ADVERTISEMENT

The winners of the 2025 International Pet Photography Awards have been announced, celebrating the best in pet photography from around the world. Now in its 7th year, the competition attracted a record-breaking 4,011 entries from 45 different countries, with dogs, cats, horses, and even some unusual pets like snakes, rabbits, parrots, and lizards taking center stage.

Photographers competed across eight categories: Action, Canine Portrait, Creative, Documentary, Equine Portrait, Feline Portrait, Open Portrait, and Pets and People. The winning images showcase not only incredible technical skill but also the beauty, character, and spirit of pets and the special place they hold in our lives.

More info: petphotographyawards.com | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

International Pet Photographer Of The Year Finalist Andrea Wafler

Dog standing on a rock by water at sunset in a mountainous landscape, creative pet photography award-winning photo.
Dog standing on a rock by water at sunset in a mountainous landscape, creative pet photography award-winning photo.

© Andrea Wafler Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

This year’s overall title of International Pet Photographer of the Year went to Katie Brockman. Her winning portfolio was a creative mix of portraits featuring her own dog Caldwell and several foster animals she has cared for over the years. Katie explained that she wanted to highlight the charm of rescue pets, proving that they can be both loving companions and wonderful photography subjects. One of her standout entries even featured a mischievous bunny, part of a longer project she has been developing around animals with unusual markings.
RELATED:
    #2

    Creative Category Finalist He Huapei

    Two dogs sitting in cars sharing a red umbrella with heart decorations in a creative pet photography scene.
    Two dogs sitting in cars sharing a red umbrella with heart decorations in a creative pet photography scene.
    Two dogs sitting in cars sharing a red umbrella with heart decorations in a creative pet photography scene.

    © He Huapei Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Action Category Winner Shandess Griffin

    Brown and white dog walking on wet beach at sunset, with flying birds and a distant island, creative pet photography scene.
    Brown and white dog walking on wet beach at sunset, with flying birds and a distant island, creative pet photography scene.
    Brown and white dog walking on wet beach at sunset, with flying birds and a distant island, creative pet photography scene.

    © Shandess Griffin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A new category made its debut in 2025: Open Portrait. This section was designed for pets outside the more common cats, dogs, and horses, and it attracted a surprising range of entries. The inaugural winner was Ellen Reus, who submitted striking studio portraits of snakes. Ellen said she was thrilled to see recognition for her work, adding that reptiles can be just as photogenic as more traditional pets.
    #4

    Canine Portrait Category Winner Janneke De Graaf

    Basenji dog standing in a forest surrounded by greenery, a creative pet photo from award-winning pet photography.
    Basenji dog standing in a forest surrounded by greenery, a creative pet photo from award-winning pet photography.
    Basenji dog standing in a forest surrounded by greenery, a creative pet photo from award-winning pet photography.

    © Janneke De Graaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Canine Portrait Category Finalist Regine Jensen

    Dog covered in red fabric, captured in a creative pet photo showcasing heartwarming moments in pet photography awards.
    Dog covered in red fabric, captured in a creative pet photo showcasing heartwarming moments in pet photography awards.
    Dog covered in red fabric, captured in a creative pet photo showcasing heartwarming moments in pet photography awards.

    © Regine Jensen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    The Documentary category also drew attention for its heartfelt storytelling. Winner Emma Boyle presented a series shot in Istanbul, focusing on the city’s stray cats and dogs. Her images captured the unique relationship between the animals and the people who share their streets, from shopkeepers feeding them to strays finding shelter in public spaces. Emma’s project is part of a larger effort to document stray animals in countries where they are a common part of everyday life.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Canine Portrait Category Finalist Andrea Wafler

    White dog howling on rocks by lake with misty mountains in background, creative pet photos winning awards.
    White dog howling on rocks by lake with misty mountains in background, creative pet photos winning awards.
    White dog howling on rocks by lake with misty mountains in background, creative pet photos winning awards.

    © Andrea Wafler Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/tiger quoll)
    Multa Nocte (she/tiger quoll)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OK, Lakota, these are all you except the poodle. Is that OK with you or I am imagining you incorrectly?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #7

    Canine Portrait Category Finalist Frankie Adamson

    A heartwarming pet photo of a dog standing on a wooden platform near a blurred stone bridge background.
    A heartwarming pet photo of a dog standing on a wooden platform near a blurred stone bridge background.
    A heartwarming pet photo of a dog standing on a wooden platform near a blurred stone bridge background.

    © Frankie Adamson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    In addition to these highlights, each of the eight categories showcased an impressive level of talent. From dynamic Action shots of pets in motion, to tender Pets and People portraits, to the elegance of the Equine and Feline categories, the winning images reveal the diversity and creativity within the pet photography community. With so many entries recognized—over two-thirds received awards—the 2025 competition has been hailed as the strongest yet.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Creative Category Finalist Barbara Cesari

    Five expressive dogs posing together in a creative pet photo winning at the 2025 international pet photography awards
    Five expressive dogs posing together in a creative pet photo winning at the 2025 international pet photography awards
    Five expressive dogs posing together in a creative pet photo winning at the 2025 international pet photography awards

    © Barbara Cesari Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sindhuja avatar
    Mreoww
    Mreoww
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The 2nd picture 😃. Captures cats and their personalities perfectly.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Equine Portrait Category Finalist Nicola Broadhurst

    Black horse with flowing mane in a creative pet photo, featured in winning International Pet Photography Awards.
    Black horse with flowing mane in a creative pet photo, featured in winning International Pet Photography Awards.
    Black horse with flowing mane in a creative pet photo, featured in winning International Pet Photography Awards.

    © Nicola Broadhurst Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Equine Portrait Category Finalist Denise Strauch

    White horse rearing between modern buildings, a creative pet photo capturing motion and strength in urban setting.
    White horse rearing between modern buildings, a creative pet photo capturing motion and strength in urban setting.
    White horse rearing between modern buildings, a creative pet photo capturing motion and strength in urban setting.

    © Denise Strauch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Equine Portrait Category Finalist Kelly Groenestijn

    Gray horse with dark mane looking back in a foggy forest setting, showcasing creative pet photos from an award-winning collection
    Gray horse with dark mane looking back in a foggy forest setting, showcasing creative pet photos from an award-winning collection
    Gray horse with dark mane looking back in a foggy forest setting, showcasing creative pet photos from an award-winning collection

    © Kelly Groenestijn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Equine Portrait Category Winner Renate Zuidema

    Small brown horse standing in water at sunset, a creative pet photo winning an international pet photography award.
    Small brown horse standing in water at sunset, a creative pet photo winning an international pet photography award.
    Small brown horse standing in water at sunset, a creative pet photo winning an international pet photography award.

    © Renate Zuidema Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Open Portrait Category Finalist Chantal Sammons

    Golden retriever and gray tabby cat sitting together on orange background, creative pet photos for awards.
    Golden retriever and gray tabby cat sitting together on orange background, creative pet photos for awards.
    Golden retriever and gray tabby cat sitting together on orange background, creative pet photos for awards.

    © Chantal Sammons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Pets And People Category Finalist Celine Robel

    Woman lying on sand embracing her dog in a heartwarming pet photo from the 2025 International Pet Photography Awards.
    Woman lying on sand embracing her dog in a heartwarming pet photo from the 2025 International Pet Photography Awards.
    Woman lying on sand embracing her dog in a heartwarming pet photo from the 2025 International Pet Photography Awards.

    © Celine Robel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    International Pet Photographer Of The Year Finalist Renate Zuidema

    White fluffy dog standing on stone walkway in creative pet photos from international pet photography awards.
    White fluffy dog standing on stone walkway in creative pet photos from international pet photography awards.
    White fluffy dog standing on stone walkway in creative pet photos from international pet photography awards.

    © Renate Zuidema Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    International Pet Photographer Of The Year Finalist Frankie Adamson

    Silhouetted dog standing in warm light, showcasing heartwarming and creative pet photos with artistic shadows and soft tones.
    Silhouetted dog standing in warm light, showcasing heartwarming and creative pet photos with artistic shadows and soft tones.

    © Frankie Adamson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Action Category Finalist Nikki Mcdonald

    A group of creative pet photos showing dogs running joyfully through snow in a heartwarming outdoor setting.
    A group of creative pet photos showing dogs running joyfully through snow in a heartwarming outdoor setting.
    A group of creative pet photos showing dogs running joyfully through snow in a heartwarming outdoor setting.

    © Nikki McDonald Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Action Category Finalist Keri Parado

    White dog splashing through shallow water, captured in a creative pet photo with warm natural lighting.
    White dog splashing through shallow water, captured in a creative pet photo with warm natural lighting.
    White dog splashing through shallow water, captured in a creative pet photo with warm natural lighting.

    © Keri Parado Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Canine Portrait Category Finalist Grace Fieselman

    Black dog standing on rocky terrain in a heartwarming and creative pet photo from the 2025 photography awards.
    Black dog standing on rocky terrain in a heartwarming and creative pet photo from the 2025 photography awards.
    Black dog standing on rocky terrain in a heartwarming and creative pet photo from the 2025 photography awards.

    © Grace Fieselman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Equine Portrait Category Finalist Leonie Minten

    White horse standing in water surrounded by mist, showcasing creative pet photos for pet photography awards.
    White horse standing in water surrounded by mist, showcasing creative pet photos for pet photography awards.
    White horse standing in water surrounded by mist, showcasing creative pet photos for pet photography awards.

    © Leonie Minten Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Feline Portrait Category Winner Mirka Koot

    Ginger cat with flowers on head sits beside vase of wildflowers in creative pet photography award-winning photo.
    Ginger cat with flowers on head sits beside vase of wildflowers in creative pet photography award-winning photo.
    Ginger cat with flowers on head sits beside vase of wildflowers in creative pet photography award-winning photo.

    © Mirka Koot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #22

    Open Portrait Category Finalist Adam Wyatt

    Close-up black and white creative pet photo of a small mouse eating, showcasing heartwarming pet photography.
    Close-up black and white creative pet photo of a small mouse eating, showcasing heartwarming pet photography.
    Close-up black and white creative pet photo of a small mouse eating, showcasing heartwarming pet photography.

    © Adam Wyatt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    Pets And People Category Winner Petra Nestelbacher

    Girl and dog sitting on rocks by the sea with a surfboard, a creative pet photo showcasing companionship at sunset.
    Girl and dog sitting on rocks by the sea with a surfboard, a creative pet photo showcasing companionship at sunset.
    Girl and dog sitting on rocks by the sea with a surfboard, a creative pet photo showcasing companionship at sunset.

    © Petra Nestelbacher Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Pets And People Category Finalist Eliane Van Schaik

    Woman running alongside a rearing horse in a flower-filled field, capturing creative pet photos with heartwarming energy.
    Woman running alongside a rearing horse in a flower-filled field, capturing creative pet photos with heartwarming energy.
    Woman running alongside a rearing horse in a flower-filled field, capturing creative pet photos with heartwarming energy.

    © Eliane Van Schaik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    International Pet Photographer Of The Year Finalist Janneke De Graaf

    Calico cat posing gracefully against a plain backdrop in a creative pet photo winning at international pet photography awards.
    Calico cat posing gracefully against a plain backdrop in a creative pet photo winning at international pet photography awards.

    © Janneke De Graaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Action Category Finalist Grace Fieselman

    Border collie mid-air catching orange frisbee in creative pet photo showcasing heartwarming pet photography awards winner.
    Border collie mid-air catching orange frisbee in creative pet photo showcasing heartwarming pet photography awards winner.
    Border collie mid-air catching orange frisbee in creative pet photo showcasing heartwarming pet photography awards winner.

    © Grace Fieselman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Action Category Finalist Nika Kuplenk Golobič

    Border collie running excitedly through snow, showcasing creativity in heartwarming pet photos winning photography awards.
    Border collie running excitedly through snow, showcasing creativity in heartwarming pet photos winning photography awards.
    Border collie running excitedly through snow, showcasing creativity in heartwarming pet photos winning photography awards.

    © Nika Kuplenk Golobič Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Creative Category Finalist Shandess Griffin

    Golden retriever jumping into a lake at sunset, capturing a heartwarming and creative pet photo award winner.
    Golden retriever jumping into a lake at sunset, capturing a heartwarming and creative pet photo award winner.
    Golden retriever jumping into a lake at sunset, capturing a heartwarming and creative pet photo award winner.

    © Shandess Griffin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Creative Category Finalist Grace Fieselman

    Small dog sitting on large stone staircase in creative pet photo from 2025 international pet photography awards.
    Small dog sitting on large stone staircase in creative pet photo from 2025 international pet photography awards.
    Small dog sitting on large stone staircase in creative pet photo from 2025 international pet photography awards.

    © Grace Fieselman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Creative Category Winner Katie Brockman

    Cat with tiger-like stripes and yellow eyes in a creative pet photo winning at the 2025 International Pet Photography Awards
    Cat with tiger-like stripes and yellow eyes in a creative pet photo winning at the 2025 International Pet Photography Awards
    Cat with tiger-like stripes and yellow eyes in a creative pet photo winning at the 2025 International Pet Photography Awards

    © Katie Brockman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Documentary Category Winner Emma Boyle

    Stray dog resting on the sidewalk at night, surrounded by pedestrians, showcasing heartwarming and creative pet photography.
    Stray dog resting on the sidewalk at night, surrounded by pedestrians, showcasing heartwarming and creative pet photography.
    Stray dog resting on the sidewalk at night, surrounded by pedestrians, showcasing heartwarming and creative pet photography.

    © Emma Boyle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Documentary Category Finalist Wren Louise Sell

    Collage of creative and heartwarming pet photos featuring a white dog in various settings from pet photography awards.
    Collage of creative and heartwarming pet photos featuring a white dog in various settings from pet photography awards.
    Collage of creative and heartwarming pet photos featuring a white dog in various settings from pet photography awards.

    © Wren Louise Sell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Documentary Category Finalist Katie Hall

    Sled dogs running through snowy landscape with musher in background in creative pet photography award winner image
    Sled dogs running through snowy landscape with musher in background in creative pet photography award winner image
    Sled dogs running through snowy landscape with musher in background in creative pet photography award winner image

    © Katie Hall Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Documentary Category Finalist Nicole Hrustyk

    Brindle dog leaping mid-air to catch a toy, showcasing action in creative pet photos from award-winning pet photography.
    Brindle dog leaping mid-air to catch a toy, showcasing action in creative pet photos from award-winning pet photography.
    Brindle dog leaping mid-air to catch a toy, showcasing action in creative pet photos from award-winning pet photography.

    © Nicole Hrustyk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Documentary Category Finalist Rebecca Williams

    Three dogs sitting on a cart outdoors in soft sunlight, a heartwarming creative pet photo winning pet photography awards.
    Three dogs sitting on a cart outdoors in soft sunlight, a heartwarming creative pet photo winning pet photography awards.
    Three dogs sitting on a cart outdoors in soft sunlight, a heartwarming creative pet photo winning pet photography awards.

    © Rebecca Williams Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Feline Portrait Category Finalist Veronika Blažeková

    White cat with one blue eye sitting among purple flowers in a heartwarming creative pet photo winning pet photography award.
    White cat with one blue eye sitting among purple flowers in a heartwarming creative pet photo winning pet photography award.
    White cat with one blue eye sitting among purple flowers in a heartwarming creative pet photo winning pet photography award.

    © Veronika Blažeková Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Feline Portrait Category Finalist Betty Brodie

    Tabby cat lounging on a small white sofa surrounded by purple flowers in a creative pet photography setting.
    Tabby cat lounging on a small white sofa surrounded by purple flowers in a creative pet photography setting.
    Tabby cat lounging on a small white sofa surrounded by purple flowers in a creative pet photography setting.

    © Betty Brodie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Feline Portrait Category Finalist Carolin Melin

    Calico cat sitting outdoors in soft natural light, one of the heartwarming and creative pet photos winning awards.
    Calico cat sitting outdoors in soft natural light, one of the heartwarming and creative pet photos winning awards.
    Calico cat sitting outdoors in soft natural light, one of the heartwarming and creative pet photos winning awards.

    © Carolin Melin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Feline Portrait Category Finalist Katie Brockman

    Black cat photographed from below with whiskers extended, a creative pet photo capturing unique angles for pet photography awards.
    Black cat photographed from below with whiskers extended, a creative pet photo capturing unique angles for pet photography awards.
    Black cat photographed from below with whiskers extended, a creative pet photo capturing unique angles for pet photography awards.

    © Katie Brockman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Open Portrait Category Winner Ellen Reus

    Close-up of a white snake showcasing creative pet photography for International Pet Photography Awards winners.
    Close-up of a white snake showcasing creative pet photography for International Pet Photography Awards winners.
    Close-up of a white snake showcasing creative pet photography for International Pet Photography Awards winners.

    © Ellen Reus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Pets And People Category Finalist Renate Zuidema

    Young girl hugging a white unicorn pet in a field, a creative pet photo with heartwarming tones winning photography awards.
    Young girl hugging a white unicorn pet in a field, a creative pet photo with heartwarming tones winning photography awards.
    Young girl hugging a white unicorn pet in a field, a creative pet photo with heartwarming tones winning photography awards.

    © Renate Zuidema Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Pets And People Category Finalist Elena Willingstorfer

    Woman with long blonde hair and tattoos sitting in a field beside a horse in a creative pet photo winning award.
    Woman with long blonde hair and tattoos sitting in a field beside a horse in a creative pet photo winning award.
    Woman with long blonde hair and tattoos sitting in a field beside a horse in a creative pet photo winning award.

    © Elena Willingstorfer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    2025 Overall International Pet Photographer Of The Year Winner Katie Brockman

    White dog peeking through dark fabric in creative pet photo, showcasing heartwarming pet photos from photography awards.
    White dog peeking through dark fabric in creative pet photo, showcasing heartwarming pet photos from photography awards.

    © Katie Brockman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Documentary Category Finalist Louise Kennedy

    Woman receiving a loving lick from a black dog in a water therapy tank in a creative pet photo winning pet photography awards.
    Woman receiving a loving lick from a black dog in a water therapy tank in a creative pet photo winning pet photography awards.
    Woman receiving a loving lick from a black dog in a water therapy tank in a creative pet photo winning pet photography awards.

    © Louise Kennedy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!