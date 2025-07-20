Guy Walks Into Job Interview With A 99% Chance Of Getting Hired, Blows It In Under 15 Minutes

ADVERTISEMENT

Your palms get sweaty, your throat goes dry. Suddenly you’ve forgotten everything you worked so hard to prepare for. No matter how skilled you are, interviews aren’t always easy. Some job seekers are cool, calm and collected. Others go completely blank. Then there are those who get a bad bout of verbal diarrhea when put on the spot.

A hiring manager had their work cut out for them when a top candidate did a 360, just as they were about to land an amazing position. The person walked in with a 99% chance of landing the position. But messed it up within 15 minutes. All because they couldn’t keep their piehole shut for long enough for anyone to blink.

The interviewer has shared all about it online. But they’re wondering if they were maybe a bit too harsh.

Interviewing for a new job can be intimidating, no matter how brilliant you are at what you do

Many things can ruin your chances, but for this guy, it was his mouth that just couldn’t seem to keep shut

People were torn and some needed more info before coming to a conclusion

Many felt shutting the guy up was long overdue…

“Unprofessional”: a few people thought the interviewer was out of line

Some netizens believed everyone could have done better

People shared similar tales and it seems many people can’t shut up and listen

