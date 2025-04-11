We’ve gathered some of the pettiest things celebrities have ever done. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite examples and if you have any stories of your own to share, feel free to do it in the comments below.

While generally, we know most celebs from their work, it’s important to remember that they are real people at the end of the day. That means they can and will enjoy dumb jokes, pranks and even some well thought out attempts at getting even. However, unlike the average person, they tend to have the resources and connections to really take things to another level.

#1 Miley Filming Her Revenge Video In The Same House Where Her Husband Had Cheated On Her Share icon Miley Cyrus exacted a public revenge on her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth by releasing the breakup track and music video "Flowers" on his birthday. The video was filmed in the same house where Hemsworth had allegedly cheated on her, Glamour Magazine revealed. The move was seen as a bold statement of independence and a clear message to her former partner.



#2 50 Cent Buying 200 Tickets For Front Row Seats At Ja Rules Concert, Just So They Would Be Empty Share icon 50 Cent purchased 200 tickets to Ja Rule's concert, specifically buying out the first four rows, only to leave them empty throughout the show. The rapper reportedly used Groupon to buy the tickets for $15 each, totaling $3,000. This deliberate act was seen as a public slight against his longtime rival, Ja Rule.



#3 Rihanna Telling Kendal Not To Come To Her Concert Share icon In a public exchange, Rihanna shut down Kendall Jenner's request to play her favorite song "Complicated" at a 2013 LA concert, bluntly telling her "Well, don't come" after Jenner tweeted that she would be "very upset" if it wasn't included in the setlist, Yahoo.com reported.



#4 Justin Timberlake Using A Britney Look Alike In His Cry Me A River Video Share icon According to Britney Spears' memoir, The Woman in Me, Justin Timberlake's 2002 music video for "Cry Me a River" featured a Britney lookalike as an unfaithful girlfriend, a move that Spears claims led to a media backlash that unfairly portrayed her as the villain in their breakup. As reported by People Magazine, Spears has since revealed that she was actually in a state of distress at the time, while Timberlake was enjoying his newfound freedom.



#5 Lana Del Rey Putting Up One Single Billboard Of Her New Album In Her Ex’s Hometown And Posting A Picture Of It To Her Instagram With The Caption “It’s Personal” Share icon Lana Del Rey sparked speculation among fans when she posted a photo of a single billboard promoting her new album in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with the caption "It's personal", Billboard reported. The strategic placement of the billboard, as well as the timing of her album announcement on December 7, which coincides with her ex-boyfriend's birthday, has led many to believe that the move was a deliberate nod to her past relationship with the Tulsa-based police officer.



#6 Beyoncé Posting A Selfie From Home During Kim And Kanye’s Wedding While The Internet Questioned If She Was Planning To Attend Share icon On May 24, as Kim Kardashian was walking down the aisle to marry Kanye West at Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Beyoncé posted a strategically timed selfie on Instagram from the comfort of her own home. The move sparked speculation about whether she and husband Jay-Z had intentionally skipped the high-profile wedding, fueling rumors that had been circulating for weeks. Beyoncé's subtle yet public absence only added to the intrigue surrounding the celebrity nuptials.



#7 Kim Sending Bottles Of Her Perfume To Anyone Who’s Ever Disagreed / Criticized Her As A "Valentine's" Gift Share icon In a clever marketing move, Kim Kardashian West sent free bottles of her KKW Kimoji Hearts Fragrance to a list of her outspoken critics, including Piers Morgan, Bette Midler, and Taylor Swift. The reality star shared the recipient list on Snapchat, generating buzz and publicity for her perfume line, W Magazine reported. As she explained on her blog, the gesture was a tongue-in-cheek response to her detractors, saying she'll continue to succeed despite their negative comments.



#8 Arnold Schwarzenegger Has Done A Few, Admittedly Funny, Petty Things In His Time Share icon Arnold Schwarzenegger has confessed to playing a prank on his rival Sylvester Stallone by feigning interest in the script for Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot, a movie he actually thought was terrible, UNILAD wrote. Schwarzenegger's plan was to drive up the salary demands, making it more likely that the producers would opt for Stallone instead, which ultimately happened. The move led to Stallone starring in the critically panned film, which he still regrets to this day.



#9 5th Harmony Going On Stage Backlit With 5 Members, Then Having 1 Yanked Back Before The 4 Current Members Started The Show Share icon Fifth Harmony made a bold statement at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, taking the stage with a fifth person, rumored to represent former member Camila Cabello, only to have the mystery figure dramatically yanked away before the performance began. The stunt, which was seen as a jab at Cabello, left her feeling hurt and confused, with Cabello later describing it as "petty" and revealing that it had caught her off guard, reported Teen Vogue.



#10 When Ben Tipped A Waitress And Jennifer Lopez Got Mad At How Much He Tipped. She Went And Snatched All But $20 Back From The Waitress Share icon In a reported incident, Ben Affleck left a $10,000 tip for a waitress who had served him at a poker table, but Jennifer Lopez allegedly intervened and took back all but $20 of the money. According to YourTango, the incident occurred after Affleck had been pleased with the waitress's service, but Lopez's actions left him to find another way to show his appreciation.



#11 Nicki Minaj Reposted An Article Calling Her "One Of The Greatest Of All Time", But Crossed Out The Mention Of Other Strong Contributors To Female Rap Share icon Nicki Minaj sparked controversy when she reposted an article calling her "one of the greatest of all time", but noticeably crossed out the names of other notable female rappers, 103.1 WEUP FM reported. The move was met with mixed reactions, with some criticizing her as petty and others finding it amusing, amidst rumors of tensions between Minaj and fellow rappers Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and The City Girls.



#12 Halsey Appeared To Publicly Expose Her Ex, G-Eazy Share icon During her Saturday Night Live performance of "Without Me", Halsey appeared to publicly expose her ex's infidelity, according to E! Online. As she sang, words on the walls behind her revealed a message that seemed to accuse someone of cheating, with specific locations listed, including Los Angeles, New Orleans, Austin, and Minneapolis. The performance sparked speculation on social media that the alleged cheater was her former boyfriend, G-Eazy, with whom she had a brief but tumultuous relationship.



#13 Mariah Carey And The "Inconvenience Fee" With Ex-Fiance James Packer Share icon After her split from billionaire ex-fiancé James Packer in 2016, Mariah Carey received a multimillion-dollar settlement, Entertainment Tonight reported. As part of their prenup negotiations, Carey had sought a $50 million "inconvenience fee", although the exact amount of the settlement remains undisclosed. Carey did, however, get to keep her $10 million engagement ring.



#14 Taylor Swift Putting Her Entire Catalog Back Onto Streaming Services The Day That Katy Perry Released A New Album Share icon In a move seen as a calculated swipe at her pop rival, Taylor Swift restored her entire music catalog to streaming services, including Spotify, on the same day Katy Perry released her new album, Witness, the BBC wrote. The timing was precise, with Swift's music reappearing at midnight, coinciding with the release of Perry's album. The move marked the end of a nearly three-year hiatus from streaming services, which Swift had previously criticized for their impact on the music industry.



#15 "Ask Taylor" By Demi Lovato Share icon Demi Lovato once responded to paparazzi questions about her former friend Selena Gomez by saying "Ask Taylor", seemingly referencing Taylor Swift, Yahoo reported. The comment, made in 2010, sparked rumors of a potential feud between Lovato and Swift, but it appears that any tension has long since dissipated, with the two singers now appearing to be on good terms.



#16 Jennifer Love Hewitt Trying To Change Her Dog's Name After A Breakup So It Would Stop Coming When Her Ex Called It Share icon Following her breakup with fiancé Ross McCall, Jennifer Love Hewitt reportedly tried to rename their shared dog, Mona, in an attempt to stop the pet from responding to her ex's calls, according to People Magazine.



#17 The Longtime Nanny Of Shakira’s Children, Lili Melgar, Makes A Cameo In Her "El Jefe" Music Video Share icon In a subtle nod to her personal life, Shakira featured her children's former nanny, Lili Melgar, in the music video for her song "El Jefe", noted REMEZCLA. This move is seen as a show of support for Melgar, who was allegedly unfairly compensated after being let go from her position, reportedly due to her discovery of Shakira's ex-partner Gerard Piqué's infidelity.



#18 Madonna Calling Lady Gaga "Reductive" In An Interview Share icon Madonna delivered a subtle yet sharp critique of Lady Gaga in an interview with ABC News, describing her music as "reductive", The Hollywood Reporter noted. The comment was seen as a response to the similarities between Gaga's "Born This Way" and Madonna's "Express Yourself", with Madonna's tone suggesting that she felt Gaga's work was unoriginal and lacking in depth.



#19 Amber Rose's Response To Kanye West Share icon Amber Rose fired back at her ex-boyfriend Kanye West after he made derogatory comments about her and her relationship with Wiz Khalifa, Billboard wrote. West's tweets, which have since been deleted, included personal jabs at Rose, calling her a "stripper" and making a remark about her and Khalifa's child. Rose responded with a graphic retort, defending herself against West's attacks.



#20 During Drake And Meek Mill’s Beef, Drake Booked A Hotel Room Above Meek Mill And Knew Nicki, Dropped Back To Back, And Then Played It All Night So Meek Could Hear It Through The Ceiling Share icon According to HotNewHipHop, during the height of their beef, Drake pulled off a clever prank on Meek Mill by booking a hotel room directly above Meek and Nicki Minaj's suite at the Four Seasons in Toronto. Drake then proceeded to blast his diss track "Back to Back" on repeat, ensuring that Meek could hear it through the ceiling, in a move that was both a show of confidence and a clever form of psychological warfare.



#21 Keke Palmer's Then-Boyfriend, Darius Jackson Called Out A Sheer Outfit She Wore To An Usher Concert, Palmer Responded With A Diss Track Share icon Keke Palmer's then-boyfriend, Darius Jackson, faced her wrath after he publicly criticized her outfit choice on social media, The Guardian noted. Palmer had worn a sheer black gown to an Usher concert, prompting Jackson to tweet "It's the outfit tho... You a mom." Palmer responded with a diss track, "Boyfriend", in which she appeared to address the controversy and even poked fun at Jackson's comments about her being a mother.



#22 The Iconically Shady, "I've...switched Baristas" By Lady Gaga Share icon In a brief but memorable encounter on the red carpet, Lady Gaga delivered a masterclass in subtle shade, Paper Magazine reported. Gaga told Caitlyn Jenner that she had "switched baristas" in response to Jenner's comment about not seeing her at their local Starbucks, effectively ending the conversation and leaving Jenner puzzled. The phrase has since become iconic for its ability to convey Gaga's discomfort and dismissal without being overtly confrontational.



#23 Joe Jonas Being Petty On Social Media Share icon Joe Jonas appeared to distance himself from his ex, Gigi Hadid, and her new partner, Zayn Malik, on social media, Cosmopolitan noted. Jonas unfollowed Hadid and Malik on both Instagram and Twitter, and even deleted a previous post featuring the two, along with Kanye West, from his feed, suggesting a lingering tension between the parties.



#24 Julia Roberts Infamously Shaded Her Partner's Ex Through A Handmade T-Shirt Share icon Julia Roberts made a bold statement in 2002 when she wore a handmade T-shirt that read "A Low Vera", a clear jab at her partner Danny Moder's estranged wife, Vera, BuzzFeed reports. The move was seen as a public declaration of Roberts' feelings towards Vera, and was perceived as a shady move, especially given that Moder's divorce from Vera was still pending at the time.



#25 Shonda Rhimes Leaving ABC After Disney Wouldn’t Compensate Her Tickets To Disneyland Share icon In a surprising revelation, Shonda Rhimes revealed that her decision to leave ABC for Netflix was sparked by a dispute over Disneyland passes, The Huffington Post reported. Rhimes, who had generated billions of dollars in revenue for Disney through her hit shows, was frustrated when the company gave her a hard time about requesting an extra pass for her sister, and the final straw came when a high-ranking executive asked her, "Don't you have enough?" The incident highlighted a perceived lack of respect and appreciation for Rhimes' contributions, ultimately leading her to make the groundbreaking move to Netflix in 2017.



#26 After Andrew Lloyd Webber Breached A Contract With Her, She Sued Him For $1 Million, Won, And Used The Money To Build The Andrew Lloyd Webber Memorial Swimming Pool On Her Property Share icon Patti LuPone exacted a sweet revenge on Andrew Lloyd Webber after he breached a contract with her, W Magazine explains. LuPone sued Webber for $1 million and won, then used the settlement to build a swimming pool at her home, which she cheekily dubbed "The Andrew Lloyd Webber Memorial Pool", a lasting reminder of her triumph over their dispute.



#27 In Her Memoir, "I'm Glad My Mom Died", Jennette McCurdy Called Out Ariana Grande, Too, And Elaborated On Why She Resented Her So Much Share icon In her memoir "I'm Glad My Mom Died", Jennette McCurdy revealed her past resentment towards Ariana Grande, her former co-star, BuzzFeed wrote. "So I have to turn down movies while Ariana’s off whistle-toning at the Billboard Music Awards. Ariana misses work in pursuit of her music career while I act with a box. I’m pissed about it. And I’m pissed at her. Jealous of her." McCurdy felt frustrated and overworked, having to turn down her own projects while Grande was out performing at award shows and promoting her music, leading to a strained dynamic between the two.



#28 During A TRL Appearance, Lindsay Lohan Donned A Blouse That Said "You Were Never My Boyfriend" After She Had Ended Her Relationship With Wilmer Valderrama Share icon During a TRL appearance, Lindsay Lohan made a bold statement about her recent breakup with Wilmer Valderrama by wearing a blouse that read "You Were Never My Boyfriend", according to Loknam. The move was seen as a public jab at Valderrama, with Lohan effectively downplaying the significance of their relationship and asserting her independence in a very public way.



#29 Pusha T Revealing Drake Has A Son In Their Dissing Feud Share icon In a scathing diss track, "The Story of Adidon", Pusha T delivered a bombshell blow to Drake by revealing his alleged secret child with adult film star Sophie Brussaux. Pusha's lyrics were laced with confidence and certainty, leaving many to believe that the rumors were indeed true, and further fueling the intense feud between the two rappers, as detailed in Esquire.



#30 In His Book, "If You Would Have Told Me", John Stamos Called Out His Ex, Teri Copley For Allegedly Cheating On Him With Tony Danza Share icon In his book "If You Would Have Told Me", John Stamos recalled a painful moment when he discovered his then-girlfriend Teri Copley allegedly cheating on him with Tony Danza. Stamos described the shocking scene, where he claimed to have caught Copley in bed with Danza, with vivid details that included recognizing Copley's distinctive tattoo. This betrayal was a devastating blow for Stamos, who referred to it as his "worst nightmare". The incident is among the many candid revelations in his memoir, as highlighted by BuzzFeed.



#31 In 2014 Rita Ora And Calvin Harris Broke Up. Harris Decided Not To Take The "We're Still Friends" Route Share icon After their breakup in 2014, Calvin Harris took a decisive step to distance himself from Rita Ora by blocking her from performing their collaborative song "I Will Never Let You Down" at the Teen Choice Awards, as noted in Cracked. Harris, who co-wrote and produced the track, exercised his rights to halt TV performances of the song, effectively pulling the plug on Ora's scheduled appearance just days before the event, despite her having spent weeks preparing for it.



#32 In Her Memoir, This Will Only Hurt A Little, Busy Philipps Revealed That She Cowrote The Movie Blades Of Glory Share icon Busy Philipps revealed a painful experience in her memoir, This Will Only Hurt A Little, recounting how her then-boyfriend Craig Cox and his brother Jeff removed her name from the script of Blades of Glory, a movie she co-wrote with them. Philipps had not only contributed to the writing process but had also written a role for herself in the film. As BuzzFeed details the story, Philipps' exclusion from the project was a harsh blow, with Craig and Jeff dismissing her request for credit and even spreading rumors that she had stolen ideas from them.



#33 After An Ex-Boyfriend Cheated On Tiffany Haddish, She Proceeded To Poop In His Favorite Pair Of Sneakers Share icon Tiffany Haddish exacted a rather...unconventional revenge on an ex-boyfriend who had cheated on her, Cracked recounted. In a bold and messy move, Haddish defecated in her ex's favorite pair of sneakers, which he then unwittingly put on. She then delivered the punchline, informing him that he had just stepped into "all the s- you put me through", leaving no doubt about the motivation behind her unorthodox prank.



#34 In His Book, "Yearbook", Seth Rogen Recalled The Time Nicolas Cage Auditioned For His Movie And Had No Idea What It Was About Share icon Buzzfeed details how Seth Rogen shared a bizarre anecdote in his book "Yearbook", recounting the time Nicolas Cage auditioned for one of his movies without having a grasp of the project's plot. Cage allegedly arrived with a unique vision for his character, proposing to play a bald man with hair tattooed on his head and oversized prosthetic lips, and proceeded to deliver a monologue that was completely unrelated to the film. The encounter left a lasting impression on Rogen, who believes that Cage now dislikes him, particularly after Cage accused Rogen and James Franco of stealing his character concept when Franco appeared in a similar role in Spring Breakers.



#35 When Taraji P. Henson Decimated An Instagram Commenter Share icon Taraji P. Henson delivered a swift and sharp retort to an Instagram commenter who made a derogatory remark about her appearance, Marie Claire explains. When the commenter described her chest as "saggy", Henson shot back with a witty and biting response, saying "like your balls", effectively turning the tables and silencing the critic with her quick wit.

