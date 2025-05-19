“Absolute Train Wreck”: Jessica Simpson Brutally Roasted After First Live TV Performance In 15 Years

Jessica Simpson’s performance on American Idolhad many viewers covering their ears.

The country star took the stage during the show’s Season 23 finale on Sunday (May 18) for her first live performance in 15 years.

She performed her new single Blame Me, as well as her 2005 rendition of Nancy Sinatra’s These Boots Are Made for Walking, alongside former contestant Josh King.

Viewers shared their thoughts on the performance on social media.

“I’m sorry, but I think she sounds horrible,” one person wrote.

Another agreed, writing, “Jessica Simpson was an absolute train wreck on American Idol tonight.”

Image credits: American Idol

“Very painful to watch honestly,” commented a third, as others labeled the performance a “mess.”

But many fans defended the star’s performance.

“Kudos to her for getting on that stage and having fun. People will always have something negative to say. She looks great,” one person penned.

Another fan suggested the Without You singer might have been nervous about performing on live TV for the first time in over a decade, “because she knows people love to hammer her online.”

Image credits: American Idol

An additional user wrote: “Loved seeing her back on stage! She sounded great! She’s battled a lot of demons over the past several years. As long as she’s happy and doing what she loves, that’s all that matters!”

The secret to Jessica’s voice might lie in a special syrup. In an Instagram video, the mother of three revealed that she takes a Chinese herbal cocktail to support her vocal cords—one that contains an unexpected ingredient: snake bodily fluids.

She said she began taking the drink—a taste she compared to honey—at the recommendation of her vocal coach.

“If you wanna have a good vocal, you gotta drink snake sp*rm!” she advised.

Jessica performed her new song Blame Me and a cover of These Boots Are Made for Walking

Image credits: NigelInTheCity

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jessica reposted a photo of her performance taken by her 13-year-old daughter, Maxwell, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Eric Johnson.

Maxwell wrote, “I love you so so much and I’m so happy that your dreams are coming true and I have no idea what I would do without you.”

Jessica explained that Maxwell had never seen her perform live on TV. “Her pure pride, love, and support is the reason why I’m BACK. Mommy LOVES you. I am strong because of you my sweet daughter,” she wrote.

Image credits: American Idol

Her return to music came amid her split from Eric, her husband of ten years, with whom she also shares 11-year-old Ace Knute and 5-year-old Birdie Mae.

Speaking with People, Jessica said that heartbreak was a major source of inspiration for her first album in 15 years, an EP titled Nashville Canyon, Part 1.

“I got thrown a real twist of fate in the middle of making this record,” she told the magazine. “My heart was completely broken. I had to continue to focus on the music.”

The 44-year-old star continued, “Having this creative outlet, it’s like your heart breaks and you go into a songwriting session — like going straight into therapy. I have always said it was cheesy when people said the music saved my life, but it truly saved mine.”

The pop-turned-country star recently released Nashville Canyon, her first album in fifteen years

Image credits: American Idol

Jessica confirmed her split from the NFL player in January.

“Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them,” she said in a statement.

“We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family.”

Fans suspected the two had separated when Jessica stopped including him in her Instagram posts, and she was pictured without her wedding ring.

Image credits: American Idol

Image credits: BalcazarJillian

Image credits: Mellow9023

Image credits: mcburney_debbie

Image credits: 24zthebest

The Newlyweds star said she went through the “darkest time” during her divorce.

Still, she added, “I am strong — maybe I’m just meant to love a lot of people in my life.”

“I’d never be able to come back to music if I didn’t come at it from a soulful place. I knew for me, it was connecting to my roots,” the Texas native explained.

The country singer shared that her favorite part about working on new music is storytelling. “The songs speak for themselves,” she said. “The music really does the talking.”

Jessica said she found the writing experience cathartic following her split from Eric Johnson

Image credits: jessicasimpson

Jessica attributed her long break from music to being “mad” at the industry after Sony dropped her following the release of her successful debut country album. She is now signed to the Nashville-based label Canyon.

“I was mad at music a bit,” she expressed. “After being dropped with a number-one country album — I was dropped, and I just never understood it. They just said I would never recoup if I didn’t give them part of the brand, but my brand was already successful.”

Image credits: Gary Miller/Getty Images

She released her first country—and sixth overall—album, Do You Know, in 2008. The record debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.

Two years later, she released a holiday album, Happy Christmas.

Jessica was ultimately inspired to return to music after her eldest daughter asked her to sing I Saw the Light instead of Happy Birthday for her birthday celebration in Nashville.

“I woke her up with that song, and it just hit me. The light. It was like, ‘The light’s here,'” she said, referring to Nashville.

“This is where I’m born free. I did a gospel record at 14 here. I got to write my first songs here. I wrote my whole country record here. And I was always so safe.”

Viewers strongly criticized Jessica’s latest performance on American Idol

