44 Award-Winning Photos That Show Just How Photogenic Pets Can Be
The winners of the 2025 International Pet Photography Awards have been announced, celebrating the best in pet photography from around the world. Now in its 7th year, the competition attracted a record-breaking 4,011 entries from 45 different countries, with dogs, cats, horses, and even some unusual pets like snakes, rabbits, parrots, and lizards taking center stage.
Photographers competed across eight categories: Action, Canine Portrait, Creative, Documentary, Equine Portrait, Feline Portrait, Open Portrait, and Pets and People. The winning images showcase not only incredible technical skill but also the beauty, character, and spirit of pets and the special place they hold in our lives.
International Pet Photographer Of The Year Finalist Andrea Wafler
This year’s overall title of International Pet Photographer of the Year went to Katie Brockman. Her winning portfolio was a creative mix of portraits featuring her own dog Caldwell and several foster animals she has cared for over the years. Katie explained that she wanted to highlight the charm of rescue pets, proving that they can be both loving companions and wonderful photography subjects. One of her standout entries even featured a mischievous bunny, part of a longer project she has been developing around animals with unusual markings.
Creative Category Finalist He Huapei
Action Category Winner Shandess Griffin
A new category made its debut in 2025: Open Portrait. This section was designed for pets outside the more common cats, dogs, and horses, and it attracted a surprising range of entries. The inaugural winner was Ellen Reus, who submitted striking studio portraits of snakes. Ellen said she was thrilled to see recognition for her work, adding that reptiles can be just as photogenic as more traditional pets.
Canine Portrait Category Winner Janneke De Graaf
Canine Portrait Category Finalist Regine Jensen
The Documentary category also drew attention for its heartfelt storytelling. Winner Emma Boyle presented a series shot in Istanbul, focusing on the city’s stray cats and dogs. Her images captured the unique relationship between the animals and the people who share their streets, from shopkeepers feeding them to strays finding shelter in public spaces. Emma’s project is part of a larger effort to document stray animals in countries where they are a common part of everyday life.
Canine Portrait Category Finalist Andrea Wafler
Canine Portrait Category Finalist Frankie Adamson
In addition to these highlights, each of the eight categories showcased an impressive level of talent. From dynamic Action shots of pets in motion, to tender Pets and People portraits, to the elegance of the Equine and Feline categories, the winning images reveal the diversity and creativity within the pet photography community. With so many entries recognized—over two-thirds received awards—the 2025 competition has been hailed as the strongest yet.
Creative Category Finalist Barbara Cesari
Equine Portrait Category Finalist Nicola Broadhurst
Equine Portrait Category Finalist Denise Strauch
Equine Portrait Category Finalist Kelly Groenestijn
Equine Portrait Category Winner Renate Zuidema
Open Portrait Category Finalist Chantal Sammons
International Pet Photographer Of The Year Finalist Renate Zuidema
International Pet Photographer Of The Year Finalist Frankie Adamson
Action Category Finalist Nikki Mcdonald
Action Category Finalist Keri Parado
Canine Portrait Category Finalist Grace Fieselman
Equine Portrait Category Finalist Leonie Minten
Feline Portrait Category Winner Mirka Koot
Open Portrait Category Finalist Adam Wyatt
Pets And People Category Winner Petra Nestelbacher
Pets And People Category Finalist Eliane Van Schaik
International Pet Photographer Of The Year Finalist Janneke De Graaf
Action Category Finalist Grace Fieselman
Action Category Finalist Nika Kuplenk Golobič
Creative Category Finalist Shandess Griffin
Creative Category Finalist Grace Fieselman
Creative Category Winner Katie Brockman
Documentary Category Winner Emma Boyle
Documentary Category Finalist Wren Louise Sell
Documentary Category Finalist Katie Hall
Documentary Category Finalist Nicole Hrustyk
Documentary Category Finalist Rebecca Williams
Feline Portrait Category Finalist Veronika Blažeková
Feline Portrait Category Finalist Betty Brodie
Feline Portrait Category Finalist Carolin Melin
Feline Portrait Category Finalist Katie Brockman
Open Portrait Category Winner Ellen Reus
Pets And People Category Finalist Renate Zuidema
Pets And People Category Finalist Elena Willingstorfer
2025 Overall International Pet Photographer Of The Year Winner Katie Brockman
Documentary Category Finalist Louise Kennedy
These were marvellous! Thank you so much!
