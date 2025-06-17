ADVERTISEMENT

Do you hear the world's smallest violin playing especially for you? Me neither. But that's probably because it's so minute that it's actually mute...

There's a whole other life lurking beyond what our human eyes can see. And the things we can see aren't always as they appear. If you've ever looked through a microscope, you'll know exactly what we mean. Who knew how much was really hiding on the bristles of a toothbrush? Or that grains of salt could pass for intricate artworks worthy of a place on a gallery wall?

People have been sharing exquisite microscopic images online. They give us a glimpse into a fascinating universe hiding right in not-so-plain sight. Bored Panda has put together a list of the best ones. From a flea giving birth to 6 babies, to microplastics hidden in bread, many of these pictures might change your perspective on the world around you.

Keep scrolling, and don't forget to upvote the ones that blow your mind. We also bring you the story of the world's smallest violin, which is only visible under a microscope. You'll find those details between the images.

#1

This Amoeba I Saw Through The Microscope

Microscopic image showing a close-up view of a cellular or microbial structure with blurred background details.

LeekFever Report

Stop complaining! The world's tiniest violin has arrived...

The world's smallest violin is officially here. But it's so tiny that it can only be seen under a microscope. It's smaller than a speck of dust and thinner than a human hair. And while it might not be able to respond to your dramatic complaints with a smooth rendition of Vivaldi's Four Seasons, it is paving the way for scientists to do new and exciting things in the near future.

Physicists at Loughborough University used nanotechnology to make the little violin. “Though creating the world’s smallest violin may seem like fun and games, a lot of what we’ve learned in the process has actually laid the groundwork for the research we’re now undertaking,” said Professor Kelly Morrison, Head of Physics at Loughborough University in Britain.
    #2

    Caffeine Crystals Under Polarized Light At 200x

    Colorful microscopic image showing crystalline structures with vibrant lines and patterns under high magnification.

    fiveguysfries16 Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dang. There's a kickin' nightclub in my mouth every time I have coffee or cola.

    #3

    Peacock Feather Shows The Full Spectrum Under A Microscope

    Microscopic image showing colorful, intricate patterns on an ordinary object under high magnification.

    jboyle1000 Report

    “I’m really excited about the level of control and possibilities we have with the set-up,” added Morisson. “I’m looking forward to seeing what I can achieve – but also what everyone else can do with the system.”

    That research that's now possible includes things like improving the efficiency of computers to finding new ways of harvesting energy.

    "The violin measures 35 microns long and 13 microns wide, with a micron being one millionth of a metre," reports the BBC. "A human hair typically ranges from 17 to 180 microns in diameter, for comparison."
    #4

    My Friend Looked At His Microscope The Exact Second This Water Flea Was Having 6 Babies

    Microscopic image showing the detailed structure of a tiny aquatic organism through a lens for a different perspective.

    End3v Report

    #5

    Looked At My Hair Under A Microscope And My Gray Hair Is Actually Clear

    Microscopic image showing a detailed close-up of tangled white and black fibers revealing texture and structure.

    K33g5elig Report

    staceychadwell avatar
    Spacey Stacey
    Spacey Stacey
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hair turns gray or silver because of the pigment (melanin) that gives hair it's coloring decreases as we age

    #6

    Insane Picture Of Ice (Through A Microscope)

    Close-up microscopic images showing detailed frozen bubbles trapped in ice with a unique perspective.

    imgur.com Report

    To create it, a small chip was coated with two layers of gel-like material called a resist. It was then placed under something called the NanoFrazor, which is a nano-sculpting machine.

    "The machine uses thermal scanning probe lithography, a technique where a heated, needle-like tip 'writes' highly precise patterns at the nanoscale," explains the BBC. "This allowed the violin design to be etched on to the chip's surface layer... After it was etched, the underlayer of the resist was dissolved to leave behind a violin-shaped hole."

    According to the university, a thin layer of platinum was then deposited into the chip. And a final rinse in acetone removed any remaining material to reveal the finished teeny violin.
    #7

    Swallowtail Butterfly Wing Scales Up Close

    Microscopic image showing detailed blue and brown scales with sharp spikes, revealing a cool microscopic perspective.

    EvolutionDG Report

    #8

    Uric Acid Crystals Of Urine Sample Seen Through A Microscope

    Colorful crystalline structures viewed through a microscope showcasing cool microscopic images of ordinary things.

    hercs247 Report

    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is why kidney stones are so painful. Because of the sharp shape of uric acid.

    #9

    Ghostly Tendrils Of Mold Rise Up From The Microscopic Hills And Valleys Of An Over-Ripe Strawberry. Who Knew Mold Could Be So Strangely Beautiful Up Close

    Close-up microscopic image showing detailed structures and textures of an ordinary red fruit surface with hair-like growths.

    triple.divide.design Report

    The tiny creation involved big work. And it took the research team several months to refine and test different techniques before announcing that they'd finally made the world's smallest "violin." Now that they've laid the groundwork, it takes around three hours to create a violin using the nanolithography system.

    The whole point of making the microscopic "instrument" was to test what the university's cutting-edge nanolithography system is capable of. "Our nanolithography system allows us to design experiments that probe materials in different ways – using light, magnetism, or electricity – and observe their responses," Morrison said.

    "Once we understand how materials behave, we can start applying that knowledge to develop new technologies, whether it's improving computing efficiency or finding new ways to harvest energy," she added. "But first, we need to understand the fundamental science and this system enables us to do just that."

    #10

    New Ballpoint Pen Under The Microscope

    Close-up microscopic image of a pen tip showing detailed texture and a vibrant blue ink ball for a different perspective.

    mikrofoto Report

    #11

    This Is What A Cross Section Of A Pine Tree Needle Looks Like (Photo Taken Through My Microscope)

    Microscopic image of an ordinary plant stem section showing cellular details and structures under magnification.

    TheCheesecakeOfDoom Report

    #12

    Salt And Pepper Up Close

    Close-up microscopic image showing tiny salt crystals and grains of brown spices scattered on a surface.

    XiphiasZ Report

    The team said they created the nanoscale violin as a 'playful reference' to the phrase, “Can you hear the world’s smallest violin playing just for you?

    If you've never heard it, it's something said to mock exaggerated complaints or overly dramatic reactions. And it's often accompanied by a hand gesture mimicking someone playing a tiny violin between their thumb and forefinger.

    "The expression is thought to have first appeared on television in the 1970s, popularised by the show M*A*S*H, and has remained part of pop culture thanks to appearances in more recent shows like SpongeBob SquarePants," reads the university's site.
    #13

    I Balanced A Grain Of Sugar On 3 Strands Of My Hair That I Loosely Braided

    Close-up microscopic image of a single salt crystal resting on strands of human hair showcasing unique textures.

    Snoo_39873 Report

    #14

    Crack In A Smartphone Display Under The Microscope

    Close-up microscopic image showing intricate details and vibrant colors of an ordinary object under magnification.

    microscopicture Report

    #15

    A Single Pollen Grain On Saffron. Looks Like A Micro Sunset

    Microscopic image showing a tiny spherical object on a textured orange surface, highlighting cool microscopic details.

    microsplored Report

    #16

    Ant Head - Electron Microscope Image

    Close-up microscopic image of an ant’s head showing detailed textures and structures from a unique perspective.

    Denver Microbeam Laboratory Report

    #17

    Red Crayon On Paper Under A 400x Microscope

    Close-up microscopic image showing intricate fibrous texture with scattered red particles for a unique perspective.

    EthanolEthan Report

    #18

    My (Human) Hair Splitting

    Close-up microscopic image showing intricate details of three intersecting strands with a soft blurred background.

    feredditer Report

    #19

    Some Pictures Of Salt Under Microscope

    Microscopic images showing intricate crystal formations and branching patterns with a unique, detailed perspective.

    doctorchibanga Report

    #20

    The Micro-Art Of Mykola Syadristy - A Camel Train In The Eye Of A Needle (Under Microscope)

    Microscopic image showing tiny camels, a pyramid, and a palm tree inside the eye of a needle.

    Alxmrlw Report

    #21

    It Was Pretty Cool Seeing My Own Chromosomes. Spent A Good Amount Of Time Looking Through A Microscope During Undergrad Research. Thought I Would Share One Of The “Woah” Moments

    Microscopic image showing chromosomes inside a cell with a pointed tool for a closer scientific perspective.

    sullysaysit Report

    #22

    Toothbrush Bristles With Toothpaste On Them

    Close-up microscopic image of cotton swab tips showing intricate textures and fibers in vibrant colors.

    macrofying Report

    #23

    The Difference Between My Mom's Hair (55f, Left), And Mine (25m, Right)

    Microscopic image showing two strands of hair with visible texture and details under high magnification.

    YerkoAndrei Report

    #24

    Human Bone Under A Microscope!

    Close-up microscopic image showing detailed cellular structure with red and orange hues, highlighting cool microscopic patterns.

    Numerous_Egg9760 Report

    #25

    Found A Microscopic Bug While Looking At Red Onion Cells!

    Microscopic image showing a close-up view of a small insect against pink plant cells, highlighting fine details.

    FruitSmoothie12 Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know bugs are in our veg and fruits. I just choose to not think about it.

    #26

    A Fly Wing Under The Microscope

    Microscopic image showing detailed wing structure with veins and fine mesh pattern at high magnification.

    LuckyLukeFan Report

    #27

    Some Sem Pics. Proud Of These

    Close-up microscopic images showing intricate textures and patterns of ordinary objects from a unique perspective.

    In order: acoustic guitar g string: 139x/834x; diatom: 2,085x/5,560x; paramecium: 1,112x/5,560x; human baby tooth: 1,112x/2,085x.

    fvnny-bvnny Report

    #28

    Fungus Gnat Under The Microscope. Ladies And Gentlemen, Here's The Ugly Jerk That Flies Around Your Room Whenever You Water Your Plants

    Microscopic images showing detailed views of insect anatomy and egg clusters under high magnification.

    vasileiasef Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you're seeing tiny flies around your plants, the soil is likely infested. I tried the rubbing alcohol method to k**l one badly infested plant but to no avail. The larva ate the roots and the dying plant head was just sitting on the soil unattached to anything. It's not really normal and doesn't signify healthy plant life. I have 4 newer plants now since last year. No flies.

    #29

    Head Of A Flea At 400x Magnification

    Microscopic image showing detailed close-up of an insect's head and mouthparts with sharp red mandibles.

    JackDracona Report

    #30

    Onion Layers Under Microscope

    Close-up microscopic image showing colorful, detailed cell structure giving a unique perspective of ordinary things.

    radoslawpusz Report

    #31

    Snow Flakes Highly Magnified By A Low-Temperature Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM)

    Close-up microscopic image of intricate crystalline structures revealing a cool microscopic perspective of ordinary things.

    The colors are called "pseudo colours"; they are computer-generated and are a standard technique used with SEM images.

    commons.wikimedia.org Report

    #32

    Microplastics In Bread

    Close-up microscopic images showing the detailed texture and tiny fibers in an everyday piece of bread.

    Kwantomizer Report

    #33

    0.07mm Mechanical Pencil Graphite Under An Electron Microscope (Colors Added For Visibility)

    Microscopic image showing detailed texture and structure of an ordinary object at high magnification scale.

    anes_the_siologist Report

    #34

    What A Leaf Looks Like In A Microscope

    Microscopic image showing detailed plant cells and stomata, offering a cool new perspective of ordinary things.

    FNaF2MovieLeaks Report

    #35

    What A Potato Looks Like Under A Microscope

    Microscopic image showing detailed cellular structures and bubbles giving a cool perspective of ordinary things.

    PsychoticChocolate Report

    #36

    Close-Up Of An Intel Cpu From The 90s

    Close-up microscopic images showing intricate details of electronic circuit components and connections.

    mx1701 Report

    #37

    Vinyl Grooves Under Magnification

    Microscopic image showing detailed blue fibrous structures with a textured and wavy pattern under magnification.

    ironbolsh Report

    #38

    I Put Salt In My Electron Microscope, It's So Beautiful

    Microscopic images showing detailed crystalline structures with a unique perspective on ordinary salt grains.

    DrNozman Report

    #39

    Surface Of A Strawberry With Strawberry Seeds Seen Through An Electron Microscope

    Microscopic image showing detailed texture and structure of a surface with hair-like projections at 35x magnification.

    emc_plymuni Report

    #40

    iPhone Charging Cable Scissor-Cut Under The Microscope

    Close-up microscopic image of a colorful, multi-strand cable showing intricate copper wiring details and insulation layers.

    imgur.com Report

    #41

    The Tip Of A Cigarette Under A Microscope (Parliament Thin)

    Microscopic image of a walnut kernel showing intricate textures and structures in a close-up perspective.

    Alexander_Klepnev Report

    #42

    Back Foot Of The Mouse Under Microscope

    Microscopic image showing detailed structure of an animal paw with claws and fine hairs on black background.

    Alexander_Klepnev Report

    #43

    An Image Of Starfish Feet Taken Using Secondary Electrons. Did You Know That There Are ~2000 Known Species Of Sea Star?

    Close-up microscopic image showing intricate textured structures with fine details giving a new perspective of ordinary things.

    Plymouth Electron Microscopy Centre Report

    #44

    An Image Of Cilia In A Rat's Windpipe

    Microscopic image showing detailed structures resembling tiny hair-like and clustered formations at 4500x magnification.

    Plymouth Electron Microscopy Centre Report

    #45

    Dryer Sheet Before And After Drying

    Microscopic images showing intricate web-like and fibrous patterns revealing a unique perspective of everyday materials.

    XiphiasZ Report

    #46

    Microscopic House Dust

    Microscopic image showing detailed texture of a common particle under 3000x magnification with cool microscopic perspective.

    NIAID Report

    #47

    Yellow Mite (Tydeidae), Lorryia Formosa

    Microscopic image of a textured small insect body showing detailed patterns and structures in high magnification.

    Eric Erbe, Chris Pooley Report

    #48

    Caterpillar Of Epipyrops Exigua, The Planthopper Parasite Moth

    Microscopic image showing detailed close-up textures and colors of an insect’s body for a unique microscopic perspective.

    igor_siwanowicz Report

    #49

    Piece Of Paper Cut With Scissors vs. Torn Piece Of Paper Under A Microscope

    Microscopic image showing detailed fibers and texture of an ordinary object under high magnification.

    ilko_7 Report

    #50

    Cardiac Muscle Under A Microscope Looks Like A Planet

    Microscopic image showing detailed texture and patterns, offering a cool perspective on ordinary objects.

    nonwritten Report

    #51

    Close Up Of A Peppercorn That I Took With A Microscope Attachment For My Phone

    Close-up microscopic image showing a detailed textured surface with a unique star-shaped pattern.

    TheHipsterRooster Report

    #52

    Pringles Crisps Under Microscope

    Close-up microscopic image revealing the crystalline structure and texture of an ordinary surface with cool microscopic details.

    Alexander_Klepnev Report

    #53

    Microscope View Of A Mosquito Egg Raft

    Microscopic image showing a cluster of tiny structures with glowing tips, offering a unique perspective on ordinary objects.

    dashingdelight Report

    #54

    Fruit Fly Under The Microscope

    Microscopic image of a winged insect on a textured surface showing intricate details and patterns in high magnification.

    Plymouth Electron Microscopy Centre Report

    #55

    My Phone Camera Has A "Microscope" Option And Here's Pictures Of Mold On A Broccoli

    Microscopic image showing intricate network of fine white fibers against a blurred natural background.

    JuciekWorld Report

    #56

    Red White Blood Cells

    Microscopic image showing red blood cell, platelet, and white blood cell with vivid color contrasts and detailed textures.

    Electron Microscopy Facility at The National Cancer Institute at Frederick (NCI-Frederick) Report

    #57

    Pollen From A Variety Of Common Plants (Original And Retouched Picture, Coloring Is Speculative And May Differ Significantly From The Real Colors)

    Microscopic images of various pollen grains showing detailed textures and shapes in black and white and color views.

    Sunflower (Helianthus annuus, small spiky sphericals, colorized pink), morning glory (Ipomoea purpurea, big sphericals with hexagonal cavities, colorized mint green), hollyhock (Sildalcea malviflora, big spiky sphericals, colorized yellow), lily (Lilium auratum, bean shaped, colorized dark green), primrose (Oenothera fruticosa, tripod shaped, colorized red) and castor bean (Ricinus communis, small smooth sphericals, colorized light green). The image is magnified some x500, so the bean-shaped grain in the bottom left corner is about 50 μm long.

    Dartmouth College Electron Microscope Facility Report

    #58

    A Microscopic Image I Took Of A Baby Octopus (Octopus Tetricus)

    Microscopic image showing a detailed view of an organism’s internal structure with vibrant colors and fine details.

    Acrobatic_Message_70 Report

    #59

    An LCD Screen Under A Microscope

    Microscopic image showing a close-up view of RGB pixels in a digital screen with vibrant colors and sharp details.

    nalley22 Report

    #60

    Not The Best Photo, But A Picture Of A Fruit Flies Leg

    Microscopic image showing close-up details of hair and skin texture with sharp hair follicles in warm lighting.

    bserikstad Report

    #61

    Artist’s Fingertip Under Weak Microscope (Worked For 2h On A Pencil Drawing)

    Close-up microscopic image showing detailed texture and patterns of an ordinary object with a unique perspective.

    zoyaabean Report

    #62

    Dog vs. Cat Saliva Under The Microscope

    Microscopic images showing detailed views of tiny cells and particles with a blue and green background.

    0.7microscope , 0.7microscope Report

    #63

    Lace Underwear Under The Microscope

    Close-up microscopic image of red intertwined fibers showing detailed texture and structure of ordinary materials.

    Alexander_Klepnev Report

    #64

    I Took A Picture Of Orange Juice Under A Microscope And Saw A Helix. Anyone Know What It Is? Image Is Taken At 50x Magnification In Dark Field And Is 270 Microns Across

    Microscopic image showing detailed structures of ordinary particles with a cool perspective and high magnification.

    caver_tom Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You don't want to know, actually. But there it is. I've seen the visible ones at a friends when she made Minute Maid frozen orange juice.

    #65

    Any Idea What’s In Mcdonald’s Fries

    Close-up microscopic images revealing unusual details of ordinary objects like fast food fries and tiny fibers on a surface.

    KiZHXlo Monocular Mircoscope 40-1600X Magnification. I opened each fry to see close the center.

    Itchy-Ad8752 Report

    #66

    Birth Of Koji On A Grain Of Rice

    Microscopic image showing intricate patterns and details of a translucent object revealing a different perspective.

    fissionc Report

    #67

    My Husband Got A Microscope. Here’s My Hair, His Hair And Our Pet Rabbit’s Fur Under It

    Close-up microscopic images of blue thread, sewing needles, and white fibers showing detailed textures and structure.

    NYCgallerydirector Report

    #68

    What Your Dorito Fingers Look Like Under A Low Power Microscope

    Close-up of a digital microscope screen showing a detailed microscopic view of a finger, highlighting cool microscopic images.

    amerKhalil Report

    #69

    Writing Under A Microscope At 40x 100x And 400x

    Microscopic images revealing intricate details and textures of everyday objects at a cool, close-up perspective.

    Waffletin Report

    #70

    The Inside Of My Inflatable Air Mattress

    Microscopic image showing fine threads and fibers giving a unique perspective of ordinary textile material details.

    -who_knows- Report

