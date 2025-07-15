The “Simon shows you maps” Facebook page , run by the titular Simon, is dedicated to sharing cool and interesting maps. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the best ones and be sure to share your thoughts and ideas in the comments section down below.

The oldest maps out there are roughly 4000 years old, depicting a section of the river Odet valley in modern Finistère, Brittany. It was found in a tomb, possibly to communicate to people what its inhabitant “controlled.” The fact is that all through history , humans have been trying to make records of the world around them in interesting ways.

#1 Stumbled Across A Dumb Little Post Share icon

RELATED:

#2 Fun Infographic Shows When We Tend To Peak At Certain Things Share icon

#3 Share icon The Great Fire of London ragged in 1666. This fantastic map overlays the effected area on modern day London. Would be cool to walk the area to feel the extent

#4 Share icon The classification of Germany in this map classifying the nature of most commonly used profanities across Europe is certainly correct. I would argue a whole category is missing here: family related profanities. Sure, they are often mixed with sexual insults but I thing they deserve their own category!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 This Map Shows What The Word "Yankee" Means Around The World Share icon

#7 For A While During The Northern Hemisphere’s Summer, The Sun Sets In Eastern Brazil Before It Does In Ireland. Now You Know Share icon

#8 Just A Quick Reminder. A Little Public Service Announcement To Please My Dutch Friends Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Challenge: Which Definition, Which Terminology Doesn’t Offend Anyone? I’ve Found That Someone Will Always Be Mad Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Good News, Australia! The Motherland Still Likes Us! Share icon

#11 Share icon In places like Germany, the full retirement of the huge Baby Boomer cohort will drive pension payments up significantly. The relatively small workforce will pay for that. Young workers will increasingly dislike that. Voting behaviour might shift further away from established parties as a result.

#12 Yet Another Map That Supports My Suspicion That Poland Is Europe’s Hottest Place To Be At The Moment. Cheaper Than Germany, On The Up Economically Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Share icon A Government being excited about their own ideas is normal. This chart made me laugh though. The White House’s economic impact assessment of their Big Beautiful Bill is comically out of whack with all major economic forecasters.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 As A German, For A Personal Meeting 12 Means 12 But For A Professional Meeting 12 Means Be 5 Minutes Early. Any Alternative Interpretation Hurts My Little German Brain Share icon

#15 This Map Shows The Number Of Dentists Per 10,000 Residents Across Europe Share icon

#16 I Guess It’s Truly The Heartland Of The Us?! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Holidaymakers In The Mediterranean Should Study This Map Carefully To Impress (Annoy?) Their Friends And Family With Island Related Geography Trivia! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 If You Are Being Born Today, This Is The Likelihood Of You Ending Up In Each Continent Share icon

#19 Etymology Of Spain. This Map Shows The Origin Of Various Spanish Province Names Share icon

#20 How Long Is Your Summer School Break? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Good To See The French Still Being Skinny Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Map Shows The World In About 250 Million Years Share icon

#23 That's One Way Of Saying That Poland Really Saw Impressive Economic Growth In Recent Years Share icon

#24 Technically Correct Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 By 2050 India Will Be One United States Bigger Than China Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Wow. That Puts Market Sizes Into Perspective Share icon

#27 Michigander Remains The Funniest Us Demonym Share icon

#28 You Are Not Nostalgic About The 90s, 80s, Or 70s. You Are Nostalgic About Your Own Youth - Whenever That Was Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Truth Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 In A World Where More People Obsess About Their Work Being Inherently Meaningful, I Hope That You See Your Job Relatively Close To The Left Side Of The Chart Share icon

#31 I Live Such A Sheltered Life That I Had Never Heard Of A Horse Chopping Sabre Before Share icon

#32 The Great War, Wwi, Changed The Map Of Europe Significantly Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Share icon The very low birth rates across Europe lock in future population decline now. The Mediterranean countries will be pretty empty. Well, except for the summer months when everyone still comes to Italy and co for a holiday.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 This Map Looks Like The Setup For Europe’s Weirdest Cop Show Share icon

#35 Map Of The UK Shows Which Country Is The Nearest Neighbour Share icon

#36 Share icon With Italy and Japan we have two big economies where over a quarter of the population is aged 65+. Traditional models of aged care and state guaranteed retirement funding are about to collapse. Time to figure out new models. Younger nations have time and can copy successful approaches of the old nations (and dearly hope that they come up with something smart fast).

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 Chinese Factories Would Get To Sell Heaps More American Flags Once The Us Take In Another State Or One State Defects Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Time To Enrage Most Of Europe With A Single Map? Share icon

#39 Share icon This map categorizes European forests according to their use. Unmanaged forests are super rare. Finland and Sweden are timber plantations. France has created Landes de Gascogne, a match box forest on the Atlantic coast. Britain got rid of their forests altogether.

#40 Most Of Europe Is Shrinking As Is. Without Migration The Shrinkage Would Be Huuuge By 2100 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Let’s See If This Map Will Come In Handy Any Time Soon Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Share icon Young adults are dying at an increasing rate in the United States. France roughly mirrored the US before the introduction of Oxycontin in the mid-90s and later fentanyl. The US isn't doing a great job looking after its own people

#43 Share icon By now you would've read how New York City voted. Have you seen the clear geographic division of votes yet? Countless cities around the world are evenly geographically divided in their political leanings.

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 Share icon Just after you cross the Alps (🚗🚴🐘) into Italy, you enter the Italian Motor Valley. The funnest and fastest Italian engineering marvels are friendly neighbours here.

#45 The China–north Korea–russia Tripoint Must Be One Of The Weirder Borders Out There Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 Look Who Just Made It Into The Top 20 Of The World’s Largest Economies. Welcome To The Top, Poland Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 Not So Forbidden After All… Share icon

#49 Germany’s Economy Faces Many Struggles Buuuuut It Is Still Huge As This Map Reminds Us Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 Minor Correction: Skateboarding Seniors Are Cool As Heck And The Chart Should Point Up Again! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 Share icon Wait, this is a real thing? A cave deeper than 2000m? And people are crazy enough to go all the way down? Good lord! It’s a hard no from me. Happy to support mountaineers all the way to the top but caving is a big no no for your friendly armchair cartography enthusiast

#53 Country Lookalikes Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Share icon I had never seen the US Baby Boom been visualized in this way. Rather cool visuals. The chart assumes Baby Boomers to be born between 1946 and 1964

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 Beer Types By Bitterness And Alcohol Levels Share icon

#56 Share icon Excess mortality in the EU during the Covid years was 12 per cent. This means we've seen 12 per cent more deaths than we would've statistically expected. The Swedish approach wasn't as lackadaisical as we make it out to be. Targeted protection of the elderly saw super high compliance. Sweden's Covid approach remains highly respected

#57 Where To Pee? European Edition Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 This Map Might Be Bananas But The Word Keeps Changing More Than I Would’ve Expected Share icon

#59 This Map Shows Europe In A Silly Scenario Where Sea Levels Decrease By 1000 Meters Share icon

#60 The Electric Car Boom Continues To Boom Share icon

#61 Now That European Ice Cream Season Is In Full Swing, This Map Seems Like Essential Knowledge Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 Roosters Without Borders Share icon

#63 This Map Overlays The 49th Parallel (Essentially The Us–canada Border) On Europe Share icon

#64 Across Most Of The World, The Us Is Now Seen Less Favorably Than Just A Year Ago. The Exceptions Are Worth Noting: Israel, India, Nigeria, South Africa, And Turkey Share icon

#65 Enjoy Your Summer Holidays My Dear European Friends! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 Germans And Scandinavias Holidaying In Spain Lose Their Mind Over The Late Dinners Share icon

#67 Share icon This chart shows what baby names peaked in each decade in the US. The postwar Larry boom is long gone, the Jennifer-hype of the 70s and 80s died down, but Oliver is still on the rise

#68 Share icon We are being shown how people in Slovakia reference other European nations in their idioms. Germans also use the stingy Scotsman stereotype

ADVERTISEMENT

#69 Europe Felt The Heat In 2024. Ok, Iceland Didn’t Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#71 Share icon Almost one third of Russians are opposed to vaccines. The second ranked country is the world’s most advanced economy happily shooting itself not in the arm but in the foot. My birth country of Germany also has unnecessarily high opposition

#72 Share icon The wider the gap, the harder to find a partner. This should in turn further drive down birth rates. On top of this, the UK now has a reverse gender pay gap for young workers. Considering that women still prefer an equally or higher earning partner, birth rates should take yet another hit

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 This Map Shows The Number Of Ant Species In The 50 Most "Antsy" Countries Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 This Map Shows When (If Ever) Asian Nations Partook At The Fifa Football World Cup Share icon

#75 Time Traveling Back To 600 Ad Europe, Would You Be Able To Communicate With Anyone? Share icon

#76 Poland-Czechoslovakia Needed A Cooler Name. Just Sayin’… Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#78 Want To Swear But Kids Are Around? Use These Kid-Friendly Swear Words! Share icon

#79 Share icon This map of Ukrainian deep strike capability is astonishing. Drone warfare is so hard to defend against. Any country not heavily investing in defensive and offensive drone technology is simply naive.

#80 Share icon Wonderfully detailed map shows the Human Development Index across Europe. Concentration of development in Central Europe generally and within the big cities within each individual country

ADVERTISEMENT

#81 There Are European Cities That Have Been Continuously Inhabited For 7000-8000 Years! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#82 Gay Marriage Is Slowly Moving Eastward Share icon

#84 London Continues Turning Itself Into A Bicycle City! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#85 Share icon This map shows the status of coal power in Europe as of 2024. Coal is being phased out. Now it’s time to drive down energy costs. Crucial considering the continent wants to be competitive in high end manufacturing, needs big data centers, and wants at least a bit of supply chain sovereignty.

ADVERTISEMENT

#86 Share icon Share of the working age (25-64) population that holds at least a bachelor’s degree by country. In the 40% hold academic credentials. Super high considering the population size of the US and the extreme debt that people go into for degrees.

#87 Share icon 16 countries are home to over 100 million people. 51% of countries officially recognized by the UN are smaller than 10 million residents. 36 countries are smaller than 1 million people.

ADVERTISEMENT

#88 Share icon Sure, big parts of our healthcare systems are in need of reform but please keep in mind what wonderful progress medicine and pharmaceuticals have given humanity as a whole in the last 100-150 years.



#89 This Map Shows The Radioactive Fallout In The Us From Nuclear Testing. The First Test, Trinity, In New Mexico Is Visible Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#90 Life Expectancy At Birth In Europe As Of 2024. It Helps To Be Rich And To Eat Healthy Share icon

#91 Share icon The Australian efforts towards tackling the public health issue that is smoking were super successful. Something the country should be proud of. Look at the huge number of ex smokers Australian policies created. Good stuff.

ADVERTISEMENT

#93 Share Of European Countries’ Population Living In The Capital City. Rome And Berlin Are Relatively Small Within Their Country - At Least When Compared To London, Paris, And Madrid Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT