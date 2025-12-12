ADVERTISEMENT

Most people picture a vet cuddling puppies in a clinic. But out in the wild? My work has involved sedating rhinos from helicopters, dodging revenge plots from darted chimps, and fixing butterfly wings with tweezers and glue.

I’m an Australian wildlife veterinarian who’s spent the past decade working everywhere from African savannahs to the rainforests of Central America. And I’ve learned that wildlife medicine is full of moments that sound completely unbelievable — until you’re the one doing them.

Here are ten of the wildest, weirdest, and most unexpectedly meaningful parts of my job.

