This Language Quiz Will Challenge How Well You Can Spot Spelling And Grammar Mistakes
Think your inner editor is up to the task? This quiz will put it to the ultimate test. We’ve mixed tricky grammar traps, classic spelling slip-ups, misused foreign phrases, and even a few mislabeled everyday objects to keep you on your toes.
Some examples will look obviously wrong, while others are sneakily close to correct – the kind of things that make even native speakers pause. So take a deep breath, channel your inner proofreader, and let’s see if you can spot every single error.
Ready to find out if you’re a language legend or a comma calamity? Let’s go!
No-one ever says "Addio" in English. Bizarre. Also, "data" is the PLURAL of "datum"; if it's a quiz about being correct, then it should be "the data show", regardless of common, incorrect, usage. Superseded and supersede are both correct (the former being the past tense of the latter). She could sing better at the concert too (if she sang worse in rehearsal). Not good for a quiz on precise language!! Quite why identifying modes of transport are relevant to this, I'm not sure.
Christ on a bike; this is just encouraging the pedants. Edit: This quiz is just silly. The response to "which farewell is correct in formal or dramatic speech" is subjective. And the "you've just failed a big test" question... how is "don't worry" similar to "keep going"? Sorry, but no.
As it should! What's wrong with getting things right? Edit: One could say either don't know or keep going - the point of that question is that Carpe Diem is the wrong thing to say.Load More Replies...
I understand that, but I still don't see how "don't worry" is similar to "keep going" either. I mean, I understand both are encouragements, but would you be telling someone who failed a test/exam etc "don't worry" as opposed to "keep going"? I have to admit I didn't know the meaning of "carpe diem" so I wouldn't be saying that to anybody anyway; call me ignorant -- it's fair. (I know; I work in law and my Latin is terrible. Laugh at me 🥲.) My point is that there's more than one possible answer, as I'd argue there is in the farewell question, as (I agree with you here) nobody says "addio" in English, and for multiple choice questions that is a flaw.
