Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Jealous Girlfriend Accused Of Throwing 25‑Pound Weight At Rival’s Head During Wild Gym Fight
Woman accused in gym fight stands near police car with door open inside a parking garage.
Crime, Society

Jealous Girlfriend Accused Of Throwing 25‑Pound Weight At Rival’s Head During Wild Gym Fight

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
3

28

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Aralyn Martinez, a 24-year-old Texas gymgoer, has been accused of nearly taking the life of a romantic rival after hurling a 25-pound weight plate at the woman’s head during a confrontation inside a gym.

The violent encounter took place on January 6 at a 24 Hour Fitness outside Houston, after deputies say Martinez recognized the complainant as “someone her partner was involved with” and confronted her mid-workout.

Highlights
  • A Texas woman was arrested after allegedly throwing a 25-pound weight plate at a romantic rival inside a gym.
  • Prosecutors say the confrontation was fueled by jealousy over a shared partner.
  • The accused was released on bond but placed under strict court-ordered restrictions.

What followed, prosecutors say, was an almost fatal jealousy-fueled altercation.

“B**** I’m going to drop this 25-lb. weight plate on you,” Martinez allegedly said during the confrontation, as per a criminal complaint.

RELATED:

    A woman was arrested after hurling a 25-pound plate at a romantic rival while working out at a gym

    Young woman with long hair sitting in car wearing black top and sunglasses on head, related to jealous girlfriend gym fight.

    Young woman with long hair sitting in car wearing black top and sunglasses on head, related to jealous girlfriend gym fight.

    Image credits: Facebook/Aralyn Martinez

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to the charging document filed by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Martinez identified the victim as Cindy Aguilar, a romantic rival, and initiated an altercation inside the gym.

    Jealous girlfriend accused in gym fight stands handcuffed next to police car after throwing 25-pound weight at rival’s head.

    Jealous girlfriend accused in gym fight stands handcuffed next to police car after throwing 25-pound weight at rival’s head.

    Image credits: Facebook/Harris County Constable Precinct 4

    Deputies were told that Martinez attempted to cause serious bodily injury by throwing a 25-pound weight plate directly toward Aguilar’s head, information law enforcement later confirmed.

    Comment by Jayden Payne reacting to a jealous girlfriend accused of throwing 25-pound weight in gym fight.

    Comment by Jayden Payne reacting to a jealous girlfriend accused of throwing 25-pound weight in gym fight.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Exterior view of 24 Hour Fitness gym where jealous girlfriend allegedly threw 25-pound weight at rival during fight.

    Exterior view of 24 Hour Fitness gym where jealous girlfriend allegedly threw 25-pound weight at rival during fight.

    Image credits: 24hourfitness

    The criminal complaint states the attack stemmed from Martinez recognizing Aguilar as “someone her partner was involved with,” a detail reiterated by deputies at the scene.

    Officers with the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office responded to the gym after receiving an emergency call reporting the fight, resulting in Martinez being arrested at the scene and placed into custody on an aggravated charge.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The woman was released on a $1,000 bond under a restraining order related to the gym and the victim

    Woman in pink workout top and gray leggings taking gym selfies with phone, related to jealous girlfriend gym fight incident.

    Woman in pink workout top and gray leggings taking gym selfies with phone, related to jealous girlfriend gym fight incident.

    Image credits: Facebook/Aralyn Martinez

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Martinez was booked into the Harris County Jail, where her bond was set at $1,000 out of the 488th District Court. She posted bond the following day.

    In an order setting the conditions of her release, Judge Matthew Peneguy noted that drinks appeared to have played a role in the altercation.

    “Facts giving rise to probable cause suggest that alc*hol was a factor in this offense,” the judge wrote.

    Comment from Eric Miller joking about throwing a 25-pound weight, relating to jealous girlfriend gym fight incident.

    Comment from Eric Miller joking about throwing a 25-pound weight, relating to jealous girlfriend gym fight incident.

    Row of gym dumbbells with a 25-pound weight visible, kettlebells and fitness gear in the background during a gym fight incident.

    Row of gym dumbbells with a 25-pound weight visible, kettlebells and fitness gear in the background during a gym fight incident.

    Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Under the terms of her release, Martinez was placed under strict court supervision. She was ordered to abstain from alc*hol in all forms, including products that contain it such as food, mouthwash, or over-the-counter medications.

    The court also barred her from using psychoactive substances, possessing weapons, or having any contact with Aguilar. In addition, Martinez was instructed to remain at least 200 feet away from the Lake Plaza Drive 24 Hour Fitness where the incident occurred.

    Martinez is scheduled to return for a hearing on January 22 as proceedings continue

    Mugshot of a woman accused of throwing a 25-pound weight at a rival’s head during a wild gym fight.

    Mugshot of a woman accused of throwing a 25-pound weight at a rival’s head during a wild gym fight.

    Image credits: Facebook/Harris County Constable Precinct 4

    As the case moved forward, Martinez’s social media activity drew attention for its repeated focus on relationships and betrayal.

    An X account appearing to belong to her included reposts referencing distrust and infidelity, including “fall in love before you get too smart,” and another reading, “I hate a lustful man. Did you even know how funny I am b****.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young woman with long hair and nose piercing looking at camera inside a car, related to jealous girlfriend accused in gym fight.

    Young woman with long hair and nose piercing looking at camera inside a car, related to jealous girlfriend accused in gym fight.

    Image credits: Facebook/Aralyn Martinez

    The day after her arrest, Martinez shared a markedly different message on Facebook. 

    “I’m really a ‘there’s beauty in everything’ kind of girl, even in the lessons, the waiting, and the becoming.”

    For now, Martinez remains free on bond while facing an aggravated charge tied to what prosecutors say was a jealousy-driven confrontation that nearly turned fatal.

    Comment by Johny Smith discussing a rival taking over during a trial amid a jealous girlfriend gym fight incident.

    Comment by Johny Smith discussing a rival taking over during a trial amid a jealous girlfriend gym fight incident.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman with tattoos taking a mirror selfie in a striped dress, unrelated to jealous girlfriend gym fight incident.

    Woman with tattoos taking a mirror selfie in a striped dress, unrelated to jealous girlfriend gym fight incident.

    Image credits: Facebook/Aralyn Martinez

    Under Texas law, however, failing to comply with the court’s orders could result in her bond being revoked and her return to jail.

    In addition, violating no-contact provisions may expose Martinez to a separate criminal charge, potentially elevating her legal jeopardy beyond the original case.

    The case remains before the 488th Criminal Court, with Martinez scheduled to return for a hearing on January 22.

    “Red flag.” Netizens discussed the incident on social media

    Comment on social media post about a jealous girlfriend accused of throwing a 25-pound weight during a wild gym fight.

    Comment on social media post about a jealous girlfriend accused of throwing a 25-pound weight during a wild gym fight.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment saying Thats throwing your weight around in a discussion about jealous girlfriend accused of throwing 25-pound weight at rival’s head during gym fight.

    Comment saying Thats throwing your weight around in a discussion about jealous girlfriend accused of throwing 25-pound weight at rival’s head during gym fight.

    Comment saying eager to see the guy they are fighting over in a social media post about jealous girlfriend gym fight incident

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment saying eager to see the guy they are fighting over in a social media post about jealous girlfriend gym fight incident

    User comment in a social media post mentioning Madonna's Gang Bang theme playing in the background.

    User comment in a social media post mentioning Madonna's Gang Bang theme playing in the background.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenter David V Ram discussing a jealous girlfriend accused of throwing a 25-pound weight during a gym fight.

    Commenter David V Ram discussing a jealous girlfriend accused of throwing a 25-pound weight during a gym fight.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning if Texas is a real place during a gym fight discussion.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning if Texas is a real place during a gym fight discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from user Teagan Brady expressing concern about seeing a post before going to the gym, related to jealous girlfriend accused of gym fight.

    Comment from user Teagan Brady expressing concern about seeing a post before going to the gym, related to jealous girlfriend accused of gym fight.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment box with user Emilia Otto questioning the mention of a 25-pound weight related to a jealous girlfriend and gym fight.

    Comment box with user Emilia Otto questioning the mention of a 25-pound weight related to a jealous girlfriend and gym fight.

    Comment reading "Pretty Deadly Gal huh" on a social media post about a jealous girlfriend accused of throwing a gym weight.

    Comment reading "Pretty Deadly Gal huh" on a social media post about a jealous girlfriend accused of throwing a gym weight.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a jealous girlfriend accused of throwing a 25-pound weight during a gym fight.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a jealous girlfriend accused of throwing a 25-pound weight during a gym fight.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment about going to the gym drunk, related to a jealous girlfriend gym fight incident.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about going to the gym drunk, related to a jealous girlfriend gym fight incident.

    Comment from social media user Linda Mather Giffen questioning gym safety amid jealous girlfriend accused of throwing 25-pound weight.

    Comment from social media user Linda Mather Giffen questioning gym safety amid jealous girlfriend accused of throwing 25-pound weight.

    Comment by Kate Shaw expressing disapproval, stating that's not funny in a light blue speech bubble.

    Comment by Kate Shaw expressing disapproval, stating that's not funny in a light blue speech bubble.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media about jealous girlfriend accused of throwing 25-pound weight at rival during gym fight.

    Comment on social media about jealous girlfriend accused of throwing 25-pound weight at rival during gym fight.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to jealous girlfriend accused of throwing a 25-pound weight at rival's head.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to jealous girlfriend accused of throwing a 25-pound weight at rival's head.

    Comment from Yesi Brac asking to see the boyfriend picture related to jealous girlfriend accused of gym fight.

    Comment from Yesi Brac asking to see the boyfriend picture related to jealous girlfriend accused of gym fight.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media post about jealous girlfriend accused of throwing 25-pound weight at rival’s head during wild gym fight in a casual tone.

    Comment on social media post about jealous girlfriend accused of throwing 25-pound weight at rival’s head during wild gym fight in a casual tone.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    28

    3

    28

    3

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    jakebertz avatar
    Jake Bertz
    Jake Bertz
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How weak you gotta be to think someone throwing 25lbs is she-hulk?

    1
    1point
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As Judge Judy often observes - why is she having a go at the "other woman" instead of her boyfriend? He's the one who owes her loyalty, not she.

    0
    0points
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh yeah, like she's such a prize. smh Now show us a picture of the dude.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    jakebertz avatar
    Jake Bertz
    Jake Bertz
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How weak you gotta be to think someone throwing 25lbs is she-hulk?

    1
    1point
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As Judge Judy often observes - why is she having a go at the "other woman" instead of her boyfriend? He's the one who owes her loyalty, not she.

    0
    0points
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh yeah, like she's such a prize. smh Now show us a picture of the dude.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Homepage
    Next in Crime
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT