There are some things in life that you can never have too much of. Laughter, quality time with loved ones, freshly baked chocolate chip cookies, and information! Now, it may take a bit of effort to learn something new every single day. But if you’re dedicated to being a lifelong learner, we’ll make it easier for you to find some new fun facts today.

We took a trip to Factify on Facebook, a page dedicated to sharing information about fascinating new innovations and advancements from all over the world. Below, you’ll find a list of some of their most interesting posts, so enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that teach you something new about our world!