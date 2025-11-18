“Is Your Mind Working Against You?”: 30 Questions To Map Your Inner Playbook

ADVERTISEMENT

Some days, your brain feels like a top-notch personal assistant—multitasking at exceptional levels, cheering and supporting you every step of the way. Other days… Well, it behaves like a bored cat who sees your favorite mug sitting a bit too close to the edge of the table.

Today, we’re here to find out if your mind is your best cheerleader, the annoying commentator that you’d like to mute sometimes, or the ultimate sabotager of your life (or at least peaceful sleep).

This 30-question quiz will dive into your habits, thoughts, nostalgia, and choices to determine what your mind is really like and what you can do about it.

