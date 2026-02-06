Man Suffers From Cancer Both In His Body And In The Shape Of His MIL

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
In-laws do argue with each other, but this was just so over the top
According to a survey conducted for Newsweek by Talker Research, more than a quarter of Americans (27%) believe they would not enjoy a weekend with their in-laws, and one-third (33%) would refuse to go on vacation with them.
The research found that the most common reasons why in-laws argue are:
Politics — 31%
Lifestyle choices — 22%
Their partner — 21%
Money — 19%
Parenting decisions — 18%
Cultural issues — 14%
Home-related issues (e.g., chores, living arrangements) — 13%
Licensed psychotherapist Tara Arutunian, who is based in New York state, shared her thoughts on the survey results, and said, “In-laws may view themselves as more seasoned and knowledgeable than younger generations. And younger generations may feel their in-laws just don’t understand the modern world.”
“This type of impasse is not likely to shift, so agreeing to disagree and sidestepping future conversations will likely bring about more harmony in relationships,” the therapist added.
However, it might be hard to do when people start crossing serious personal boundaries.
People couldn’t believe someone would go that far
Screenshot of online conversation discussing herbal remedies and a man's tough period with cancer affecting him and his mother-in-law.
Screenshot of an online comment describing a man suffering from cancer and toxic behavior from his mother-in-law.
Comment urging to report theft of life-saving medication, highlighting risks related to cancer and difficult mother-in-law situation.
Comment discussing serious health risks and urging to call the cops regarding cancer affecting a man and his MIL.
Screenshot of a comment discussing filing theft charges and the impact on someone suffering from cancer.
Comment expressing support for a man suffering from cancer and challenges with his mother-in-law.
Text message expressing frustration with a mother-in-law and wishing strength in battling cancer.
Comment discussing a man suffering from cancer and the challenges with his mother-in-law during chemotherapy treatment.
Screenshot of an online post discussing a man suffering from cancer both physically and in the form of his mother-in-law.
Comment discussing challenges of cancer treatment costs and insurance approval for chemotherapy in difficult situations.
Comment discussing recording a MIL admitting to theft, highlighting issues related to MIL and potential gaslighting behavior.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing anger about a man suffering from cancer and difficulties with his mother-in-law.
Comment urging to file charges with the police, mentioning crime, related to man suffering from cancer and MIL.
Screenshot of a comment discussing the impact of a toxic substance on a man suffering from cancer and his mother-in-law’s behavior.
Man suffering from cancer in his body and stress caused by his mother-in-law, depicted in a heartfelt conversation screenshot.
Alt text: Caregiver advice on handling cancer medication safely and concerns about MIL's improper chemo disposal behavior
Comment discussing a man suffering from cancer and toxic relationship issues with his mother-in-law during chemotherapy.
Comment discussing the struggle of a man fighting cancer and the difficulties caused by his mother-in-law’s behavior.
Comment about a man suffering from cancer and difficulties with his mother-in-law, highlighting restraint and medical treatment.
Comment text expressing anger about medicine, mentioning man suffering from cancer both in his body and shape of his MIL.
Comment discussing challenges of chemotherapy waste disposal and advice for chemo-related nausea relief with marshmallows.
Comment discussing theft of chemotherapy treatment impacting man suffering from cancer and his difficult situation with MIL.
Reddit comment discussing a man suffering from cancer while dealing with issues involving his mother-in-law.
Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.
Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.
