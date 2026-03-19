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Nature is weird, if you haven't noticed. Waxwing birds get drunk on fermented fruit, there are sharks that lay eggs which look like corkscrews, and Brazil has a tree so huge it looks like a lush, green forest. Nothing about wildlife may surprise us anymore, but there are still heaps we can learn.

Bored Panda is bringing you a listicle that's meant to do exactly that. We came across the "Explaining The Wild" Instagram page that shares fascinating information about animals, plants, and geography alike – basically, all things nature. Their mission is for people to "learn about nature one post at a time." So, Pandas, scroll down and see what a glasswing butterfly looks like and the miracle of a park in Austria that sinks underwater every spring.

More info: Instagram