Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Absolute Train Wreck”: Jessica Simpson Brutally Roasted After First Live TV Performance In 15 Years
Jessica Simpson passionately singing into a microphone during her first live TV performance in 15 years.
Celebrities, News

“Absolute Train Wreck”: Jessica Simpson Brutally Roasted After First Live TV Performance In 15 Years

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

0

Jessica Simpson’s performance on American Idolhad many viewers covering their ears.

The country star took the stage during the show’s Season 23 finale on Sunday (May 18) for her first live performance in 15 years.

She performed her new single Blame Me, as well as her 2005 rendition of Nancy Sinatra’s These Boots Are Made for Walking, alongside former contestant Josh King.

Viewers shared their thoughts on the performance on social media.

“I’m sorry, but I think she sounds horrible,” one person wrote.

Another agreed, writing, “Jessica Simpson was an absolute train wreck on American Idol tonight.”

RELATED:

    Jessica Simpson was trolled for her performance on the season finale of American Idol
    Jessica Simpson performing live on stage with guitarist, highlighted by dramatic lighting and glittering background curtains.

    Image credits: American Idol

    “Very painful to watch honestly,” commented a third, as others labeled the performance a “mess.”

    But many fans defended the star’s performance.

    “Kudos to her for getting on that stage and having fun. People will always have something negative to say. She looks great,” one person penned.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another fan suggested the Without You singer might have been nervous about performing on live TV for the first time in over a decade, “because she knows people love to hammer her online.”

    Jessica Simpson performing live on stage with guitarist, facing criticism and described as a train wreck by critics.

    Image credits: American Idol

    An additional user wrote: “Loved seeing her back on stage! She sounded great! She’s battled a lot of demons over the past several years. As long as she’s happy and doing what she loves, that’s all that matters!”

    The secret to Jessica’s voice might lie in a special syrup. In an Instagram video, the mother of three revealed that she takes a Chinese herbal cocktail to support her vocal cords—one that contains an unexpected ingredient: snake bodily fluids.

    She said she began taking the drink—a taste she compared to honey—at the recommendation of her vocal coach.

    “If you wanna have a good vocal, you gotta drink snake sp*rm!” she advised.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jessica performed her new song Blame Me and a cover of These Boots Are Made for Walking

    Jessica Simpson singing passionately into a microphone during her first live TV performance in 15 years.

    Image credits: NigelInTheCity

    Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jessica reposted a photo of her performance taken by her 13-year-old daughter, Maxwell, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Eric Johnson.

    Maxwell wrote, “I love you so so much and I’m so happy that your dreams are coming true and I have no idea what I would do without you.”

    Jessica explained that Maxwell had never seen her perform live on TV. “Her pure pride, love, and support is the reason why I’m BACK. Mommy LOVES you. I am strong because of you my sweet daughter,” she wrote.

    Jessica Simpson performing live on stage with band, wearing a sparkling gown during her first TV performance in 15 years.

    Image credits: American Idol

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Her return to music came amid her split from Eric, her husband of ten years, with whom she also shares 11-year-old Ace Knute and 5-year-old Birdie Mae.

    Speaking with People, Jessica said that heartbreak was a major source of inspiration for her first album in 15 years, an EP titled Nashville Canyon, Part 1.

    “I got thrown a real twist of fate in the middle of making this record,” she told the magazine. “My heart was completely broken. I had to continue to focus on the music.”

    The 44-year-old star continued, “Having this creative outlet, it’s like your heart breaks and you go into a songwriting session — like going straight into therapy. I have always said it was cheesy when people said the music saved my life, but it truly saved mine.”

    The pop-turned-country star recently released Nashville Canyon, her first album in fifteen years

    Jessica Simpson singing passionately during her first live TV performance in 15 years against a purple background.

    Image credits: American Idol

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jessica confirmed her split from the NFL player in January.

    “Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them,” she said in a statement.

    “We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family.”

    Fans suspected the two had separated when Jessica stopped including him in her Instagram posts, and she was pictured without her wedding ring.

    Jessica Simpson performing live on stage with sparkling outfit and guitarist during first TV show in 15 years.

    Image credits: American Idol

    Tweet criticizing Jessica Simpson’s live TV performance after 15 years, describing it as an absolute train wreck.

    Image credits: BalcazarJillian

    Tweet criticizing a live TV lineup, highlighting harsh reactions to Jessica Simpson’s first performance in 15 years.

    Image credits: Mellow9023

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Jessica Simpson’s first live TV performance in 15 years as an absolute train wreck.

    Image credits: mcburney_debbie

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a critical Twitter comment about Jessica Simpson’s live TV performance described as an absolute train wreck.

    Image credits: 24zthebest

    The Newlyweds star said she went through the “darkest time” during her divorce.

    Still, she added, “I am strong — maybe I’m just meant to love a lot of people in my life.”

    “I’d never be able to come back to music if I didn’t come at it from a soulful place. I knew for me, it was connecting to my roots,” the Texas native explained.

    The country singer shared that her favorite part about working on new music is storytelling. “The songs speak for themselves,” she said. “The music really does the talking.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jessica said she found the writing experience cathartic following her split from Eric Johnson

    Jessica Simpson wearing sunglasses and a black sweater, smiling while boarding a trailer before live TV performance.

    Image credits: jessicasimpson

    Jessica attributed her long break from music to being “mad” at the industry after Sony dropped her following the release of her successful debut country album. She is now signed to the Nashville-based label Canyon.

    “I was mad at music a bit,” she expressed. “After being dropped with a number-one country album — I was dropped, and I just never understood it. They just said I would never recoup if I didn’t give them part of the brand, but my brand was already successful.”

    Jessica Simpson performing live on stage wearing leopard print dress with American flag backdrop in a country music setting.

    Image credits: Gary Miller/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    She released her first country—and sixth overall—album, Do You Know, in 2008. The record debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.

    Two years later, she released a holiday album, Happy Christmas.

    Jessica was ultimately inspired to return to music after her eldest daughter asked her to sing I Saw the Light instead of Happy Birthday for her birthday celebration in Nashville.

    “I woke her up with that song, and it just hit me. The light. It was like, ‘The light’s here,'” she said, referring to Nashville. 

    “This is where I’m born free. I did a gospel record at 14 here. I got to write my first songs here. I wrote my whole country record here. And I was always so safe.”

    Viewers strongly criticized Jessica’s latest performance on American Idol

    Comment on Jessica Simpson's first live TV performance in 15 years calling it an absolute train wreck.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing talent during a singing competition finale.

    Comment by Kris Urbanski stating It was awful reacting to Jessica Simpson's live TV performance after 15 years, labeled an absolute train wreck.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment criticizing Jessica Simpson’s first live TV performance in 15 years as an absolute train wreck.

    Comment criticizing Jessica Simpson’s live TV performance, describing it as an absolute train wreck and concerning for her well-being.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on Facebook post reading Never really thought she was that great of a singer regarding Jessica Simpson's live TV performance.

    Comment saying just horrific in a social media post about Jessica Simpson's live TV performance backlash

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Debbie Porter-Dooley criticizing Jessica Simpson's live performance, calling it a train wreck and horrible.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Jessica Simpson's first live TV performance comeback after 15 years.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment reading she was horrible and questioning who Jessica Simpson is after her first live TV performance in 15 years.

    Jessica Simpson faces backlash after first live TV performance in 15 years, described as an absolute train wreck.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media post criticizing Jessica Simpson’s first live TV performance in 15 years mentioning lips.

    Facebook comment by Evelyn Marie Goff-Siegel questioning appearance, mentioning lips in reaction to Jessica Simpson live TV performance.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media post criticizing Jessica Simpson’s live performance, highlighting harsh audience reactions.

    Screenshot of social media comment critiquing Jessica Simpson’s first live TV performance in 15 years.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media post expressing support, stating she’s beautiful despite criticism after Jessica Simpson’s live TV performance.

    Jessica Simpson receiving harsh criticism after her first live TV performance in 15 years.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Brooke Rose praising Jessica Simpson’s live TV performance after 15 years, noting vocal changes and style.

    Comment defending Jessica Simpson’s first live TV performance in 15 years amidst brutal online roasting.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenter Lisa Enright van Everdingen responding to negative reactions after Jessica Simpson's first live TV performance in 15 years.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    24

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    24

    Open list comments

    0

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda