Man Suffers From Cancer Both In His Body And In The Shape Of His MIL
Woman with short hair wearing orange sweater, looking concerned indoors, representing cancer and MIL challenges.
Family, Relationships

Man Suffers From Cancer Both In His Body And In The Shape Of His MIL

You don’t need to be best friends with your in-laws. But it sure is nice when they don’t try to sabotage your life.

Reddit user FredDaniel says he hasn’t been on the best footing with his wife’s mother — and their disagreements reached a whole new level when he was diagnosed with cancer.

One day, she came over to visit while he was resting on the couch after chemo. And when the lady left, the guy noticed his life-saving medication was missing.

    Fighting cancer takes an enormous physical and emotional toll on a person

    Man wrapped in blanket on sofa, looking at thermometer and medicine, depicting cancer suffering and illness symptoms.

    Image credits: DC Studio / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But this man’s mother-in-law made it even worse

    Text excerpt showing a man discussing his cancer battle and issues with his MIL, highlighting cancer and MIL conflicts.

    Text excerpt about a man suffering from cancer in his body, highlighting aggressive secondary cancer stage 2 with fast growth risks.

    Text excerpt about the emotional and physical challenges faced by a man suffering from cancer and struggles related to his MIL.

    Text describing a man’s cancer treatment journey, including surgery, chemotherapy, and its impact on his body and health.

    Man describing physical challenges with cancer and the impact of chemotherapy on daily household chores and support.

    Text excerpt showing a man suffering from cancer and conflict with his mother-in-law (MIL) during a home visit.

    Text on a white background stating a man describes symptoms after chemotherapy including headache, nausea, and feeling unwell.

    Text excerpt about a man suffering from cancer and dealing with his mother-in-law’s impact on his health.

    Text excerpt showing a conversation about cancer treatment advice from a MIL with no medical education.

    Woman in an orange sweater looking away pensively, illustrating emotional burden and cancer challenges.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text describing a man’s chemotherapy routine and the unexpected absence of his chemo bottles in the bathroom cabinet.

    Text describing a man suffering from cancer in his body and in the shape of his mother-in-law affecting his life.

    Text describing a man suffering from cancer and the impact of his MIL interfering with his chemotherapy medication.

    Text excerpt showing a conversation about cancer symptoms and alternative treatments involving pills and herbal teas.

    Man suffering from cancer shares story of missing chemo dose because of MIL stealing his treatment.

    Text excerpt about cancer treatment and family issues, highlighting a man suffering from cancer and his mother-in-law conflicts.

    Image credits: FredDaniel

    In-laws do argue with each other, but this was just so over the top

    According to a survey conducted for Newsweek by Talker Research, more than a quarter of Americans (27%) believe they would not enjoy a weekend with their in-laws, and one-third (33%) would refuse to go on vacation with them.

    The research found that the most common reasons why in-laws argue are:

    • Politics — 31%
    • Lifestyle choices — 22%
    • Their partner — 21%
    • Money — 19%
    • Parenting decisions — 18%
    • Cultural issues — 14%
    • Home-related issues (e.g., chores, living arrangements) — 13%

    Licensed psychotherapist Tara Arutunian, who is based in New York state, shared her thoughts on the survey results, and said, “In-laws may view themselves as more seasoned and knowledgeable than younger generations. And younger generations may feel their in-laws just don’t understand the modern world.”

    “This type of impasse is not likely to shift, so agreeing to disagree and sidestepping future conversations will likely bring about more harmony in relationships,” the therapist added.

    However, it might be hard to do when people start crossing serious personal boundaries.

    People couldn’t believe someone would go that far

    Screenshot of online conversation discussing herbal remedies and a man's tough period with cancer affecting him and his mother-in-law.

    Screenshot of an online comment describing a man suffering from cancer and toxic behavior from his mother-in-law.

    Comment urging to report theft of life-saving medication, highlighting risks related to cancer and difficult mother-in-law situation.

    Comment discussing serious health risks and urging to call the cops regarding cancer affecting a man and his MIL.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing filing theft charges and the impact on someone suffering from cancer.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing filing theft charges and the impact on someone suffering from cancer.

    Comment expressing support for a man suffering from cancer and challenges with his mother-in-law.

    Text message expressing frustration with a mother-in-law and wishing strength in battling cancer.

    Comment discussing a man suffering from cancer and the challenges with his mother-in-law during chemotherapy treatment.

    Screenshot of an online post discussing a man suffering from cancer both physically and in the form of his mother-in-law.

    Comment discussing challenges of cancer treatment costs and insurance approval for chemotherapy in difficult situations.

    Comment discussing recording a MIL admitting to theft, highlighting issues related to MIL and potential gaslighting behavior.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing anger about a man suffering from cancer and difficulties with his mother-in-law.

    Comment urging to file charges with the police, mentioning crime, related to man suffering from cancer and MIL.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing the impact of a toxic substance on a man suffering from cancer and his mother-in-law’s behavior.

    Man suffering from cancer in his body and stress caused by his mother-in-law, depicted in a heartfelt conversation screenshot.

    Alt text: Caregiver advice on handling cancer medication safely and concerns about MIL's improper chemo disposal behavior

    Comment discussing a man suffering from cancer and toxic relationship issues with his mother-in-law during chemotherapy.

    Comment discussing the struggle of a man fighting cancer and the difficulties caused by his mother-in-law’s behavior.

    Comment about a man suffering from cancer and difficulties with his mother-in-law, highlighting restraint and medical treatment.

    Comment text expressing anger about medicine, mentioning man suffering from cancer both in his body and shape of his MIL.

    Comment discussing challenges of chemotherapy waste disposal and advice for chemo-related nausea relief with marshmallows.

    Comment discussing theft of chemotherapy treatment impacting man suffering from cancer and his difficult situation with MIL.

    Reddit comment discussing a man suffering from cancer while dealing with issues involving his mother-in-law.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Medicine

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
