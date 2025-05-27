The US Is Losing Money In The Tourism Sector Because Nobody Wants To Come Here Anymore

ADVERTISEMENT

There are plenty of reasons to visit the United States. I can’t imagine going my entire life without seeing the stunning scenery of the Grand Canyon or having the experience of sitting in a classic American diner for hours, enjoying fluffy pancakes, bottomless coffee and great conversation with friends.

But is it worth it to see the Empire State Building when there’s a risk that you might get stuck in an ICE detention center for weeks? Due to tariffs, negative sentiments towards the nation and concerning decisions lawmakers have made about human rights, many people around the globe have decided that there are plenty of safer and more affordable countries to visit than the US. Below, you’ll find several videos that have recently been posted on TikTok discussing this topic, as well as some of the replies viewers shared.

RELATED:

Historically, the United States has been one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world

Share icon

Image credits: Tim Gouw / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Today, however, many travelers are hesitant to visit for a variety of reasons

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: joeclark207

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: joeclark207

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: joeclark207

ADVERTISEMENT

You can hear Joe’s full explanation right here

Financial Times has also reported a steep decline in tourism to the US in 2025

Share icon

Image credits: theplanker

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: theplanker

Share icon

Image credits: theplanker

Many viewers shared that they have no interest in visiting until the current administration is gone

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Eric Esma / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

With all of the variety the country has to offer, the United States used to be a tourism powerhouse

Historically, the United States of America has been one of the most popular travel destinations in the world. In fact, just last year, the World Economic Forum deemed it the top country for tourism. People would travel far and wide to see stunning national parks, famous cities like Los Angeles, Las Vegas and New York City, and visit global events like Coachella, Mardi Gras, the Super Bowl and more.

And, of course, the variety of nature available is a huge selling point.

“The USA is blessed with more variety of landscapes and interesting cities than any country on the planet, from mountains, desert, tropics, swamp,” Tim Leffel, author of the book and online resources The World’s Cheapest Destinations, told the BBC. “New Orleans, New York City, Santa Fe, Alaska and Florida are more different than most countries are.”

There’s something for everyone to enjoy, and many people around the world are thrilled to finally visit iconic spots they’ve seen dozens of photos of or have experiences they’ve only seen in films.

However, since the new president took office in January, the country has already seen a sharp decline in tourism from other nations. The Financial Times reports that, not only have many Europeans chosen to avoid the US, some have simply canceled the trips that they already had planned.

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of tourists visiting from Norway, Ireland and Germany has already plummeted by over 20%. And the total number of foreign travelers passing through airports in the United States has dropped by over 10% in recent months. Meanwhile, some airlines have tried offering European travelers discounted rates in an attempt to offset the decline in tourism.

Travelers have also been shocked to see how empty Las Vegas was when they visited

Share icon

Image credits: casinocompwallet

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: amyavena

ADVERTISEMENT

Many travelers have decided that visiting the United States is just too risky

So why exactly are travelers from around the globe deciding to skip the land of the free? Some are citing President Trump’s tariffs, which have damaged US relations with many nations and caused sharp increases on certain products.

Others are worried about being able to get a visa that will guarantee them a safe stay in the country. Due to President Trump’s concerns about “national security and public safety threats,” it has become increasingly difficult for many travelers to get visas to visit the United States. And even if someone is legally allowed to visit, that doesn’t guarantee their safety.

There have been dozens of horror stories circulating the news recently about completely innocent people being detained by ICE. Whether they’re a high school student, a US citizen, a college student or visiting on a travel visa, it seems like no one is safe.

And the stories detainees share describe appalling conditions that no human should ever be subjected to, even if they happen to be in the nation illegally.

“I was taken to a tiny, freezing cement cell with bright fluorescent lights and a toilet,” Canadian citizen Jasmine Mooney writes. “There were five other women lying on their mats with the aluminum sheets wrapped over them, looking like d**d bodies. The guard locked the door behind me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

So what are the impacts of this failing tourism industry in the United States? CBS News warns that there could be a loss of over 230,000 jobs, with restaurants and lodging industries expected to take the biggest hit.

To offset this, those working in the hospitality industry will be expected to focus their energy towards domestic tourists. But that may not be easy when the majority of Americans report living paycheck to paycheck. So they’re probably not able to take a vacation whenever they want.

ADVERTISEMENT

We would love to hear your thoughts on this issue in the comments below, pandas. Would you be willing to visit the United States right now? Then, you can find another article discussing similar themes right here.

Viewers echoed the sentiment that most people can’t afford to visit overpriced tourist destinations, and many people don’t even want to

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon