moment arrived in 2006 with the release of her album Limón y Sal, propelled by the worldwide hit single “Me Voy.” This song quickly transcended language barriers, solidifying her international appeal and establishing her as a significant voice in Latin music.

Full Name Julieta Venegas Percevault Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $14 million Nationality Mexican Education Southwestern College, Colegio La Paz, Escuela de Música del Noroeste, Escuela Preparatoria Federal Lázaro Cárdenas Siblings Yvonne Venegas Kids Simona

Early Life and Education Born in Long Beach, California, Julieta Venegas spent most of her early life in Tijuana, Mexico, alongside her twin sister, Yvonne. Their parents, both photographers, fostered an environment where creativity was encouraged. Venegas began piano lessons at eight, studying classical music at the Escuela de Música del Noroeste and attending Southwestern College. This early immersion in music quickly blossomed into a lifelong passion, foreshadowing her diverse career.

Notable Relationships A significant public relationship for Julieta Venegas was her marriage to Chilean rock star Álvaro Henríquez, which lasted from 1998 to 2000. Their divorce came after she learned he was leaving her for an actress. Venegas later welcomed a daughter, Simona, in 2010, and has maintained a private personal life, with her last publicly acknowledged partner being Pablo Braun in 2016.

Career Highlights Julieta Venegas’s discography boasts eight studio albums, with Limón y Sal (2006) being her most successful, achieving platinum status in multiple countries. Her album Sí (2003) also marked a significant commercial breakthrough, featuring hits like “Andar Conmigo” and “Algo Está Cambiando” that topped charts. Beyond her musical releases, Venegas has expanded her artistic endeavors, acting in the play La Enamorada and composing music for various theatrical productions and film soundtracks. She is proficient in 17 instruments, including the accordion, guitar, and keyboard. To date, Venegas has collected an impressive eight Latin Grammy Awards and one Grammy Award, cementing her as a fixture in modern Latin pop culture.