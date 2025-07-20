Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Guy Walks Into Job Interview With A 99% Chance Of Getting Hired, Blows It In Under 15 Minutes
Young man in a job interview sitting at a table with two interviewers reviewing documents in a modern office setting
Relationships, Work

Guy Walks Into Job Interview With A 99% Chance Of Getting Hired, Blows It In Under 15 Minutes

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Your palms get sweaty, your throat goes dry. Suddenly you’ve forgotten everything you worked so hard to prepare for. No matter how skilled you are, interviews aren’t always easy. Some job seekers are cool, calm and collected. Others go completely blank. Then there are those who get a bad bout of verbal diarrhea when put on the spot.

A hiring manager had their work cut out for them when a top candidate did a 360, just as they were about to land an amazing position. The person walked in with a 99% chance of landing the position. But messed it up within 15 minutes. All because they couldn’t keep their piehole shut for long enough for anyone to blink.

The interviewer has shared all about it online. But they’re wondering if they were maybe a bit too harsh.

RELATED:

    Interviewing for a new job can be intimidating, no matter how brilliant you are at what you do

    Image credits: seventyfour (not the actual image)

    Many things can ruin your chances, but for this guy, it was his mouth that just couldn’t seem to keep shut

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: andreypopov (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: sedrik2007 (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: sirtuinsenolytic

    People were torn and some needed more info before coming to a conclusion

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many felt shutting the guy up was long overdue…

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Unprofessional”: a few people thought the interviewer was out of line

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some netizens believed everyone could have done better

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People shared similar tales and it seems many people can’t shut up and listen

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    1

    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hjsayen avatar
    Bowtechie
    Bowtechie
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm on the fence with actually using the phrase "shut up" in a professional setting like that, versus just skipping over it entirely and going "you need to listen" or "you need to stop talking and listen", but honestly that also feels like overly polite me getting knotted up. I think OP was pushed over the edge by a competitive talker and I agree, you can be technically great, but every job requires at least a bare minimum of social etiquette and talking over others is a fast way to alienate your coworkers and management fast.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    hjsayen avatar
    Bowtechie
    Bowtechie
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm on the fence with actually using the phrase "shut up" in a professional setting like that, versus just skipping over it entirely and going "you need to listen" or "you need to stop talking and listen", but honestly that also feels like overly polite me getting knotted up. I think OP was pushed over the edge by a competitive talker and I agree, you can be technically great, but every job requires at least a bare minimum of social etiquette and talking over others is a fast way to alienate your coworkers and management fast.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT