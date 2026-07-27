Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

John Cusack Reveals Why He Vanished From Hollywood A Month After Sister Joan Returns Following 11-Year Absence
John Cusack, with dark hair, wearing a brown jacket over a black shirt, looks directly at the camera. He vanished from Hollywood.
Celebrities, Entertainment

John Cusack Reveals Why He Vanished From Hollywood A Month After Sister Joan Returns Following 11-Year Absence

Add us on Google
marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Add us on Google
0

27

0

ADVERTISEMENT

After Joan Cusack made her first red carpet appearance in over a decade at the premiere of Pixar’s Toy Story 5, in which she voices Jessie, her younger brother John opened up about his own absence from Hollywood.

He explained why he turned to writing graphic novels and why he believes they have an advantage over acting.

For years, John was one of Hollywood’s most recognizable leading men, appearing in more than 80 films including Grosse Pointe Blank, High Fidelity, and Con Air.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • John Cusack explained why he stepped away from Hollywood despite decades as a leading man.
    • His sister Joan Cusack has also embraced a quieter life away from the spotlight after years of success.
    • The actor said he believes one creative medium has an advantage over movies.

    John Cusack opened up about the surprising reason he has been spending less time in Hollywood
    John Cusack vanished from Hollywood, pictured in a brown jacket, discussing his absence and sister Joan's return.

    Image credits: Getty/Katie Jones-Variety

    Over the past few years, though, he has become more selective about his projects, which is why fans have been seeing him less frequently on the big screen.

    Last year, the 60-year-old actor appeared in the WWII thriller Fog of War and the Mandarin-language comedy Detective Chinatown 1900, playing a US Congressman.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    John comes from a family of artists. In addition to his sister Joan, he has another sister, Ann, who is also an actress. She starred in A League of Their Own and The Informant! Their father, Dick Cusack, was an actor, producer, and writer.

    Young John Cusack in a dark suit, reflecting on his vanishing from Hollywood and sister Joan's absence.

    Image credits: Getty/Steve Eichner

    However extensive his film résumé may be, John is not entirely proud of the industry that made him a star.

    Speaking with Variety at the San Diego Comic-Con on Friday (July 24), the Golden Globe nominee revealed why he believes the film industry is no longer the best outlet for expressing his creative interests.

    “I always thought [graphic novels] were the closest things to film, really,” he said. “You’re picking out shots, they’re so cinematic.” 

    The Serendipity actor explained why he’s finding more freedom outside the film industry
    John Cusack in a brown jacket, appearing thoughtful about his vanishing from Hollywood and sister Joan's return.

    Image credits: TFI Friday Official

    ADVERTISEMENT

    John explained that he became a writer because he “didn’t [want to] negotiate telling a story.” 

    “When you ask somebody to put $20 million or $30 million into a bank account [for a film], they want to have an opinion and they’re afraid,” he said.

    His first graphic novel, titled Momo, is the work of just two people: himself and illustrator Ignacio Noé.

    John Cusack smiling, reflecting on why he vanished from Hollywood and sister Joan's long absence.

    Image credits: TFI Friday Official

    ADVERTISEMENT

    John said he prefers writing novels because he doesn’t have to please dozens of Hollywood executives or let them modify his work.

    “This was just like, I wrote it, and I said, ‘I like the story,’ and then I got this beautiful, wonderful artist, Ignacio Noé, to do the illustrations and so nobody edited anything I wrote or that he drew.

    “It was just me and Ignacio’s story, and that doesn’t happen today. There’s no bull, and there’s no committee. There’s no computer up in Seattle that’s poll-testing it.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    His new graphic novel blends aliens, Richard Nixon, and a road trip into one bizarre adventure
    John Cusack in a serious moment, addressing his vanishing from Hollywood and sister Joan's return after 11 years.

    Image credits: IMDb

    Scheduled for release on September 29, Momo follows two fugitives in 1972 who embark on a road trip to fulfill a destiny involving the head of a captured alien in the custody of Richard Nixon’s government

    John has described the story as a “wild fusion of theological noir, cosmic satire, and darkly comic Americana in a mind-bending odyssey.”

    Momo graphic novel cover with a gaunt face against a starry background, related to John Cusack's Hollywood vanishing.

    Image credits: Simon And Schuster

    In a recent interview with Forbes, the Hollywood star further addressed his disappointment with the film industry, which he believes prioritizes money at the expense of originality.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Back when I was starting to make movies, you would find people who had aspirations to do something totally unique, not just installments in a franchise or something that fit their business strategy,” he said.

    The Serendipity actor told the magazine that he is already working on a second graphic novel with Noé.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I wanted to do something like movies from a different era, and no matter what happens, if someone reads it and likes it, I count that as a success.”

    He had voiced similar criticism of the mainstream film industry in a 2014 interview with The Guardian.

    Admitting that actors and directors have always had to sacrifice their creative vision for box office success, John said the number of projects he personally likes has become increasingly low.

    “Now it’s six for them — with a committee cutting the film who weren’t part of making it – and maybe one for you,” he shared.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Toy Story 5 premiere sparked fresh interest in Joan Cusack
    John Cusack and a woman in a dramatic conversation, reflecting his reasons for vanishing from Hollywood.

    Image credits: IMDb

    His older sister Joan has also been spending time away from the spotlight. In May, the actress made her first red-carpet appearance since 2015 when she attended the London premiere of Toy Story 5.

    “I feel so honored to have worked in this industry for a long time,” the 63-year-old star told Variety in June.

    “But it’s also great to live your life and raise your kids and be in Chicago and be a normal person.”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

    In addition to voicing the beloved cowgirl Jessie in Toy Story, Joan is known for appearing in School of Rock, Working Girl, and In & Out.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In 2005, she received an Emmy Award for her role as Sheila Jackson in the hit comedy series Shameless.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Joan has owned and operated the gift shop Judy Maxwell Home in Chicago since 2014. 

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    27

    0

    27

    0

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT