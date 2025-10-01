ADVERTISEMENT

The winners of the 2025 International Pet Photography Awards have been announced, celebrating the best in pet photography from around the world. Now in its 7th year, the competition attracted a record-breaking 4,011 entries from 45 different countries, with dogs, cats, horses, and even some unusual pets like snakes, rabbits, parrots, and lizards taking center stage.

Photographers competed across eight categories: Action, Canine Portrait, Creative, Documentary, Equine Portrait, Feline Portrait, Open Portrait, and Pets and People. The winning images showcase not only incredible technical skill but also the beauty, character, and spirit of pets and the special place they hold in our lives.

