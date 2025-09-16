Dad Irked That Teens Want To Spend More Time With Ex Than Him, Refuses To Take Them On Europe Trip

ADVERTISEMENT

Divorce is never just about two people deciding they’d rather not share a Netflix account anymore. It’s a complex, often brutal, process of dismantling a life built together. The emotional shrapnel can linger for years, creating a new normal filled with separate houses, complicated schedules, and the constant, nagging question of what’s “fair.”

In this new reality, every decision, from holiday plans to weekend visits, is loaded with meaning, and kids, especially teenagers, start to exercise their own agency. But what happens when a parent decides that those choices come with tangible, costly consequences? One dad recently drew a very firm line in the sand, or rather, on a boarding pass to Europe.

Divorce can turn family dynamics into a battlefield of resentment and hurt feelings faster than you can sign a prenup

After a brutal, four-year custody battle, a father lost 50/50 custody of his teenage kids, squandering his life savings in the process

He then planned a lavish European vacation with his new wife’s family and friends, but not his own children

Even the kids’ cousin was allowed on the trip, making it clear that it wasn’t an ‘adults-only’ trip either

When his kids asked why they couldn’t go, he tried to turn it into a learning experience, reminding them that they chose to live with their mother

He claimed he was teaching them a life lesson, but his children fired back, calling him out for his petty grievances

This dad’s story begins with a brutal, four-year custody war initiated by his ex-wife. To fight for 50/50 custody of his two teenagers, he drained his entire life savings of a staggering $165,000. Meanwhile, his ex-wife’s legal fees were comfortably covered by her wealthy father, setting the stage for a deeply uneven and emotionally draining battle.

Despite his fight, the battle was ultimately decided by his teenage kids in court. The older one clearly chose to live with mom, while the younger one, exhausted by the process, caved under the pressure and opted for a 70/30 split. The judge sided with their preferences, and the dad lost the equal custody he’d bankrupted himself for.

Fast forward to the present, where the dad and his new wife are planning a dream trip to Spain and France. The kids found out and, naturally, wanted in. Their hopes were dashed when he told them no, and their “it’s not fair” argument was supercharged when they learned their 15-year-old cousin was invited, proving it wasn’t an adults-only affair.

When his kids pressed the issue, the dad delivered a cold, hard dose of reality: “Choices have consequences. One of them is that you don’t get to join me on things like this.” His younger child shot back with a classic teenage zinger: “You’re just mad we have more fun at Mom’s house.” Now, the dad is left wondering if he’s teaching a fair life lesson or just being a bitter, punishing jerk.

The dad’s painful situation reflects a difficult legal reality in many custody disputes involving teens. As DivorceNet explains, judges often give more weight to the preferences of older children, and his kids’ choice to live with their mom aligns with a common outcome. Data from the U.S. Census shows that about 80% of custodial parents are mothers, placing him in a large, though undoubtedly painful, demographic.

However, co-parenting experts would almost certainly agree that his reaction crosses a significant line. According to guidance from HelpGuide.org, a core principle of healthy co-parenting is to never put children in the middle. By explicitly linking the European vacation to the custody outcome, he is directly punishing them for a decision made in a high-pressure situation and making them bear the weight of his resentment.

This approach creates a toxic “good cop/bad cop” dynamic, which co-parenting coach Teresa Harlow warns against. The father is now being perceived as the disciplinarian or the “bad cop” who spoils the fun. By withholding this experience, he is not teaching a healthy lesson about consequences; he is teaching his children that his affection and generosity are conditional on their loyalty to him.

The internet had no problem telling him that he had messed up, but what do you think? Let us know your thoughts below!

The internet had mixed feelings, but most called for the mother to take the blame, not the children

Comment from Reddit user discussing dad irked that teens prefer ex, refusing to take them on Europe trip, blaming children unfairly.

Comment on a forum thread criticizing a dad for refusing a Europe trip as teens prefer spending time with their ex instead.

Comment from Naive_Pay_7066 critiquing a dad irked that teens want more time with ex than him.

Reddit comment criticizing dad irked that teens prefer ex, refusing to take them on Europe trip, seen as petty revenge.

Screenshot of a social media comment where a user questions teens' ages in a discussion about a dad refusing a Europe trip.

Comment criticizing dad for refusing Europe trip as teens prefer time with ex, urging better parenting and communication.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a dad for refusing to take teens on a Europe trip over their preference to spend time with their ex.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a dad refusing a Europe trip over teens choosing ex over him.

Screenshot of a user comment expressing frustration over teens preferring time with their ex over their dad's Europe trip.

Comment criticizes dad for punishing teens over spending time with ex, refusing to take them on Europe trip.

Comment expressing that dad punishing teens by refusing Europe trip due to them spending more time with ex is unfair and stressful.

