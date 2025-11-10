Music Streams And Merch Sales Drive JoJo Siwa’s Net Worth Surge In 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether it’s music, reality TV, or oversized hair bows, JoJo Siwa is a name that most people recognize. Since her rise to fame as a child star on Dance Moms, she has built a multi-platform empire, engaging in various creative ventures over the past decade and earning substantial profits.

In 2025, that empire includes a successful YouTube channel, multiple TV appearances, music albums, and several iconic fashion collaborations. JoJo Siwa is a brand, and she knows exactly how to select projects, generate headlines, and increase her earnings.

Highlights JoJo Siwa's net worth reached $20 million in 2025, fueled by music, merchandise, TV, and digital ventures.

Her merchandise, especially hair bows, generated $400 million, making it a core profit source for her brand.

JoJo’s music streams exceed 1 billion, earning her roughly $3 million from Spotify alone by 2025.

She sold a Mediterranean-style mansion for $4.1 million in 2025, netting a $670,000 profit from renovations.

JoJo Siwa’s Net Worth in 2025

Jojo Siwa in fur coat and lace tights posing against wall covered with Jojo Siwa music streams and merch sales posters.

Image credits: itsjojosiwa / Instagram

According to Celebrity Net Worth, JoJo Siwa’s net worth is currently a whopping $20 million, and she became a millionaire before her 18th birthday. That is roughly £15 million and €17 million respectively, so JoJo is definitely making a lot of money. Her income is derived from merchandise, music, digital advertising, TV contracts, and investments.

JoJo’s merchandise alone accounts for about a quarter of her total earnings, with Forbes estimating that around $400 million has been generated from bow sales. Her concert tours, the first of which grossed $27 million, according to Billboard, also contribute significantly to her income.

Any extra income outside her main business ventures provides a significant financial boost. Still, the JoJo Siwa brand generates substantial profits each year, accounting for at least 50% of her net worth.

JoJo Siwa Turned Dance Moms Fame Into a Self-Owned Media Powerhouse

In 2015, JoJo experienced her major breakthrough when she joined season 5 of the Lifetime reality TV show Dance Moms. Prior to that, she appeared on the spin-off show ‘Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition’, where she placed fifth. JoJo was an obvious star from her first ‘Dance Moms’ episode, thanks to her energetic dance style and big personality.

While the show aired, the dancers’ salaries were never officially published; however, Abby Lee Miller told US Magazine in 2015 that each dancer earned $2,000 per episode. If this information is accurate, JoJo would have earned a total of $124,000 across her 62 episodes.

Although this was a significant amount of money for an eleven-year-old at the time, Siwa has since earned much more. She was mentored by her mother, Jessalynn, from a very early age, which helped her stay in control of her brand.

By 2016, she started transitioning from an independent contractor to running her own business, JoJo Siwa Entertainment, LLC, with fully retained IP rights. The next year, she signed a talent deal with Nickelodeon, which motivated her to create her own brand.

Jojo Siwa smiling in a colorful outfit and large bow, representing music streams and merch sales boosting her net worth in 2025.

Image credits: itsjojosiwa / Instagram

The Nickelodeon deal was incredibly lucrative, providing Siwa with a platform to create and sell her products. According to Forbes, the first product was a t-shirt, and JoJo now sells hundreds of products, including a contract with Walmart to sell one million pairs of shoes.

In 2019, Business Insider named her one of the most business-savvy celebrity teens, with a brand worth $12 million at the time.

One of the most crucial parts of JoJo’s brand is her YouTube channel, which has over 1 billion views. She started it in 2015, capitalizing on her new ‘Dance Moms’ fame to gain subscribers and share kid-friendly content.

Siwa quickly gained over 12 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, and Social Blade estimates that her monthly earnings are now up to $18,000.

However, that is only scratching the surface of JoJo Siwa’s earnings, which are spread across her multimedia empire and continue to grow as she takes on new projects.

Digital Platforms and Music Streams

Jojo Siwa performing on stage with music streams and merch sales boosting her net worth in 2025.

Image credits: itsjojosiwa / Instagram

Though she initially started as a dancer, Siwa made singing a major part of her brand as her YouTube channel continued to grow. In 2019, she embarked on her first tour, the sold-out D.R.E.A.M. tour, earning $27 million in revenue (according to Billboard). Currently, that remains her only concert tour, but she continues to earn music-based income through digital platforms.

Her music career has been very diverse, with several rebrands since the kid-friendly days that made JoJo Siwa famous. In May 2016, Siwa released her most successful song to date, “Boomerang,” which was certified platinum by the RIAA in 2017. The YouTube music video has over 1 billion views and over 59 million Spotify streams.

With more than 450,000 monthly listeners, JoJo is estimated to have accumulated over 1 billion streams overall. The estimated payout per million streams ranges from $3,000 to $5,000, so even at the lower end, JoJo has made around $3 million from her Spotify streams. Recent renewed interest in her music has further increased her earnings.

In early 2024, she released her first major single in years, Karma. Although some people were confused by JoJo’s dramatic, mature rebranding, the song was very successful, with over 54 million YouTube views and nearly 32,000 Spotify streams. Her cover of “Bette Davis Eyes” is currently her top-streaming single, with over 1.2 million streams.

Although she has moved away from music as her company expanded, JoJo started as a performer and has promised more music in 2025. Given the renewed interest in her songs, especially after the release of ‘Bette Davis Eyes’, any new releases will likely garner a similarly high number of streams.

The Bow Business Becomes a Multimillion-Dollar Cash Machine

Jojo Siwa posing outdoors wearing a green top and pink accessories highlighting music streams and merch sales success.

Image credits: itsjojosiwa / Instagram

Even as she reemerges on the performance side of her brand, the core of JoJo’s company has long been her merchandise. It was her JoJo hair bows that first caught Nickelodeon’s attention, launching her brand. She sold 40 million hair bows in 2018 alone, and to date, her business has earned $400 million (per Forbes) from that signature accessory.

It continues to sell well today, with units available at Claire’s and on Amazon. Even now that Siwa is an adult, her hair bows still dominate the tween retail market. Alongside her multimillion-dollar bow business, JoJo also sells shoes, jackets, pajamas, bedding, and children’s toys. Her consumer products empire accounts for a significant portion of her net worth.

The key to JoJo’s continued success in this area is her commitment to creating and selling products under her parent company, rather than creating spin-offs that would divide the business.

Accessories also sell better than apparel because they have higher profit margins and are less expensive, which encourages sales. By selling her bows through outlets like Claire’s and Amazon, JoJo also earns royalties from those companies.

Lavish Purchases

With multiple steady income streams and a musical comeback as part of a larger project that will continue to generate earnings from the music industry, JoJo has a substantial amount of disposable income. In 2024, Entertainment Tonight reported that she paid $50,000 for cosmetic dentistry in Beverly Hills, which Siwa also shared during a Buzzfeed TikTok.

Besides her pricey veneers, the young entrepreneur also splurged on a stunning Mediterranean-style mansion in Tarzana, California, featuring six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and an in-house recording studio. She purchased it for $3.43 million in 2019, at just 16 years old, and sold it in February 2025 for $4.1 million after renovating it, earning a profit of $670,000.

Jojo Siwa in vibrant orange and red feathered costume posing energetically, representing music streams and merch sales impact.

Image credits: itsjojosiwa / Instagram

That is the current modest size of her real estate portfolio, but JoJo has also purchased several luxury vehicles, including a Tesla Model X and a BMW 4 Series. To celebrate the success of her viral hit ‘Karma’, she also bought a Lamborghini Urus, which typically costs over $200,000, and customized it with a collage wrap of her face.

In late 2024, Siwa told E! News that she had spent $30,000 on a trip to Hawaii for her then-girlfriend Dakayla Wilson’s birthday. The pair met on the set of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’. This is the only time JoJo has spent an extravagant amount of money on a date, as she previously shared that she once spent $60,000 on basketball and backstage Disney tickets for a girl she was interested in.

These costly dates and lavish purchases suggest that JoJo has enough disposable income to support such extreme spending habits. However, the profit from the sale of her mansion highlights her strong business acumen and her ability to generate more income from her investments.

Reality TV Comebacks

Although Siwa’s career has benefited from her large fanbase, she is now embracing more mainstream visibility in her adult years. She was the highest-earning judge during her season on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ and also appeared on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ in 2021, for which she reportedly earned a sign-on fee of $125,000. She is believed to have received a similar fee for her February 2020 appearance on ‘The Masked Singer’.

Jojo Siwa wearing blue sunglasses and blue swimsuit by the pool smiling and enjoying summer, representing music streams and merch sales.

Image credits: itsjojosiwa / Instagram

Most recently, she competed on Celebrity Big Brother UK, where Heart Radio reported she received a £400,000 (approximately $540,000) fee, the second-highest behind actor Mickey Rourke.

While on CBB, she met her now-boyfriend Chris Hughes and had a tense feud with reality star Ella Rae Wise. JoJo was a popular housemate and ultimately finished in third place. JoJo currently has 11.3 million followers on Instagram and 46.1 million on TikTok, maintaining her status as a prominent and financially successful public figure.

She has strong platforms to promote her latest business ventures, and her TV appearances indicate that millions continue to watch.

Strategic Investments and Brand Deals

JoJo’s net worth is currently around 20 million, but she has more projects in the pipeline that could boost it. She has also taken advantage of her kid-friendly niche by investing in several gaming apps, including ‘JoJo Siwa- Live to Dance’ and ‘JoJo Siwa: Worldwide Party’.

Although JoJo is no longer affiliated with Nickelodeon, which she attributed to her coming out as part of the LGBTQ community in January 2021, her company earned significant revenue from their partnership. Her Nickelodeon residuals haven’t been made public, but under the residual model, she will receive payments when her appearances or songs are reused in TV shows.

Image Management

Jojo Siwa with vintage hairstyle and green embellished dress posing against textured wall, highlighting music streams and merch sales.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: itsjojosiwa / Instagram

JoJo’s brand has been on an upward trajectory ever since she signed the contract with Nickelodeon, but several factors could influence her future earning potential. For example, she now has multiple tattoos, which might impact her on-screen work or sponsorship deals. JoJo has also undergone several physical transformations in an effort to discover her identity as an adult, including a punk-inspired look for ‘Karma’ and a “tradwife” aesthetic for ‘Bette Davis Eyes’.

After years of being known for her big bow, blonde ponytail, and bright clothing, Siwa’s constantly changing style could work against her and make her brand seem inauthentic. However, she has managed her brand effectively, establishing a strong niche that allows her company to thrive for years, with residual payments from her childhood business ventures still coming in.

Now, JoJo needs to focus on maintaining a positive reputation to keep as many doors open as possible for future financial opportunities.

