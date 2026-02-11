James Van Der Beek, Star Of ‘Dawson’s Creek’, Passes Away At 48

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
James Van Der Beek, best known for his work on Dawson’s Creek and Varsity Blues, passed away on Wednesday, February 11. He was 48 years old.
The actor’s wife honored him on Instagram while asking for privacy.
“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace,” Kimberley Van Der Beek shared.
Dawson’s Creek actor James Van Der Beek has lost his battle with colorectal cancer at the age of 48.
Van Der Beek had spoken openly about struggling with his identity while undergoing treatment for the disease.
His wife has requested privacy for the family as they mourn his loss.
“There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now, we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our husband, father, son, brother, and friend,” she added.
James Van Der Beek’s cause of passing revealed
James Van Der Beek wearing maroon blazer and striped shirt, posing at an event with a yellow backdrop.
The star’s demise comes after he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in the latter half of 2023.
The father of six had shared in a media interaction in 2024 that while receiving treatment for the disease, he felt like he was losing his identity as “a father, a provider, a husband” with every passing day.
James Van Der Beek from Dawson's Creek smiling outdoors in casual clothing during a daytime scene.
Van Der Beek was born on March 8, 1977, in Connecticut. He began acting as a child, appearing in various school plays before making his professional debut in an off-Broadway production of Edward Albee’s Finding the Sun.
Comment tribute to James Van Der Beek, star of Dawson's Creek, expressing grief and appreciation for his impact.
Fan tribute expressing sadness over the passing of James Van Der Beek, star of Dawson’s Creek, and his impact on fans.
His first film role came in 1995 through Angus, and the following year, he starred in the independent romance I Love You, I Love You Not.
James Van Der Beek smiling, wearing a brown leather jacket and checkered shirt against a light blue background.
News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.
