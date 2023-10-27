Internet Is Split Over Italian Mom Winning Case Against Two Adult Children After They Refuse To Move Out
Sooner or later, most parents of adult children must grapple with the empty nest syndrome, experiencing a sense of sadness when their not-so-little ones grow up and move out of the family home.
Still, this isn’t always the case as one Italian mother has recently taken her two sons, both in their 40s, to court for being a little too lazy to spread their wings.
Image credits: George Pak (not the actual photo)
The 75-year-old woman from the northern city of Pavia tried to persuade her children, 40 and 42, to leave her house, but the two have repeatedly refused.
According to the mother, “neither of them wanted to know” anything about emptying the family nest despite both men having jobs, the Lombard woman told the local newspaper La Provincia Pavese.
The Pavia judge presiding over the case, Simona Caterbi, ruled in favor of the mother, who complained about the lack of contribution of her two sons in regard to household expenses and chores.
The woman explained that, despite having jobs, neither of them cooperated with household expenses or chores
Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)
While children living under the same roof as their mother would be justifiable based on the “obligation of the parent to provide maintenance,” the judge concluded that this principle didn’t apply to the case given that both men were over 40.
Caterbi has issued an eviction order and the 40-year-olds have until December 18 to move out.
In Italy, the phenomenon of adults living with their parents isn’t that uncommon: almost 70% of people aged between 18 and 34 still reside with their mother or father, data from 2022 shows. A large portion of that population (72.6%) are men, while a smaller but significant one is composed of women (66%).
The Italian woman said that “neither of them wanted to know” anything about leaving the nest
Image credits: Yan Krukau (not the actual photo)
A study from 2019 found that, among the adults living with their folks, 36.5% were students, 38.2% had a job, and 23.7% were searching for one.
These figures have spiked in recent years, partly due to adverse economic conditions and the struggle to secure steady employment.
In the Bel Paese, the reality of adults residing with their parents is often a source of ridicule. A frequent term used to describe them, bamboccioni (big babies), was coined in 2007 by the Italian Ministry of Economy Tommaso Padoa-Schioppa to mock those wanting to live a pampered life benefiting from free housing and food.
According to U.S. Census Bureau data from 2021, one in three U.S. adults ages 18 to 34 live in their parents’ home.
Things are different across the pond. Young adults in many European countries are far more likely than their American counterparts to reside with their parents, statistical agency Eurostat data shows.
The judge ruled in favor of the mother, determining that the “obligation to provide maintenance” was unjustifiable at 40 years old
Image credits: Sergio D’Afflitto (not the actual photo)
In 24 of the 29 countries analyzed, more than one in three adults between 18 and 34 lived under the same roof as their parents in 2021. In addition to Italy, other countries that reported high figures were Croatia (77%), Greece (73%), Portugal (72%), and Serbia (71%).
Scandinavian countries present a contrasting image. Fewer than one in five young adults in the region live with their parents, the lowest figure corresponding to Denmark (16%).
The Pavia mother isn’t the first to take their adult children to court. Three years ago, Italy’s supreme court rejected the appeal of a 35-year-old part-time musician who wished to savor the taste of homemade pasta for a little longer.
The young man alleged that his €20,000 income wasn’t enough to subsist on his own. In the ruling, the court determined that young adults don’t have the right to expect financial support from their parents.
75 years old and they expect her to support them? If they had any honour they would be doing everything for her, cooking, cleaning, paying all the bills. Most especially they would ensure her good health and ensure she is regularly checked by a doctor and has all her medication etc. These 2 are complete monsters.
Yeah, the people in the comments blaming her for her sons being like that are nuts.
Lol. Right, because parents have no responsibility in shaping the children they raise, right? Like every deranged douchebag that hits the news for being an entitled PoS doesn't have a parent chiming in to say "i don't know what happened, i GAVE THEM EVERYTHING" with no awareness of that BEING THE PROBLEM. You created an environment in which they feel entitled, to everything, with little to no effort. Why try when momma will just do it for me! In the span of 50 years, society has gone from children counting the seconds until they could GTFO, to justifying still living "at home" past 30. I was living on my own at 16, and played that fun game until at age 19 i spent the better part of a decade caring for my bed ridden paraplegic father. Compare that to the number of people perplexed by an avocado. If you have incompetent, selfish adult kids, you were probably a $hitty parent.
They are in their 40s and had more than two decades to find their inner adults no matter how pampered they might have been as kids.
Funny how many blame the mother for "creating" that problem. Sure, because every time a man acts like a c**t, it must be a woman's problem. Lot of parents spoil their kids a bit, and the kids still are mature and decent enough to grow up into responsible adults. But if some useless incels refuse to do so, it must be mama's fault (never the father's fault, btw). People show their sexism so quickly and casually....
It reminds me something that happened in my father toxic family years ago. Daddy is a macho macho man, only ruler at home, food must be served on time, Mum is basicaly a maid that never speaks. The daughter (youngest) moved out the second she could. First born, a son, Daddy's mini-me, working well paying job on the docks just like daddy, never been able to find a woman who's "just like mommy", stay at his parents. Daddy die before retirement, son must be around 35, is planning to stay with his living Mum/maid but daughter (who's considered the worst child ever in my father's family) ask for her share of the parents home. In the end she win the case, the house is sold, she put Mum in a nice retirement home where she has her little one bedroom appartement and lot less cleaning to do(and no son to serv). Daughter comes weekly at mommy's place, son is nowhere around her now that he had his on appartement. But he's supposed to be the nice kid.
I didn’t see mention of a dad in the article; is there one? Though even if there is, it’s usually the mothers who wanna baby their kids; I can only think of one dad I’ve met who overindulged his kids, but I’ve met many dozens of moms who did (and still do 😕).
How in the heck can the internet be split over this?? They are over 40!!
75 years old and they expect her to support them? If they had any honour they would be doing everything for her, cooking, cleaning, paying all the bills. Most especially they would ensure her good health and ensure she is regularly checked by a doctor and has all her medication etc. These 2 are complete monsters.
Yeah, the people in the comments blaming her for her sons being like that are nuts.
Lol. Right, because parents have no responsibility in shaping the children they raise, right? Like every deranged douchebag that hits the news for being an entitled PoS doesn't have a parent chiming in to say "i don't know what happened, i GAVE THEM EVERYTHING" with no awareness of that BEING THE PROBLEM. You created an environment in which they feel entitled, to everything, with little to no effort. Why try when momma will just do it for me! In the span of 50 years, society has gone from children counting the seconds until they could GTFO, to justifying still living "at home" past 30. I was living on my own at 16, and played that fun game until at age 19 i spent the better part of a decade caring for my bed ridden paraplegic father. Compare that to the number of people perplexed by an avocado. If you have incompetent, selfish adult kids, you were probably a $hitty parent.
They are in their 40s and had more than two decades to find their inner adults no matter how pampered they might have been as kids.
Funny how many blame the mother for "creating" that problem. Sure, because every time a man acts like a c**t, it must be a woman's problem. Lot of parents spoil their kids a bit, and the kids still are mature and decent enough to grow up into responsible adults. But if some useless incels refuse to do so, it must be mama's fault (never the father's fault, btw). People show their sexism so quickly and casually....
It reminds me something that happened in my father toxic family years ago. Daddy is a macho macho man, only ruler at home, food must be served on time, Mum is basicaly a maid that never speaks. The daughter (youngest) moved out the second she could. First born, a son, Daddy's mini-me, working well paying job on the docks just like daddy, never been able to find a woman who's "just like mommy", stay at his parents. Daddy die before retirement, son must be around 35, is planning to stay with his living Mum/maid but daughter (who's considered the worst child ever in my father's family) ask for her share of the parents home. In the end she win the case, the house is sold, she put Mum in a nice retirement home where she has her little one bedroom appartement and lot less cleaning to do(and no son to serv). Daughter comes weekly at mommy's place, son is nowhere around her now that he had his on appartement. But he's supposed to be the nice kid.
I didn’t see mention of a dad in the article; is there one? Though even if there is, it’s usually the mothers who wanna baby their kids; I can only think of one dad I’ve met who overindulged his kids, but I’ve met many dozens of moms who did (and still do 😕).
How in the heck can the internet be split over this?? They are over 40!!