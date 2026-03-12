Is Brady Dead? Virgin River Star Reacts To Shocking Season 7 Cliffhanger

ADVERTISEMENT

Virgin River season 7 ends on a shocking cliffhanger, leaving one character’s fate hanging in the balance.

In the final moments, Ben Hollingsworth’s Dan Brady faces yet another near-death experience after previously being stabbed in prison in season 4.

Just when things were finally looking up for the former Marine, tragedy strikes, leaving fans stunned.

Highlights Virgin River Season 7 ends with a shocking twist as Brady’s life hangs in the balance.

Ben Hollingsworth reacted to the dramatic cliffhanger, admitting he was frustrated by the sudden twist.

Hollingsworth also hinted that the fallout from the accident will shape Brady’s relationship with Brie in Season 8.

Viewers are now curious about Brady’s fate, and Hollingsworth has shared some insight into the shocking twist. Here is what Hollingsworth had to say about his character’s future.

Spoilers ahead!

RELATED:

What happens to Brady in Virgin River season 7?

Image credits: Netflix

For most of season 7, Brady searches for Lark after she steals his money and disappears. Meanwhile, he struggles with lingering feelings for his ex-girlfriend Brie, who is going through a breakup with Mike.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eventually, Brie realizes she still loves Brady, and the couple reconciles. However, what should have been Brady’s long-awaited happy ending turns into a nightmare in the finale’s closing minutes.

Image credits: Netflix

Brady is driving home when he gets into a life-threatening motorcycle accident. The episode ends on a cliffhanger, leaving his fate unresolved.

Since his introduction in season 2 as a selfish troublemaker, Brady has grown into a far more caring person, allowing him to reconnect with Brie.

As a result, the accident could not have come at a worse moment, which actor Ben Hollingsworth found frustrating.

Ben Hollingsworth shares a major season 8 update

Image credits: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with TV Insider, Hollingsworth reacted to his character’s uncertain future on the show.

“I was so upset. I was like, ‘This is bullsh*t. What? No.’ He finally gets it all. He can’t have nice things,” he shared.

Although Hollingsworth admitted the accident made for a great cliffhanger, he found the twist difficult to digest. However, the actor remained tight-lipped about his character’s fate.

“I mean, what happens to Brady? I don’t know,” he confessed.

During a separate interview with Deadline, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith confirmed that Hollingsworth will return for season 8. Therefore, it is likely that Brady will survive the accident.

Hollingsworth revealed that Smith had told him about Brady’s future, teasing that the next chapter would explore the accident’s impact on his relationship with Brie.

Why Virgin River cannot afford to lose Brady

Image credits: Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the cliffhanger, it is clear that Hollingsworth isn’t exiting the series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the Season 7 premiere, it was announced that longtime cast members Lauren Hammersley (Charmaine Roberts) and Marco Grazzini (Mike Valenzuela) will not return for the next installment.

Although the latest chapter introduced several new characters, the romantic drama cannot afford to lose another fan-favorite.

Without familiar faces like Brady, the long-running series would feel very different, something Hollingsworth himself acknowledged.

“I think the town would feel like a different place without Brady. So that’s my pick. Keep Brady on the show,” he said.

In Robyn Carr’s novels, on which the show is based, there is no love triangle between Mike, Brie, and Brady. Mike and Brie are a stable couple, and Brady’s storyline runs parallel to theirs.

However, the adaptation has chosen to focus on Brady and Brie’s romance with Mike out of the picture, at least for now. Therefore, it wouldn’t make sense to write off Brady just when he got back with Brie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Virgin River is currently streaming on Netflix.