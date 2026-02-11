Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
James Van Der Beek, Star Of ‘Dawson’s Creek’, Passes Away At 48
James Van Der Beek with mustache, wearing a pink blazer and striped shirt, posing at an event with a yellow background.
James Van Der Beek, Star Of ‘Dawson’s Creek’, Passes Away At 48

Seema Sinha News Writer
James Van Der Beek, best known for his work on Dawson’s Creek and Varsity Blues, passed away on Wednesday, February 11. He was 48 years old.

The actor’s wife honored him on Instagram while asking for privacy.

“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace,” Kimberley Van Der Beek shared.

Highlights
  • Dawson’s Creek actor James Van Der Beek has lost his battle with colorectal cancer at the age of 48.
  • Van Der Beek had spoken openly about struggling with his identity while undergoing treatment for the disease.
  • His wife has requested privacy for the family as they mourn his loss.

“There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now, we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our husband, father, son, brother, and friend,” she added.

    James Van Der Beek's cause of passing revealed

    Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    The star’s demise comes after he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in the latter half of 2023.

    The father of six had shared in a media interaction in 2024 that while receiving treatment for the disease, he felt like he was losing his identity as “a father, a provider, a husband” with every passing day.

    Before his passing, the actor was part of Prime Video’s upcoming Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle. He was set to recur as Dean Wilson, a high school superintendent running for mayor.

    It remains unconfirmed as of this writing if the project will still feature the actor. 

    Fans have begun mourning the actor’s passing, with one writing, “So sorry to hear this. Rest in peace,” and another adding, “This is so heartbreaking. Cancer is the worst.”

    “Absolutely gutted,” wrote a third, while a fourth shared, “He was sick for a while; I hoped he would pull through.”

    The star had risen to fame with Dawson’s Creek

    Van Der Beek was born on March 8, 1977, in Connecticut. He began acting as a child, appearing in various school plays before making his professional debut in an off-Broadway production of Edward Albee’s Finding the Sun.

    His first film role came in 1995 through Angus, and the following year, he starred in the independent romance I Love You, I Love You Not.

    Dawson’s Creek premiered in 1998. The series saw Van Der Beek portray the titular character across all six seasons.

    While the series was on air, the actor appeared in a string of films, including Varsity Blues, released in 1999, in which he played a high school quarterback.

    Earlier this year, Van Der Beek starred as Charlie in the Prime Video college comedy, Overcompensating.

    "He was an amazing person and left a beautiful legacy for his children," a netizen remarked

