ADVERTISEMENT

The oldest maps out there are roughly 4000 years old, depicting a section of the river Odet valley in modern Finistère, Brittany. It was found in a tomb, possibly to communicate to people what its inhabitant “controlled.” The fact is that all through history, humans have been trying to make records of the world around them in interesting ways.

The “Simon shows you maps” Facebook page, run by the titular Simon, is dedicated to sharing cool and interesting maps. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the best ones and be sure to share your thoughts and ideas in the comments section down below.

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Stumbled Across A Dumb Little Post

Political map concept dividing the US into Trump supporters on the right and Harris supporters on the left.

Simon shows you maps Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Fun Infographic Shows When We Tend To Peak At Certain Things

    Age peaks for various skills and traits shown in an infographic from Simon Shows You Maps with data and cool maps.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    3D map showing the affected area of the Great Fire of London in 1666 with highlighted streets and landmarks.

    The Great Fire of London ragged in 1666. This fantastic map overlays the effected area on modern day London. Would be cool to walk the area to feel the extent

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Map of Europe showing different categories of euphemisms by country, featuring colorful data and infographics on Simon Shows You Maps.

    The classification of Germany in this map classifying the nature of most commonly used profanities across Europe is certainly correct. I would argue a whole category is missing here: family related profanities. Sure, they are often mixed with sexual insults but I thing they deserve their own category!

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Infographic showing wealthiest people by each continent with photos and net worth on a colorful world map.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    This Map Shows What The Word "Yankee" Means Around The World

    World map infographic showing regional meanings of Yankee across America and the rest of the world from Simon Shows You Maps.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    For A While During The Northern Hemisphere’s Summer, The Sun Sets In Eastern Brazil Before It Does In Ireland. Now You Know

    Satellite view of Earth showing North and South America, Europe, Africa, and the North and South Atlantic Ocean maps.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Just A Quick Reminder. A Little Public Service Announcement To Please My Dutch Friends

    Infographic map showing the difference between Holland and Netherlands with provinces and major cities highlighted.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Challenge: Which Definition, Which Terminology Doesn’t Offend Anyone? I’ve Found That Someone Will Always Be Mad

    Map of the British Isles showing regions including Great Britain, Northern Ireland, Wales, and the Republic of Ireland.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Good News, Australia! The Motherland Still Likes Us!

    Bar chart showing Britons' views on UK allies and enemies with percentages for friendly and hostile countries.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Map showing European countries with highest pension spending per retiree in 2022, including data in euros, PPS, and GDP percentages.

    In places like Germany, the full retirement of the huge Baby Boomer cohort will drive pension payments up significantly. The relatively small workforce will pay for that. Young workers will increasingly dislike that. Voting behaviour might shift further away from established parties as a result.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Yet Another Map That Supports My Suspicion That Poland Is Europe’s Hottest Place To Be At The Moment. Cheaper Than Germany, On The Up Economically

    Map showing price differences in every EU country relative to the EU average using data and infographics.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Line graph showing projected GDP growth impact from 2024 to 2034 by various economic advisory sources on maps and data.

    A Government being excited about their own ideas is normal. This chart made me laugh though. The White House’s economic impact assessment of their Big Beautiful Bill is comically out of whack with all major economic forecasters.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    As A German, For A Personal Meeting 12 Means 12 But For A Professional Meeting 12 Means Be 5 Minutes Early. Any Alternative Interpretation Hurts My Little German Brain

    Map of Europe showing cultural differences about being on time with color codes, featured on Simon Shows You Maps.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    This Map Shows The Number Of Dentists Per 10,000 Residents Across Europe

    Map showing number of dentists per 10,000 people in Europe with data highlights and color-coded regions by Simon Shows You Maps.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    I Guess It’s Truly The Heartland Of The Us?!

    Map highlighting Nebraska as water and landlocked, showing access and landlocked states across North America.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Holidaymakers In The Mediterranean Should Study This Map Carefully To Impress (Annoy?) Their Friends And Family With Island Related Geography Trivia!

    Map showing the 10 largest islands in the Mediterranean Sea with area sizes and country flags, Simon Shows You Maps data visualization.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    If You Are Being Born Today, This Is The Likelihood Of You Ending Up In Each Continent

    Chances of being born in each continent shown on colorful map infographic with data and world maps visuals.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Etymology Of Spain. This Map Shows The Origin Of Various Spanish Province Names

    Map of Spain showing etymology of province names with origins in Latin, Arabic, Greek, Phoenician, Basque, Celtic, and Iberian languages.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    How Long Is Your Summer School Break?

    Map showing school holiday duration in weeks across Europe with color-coded data from Simon Shows You Maps.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Good To See The French Still Being Skinny

    Infographic showing adult obesity rates in high-income countries, highlighting the most and least obese nations in a clear data map.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    stephencohoon avatar
    TMMITW
    TMMITW
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Puerto Rico is part of the United States and should not be measured separately.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Map Shows The World In About 250 Million Years

    Map showing the future world map in 250 million years with continents colliding and new mountain ranges rising.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    That's One Way Of Saying That Poland Really Saw Impressive Economic Growth In Recent Years

    Map showing Poland's economy nearly equal to combined economies of nearby blue countries with population and GDP data.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Technically Correct

    Map showing North Korea's proximity to Europe, illustrating the route crossing one country to reach Finland, from Simon Shows You Maps.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    By 2050 India Will Be One United States Bigger Than China

    Graph showing India outgrowing China by a United States in population, with data and infographics on demographic trends.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Wow. That Puts Market Sizes Into Perspective

    Line graph showing US total vehicle sales compared to rapidly increasing China EV sales from 2016 to projected 2026 map data.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Michigander Remains The Funniest Us Demonym

    Map of United States demonyms by state with suffixes highlighting common regional naming patterns.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    You Are Not Nostalgic About The 90s, 80s, Or 70s. You Are Nostalgic About Your Own Youth - Whenever That Was

    Line graph showing nostalgia peaks by age for categories like the best movies, music, fashion, and sporting events in data maps.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Truth

    Map from Simon Shows You Maps illustrating how people in Europe react when you try to speak their language, using color-coded regions.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    In A World Where More People Obsess About Their Work Being Inherently Meaningful, I Hope That You See Your Job Relatively Close To The Left Side Of The Chart

    Bar chart showing percentage of people doubting their job value by occupation from Simon Shows You Maps data.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    I Live Such A Sheltered Life That I Had Never Heard Of A Horse Chopping Sabre Before

    Chart of popular historical swords from various regions, displaying silhouettes, names, and time periods with Simon shows you maps data.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    The Great War, Wwi, Changed The Map Of Europe Significantly

    Europe maps showing territorial changes in Europe pre-World War I and post-World War I with country borders and cities.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Colored map showing European birth rates by region using data from Eurostat, featuring detailed infographic and data visualization.

    The very low birth rates across Europe lock in future population decline now. The Mediterranean countries will be pretty empty. Well, except for the summer months when everyone still comes to Italy and co for a holiday.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    This Map Looks Like The Setup For Europe’s Weirdest Cop Show

    Map of Europe showing countries where it is illegal to pee in the sea, highlighted for Simon Shows You Maps infographic.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Map Of The UK Shows Which Country Is The Nearest Neighbour

    Map of the United Kingdom and Ireland showing regions colored based on languages from Simon Shows You Maps data.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Bar chart showing countries with the highest percentage of seniors aged 65 and older in 2025 with population data.

    With Italy and Japan we have two big economies where over a quarter of the population is aged 65+. Traditional models of aged care and state guaranteed retirement funding are about to collapse. Time to figure out new models. Younger nations have time and can copy successful approaches of the old nations (and dearly hope that they come up with something smart fast).

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Chinese Factories Would Get To Sell Heaps More American Flags Once The Us Take In Another State Or One State Defects

    Evolution of the United States flag from 1775 to 1960 shown with map-style infographic and data points.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Time To Enrage Most Of Europe With A Single Map?

    Map showing main European regions with cultural proximities and state borders highlighted, featuring Northern, Central, and Southern Europe.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Map of Europe showing different types of forestry including unmanaged forest and intensive forestry zones.

    This map categorizes European forests according to their use. Unmanaged forests are super rare. Finland and Sweden are timber plantations. France has created Landes de Gascogne, a match box forest on the Atlantic coast. Britain got rid of their forests altogether.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Most Of Europe Is Shrinking As Is. Without Migration The Shrinkage Would Be Huuuge By 2100

    Map showing European population forecast by 2100 with and without migration, highlighting key demographic data and trends.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Let’s See If This Map Will Come In Handy Any Time Soon

    Map showing how to say peace in different European languages with colorful country labels and a data visualization style.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Line graph from Simon Shows You Maps depicting increasing mortality rates for young adults aged 18-34 in the United States and France.

    Young adults are dying at an increasing rate in the United States. France roughly mirrored the US before the introduction of Oxycontin in the mid-90s and later fentanyl. The US isn't doing a great job looking after its own people

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Map of the Democratic mayoral primary in New York City showing voting data with candidate support by borough.

    By now you would've read how New York City voted. Have you seen the clear geographic division of votes yet? Countless cities around the world are evenly geographically divided in their political leanings.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Map of Italian Motor Valley highlighting Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, and other automotive brands with racing and bike OEM locations.

    Just after you cross the Alps (🚗🚴🐘) into Italy, you enter the Italian Motor Valley. The funnest and fastest Italian engineering marvels are friendly neighbours here.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    The China–north Korea–russia Tripoint Must Be One Of The Weirder Borders Out There

    Map showing North Korea, Russia, and China border tri-point with ports and geographic details in a cool infographic style.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Map showing countries whose capitals are not on their mainland, featuring data and infographics from Simon Shows You Maps.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Look Who Just Made It Into The Top 20 Of The World’s Largest Economies. Welcome To The Top, Poland

    Top 20 countries by forecasted values in 2025 shown in a detailed data table from Simon Shows You Maps infographic.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    Not So Forbidden After All…

    Bar chart showing most visited monuments worldwide with visitor numbers and country flags in a Simon Shows You Maps infographic.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Germany’s Economy Faces Many Struggles Buuuuut It Is Still Huge As This Map Reminds Us

    Map showing Germany's economy compared to combined GDP of multiple European countries highlighted in yellow in 2024.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Barrel charts showing Iran's monthly oil exports in 2017 and 2025 with China buying most of the oil - Simon Shows You Maps.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Minor Correction: Skateboarding Seniors Are Cool As Heck And The Chart Should Point Up Again!

    Graph from Simon Shows You Maps illustrating how coolness of activities changes with age, including skateboarding and complaining.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    Topographical map of Krubera-Voronya cave showing underground camps and depth comparison with the Eiffel Tower height.

    Wait, this is a real thing? A cave deeper than 2000m? And people are crazy enough to go all the way down? Good lord! It’s a hard no from me. Happy to support mountaineers all the way to the top but caving is a big no no for your friendly armchair cartography enthusiast

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Country Lookalikes

    Map showing countries with similar shapes, highlighting pairs like Venezuela and Lithuania, Algeria and Iraq, for Simon Shows You Maps.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Heatmap showing U.S. baby boom fertility rates from 1940 to 2020 with emphasis on 1946 to 1964 in a detailed map visualization.

    I had never seen the US Baby Boom been visualized in this way. Rather cool visuals. The chart assumes Baby Boomers to be born between 1946 and 1964

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    Beer Types By Bitterness And Alcohol Levels

    Infographic showing beer styles with alcohol percentage and bitterness (IBU) data from 60,000 recipes in cool maps format.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Chart showing excess mortality rates in European countries during COVID-19, highlighting yearly data points from 2020 to 2022.

    Excess mortality in the EU during the Covid years was 12 per cent. This means we've seen 12 per cent more deaths than we would've statistically expected. The Swedish approach wasn't as lackadaisical as we make it out to be. Targeted protection of the elderly saw super high compliance. Sweden's Covid approach remains highly respected

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Where To Pee? European Edition

    Map of Europe showing public toilets as usually single-sex in blue and unisex in orange, from Simon Shows You Maps data.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    This Map Might Be Bananas But The Word Keeps Changing More Than I Would’ve Expected

    Map of Latin America showing regional Spanish words for banana with colorful country labels and a peeled banana illustration.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    This Map Shows Europe In A Silly Scenario Where Sea Levels Decrease By 1000 Meters

    Colorful political map of Europe and surrounding countries showing country borders and names for Simon Shows You Maps.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    The Electric Car Boom Continues To Boom

    Graph showing electric vehicle sales as percentage of car sales in world, China, Europe, and US from 2010 to 2023 maps data infographic.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Now That European Ice Cream Season Is In Full Swing, This Map Seems Like Essential Knowledge

    Map of Europe showing different ice cream brand names by country, featured in Simon Shows You Maps data and infographics.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    Roosters Without Borders

    Map showing how rooster crow sounds are expressed in various European languages, featuring interesting maps and data insights.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    This Map Overlays The 49th Parallel (Essentially The Us–canada Border) On Europe

    Map of Northern European countries highlighted in blue above a red horizontal line, illustrating Simon Shows You Maps data.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Across Most Of The World, The Us Is Now Seen Less Favorably Than Just A Year Ago. The Exceptions Are Worth Noting: Israel, India, Nigeria, South Africa, And Turkey

    Chart showing the decline in favorable views of the US globally from 2024 to 2025 by country, Simon Shows You Maps.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Enjoy Your Summer Holidays My Dear European Friends!

    Work absence by country shown in a heatmap-style infographic illustrating summer holiday trends in Simon Shows You Maps data.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #66

    Germans And Scandinavias Holidaying In Spain Lose Their Mind Over The Late Dinners

    Map showing most common dinner time across Europe with varied times highlighted by Simon Shows You Maps infographic.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Graph showing popular baby names by decade with colorful trends for boys and girls, from Simon Shows You Maps data.

    This chart shows what baby names peaked in each decade in the US. The postwar Larry boom is long gone, the Jennifer-hype of the 70s and 80s died down, but Oliver is still on the rise

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Map showing nationality related idioms in Slovakia with examples from various European countries and their meanings.

    We are being shown how people in Slovakia reference other European nations in their idioms. Germans also use the stingy Scotsman stereotype

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Europe Felt The Heat In 2024. Ok, Iceland Didn’t

    Map showing Europe 2024 hottest year with anomalies and extremes in surface air temperature by Simon Shows You Maps.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Infographic showing dominating flag layouts with various country flags arranged in different pattern categories on a gray background.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Bar chart showing vaccine opposition rates in various countries, highlighting data in an infographic style with maps and statistics.

    Almost one third of Russians are opposed to vaccines. The second ranked country is the world’s most advanced economy happily shooting itself not in the arm but in the foot. My birth country of Germany also has unnecessarily high opposition

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Line graphs showing the ideology gap between young men and women in South Korea, US, Germany, and UK from 1980 to 2020.

    The wider the gap, the harder to find a partner. This should in turn further drive down birth rates. On top of this, the UK now has a reverse gender pay gap for young workers. Considering that women still prefer an equally or higher earning partner, birth rates should take yet another hit

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    This Map Shows The Number Of Ant Species In The 50 Most "Antsy" Countries

    Map from Simon Shows You Maps highlighting the 50 countries with the most ant species and ant species counts.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    This Map Shows When (If Ever) Asian Nations Partook At The Fifa Football World Cup

    Map showing the last year Asian countries played in the World Cup with highlighted countries and years on the map.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Time Traveling Back To 600 Ad Europe, Would You Be Able To Communicate With Anyone?

    Map showing common languages and branches in Europe around 600 AD with color-coded regions for Simon Shows You Maps.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Poland-Czechoslovakia Needed A Cooler Name. Just Sayin’…

    Map showing proposed unions in Europe including Benelux, Franco-British, Poland-Czechoslovakia, and Balkan Federation.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    World population share by quadrant map showing North-East 73%, North-West 13%, South-East 9%, and South-West 5% data visualization.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Want To Swear But Kids Are Around? Use These Kid-Friendly Swear Words!

    Map showing kid friendly cursewords in different European languages with colorful country labels and playful alternatives.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Map highlighting Ukraine strikes on Russian strategic aviation with key locations and drone usage data from Simon Shows You Maps.

    This map of Ukrainian deep strike capability is astonishing. Drone warfare is so hard to defend against. Any country not heavily investing in defensive and offensive drone technology is simply naive.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Color-coded map of Europe displaying the Human Development Index per 1,000km² using detailed data visualization.

    Wonderfully detailed map shows the Human Development Index across Europe. Concentration of development in Central Europe generally and within the big cities within each individual country

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #81

    There Are European Cities That Have Been Continuously Inhabited For 7000-8000 Years!

    Map showing the longest continuously inhabited cities in Europe with country flags and historic dates.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    Gay Marriage Is Slowly Moving Eastward

    Map showing European countries that have legalised LGBT marriage, highlighting years and legal status with colorful infographic data.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    World map showing where Spanish-style bullfighting is still practiced, banned, or not historically practiced.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    London Continues Turning Itself Into A Bicycle City!

    Line graph from Simon Shows You Maps showing City of London transport volume decline in motor vehicles and rise in bicycles from 1999 to 2024.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #85

    Map showing coal power plants status in Europe with active, phased out, and never had coal power plants by country.

    This map shows the status of coal power in Europe as of 2024. Coal is being phased out. Now it’s time to drive down energy costs. Crucial considering the continent wants to be competitive in high end manufacturing, needs big data centers, and wants at least a bit of supply chain sovereignty.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    Bar chart showing the world's most educated countries by number and share of people with a bachelor's degree or higher.

    Share of the working age (25-64) population that holds at least a bachelor’s degree by country. In the 40% hold academic credentials. Super high considering the population size of the US and the extreme debt that people go into for degrees.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    Infographic showing small countries by population with flags, highlighting Simon Shows You Maps data and country sizes under 10 million.

    16 countries are home to over 100 million people. 51% of countries officially recognized by the UN are smaller than 10 million residents. 36 countries are smaller than 1 million people.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #88

    Line graph showing global life expectancy increasing from 30 years in 1770 to over 70 years in 2019, data infographic.

    Sure, big parts of our healthcare systems are in need of reform but please keep in mind what wonderful progress medicine and pharmaceuticals have given humanity as a whole in the last 100-150 years.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    This Map Shows The Radioactive Fallout In The Us From Nuclear Testing. The First Test, Trinity, In New Mexico Is Visible

    Heat map of deposition density across the United States showing varied intensities in a detailed data visualization map.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    Life Expectancy At Birth In Europe As Of 2024. It Helps To Be Rich And To Eat Healthy

    Life expectancy at birth map of Europe 2024 showing country data with color-coded regions for easy comparison.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    Area chart from Australian Bureau of Statistics showing smoking status across age groups in an infographic map style.

    The Australian efforts towards tackling the public health issue that is smoking were super successful. Something the country should be proud of. Look at the huge number of ex smokers Australian policies created. Good stuff.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #92

    Chart comparing minimum wage vs productivity and Leonardo DiCaprio’s age alongside his girlfriends’, shown in an infographic style.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    Share Of European Countries’ Population Living In The Capital City. Rome And Berlin Are Relatively Small Within Their Country - At Least When Compared To London, Paris, And Madrid

    Map showing percentage of people living in metro areas of European capitals, featuring colorful data visualization and key statistics.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #94

    It’s Getting Warmer In Europe. In Case You Want To Travel Through Germany, This Map Might Be Of Use

    Map showing German wine regions with color-coded areas and major cities for Simon Shows You Maps SEO keyword.

    Simon shows you maps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!