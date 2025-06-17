70 Cool Microscopic Images That Give Us A Totally Different Perspective Of Ordinary Things (New Pics)
Do you hear the world's smallest violin playing especially for you? Me neither. But that's probably because it's so minute that it's actually mute...
There's a whole other life lurking beyond what our human eyes can see. And the things we can see aren't always as they appear. If you've ever looked through a microscope, you'll know exactly what we mean. Who knew how much was really hiding on the bristles of a toothbrush? Or that grains of salt could pass for intricate artworks worthy of a place on a gallery wall?
People have been sharing exquisite microscopic images online. They give us a glimpse into a fascinating universe hiding right in not-so-plain sight. Bored Panda has put together a list of the best ones. From a flea giving birth to 6 babies, to microplastics hidden in bread, many of these pictures might change your perspective on the world around you.
Keep scrolling, and don't forget to upvote the ones that blow your mind. We also bring you the story of the world's smallest violin, which is only visible under a microscope. You'll find those details between the images.
This post may include affiliate links.
This Amoeba I Saw Through The Microscope
Stop complaining! The world's tiniest violin has arrived...
The world's smallest violin is officially here. But it's so tiny that it can only be seen under a microscope. It's smaller than a speck of dust and thinner than a human hair. And while it might not be able to respond to your dramatic complaints with a smooth rendition of Vivaldi's Four Seasons, it is paving the way for scientists to do new and exciting things in the near future.
Physicists at Loughborough University used nanotechnology to make the little violin. “Though creating the world’s smallest violin may seem like fun and games, a lot of what we’ve learned in the process has actually laid the groundwork for the research we’re now undertaking,” said Professor Kelly Morrison, Head of Physics at Loughborough University in Britain.
Caffeine Crystals Under Polarized Light At 200x
Dang. There's a kickin' nightclub in my mouth every time I have coffee or cola.
Peacock Feather Shows The Full Spectrum Under A Microscope
“I’m really excited about the level of control and possibilities we have with the set-up,” added Morisson. “I’m looking forward to seeing what I can achieve – but also what everyone else can do with the system.”
That research that's now possible includes things like improving the efficiency of computers to finding new ways of harvesting energy.
"The violin measures 35 microns long and 13 microns wide, with a micron being one millionth of a metre," reports the BBC. "A human hair typically ranges from 17 to 180 microns in diameter, for comparison."
My Friend Looked At His Microscope The Exact Second This Water Flea Was Having 6 Babies
Looked At My Hair Under A Microscope And My Gray Hair Is Actually Clear
Hair turns gray or silver because of the pigment (melanin) that gives hair it's coloring decreases as we age
Insane Picture Of Ice (Through A Microscope)
To create it, a small chip was coated with two layers of gel-like material called a resist. It was then placed under something called the NanoFrazor, which is a nano-sculpting machine.
"The machine uses thermal scanning probe lithography, a technique where a heated, needle-like tip 'writes' highly precise patterns at the nanoscale," explains the BBC. "This allowed the violin design to be etched on to the chip's surface layer... After it was etched, the underlayer of the resist was dissolved to leave behind a violin-shaped hole."
According to the university, a thin layer of platinum was then deposited into the chip. And a final rinse in acetone removed any remaining material to reveal the finished teeny violin.
Swallowtail Butterfly Wing Scales Up Close
Uric Acid Crystals Of Urine Sample Seen Through A Microscope
This is why kidney stones are so painful. Because of the sharp shape of uric acid.
Ghostly Tendrils Of Mold Rise Up From The Microscopic Hills And Valleys Of An Over-Ripe Strawberry. Who Knew Mold Could Be So Strangely Beautiful Up Close
The tiny creation involved big work. And it took the research team several months to refine and test different techniques before announcing that they'd finally made the world's smallest "violin." Now that they've laid the groundwork, it takes around three hours to create a violin using the nanolithography system.
The whole point of making the microscopic "instrument" was to test what the university's cutting-edge nanolithography system is capable of. "Our nanolithography system allows us to design experiments that probe materials in different ways – using light, magnetism, or electricity – and observe their responses," Morrison said.
"Once we understand how materials behave, we can start applying that knowledge to develop new technologies, whether it's improving computing efficiency or finding new ways to harvest energy," she added. "But first, we need to understand the fundamental science and this system enables us to do just that."
New Ballpoint Pen Under The Microscope
This Is What A Cross Section Of A Pine Tree Needle Looks Like (Photo Taken Through My Microscope)
Salt And Pepper Up Close
The team said they created the nanoscale violin as a 'playful reference' to the phrase, “Can you hear the world’s smallest violin playing just for you?”
If you've never heard it, it's something said to mock exaggerated complaints or overly dramatic reactions. And it's often accompanied by a hand gesture mimicking someone playing a tiny violin between their thumb and forefinger.
"The expression is thought to have first appeared on television in the 1970s, popularised by the show M*A*S*H, and has remained part of pop culture thanks to appearances in more recent shows like SpongeBob SquarePants," reads the university's site.
I Balanced A Grain Of Sugar On 3 Strands Of My Hair That I Loosely Braided
Crack In A Smartphone Display Under The Microscope
A Single Pollen Grain On Saffron. Looks Like A Micro Sunset
Ant Head - Electron Microscope Image
Red Crayon On Paper Under A 400x Microscope
My (Human) Hair Splitting
Some Pictures Of Salt Under Microscope
The Micro-Art Of Mykola Syadristy - A Camel Train In The Eye Of A Needle (Under Microscope)
Well I'll be damned...a camel passing through the eye of a needle.
It Was Pretty Cool Seeing My Own Chromosomes. Spent A Good Amount Of Time Looking Through A Microscope During Undergrad Research. Thought I Would Share One Of The “Woah” Moments
Toothbrush Bristles With Toothpaste On Them
The Difference Between My Mom's Hair (55f, Left), And Mine (25m, Right)
Human Bone Under A Microscope!
Found A Microscopic Bug While Looking At Red Onion Cells!
I know bugs are in our veg and fruits. I just choose to not think about it.
A Fly Wing Under The Microscope
Some Sem Pics. Proud Of These
In order: acoustic guitar g string: 139x/834x; diatom: 2,085x/5,560x; paramecium: 1,112x/5,560x; human baby tooth: 1,112x/2,085x.
Fungus Gnat Under The Microscope. Ladies And Gentlemen, Here's The Ugly Jerk That Flies Around Your Room Whenever You Water Your Plants
If you're seeing tiny flies around your plants, the soil is likely infested. I tried the rubbing alcohol method to k**l one badly infested plant but to no avail. The larva ate the roots and the dying plant head was just sitting on the soil unattached to anything. It's not really normal and doesn't signify healthy plant life. I have 4 newer plants now since last year. No flies.
Head Of A Flea At 400x Magnification
Onion Layers Under Microscope
Snow Flakes Highly Magnified By A Low-Temperature Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM)
The colors are called "pseudo colours"; they are computer-generated and are a standard technique used with SEM images.
Microplastics In Bread
0.07mm Mechanical Pencil Graphite Under An Electron Microscope (Colors Added For Visibility)
What A Leaf Looks Like In A Microscope
What A Potato Looks Like Under A Microscope
Close-Up Of An Intel Cpu From The 90s
Vinyl Grooves Under Magnification
I Put Salt In My Electron Microscope, It's So Beautiful
Surface Of A Strawberry With Strawberry Seeds Seen Through An Electron Microscope
iPhone Charging Cable Scissor-Cut Under The Microscope
The Tip Of A Cigarette Under A Microscope (Parliament Thin)
Back Foot Of The Mouse Under Microscope
An Image Of Starfish Feet Taken Using Secondary Electrons. Did You Know That There Are ~2000 Known Species Of Sea Star?
An Image Of Cilia In A Rat's Windpipe
Dryer Sheet Before And After Drying
Microscopic House Dust
Yellow Mite (Tydeidae), Lorryia Formosa
Caterpillar Of Epipyrops Exigua, The Planthopper Parasite Moth
Piece Of Paper Cut With Scissors vs. Torn Piece Of Paper Under A Microscope
Cardiac Muscle Under A Microscope Looks Like A Planet
Close Up Of A Peppercorn That I Took With A Microscope Attachment For My Phone
Pringles Crisps Under Microscope
Microscope View Of A Mosquito Egg Raft
Fruit Fly Under The Microscope
My Phone Camera Has A "Microscope" Option And Here's Pictures Of Mold On A Broccoli
Red White Blood Cells
Pollen From A Variety Of Common Plants (Original And Retouched Picture, Coloring Is Speculative And May Differ Significantly From The Real Colors)
Sunflower (Helianthus annuus, small spiky sphericals, colorized pink), morning glory (Ipomoea purpurea, big sphericals with hexagonal cavities, colorized mint green), hollyhock (Sildalcea malviflora, big spiky sphericals, colorized yellow), lily (Lilium auratum, bean shaped, colorized dark green), primrose (Oenothera fruticosa, tripod shaped, colorized red) and castor bean (Ricinus communis, small smooth sphericals, colorized light green). The image is magnified some x500, so the bean-shaped grain in the bottom left corner is about 50 μm long.
A Microscopic Image I Took Of A Baby Octopus (Octopus Tetricus)
An LCD Screen Under A Microscope
Not The Best Photo, But A Picture Of A Fruit Flies Leg
Artist’s Fingertip Under Weak Microscope (Worked For 2h On A Pencil Drawing)
Dog vs. Cat Saliva Under The Microscope
Lace Underwear Under The Microscope
I Took A Picture Of Orange Juice Under A Microscope And Saw A Helix. Anyone Know What It Is? Image Is Taken At 50x Magnification In Dark Field And Is 270 Microns Across
You don't want to know, actually. But there it is. I've seen the visible ones at a friends when she made Minute Maid frozen orange juice.
Any Idea What’s In Mcdonald’s Fries
KiZHXlo Monocular Mircoscope 40-1600X Magnification. I opened each fry to see close the center.