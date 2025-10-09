Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
This Language Quiz Will Challenge How Well You Can Spot Spelling And Grammar Mistakes
Grammar trivia quiz with a cat image showing sentences to spot spelling and grammar mistakes.
This Language Quiz Will Challenge How Well You Can Spot Spelling And Grammar Mistakes

Think your inner editor is up to the task? This quiz will put it to the ultimate test. We’ve mixed tricky grammar traps, classic spelling slip-ups, misused foreign phrases, and even a few mislabeled everyday objects to keep you on your toes.

Some examples will look obviously wrong, while others are sneakily close to correct – the kind of things that make even native speakers pause. So take a deep breath, channel your inner proofreader, and let’s see if you can spot every single error.

Ready to find out if you’re a language legend or a comma calamity? Let’s go!

Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.

 

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No-one ever says "Addio" in English. Bizarre. Also, "data" is the PLURAL of "datum"; if it's a quiz about being correct, then it should be "the data show", regardless of common, incorrect, usage. Superseded and supersede are both correct (the former being the past tense of the latter). She could sing better at the concert too (if she sang worse in rehearsal). Not good for a quiz on precise language!! Quite why identifying modes of transport are relevant to this, I'm not sure.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Christ on a bike; this is just encouraging the pedants. Edit: This quiz is just silly. The response to "which farewell is correct in formal or dramatic speech" is subjective. And the "you've just failed a big test" question... how is "don't worry" similar to "keep going"? Sorry, but no.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As it should! What's wrong with getting things right? Edit: One could say either don't know or keep going - the point of that question is that Carpe Diem is the wrong thing to say.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mariawahroln avatar
    SheHulk
    SheHulk
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe not your best quiz . I liked the grammar challenges, they were tricky. Speeling, not so much! And the I before e except after c rule is outdated and no longer efficient.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
