Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Is Brady Dead? Virgin River Star Reacts To Shocking Season 7 Cliffhanger
Man wearing black helmet and leather jacket riding a motorcycle in a forest scene from Virgin River with Brady cliffhanger.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Is Brady Dead? Virgin River Star Reacts To Shocking Season 7 Cliffhanger

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
0

10

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Virgin River season 7 ends on a shocking cliffhanger, leaving one character’s fate hanging in the balance.

In the final moments, Ben Hollingsworth’s Dan Brady faces yet another near-death experience after previously being stabbed in prison in season 4. 

Just when things were finally looking up for the former Marine, tragedy strikes, leaving fans stunned. 

Highlights
  • Virgin River Season 7 ends with a shocking twist as Brady’s life hangs in the balance.
  • Ben Hollingsworth reacted to the dramatic cliffhanger, admitting he was frustrated by the sudden twist.
  • Hollingsworth also hinted that the fallout from the accident will shape Brady’s relationship with Brie in Season 8.

Viewers are now curious about Brady’s fate, and Hollingsworth has shared some insight into the shocking twist. Here is what Hollingsworth had to say about his character’s future

Spoilers ahead!

RELATED:

    What happens to Brady in Virgin River season 7?

    Man standing outdoors near a river, reflecting Virgin River star Brady in a tense Season 7 cliffhanger moment.

    Image credits: Netflix

    For most of season 7, Brady searches for Lark after she steals his money and disappears. Meanwhile, he struggles with lingering feelings for his ex-girlfriend Brie, who is going through a breakup with Mike. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Eventually, Brie realizes she still loves Brady, and the couple reconciles. However, what should have been Brady’s long-awaited happy ending turns into a nightmare in the finale’s closing minutes.

    Man wearing a helmet and black leather jacket riding a motorcycle in a forest, related to Brady death Virgin River cliffhanger.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Brady is driving home when he gets into a life-threatening motorcycle accident. The episode ends on a cliffhanger, leaving his fate unresolved. 

    Since his introduction in season 2 as a selfish troublemaker, Brady has grown into a far more caring person, allowing him to reconnect with Brie. 

    As a result, the accident could not have come at a worse moment, which actor Ben Hollingsworth found frustrating. 

    Ben Hollingsworth shares a major season 8 update

    Actor posing on the red carpet at Netflix House event, related to Virgin River star Brady and season 7 cliffhanger.

    Image credits: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In an interview with TV Insider, Hollingsworth reacted to his character’s uncertain future on the show. 

    “I was so upset. I was like, ‘This is bullsh*t. What? No.’ He finally gets it all. He can’t have nice things,” he shared. 

    Although Hollingsworth admitted the accident made for a great cliffhanger, he found the twist difficult to digest. However, the actor remained tight-lipped about his character’s fate. 

    “I mean, what happens to Brady? I don’t know,” he confessed. 

    During a separate interview with Deadline, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith confirmed that Hollingsworth will return for season 8. Therefore, it is likely that Brady will survive the accident.  

    Hollingsworth revealed that Smith had told him about Brady’s future, teasing that the next chapter would explore the accident’s impact on his relationship with Brie.  

    Why Virgin River cannot afford to lose Brady

    Couple from Virgin River embracing at an outdoor event, reflecting emotional reaction to Brady season 7 cliffhanger.

    Image credits: Netflix

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite the cliffhanger, it is clear that Hollingsworth isn’t exiting the series. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Following the Season 7 premiere, it was announced that longtime cast members Lauren Hammersley (Charmaine Roberts) and Marco Grazzini (Mike Valenzuela) will not return for the next installment. 

    Although the latest chapter introduced several new characters, the romantic drama cannot afford to lose another fan-favorite. 

    Without familiar faces like Brady, the long-running series would feel very different, something Hollingsworth himself acknowledged. 

    “I think the town would feel like a different place without Brady. So that’s my pick. Keep Brady on the show,” he said. 

    In Robyn Carr’s novels, on which the show is based, there is no love triangle between Mike, Brie, and Brady. Mike and Brie are a stable couple, and Brady’s storyline runs parallel to theirs. 

    However, the adaptation has chosen to focus on Brady and Brie’s romance with Mike out of the picture, at least for now. Therefore, it wouldn’t make sense to write off Brady just when he got back with Brie. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Virgin River is currently streaming on Netflix.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    10

    0

    10

    0

    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT