Virgin River season 7 proved to be a rollercoaster ride for fans of Mike Valenzuela, played by Marco Grazzini.

The police detective spends much of the season investigating the abduction of Charmaine Roberts. His increasingly volatile relationship with his girlfriend, Brie, only complicates matters further.

Although the season ends on a major cliffhanger for Mike, it was later confirmed that he has solved his final case in the titular Northern California town.

Highlights Virgin River season 7 puts Mike Valenzuela through major personal and professional turmoil.

Marco Grazzini’s character faces heartbreak and an uncertain future by the end of the season.

Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith hints at shifting character dynamics as the series prepares to move on from Mike.

Here’s what happens to Mike in season 7 and why Grazzini will not return for season 8.

Spoilers ahead!

Mike’s final story arc in Virgin River is one of heartbreak

Image credits: Netflix

Mike Valenzuela was introduced in the show’s second season, with Marco Grazzini joining the cast in a recurring role. He is a former Marine-turned-detective and a close friend of Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson).

By the end of season 6, Mike and Brie’s relationship was already on thin ice. They drift even further apart in season 7 despite teaming up to find the missing Charmaine. Ultimately, they break up after Brie admits she does not love Mike.

Image credits: Netflix

In an interview with What’s On Netflix, Grazzini opened up about Mike and Brie’s breakup. The actor said Brie was “not a healthy person” for Mike, which led the character to establish strict boundaries with her in season 7.

“I was happy Mike stood up for himself; he isn’t going to beg and plead,” he said.

While Brie rekindles her romance with her ex Brady, a heartbroken Mike finds comfort in Victoria (Sara Canning), an old acquaintance who has feelings for him. As a result, Mike’s future remains unclear as the seventh season ends.

Why Marco Grazzini is leaving Virgin River after season 7

Image credits: @themarcograzzini/Instagram

On March 12, shortly after season 7 premiered, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith confirmed Grazzini’s departure.

“He’s not coming back for Season 8,” Smith told Deadline.

While he did not provide a particular reason for Grazzini’s exit, the showrunner hinted that Mike’s storyline had reached a natural conclusion.

“We have so many relationships already that I think a little bit of that was just a sort of happy ending for this chapter,” he said.

Smith added that as some characters reach the end of their arcs, the show will “bring in some new blood” to keep the long-running series fresh.

“For me, I’m just trying to look to the longevity of the show and making sure that the characters that we’re keeping have enough story engine in them to keep going,” Smith shared.

Smith also revealed that Lauren Hammersley will not be back for the next season. The actress played Charmaine Roberts in all seven seasons.

Will Mike Valenzuela ever return to Virgin River?

Image credits: Netflix

Despite ending this chapter of Mike’s story, Smith kept the door open for Grazzini to return in later seasons. He admitted that there were currently no plans for more stories with Mike, but that could change in the future.

“Mike probably will be on the back burner for a little while until we have something we’ve written,” he said.

As for Mike’s fate, Grazzini hoped to see him get married and settle down.

In a chat with US Weekly, the actor admitted that Mike’s romance with Victoria “could definitely work out.”

In July 2025, the series was renewed for an eighth season. Grazzini revealed that filming for the new episodes was expected to begin in April and run through August. However, a release window for the next season has not yet been announced.

Virgin River is currently streaming on Netflix.