Reddit’s Fauxmoi community is all about spilling the tea on celebrities, so we’ve gathered some of the juiciest gossip they’ve recently shared down below. From stars being rude to wait staff to famous actors being incredibly kind to everyone they meet, enjoy sipping on the piping hot tea below. And be sure to upvote the rumors that you hope are true!

Many aspects of celebrities’ lives are available for public consumption. We track their romantic relationships , what projects they’re working on, which restaurants they frequent and how politically active they are. However, some aspects of the lives of the rich and famous are shrouded in mystery . After all, you can watch dozens of interviews, but that doesn’t mean that you’ll actually have any idea what these people are like in real life. Unless, of course, you encounter them or have a source on the inside…

#1 Stale old tea, family friend had s*x with Daniel Craig multiple times when they dated in London before he became James Bond. He is good at it.

#2 Pedro Pascal has very good values and I appreciate his public persona and advocacy.



THAT BEING SAID - he is not a good colleague on sets and made life a pain for people I know and trust were just trying to do their jobs. He complains on set, shows up late, will make high maintenance demands/requests. He once yelled at a crew member who was relaying schedule requirements and will react unprofessionally to the requirements of his job.



I get downvoted to hell every time I say negative things about him but this is a hill I will die on. You can be a morally good person and still be a jerk, people!

#3 A friend of a friend dated Keanu Reeves. Said he was an absolute gem, and after they broke up he sent her a turkey (or a ham? Can’t remember) every year at Christmas, and calls her to check in.

#4 I lived practically next door to Chris Pratt when I was living in my home town (a small and secluded PNW island town) when he was still married to Ana Faris. They were never seen together, always by themselves or she would be seen with friends in the local restaurants. He called noise complaints on an annual festival in the woods near his place and put an end to it. Cold tea.

#5 I asked my sister how her vacation was going and she sent me a video of her eating brunch with Bob the Drag Queen.

#6 Selena Gomez became primary investor in local LA Tex-Mex restaurant chain HomeState in the last couple of years, and took away the daily family meal (industry term for family-style shift meal prepared from ingredients available at the restaurant, as opposed to a free/discounted menu item) that the restaurant had previously provided for staff.

#7 Cold tea about hot yoga I regularly see Peter Dinklage at a hot yoga studio I go to often. he does normal yoga studio things there lol. seems friendly with the teachers. way more shredded than I expected him to be NGL!

Obviously I have never said a word to him and never will lmao.

#8 Hollywood actor Barry Keoghan was dating a girl from my town, a year or two ago, and was battering on a local d**g dealers door, late on a weekday night, because he was desperate for some Class A d***s.

#9 Lukewarm wholesome “tea” but Nicholas Hoult lives in my city and I see him and his wife fairly often. He has pet my cat (I walk her in a stroller on weekends. She’s very spoiled) and is a genuine joy to talk to lol - he recognized me without the cat + stroller and asked where she was a few weeks ago. 🥲Very chill funny dude. He’s a regular at the movie theatre that’s directly next to the coffee shop I hang out at - I’ve also been told he tips well and is very nice to staff. He keeps a low profile irl but is really nice and appreciative when people approach him. Dude really likes movies, both being in them and watching them lol.



Editing to add I’m cracking up that it looks like my flair is in regards to him now. God bless the other user in this thread who shared their story 😂😂😂.

#10 Kindness tea:



Two separate people who would be involved with about 99% of the shows in my (quite large) city have stated the nicest musician that has ever played a show here is Frank Turner.



Rudeness tea:

The WORST person to ever have played my city was also a unanimous pick - Machine Gun Kelly. Not shocked.



Cult tea:

I have it on VERY good authority from someone who would definitely know that the new singer of Linkin Park is definitely still a practicing Scientologist.

#11 My friend’s d**g dealer went to rehab with Jon Hamm and described him as a “perverted loser with nothing important to say.”.

#12 A friend of a friend gave Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal matching tattoos in auckland this weekend!

#13 Mindy Kaling’s rumored baby daddy BJ Novak is apparently dating that Zionist TikTok actress Delaney, and my flabbers have been gasted.

#14 I can confirm from firsthand experience that Chris Messina has a foot f****h.

#15 Cold and potentially outdated tea. My mom used to work for the state with Megan Fox’s dad. My mom said he’s a sweet and very polite guy. But not when it comes to Megan. He knows she’s not the kindest person out there. And he will tell you she’s a brat.

#16 My friend was roommates with Grimes before she was a big deal. She was on the lease, and jacked up the rent for subletters so she was making money off of them. Bunch of poor art kids she was taking advantage of and was apparently a total pos. She’s also from a very wealthy family in Vancouver and always grew up with privilege so

#17 Kid Rock was at a strip club in DC last night making all kinds of passively racist comments about the non-white dancers, and he propositioned a 19 year old.

#18 Rumor has it that Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine hooked up this past weekend, when he was in São Paulo for Lollapalooza Brazil.

#19 I was at LAX this weekend and got cussed out by Dennis Quaid for daring to grab a bag before him. also, for those of you who are curious, he has not seen novacaine , his son’s movie yet.



sigh. wish i ran into meg ryan instead 😔.

#20 Jenna Marbles is rumored to have been seen in the background of Pink’s TikTok at a dog park. It has divided the fandom. Some are sure it’s her and others think it just looks like her. They’ve gone full deep dive on the spots on her greyhound, Bunny.

#21 My neighbors who are a gay couple broke up last night in front of the whole block. I guess one of them was cheating and brought the lover to their house party or something. They were all out on the street, screaming and pulling, until there were baseball bats involved and the cheatee hit the cheater while trying to hit the third one. It was crazy! Hector, the guy who got cheated on, was screaming in pain “HOW DARE YOU GET IN BETWEEN SOMEONE’S RELATIONSHIP!!”, and then the cheater had the audacity to beg him to calm down, and threaten with ending it if he got physical. Hector did get physical and hit both of them and yelled at his partner “How dare you defend him, Nicolas!!!”. Then another neighbor came out with another baseball bat, and that’s when the third dude left. The couple (ex) were in the parking lot breaking up and it was so sad to hear Hector’s pain. I’m glad Nicolas got dumped and hit with a bat.



I’m sure the adrenaline was keeping them in a frenzy, unable to feel any pain from the baseball bat, but I know they’re feeling it today.

#22 So my friend C is pretty removed from the g***y rose Blanchard case but we were discussing reality tv we were obsessed with over coffee. I told her I love the life after lockup show and because of the show, I abhor Ryan Anderson. She said she had never seen the show.



Fast forward a week (two days ago) and she texts me that she finished season one and started season two. She kept feeling like Ken reminded her of someone so she brought it up with another friend. YALL SHE KNOWS KEN URKER. she sent me a picture of her, other female friend, and Ken + his ex gf at a wedding last year. The female friend she reached out to was friends with both my friend and Ken’s ex gf. All three of them worked together before covid hit. Apparently Ken lived in Seattle and when covid hit, he decided to move back home to Texas and took his gf with him.



The worst part? THE DOG IN THE SHOW WAS STOLEN FROM HER! Ken literally stole her dog. She’s apparently the very same girlfriend whose hairbrush was found by G***y in the beginning of season two. She and Ken dated for years and he never mentioned G***y to her. Not until she came home one day to a camera crew and all of the pictures taken off the walls. They were interviewing him for the life after lock up show before season one aired.



He cheated on her with G***y (who was cheating on Ryan) but apparently Ken cheated on G***y with her years ago, too. He’s also apparently just like… a total a*****e.

#23 Volume 3 of my very specific Internet celebrity tea, in this case it's another *very* good interaction:



Rekha Shankar (Dropout cast/writer) did a *2-hour-long* livestream thanking all the Kickstarter backers for her movie when her campaign closed.



This woman took time out of her probably busy day to show her appreciation to fans. Reading our names, responding to questions, encouraging us in our personal lives and telling us we are awesome, everything. So much joy was found, even if I was only on the stream for 15 minutes of my lunch break at work.



I think part of why this Kickstarter ended up doing so well is because she really marketed it as a passion project and showed her authentic self in livestreams and promotional material. Not to be parasocial on main but she seems like a wonderful person that I would get along with if we knew each other IRL.

#24 My friend knows Peregrine Pearson and says he’s a bit of a wet wipe but nice enough.

#25 Very random and surprising spot - America Ferrera in the Waitrose of my small town in the south east of England. She is so tiny irl! Had her husband and kids in tow so didn’t stop her to gush about Superstore lol.

#26 Very ice cold and unsurprising tea but my dad used to work at the same record label as Simon Cowell and said he was a huge POS even in his early days there. He worked with a lot of famous music artists but said none of them were as ever as demanding or rude as Simon was lol.

#27 Not too old tea:



A couple of year ago I was in a market that has many restaurants/coffee bars, etc, and I'm standing in a line to order food at one of them.



As I'm getting in line, I glance at the person next to me.



I instantly recognized him. It was Henry Ian Cusick, who played Desmond on LOST.

I was a massive LOST fan, and Desmond was my favorite character.



I was speechless. I just looked at him and blurted out, "Are you..."



I couldn't get his name out. He realized I was having a full blown meltdown and he nods at me to confirm, yes, I am Desmond. He then asks if that (Him being Desmond) means that he can cut in line.



We both had a hearty laugh at that and then, having recovered from the shock, I told him that, no, he could not cut in line.



The silence afterward almost killed me.

#28 Pete davidson was ordering sweetgreen near my house the other day. placed his order, left to go buy a pepsi from a grocery store and then came back for his salad.



he's really tall and his hand tattoos are super faded now.

#29 Topher Grace and his family regularly visit Wisconsin and often eat at a local restaurant where my sister and niece both work. He visited a few months ago and my niece was their server. They didn't leave her a tip.



I immediately assumed that it was just an oversight, but it sounds like he's been a potentially problematic customer before this. It was disappointing to hear this to say the least.

#30 One of my neighbors 😭 I discovered that my new friend I made at the gym is the same person who picked a fight with me on Nextdoor a couple years ago when I posted about finding a cat outside my house that I couldn’t keep. It was like 9PM and I have a reactive dog so I couldn’t keep it overnight or take it to a shelter, and I mentioned all of that, but I don’t think she is literate because she didn’t understand and kept returning to comment on it for the next several days. She has absolutely no idea who I am.

#31 One of my old colleagues sat behind Pat Sajak (of Wheel of Fortune fame) at a Baltimore baseball game and accidentally spilled his beer all over him. It wasn’t by accident though because Pat Sajak was being a d**k the entire time and deserved a soggy t-shirt.

#32 Apparently in one of the places that Julia Roberts lives, she’s known as either reclusive or mean.



It’s actually somewhat ironic that a big part of her “colossal a*****e” reputation is from her time filming _Hook_ and _Erin Brokovich_, because most of what I’ve encountered about her behavior on-set or in professional contexts is generally “professional to kind?” Like she’s more of an a*****e when not at work (and she’s admitted to being a misanthrope).

#33 Super cold tea but I thought it might be fun to share this story here lol



My dad dated Taylor Kitsch’s mom back in 2006-2007. I was about 14ish and would stay the night at her house sometimes when my dad would stay over.



One morning I was doing my homework in the living room and in walks a half naked Taylor Kitsch wrapped in a towel; he had just taken a shower upstairs I guess.



Anyway, I immediately covered my very red face with my textbook and prayed he didn’t notice me, but he walked over and said hi and asked me what I was doing and what my homework was, meanwhile I’m trying very hard to force my puberty hormones to shut the f**k up.



His sister in law was always kinda mean to me (I’m autistic with ADHD so I’m “different”) and she would often say things like “why is she always so weird? Why doesn’t she wanna play sports with us?” to which Taylor would always tell her to knock it off and leave me alone.



I never really got along with his mom, she couldn’t wrap her head around the fact that I was into alternative styles (emo/goth) and tried to force me into wearing clothes I hated and forbade me from watching anime in her house because she considered it all “pornographic”. She was super weird and would make me go to bed at 7pm when I was 15. Thank god I had a Nintendo DS lol.



Anyway back to Taylor! He took me and his little sisters to the movies once and I played DDR against him in the arcade in the lobby of the theatre and won! It was odd though because this was right at the height of Friday Night Lights and people were staring at us and taking pictures of us. I wasn’t used to it at all and it freaked me out lol.



He seems to really love his family and was always very kind to me, I’m sad that he’s considered “bad luck” in the industry.



Edit: just wanted to add that I was closer with his younger sisters than I was with him, obviously as I was a teenager lol. His sisters were, I think, 10 and 12 at the time? They were so awesome and I think about them occasionally, hoping they’re doing well. We hung out a lot and his sister Shelby taught me how to play Webkinz lol. .

#34 My friend was good friends with Darren Criss growing up like same high school, sleep overs, and big group of music friends hangouts, but he dropped my friend as soon as he hit it big with Glee. My jaw dropped when he told me because he’s the sweetest and most reliable person I know. He most certainly wouldn’t care for fame so I definitely see Darren differently.

#35 My tea is once again cold, but around 2003 I passed by Ron White (the comedian) walking in San Francisco. He stopped to give a busker a $20, which I thought was sweet.

#36 Oh something really small but



My friend was an extra on Riverdale and said that Skeet Ulrich smells absolutely incredible and is also one of the nicest dudes ever and would chill with the Serpent extras between takes. .

#37 Comedian tea, mostly lukewarm! I was a comedy club server in NYC for a few years

Janeane Garofalo- one of the sweetest, most chill human beings on the planet exceedingly polite and extremely down to earth, smells delicious, so tiny





Tim Dillon: genuinely eccentric





Michael Che: kind of standoffish but a good tipper, starts petty fights with a lot of women for no reason



Colin Most: arrogant, rude, personality of a pair of khakis



Stavros Halkias: delightful, warm, extremely kind and chill, probably my favorite



Pete Davidson: a lot more chill and mellow than people think, at times quiet and keeps to himself, always courteous towards service industry staff



Shane Gillis: surprisingly friendly and mild-mannered, actually



Dan Soder: professional, generous tipper, charming, former server so always really mindful of others



Nikki Glaser: kept to herself but was always really great about taking photos with fans even when she was busy



Mark Normand: sleazy, sexually harassed servers constantly and even groped a server but somehow manages to be booked and busy despite this 🙄



TJ Miller: a fall down drunk and high mess, avoided him at costs .

#38 My tea is.. either Rita Ora has a stalker, or she had borrowed money from someone early on in her career and owed her money.

#39 A friend of mine who is getting her phd in gender studies is set to publish a paper on Sean Baker and that fight scene in Anora and how it references popular SA p*rn imagery (her focus is on adult film). It’s pretty damning.



It’s interesting (and upsetting) but I wish she was publishing it in a popular trade instead of an academic journal.

#40 In Las Vegas seeing the Grateful Dead at the sphere and my partner is pretty sure they played blackjack with Alex Jones. Looked just like him and someone else at the table pointed out how similar they looked and potential Jones didn't say anything in response and got up and left shortly after.

#41 Michael Duvall (a tiktoker with almost 100,000 subs) was recently outed for posting content to his OF that he filmed while working at a daycare. Nasty s**t is unfolding everyday!

#42 This is like not even a celebrity but my friend was in a sorority with Noah Beck’s sister Tatum, and she bullied my friend until she quit.

#43 I know a lot of people here probably don't know who they are but I was talking to someone and I said the worst concert I've seen live is Wolfmother. She told me she knows someone who met them and they were incredibly rude and acted like they were better than everyone. .

#44 The good news; the reason we haven't been getting new carly rae jepsen music in a while and why she has been seen frequenting quite a few broadway shows recently is because she's been busy scoring the music for an upcoming '10 things I hate about you' musical that will hopefully premier later this year / 2026.



the bad news; the person who is supposedly writing the book for the musical is not everyone's favourite girls.

#45 Sad tea… was sitting next to someone on a plane who works in the film industry. He was on set for Good Omens and he said that whilst David Tenant was lovely, Michael Sheen was a complete d**k and got the nickname ‘Meanie Sheeny’!



I’m sad because I love Michael Sheen… .

#46 I met Steve Carrell and his wife briefly and they were polite and nice. The only celeb tea I'll ever have.

#47 My friend is friends w the broadway actor that dated Pedro pascal for years in the 2010s(?) I believe. He’s not dating Jennifer Aniston that’s for sure ;).

#48 A close family member saw Jane Krakowski buying towels in a Target in NJ and approached her and said she was really nice and even took a selfie with her.

#49 My friend is, I guess you would call her an influencer or IG model. She posts a lot of fitness and just random "going out" type content. She's a former athlete, so she posts that type of content too. She once showed me a dm from John Cusack asking her go out for coffee.

#50 I worked as a PA on Best Ink reality TV show and Pete Wentz was an absolute gem-so genuinely nice to everyone.

#51 An absolutely insufferable relative of mine who works in AI was telling anyone who’d listen at a lunch a couple of months ago that Ben Affleck and ‘some director’ were flying an AI start-up he works at to LA to have them work on ways it could be implemented in movies and to see if any of the businesses would be worthwhile investments. This was before the fires and I don’t think they ended up flying them out.

#52 IWTV season 3 will be shooting in Canada possibly May/June



Any Canadians that would be willing to give us crumbs will be highly appreciated.

#53 Remember the movie musical Once?



Glen Hansard met his Once costar Marketa Irglova when she was 13 and he 30, then started dating her at 18 (he was then 35) after offering her the starring role in the movie….



If I wanted to show my child the definition of grooming that would be fairly succinct. She won an Oscar at only 20 years old, then he broke up with her after the movie promotion was over.





it’s blown over in all the interviews at the time as totally normal, even through the broadway discussions

#54 Possibly months-old tea but TIL BJ Novak is dating TikToker Delaney Rowe (the one who makes those cringey “female lead in indie movie” type videos).

