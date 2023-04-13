TikToker Describes A Job Interview That Led Her To Mock Those Wondering Why Gen Z Doesn’t Want To Work A 9-5

Finding the key to a healthy work-life balance seems like the quest of this century. Whether it’s checking your email on a weekend or losing track of the hours working from home, professional life often finds a way to seep into our personal one. That’s why it’s important to draw clear boundaries of what simply won’t do when it comes to work.

That’s exactly what TikToker ‘laurenn_morgann’ did during a phone interview for a 9-5 job. At the very end of the call, the potential employer presented certain specifics regarding the schedule and their email policy. After hearing them, the New Yorker didn’t think twice before giving them her final answer. Scroll down to find Lauren Ann’s video and the full story in her own words.

Finding a healthy work-life balance is not an easy task, which is way some people are not willing to bend over backward for a job

Image credits: Anna Shvets (not the actual photo)

New Yorker Lauren Ann spoke about the unreasonable work conditions a company presented to her during a phone interview

I’m sorry, but I have to share this. So I just got off of a phone screening for a job. Okay, first of all, the guy was really, really nice. He was really nice. So we’re talking about the job and he, you know, asks about ‘your qualification, expectations for the job.’ You know, ‘what are you looking for?’, basically.

We get to the very end, and he’s like, ‘Yeah, so I do just want to let you know, this is five days a week in the office. And you need to be making sure that you’re still checking your emails once you get home and just following up with people, and also you do need to be in the office one day over the weekend, so Saturday or Sunday.’

Image credits: laurenn_morgann

No, no. He’s like, ‘So what are your thoughts on that?’ Literally, I just go, ‘Yeah, so I’m feeling like with the salary and not really having any work/life balance, being that it is a six-day work week, and still having to, you know, do my job when I get home, it’s just not aligned. But I really hope that you find what you’re looking for.’

Image credits: laurenn_morgann

The woman’s video quickly went viral and reached over 620k TikTok users

Image credits: Vojtech Okenka (not the actual photo)

People were understandably curious about what the position was

Viewers didn’t hold back their opinions, a lot of them were disappointed or outraged by the ridiculous conditions