Every country has a history like no other, and the corner of the world that we want to take you to today is no exception. On the list below you will find a magic carpet – a collection of pictures from 19th-century Japan that ought to take you not only miles away from home (unless you’re from Japan, of course), but hundreds of years back in time, too.

So, whether you’ve always been fascinated by the culture and history of Japan or have never heard a thing about it, make yourself comfortable and take your time viewing the pictures, each of which will bring you closer to one of the most fascinating countries in East Asia.