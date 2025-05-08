ADVERTISEMENT

Every country has a history like no other, and the corner of the world that we want to take you to today is no exception. On the list below you will find a magic carpet – a collection of pictures from 19th-century Japan that ought to take you not only miles away from home (unless you’re from Japan, of course), but hundreds of years back in time, too.

So, whether you’ve always been fascinated by the culture and history of Japan or have never heard a thing about it, make yourself comfortable and take your time viewing the pictures, each of which will bring you closer to one of the most fascinating countries in East Asia.

#1

Kyōto, 1880

Traditional Japanese temple with people in historic clothing, showcasing architecture and daily life in 1800s Japan.

Kajima Seibei Report

    #2

    Umbrella Maker

    Japanese umbrella makers crafting traditional umbrellas indoors, showcasing historical Japan look in the 1800s with authentic tools.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Report

    #3

    Peasant Wearing Raincoat Of Straw, Japan, Ca. 188-

    Japanese peasant in traditional straw raincoat and hat holding farming tool in 1800s Japan historical photo.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Report

    #4

    Japanese Parlor

    Traditional Japanese interior from the 1800s featuring tatami mats, shoji screens, and minimalistic design elements.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Report

    #5

    Woman Placing Seaweed On Rack To Dry, Japan

    Woman in traditional clothing drying seaweed outdoors, historic black and white photo showing Japan in the 1800s.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Report

    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    That's not just seaweed, it's Nori. The seaweed doesn't come in sheets, the sheets have to be "made."

    #6

    Man Peddling Vegetables, Tokyo, Japan

    Japanese woman carrying baskets of produce on a pole, depicting daily life in Japan in the 1800s.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Report

    #7

    Mother And Child, Japan

    Japanese woman in traditional kimono sitting next to a sleeping child in a 1800s Japan historical indoor setting.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Report

    #8

    View Of Tokyo, Japan

    View of a historic Japanese townscape and coastline in the 1800s, showing traditional buildings and natural surroundings.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Report

    #9

    Three Children At Tea Party, Japan

    Three Japanese children in traditional clothing having tea inside a home, showing Japan in the 1800s.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Report

    #10

    View Of Town With Fujiyama Mountain In The Background, Yoshida, Japan

    Torii gate and Mount Fuji in a snowy 1800s Japan village, showing traditional streets and early infrastructure.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Report

    #11

    Buddha Sculpture

    Large Buddha statue with people around it in historical Japan scene from the 1800s, surrounded by trees and traditional structures.

    Gilman Collection Report

    #12

    Two Japanese Women Posing With Fans

    Two women in traditional kimono in a 1800s Japan interior with fans and decorative screen in the background.

    Suzuki Shin'ichi Report

    #13

    Nara. Kasuga Taisha

    Deer standing near large trees in a shaded area, showing Japan in the 1800s with natural scenery and wildlife.

    humus Report

    #14

    Group Portrait Of Japanese Women, Possibly In Front Of The Hōkoku-Ji In Kamakura

    Group of Japanese women in traditional attire posing outside a wooden building, illustrating Japan in the 1800s.

    Rijksmuseum Report

    #15

    Hiroshima, Miyajima. Itsukushima Shrine

    Stone lantern and traditional torii gate by the water with person and dog, depicting Japan in the 1800s.

    Y. Isawa Report

    #16

    Nagasaki. Hamanomachi

    Street scene in 1800s Japan with traditional wooden buildings and people walking along a dirt road at Nagasaki.

    humus Report

    #17

    Six Men, Possibly Monks, Posed For Group Portrait

    Group of Japanese monks in traditional attire posing outside a wooden building in historical 1800s Japan.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Report

    #18

    Karasaki, Omi (The Most Famous Pine Trees In Japan)

    Japanese landscape in the 1800s featuring a famous pine tree supported by wooden beams and a person nearby

    humus Report

    #19

    Mikado's Palace

    Historic landscape of Japan in the 1800s featuring a large estate on a hill with surrounding greenery and pathways.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Report

    #20

    1890, Japan, Kyoto Prefecture

    Traditional street scene with Yasaka Pagoda and people in historical clothing, showing Japan in the 1800s.

    pastvu.com Report

    #21

    Miyajima. Aki

    People walking along a tree-lined path near stone lanterns showing Japan life in the 1800s with traditional clothing.

    humus Report

    #22

    Buddhist Monk

    Buddhist priest in traditional robes praying, showing what Japan looked like in the 1800s with historical clothing and customs.

    humus Report

    #23

    Iris Garden In Horikiri, Tokyo

    Iris garden in Tokyo with traditional huts and people, showing Japan in the 1800s.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Report

    #24

    Osaka View

    Aerial view of Osaka city in the 1800s showing traditional buildings and waterways in historic Japan.

    humus Report

    #25

    Two Women Washing And Ironing, Japan

    Two Japanese women in traditional clothing washing and ironing fabric illustrating Japan in the 1800s.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Report

    #26

    Gojio, At Kyoto

    Rickshaw carrying a passenger down a narrow bamboo path in Japan during the 1800s, showcasing historic rural life.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Report

    #27

    Preparing Silk For Market, Japan

    Japanese woman in traditional clothing handling wooden crates outdoors, depicting daily life in Japan in the 1800s.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Report

    #28

    Shinto Temple

    Historic wooden buildings and traditional architecture surrounded by trees in Japan during the 1800s era.

    Mrs. Ruthe Feldman/Philip Feldman Report

    #29

    Nara. Bell Near The Condo With Daibutsu

    Large wooden bell structure with people standing nearby in a historical scene showing Japan in the 1800s.

    humus Report

    #30

    Osaka, Kawaguchi, Nishi Ward

    A vintage scene of Japan in the 1800s showing a river with wooden houses and a person navigating a boat in Kawaguchi, Osaka.

    humus Report

    #31

    Winter Evening

    Winter Evening

    humus Report

    #32

    Kobe. Nonobiki Falls

    Traditional Japanese buildings near a waterfall surrounded by dense forest, showing Japan in the 1800s.

    humus Report

    #33

    Japanese Woman

    Young Japanese woman in traditional 1800s attire holding a fan, representing Japan in the 1800s.

    humus Report

    #34

    Family Meal, Japan

    Black and white photo of a Japanese family eating noodles indoors, depicting daily life in Japan in the 1800s.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Report

    #35

    Kyōto. Kinkaku-Ji, The Golden Pavillion Of Rokuon Temple

    Historic wooden temple by a pond surrounded by trees, showing what Japan looked like in the 1800s.

    Unknown photographer Report

    #36

    The Archin-Bridge, Hachimanshrine, Kamakura, Japan

    Stone bridge and pathway surrounded by trees in historical Japan, depicting scenes from the 1800s era.

    National Museum of Denmark Report

    #37

    Entrance To A Temple Dedicated To Hachiman In Kamakura

    Old Japan street scene with traditional houses and a torii gate, showcasing Japan in the 1800s.

    Rijksmuseum Report

    #38

    View Of The Tsurugaoka Hachimangū In Kamakura

    Historical sepia photo of traditional Japanese architecture and stone steps with people, showing Japan in the 1800s.

    Rijksmuseum Report

    #39

    Tsurugaoka Hachiman Shrine, Kamakura, Japan

    Old black and white image of Tsurugaoka Hachiman Shrine in Japan showing traditional architecture and steps in the 1800s.

    National Museum of Denmark Report

    #40

    Vista In A Bamboo Grove, Kyoto

    Rickshaw carrying passengers through a bamboo grove in 1800s Japan, showcasing historical Japanese countryside scenes.

    1qa2ws Report

