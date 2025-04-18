Gossip can be juicy , hilarious, or just plain weird, and let’s be honest, sometimes it’s half the fun of being human. Most of the time, it’s just harmless chatter about someone’s new haircut or who might be dating who. But every now and then, the stuff we brush off as wild speculation turns out to be absolutely true . The kind of thing that makes you think, “Wait, didn’t I hear about this before it blew up?” So when someone on Reddit asked , ‘What started out as an internet rumor that ended up being infamously true?’ the responses did not disappoint. People showed up with stories that were once dismissed as hearsay, only to become headline news later on. From hush-hush celebrity drama to shady secrets, these posts prove that sometimes the internet is weirdly ahead of the curve. Keep scrolling, you might just realize your favorite piece of gossip was more real than you ever imagined.

#1 One of the most infamous examples is the "Tide Pod Challenge." It began as an internet rumor and meme in 2017, where people joked about eating laundry detergent pods. Unfortunately, some individuals took it seriously and actually attempted to consume them, leading to numerous cases of poisoning and hospitalization.

#2 This pre-dates the internet but there was always a rumor that you could jump over the flagpole in Super Mario Bros. Even as a kid in the 80s I thought it was b******t. Turns out it’s true lol.

#3 In 2005 Courtney Love knew about Harvey Weinstein long before the news broke. Nobody listened to her because she was always on d***s. She was asked on a red carpet interview about advice for young Hollywood (or something) and she said something like “should I say it? If Harvey Weinstein invites you to a private party at the Four Seasons [hotel] don't go.”



ETA: [clip at about the :30 mark](https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=mDh4xeI-4KQ).

Gossip and rumors come in all flavors. Some are light and silly, others can cause a little chaos, and once in a while, they accidentally help someone out. Take the entertainment world, for example. Sometimes a juicy rumor about an actor joining a big movie spreads before anything is even confirmed. And surprisingly, all that buzz can actually work in their favor. Producers see the hype, think “why not?” and boom, they land a cameo just because the internet couldn’t stop talking. ADVERTISEMENT Of course, not all rumors have a happy twist. In the world of business or celebrity life, a single whisper can spiral into a full-blown disaster. One second you’re sipping coffee, the next there’s talk about a company going bankrupt or a star caught in some scandal. And while the media usually jumps on these stories, it feels a little sneaky when you hear the scoop before it goes public. Like you’re in on something secret without even trying. It’s kind of thrilling but also kind of weird.

#4 Michael Jackson writing the music for Sonic 3



He actually did, but was never credited on the game because it would breach his contract with his record label



Edit: great video here



https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=_Uko0fCp86c.

#5 Just before the pandemic hit there was running joke online about plagues in 1920 and 1820 and that there would be one in 2020.

#6 Diddy has had a long history and reputation for his behavior for ages before everything started hitting the fan. I'm talking decades...

To understand how gossip really plays out in the film industry, Bored Panda spoke with Anant Saripaka, an assistant director and editor who has worked on several Bollywood productions. ADVERTISEMENT “There’s a lot going on behind the glamor,” he said. And he’s not just talking about the lights and camera. “It’s a buzzing world, with whispers flying around even before the cameras start rolling.” Sometimes, those whispers aren’t just stories, they turn into full-blown tabloid headlines.

#7 Before the Internet, there were persistent rumors that Steve McQueen, the white one, had terminal cancer, and later that Rock Hudson and Freddie Mercury had AIDS, rumors that all of them denied.



All of those rumors turned out to be true.

#8 Britney Spears’ conservatorship. The woman had cameras in her house, her devices were being monitored AND if she refused to work, she’d be thrown in a mental hospital. I haven’t gotten her book yet but I honestly don’t know if I can handle reading it. The one documentary she said she liked was telling enough.

#9 Apple slowing down their phones when a new one releases.

“There are so many people on a film set,” Anant explained. “From technicians to assistants to makeup artists, there are always eyes and ears around.” He added that if someone sees an actor stepping out of a co-star’s trailer, it doesn’t take long before assumptions start flying. “Maybe they were just rehearsing lines, but someone sees it and boom, next thing you know, there’s a gossip column about a secret affair.” Actors spend long hours on set, and the line between personal and professional gets blurry fast. “Sometimes they’re stuck in their vanity vans for hours with stylists and artists. And yes, people overhear things,” Anant said. One personal call or emotional moment, and suddenly there's talk. “It doesn’t take much for one overheard sentence to snowball into something it never was.”

#10 Thousands upon thousands of copies of the Atari E.T game being buried in the desert.

#11 Some banned episodes or scenes of cartoons



For example, I remember there was a Dexter’s Lab cartoon where he clones evil versions of DeDe and himself and they swear like every other word (censored of course), and people debated whether it even existed cause they only aired it like once. Now it’s pretty accessible online.

#12 The Tim Burton Hansel and Gretel that aired once on halloween in the 80's.



I heard for years that it was fake but I knew it was real because my dad recorded everything in the 80s and he recorded that. We let a good friend of ours borrow it and switch it over from VHS to DVD and soon after that it made its way on to the internet , and there it is now.

I know it's our copy because the tracking in the beginning is screwed up.

Still have the VHS.

“I’ve heard crew members sharing some really questionable stuff,” Anant admitted. “It could be a half-truth, or just something taken out of context but people believe it anyway.” He said it doesn’t even need to be intentional. One whisper spreads to another person, and before you know it, it’s grown legs and is running wild across the set.

#13 Carrie Fisher's heart attack. Some a*****e who was on the same flight was livetweeting the whole medical emergency and justified it by insisting she was just making sure the family was informed.

#14 There were jokes for years about Bill Cosby being some sort of weirdo, an unwholesome man pretending to be wholesome. We all know how that turned out.

#15 Ricky Martin’s sexuality.

When rumors get out of hand, PR teams have to step in fast. “There have been cases where publicists literally rushed to do damage control because a rumor exploded online,” Anant said. “It becomes a balancing act, protect the actor’s image while not adding fuel to the fire.” But once a story is out there, the internet rarely lets it go quietly.

#16 That the writer of LOST were making it up as they went.



Turned out to be absolutely true.

#17 Dan Schneider. Though we don’t know exactly what all has happened, I think there was always whispers on the internet because of the obsession with feet on his shows.

#18 I remember seeing rumours about Kevin Spacey on Tumblr before everything came out. I think it was around 2013-15. The post was talking about how he was secretly gay, and that back in his hometown he was known for always spending time with young men. I told my friends about it cause we were big House of Cards fans, and none of them believed me. Then it all came out a few years later!

“And that’s the thing,” Anant added, “once it’s out there, it’s out there.” Even if the story is denied, corrected, or clarified, people still talk. “Gossip has a life of its own. It spreads fast, and people love passing it on like hot tea.” He said it’s not about what’s true, it’s about what’s juicy.

#19 I still don't know if this has ever proven to be true, but there have been lots of rumors about John Travolta's gay affairs, even a 6-year affair with his pilot. In 2009, Carrie Fisher alluded to the fact that it was a well-known secret in Hollywood, saying "I mean, my feeling about John has always been that we know and we don’t care.".

#20 Trekkies pretty much knew that George Takei is gay before he was officially "out.".

#21 Rob ford, years ago while mayor of Toronto was rumoured to be a crack user, and he was.

But it’s not always mindless drama. “We work so closely with these people, we get to see their real selves,” Anant said. “Some actresses who seem sweet on camera are very different off it.” He noted that the person you see in interviews or on magazine covers isn’t always who they are behind the scenes. “Sometimes the image doesn’t match the reality but that’s showbiz.” ADVERTISEMENT

#22 In 2010 Joaquin Phoenix infamously announced that he was quitting his acting career for good and becoming a rapper.



NO ONE believed it and so many people on the internet said it was just a performance for a mockumentary movie. And he then later released a mockumentary movie about it and admitted it was all a gag, to the surprise of no one.

#23 The stuff about Louis CK was floating around the Internet for years before it all blew up.



Same with Harvey Weinstein.

#24 Monica Lewinsky’s blue dress as evidence. Early days of the internet-reported by drudgereport.

“Still, I don’t engage in unnecessary gossip,” Anant concluded. “You never know what someone’s going through.” He believes in keeping a respectful distance, even if others don’t. “It’s better to stay out of it than say something you’ll regret. After all, people remember who started the whisper.” ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Because of all the fake death notices, no one believed at first that Paul Walker had actually died.

#26 Paris Hilton having a secret hobby of collecting and repairing WW2 era radios.



Leonardo DiCaprio wearing noise cancelling headphones and vaping while having s*x.

#27 In the BBS days, during the Judas Priest subliminal message trial, there was a rumor that frontman Rob Halford was gay. It was the early 90s and not too believable at the time; heck, even George Michael wasn’t out yet.



But now, “Halford describes himself as ‘the stately homo of heavy metal’”.

In the case of today’s post, though, those whispers ended up being spot on. Some of the rumors shared were shockingly accurate. So, which one caught you off guard? Which rumor did you hear before it made the headlines? Tell us in the comments and maybe keep your ears open next time you're near a trailer van. You never know. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#28 (For the Brits)... Jimmy Savile.

#29 In 1998, US Men’s National Team captain John Harkes was shockingly cut from the team right before the World Cup. The coach claimed it was because Harkes wouldn’t fit into his new preferred formation, but rumors flew on the early internet that it was actually because he had slept with his teammate Eric Wynalda’s wife. The rumor was so well-known in soccer circles that Harkes expressly denied it in his autobiography the next year.



Fast forward 12 years to 2010 and Wynalda admits it’s true. The coach then came out and admitted it was why he dropped Harkes, but that he’d planned to keep the secret as long as Wynalda did.

#30 John Edward’s love child.

#31 That Jerry Falwell Jr. enjoyed his wife hooking up with the pool boy.

#32 Clinton cheating with Monica.

#33 I'd been reading on the internet for the last few years that Ben Kissel, one of the hosts of Last Podcast on the Left, was a bit of a misogynist. The hosts of the podcast used to be much more into edgy humour that could cause some side eye, but apparently comments Ben made were strong enough to give a few people pause. There were a few comments saying it didn't sound like just jokes, it sounded like they're was an undercurrent of anger. Ben had a current image of being the lovable Everyman and had a lot of fans. I took these comments with a grain of salt, just internet opinions and gossip. There was also a long running joke that he was an alcoholic.



Turns out it was true. Dude has recently been accused of abusing an ex of his, has appeared to have been forced into rehab, and has been booted from the show.

#34 The Internet getting grossed out by Dane Cook starting to date his now-wife when he was 45 and she was 19 stands out to me, because back in like 2004-2005, he actually had his AIM username on his website so fans could talk to him...it was quickly figured out in his fan circles that his first message was always the classic "A/S/L?" and if you weren't a girl under the age of ~20, he wouldn't bother responding to your messages anymore. People knew he liked them young...then it's like everyone forgot for a decade or so.

#35 The "Lost Doctor Who Episodes" that my mom and her friends always talked about. Turns out, there really are episodes that went missing.

#36 I heard the "real" story of Elvis from an old drunk in a bar off Hollywood Boulevard.



Elvis's full name was Elvis Aaron Presley. He was born a twin with Aaron Elvis Presley who died shortly after birth. The story goes that Aaron didn't really die. The parents were dirt poor and couldn't afford two kids so Aaron was secretly adopted.



Fast forward and Elvis becomes a superstar. His manager and record company worked him to the bone. He was always recording, performing or making a movie. (Slight aside, Kissing Cousins is Elvis's best movie)



Elvis got sick of working so hard and threatened to quit, it wasn't like he needed the money but his manager, Colonel Tom, had a trick up his sleeve.





Colonel Tom told Elvis that his twin was alive and that he had found him. Elvis was overjoyed, his entire life he had thought about his twin and wondered what life would have been like if Aaron had lived.





They met and it was magic. It was as if all those years apart hadn't happened. It was like they had known each other all their lives. Aaron could sing too, in a rich baritone like his brother. He'd spent years singing along to Elvis records but somehow never wondered why they looked so alike. Until Colonel Tom contacted him he hadn't even known he'd been adopted.



Elvis was due to start his Vegas residency soon, a compromise suggested by Colonel Tom. Still performing every night but without the touring. Elvis didn't want to do it and hatched a plan.



Aaron took Elvis place and performed every night in the Vegas Hilton while Elvis took a long needed break.



It was Aaron who went crazy with excess. All the alcohol, food and d***s he could ever want. It was Aaron who got fat and bloated and it was Aaron who died on the toilet in Graceland.



Elvis himself lived until the late 90 in rural Wyoming eventually dying of cancer.



How the old drunk in L.A. knew all of this I don't know but I choose to believe every word.

#37 Matthew McConaughey has terrible BO, I wonder if it’s a medical thing; maybe medication? Or the man doesn’t shower properly lol.

#38 God I am not gonna get the details of this right, but here's the broad strokes:



Random dude is playing xbox live and overhears an NFL player talking to his agent about a trade. Posts it to the NFL subreddit and gets clowned. Trade is confirmed a few days later.

#39 I distinctly remember some rumors about the reason why Bruce Willis was taking so many roles in s****y movies before it was announced he has dementia.

#40 That North Korea hacked Sony Pictures because of The Interview movie.

#41 Josh Duggar was mentioned on some forums not too long after he and his family got their TV show.

#42 Unfortunately, what Josh Duggar did to his sisters. There was a comment on a post about the Duggars on a fairly popular Duggar blog in the comments section that gave pretty exact details almost a decade or so before In Touch got the actual police reports and broke the story widely and publicly. The possibility of what happened had been discussed in conjunction with a lot of use of the word allegedly in internet forums related to the Duggars and Christian fundamentalism for years before it was confirmed because of that post. I often *really* wonder who made that comment because it wasn't a guess- it had way too many correct details to be a guess - and it was really only that post they ever commented on.

#43 The secret cow level in Diablo. It was added to Diablo 2, retrospectively transforming the internet rumour into a prophecy.

#44 Ted Cruz being spotted on a plane to Cancun. Initially dismissed as a Twitter rumor. Then, looool.

#45 Allison Mack and NXIVM. I read stories on message boards a few years prior to any major reports and arrests.



Genuinely thought it was conspiracy theories bc there weren't any actual news reporting it at the time and thought she was a random celeb chosen for trolling.

#46 That you can get Mew in Pokemon Red and Blue by following some incredibly specific and ridiculous set of actions which have nothing to do with catching a pokemon and make no sense. It was obviously nonsense and could never actually work.



And then someone found the mew glitch. Where you go to route 25 and let the Youngster there see you, but you pause the game and fly to cerulean city on the frame before he comes into view. All your buttons will be disabled so you go back to the youngster and fight him again for real. Note that he has to walk up to you. If the engagement happens without him walking it won't work.



This restores your controls. Then you fly to lavender town and open the menu once. Then you walk to route 8 and the menu will open itself. When you close the menu, you'll enter a battle against Mew.

#47 The wholesome family-oriented dude from try guys cheating on his wife with his co-worker, who was engaged in a 8-year long relationship. The ironic part is he was always imposing himself as a perfect family dude with Christin morals. 💀 I heard about this rumour on Reddit a few months before it was revealed. I didn’t believe it at first, but ya..

#48 That Bruce Jenner was transitioning.

#49 The Sesame Street short “Cracks”. Probably not exactly what you’re looking for, but still interesting!

#50 Anyone remember kony 2012 💀 lmao.

#51 I’m not sure if this should technically count, but Chris Benoit’s murder/s*****e. Benoit misses a PPV and some teenager posts online that he missed the show because his wife Nancy has died.



Flash forward 14 hours later and cops find Nancy’s dead body, along with their son and Chris himself, all dead.



Turns out some kid had just heard some random rumors online and posted it up on Wikipedia. Cops grabbed all his computers, brought him in, and eventually cleared him calling it an “unbelievable hindrance” to their investigation.

#52 Jessie Slaughter was telling the truth about Dahvie Vanity the whole time.

#53 The Richard Gere rumour is a fascinating example of homophobia targeting a straight man who was a little too comfortable being a s*x symbol, and playing queer characters, for the culture. The fantastic Hollywood history podcast You Must Remember This did a great episode touching on it.