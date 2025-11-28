ADVERTISEMENT

There are some things in life that you can never have too much of. Laughter, quality time with loved ones, freshly baked chocolate chip cookies, and information! Now, it may take a bit of effort to learn something new every single day. But if you’re dedicated to being a lifelong learner, we’ll make it easier for you to find some new fun facts today.

We took a trip to Factify on Facebook, a page dedicated to sharing information about fascinating new innovations and advancements from all over the world. Below, you’ll find a list of some of their most interesting posts, so enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that teach you something new about our world!

#1

Streetlight poles in Finland act as heated bird shelters, offering safe roosts during cold nights, a fascinating new fact.

    #2

    Volcanoes beneath Antarctica showing one of the world’s biggest volcanic systems, a fascinating fact for learning new things.

    #3

    Ventilated pet parking pads with temperature control outside German supermarkets for dogs to safely rest.

    Regardless of whether you finished school three years ago or three decades ago, you’re never too old to learn something new. In fact, we should always keep learning, as it’s impossible to know everything! When it comes to the benefits of being a lifelong learner, Corporate Finance Institute notes that this can be a huge factor in maintaining job security.

    Even if you plan to work at the same company for many years, continually learning new skills and information will make you a much more valuable employee. Showing that you’re always learning might prove to your boss that you definitely deserve that raise. Or if you decide that it’s time to move on to another company, all of the knowledge and skills you’ve acquired over time can help you land another great job.
    #4

    People wearing masks distributing unsold food at a supermarket, highlighting facts about learning new things.

    #5

    Laboratory growing wool-free fleece with yeast-spun keratin in New Zealand highlighting innovative facts about new things.

    shgstewart
    shg stewart
    shg stewart
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago

    Domestic sheep need to be sheared, or else they end up carrying tens of pounds of excess wool thar interferes with their ability to walk, see, and excrete.

    4
    4points
    reply
    #6

    Norway’s seaweed farms filtering seawater and capturing carbon, showcasing facts about sustainable food and industry practices.

    Oskar vanZandt
    Oskar vanZandt
    Oskar vanZandt
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    This is the kind of thing ALL governments should be working on... Rather than war-mongring and stoking the flames of capitalism that are razing our planet as we increase our mindless consumption.

    0
    0points
    reply

    Learning can also provide you with a new sense of motivation. If you’ve been doing the same job for years and years, it may have become incredibly monotonous. And if you’re extremely bored at work, chances are your motivation has plummeted. If you want to stay engaged and energized, you have to keep your brain active. 

    Plus, if you’re always learning something new, you’re acquiring soft skills at the same time. Some of these may include goal setting, self-discipline, creativity, critical thinking, time management, problem-solving and adaptability. All of which can benefit you in both your personal and professional life. 
    #7

    Fog-catching nets in Peru use cactus fiber to collect up to 400 liters of water daily, showcasing innovative facts about water survival.

    #8

    Blue hydrogen train in Japan emitting only water vapor, showcasing clean technology and pollution-free innovation facts.

    #9

    Green liquid trees in tanks in Sweden producing oxygen, an interesting fact for those who like learning about new things.

    Mari
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    Great but it isn't as beautiful as real trees

    0
    0points
    reply

    Meanwhile, committing yourself to being a lifelong learner is a wonderful way to improve your cognitive health. Learning new information and new skills is like working out your brain. And these exercises can improve cognitive function, increase your attention span, improve your memory, improve your reasoning skills and reduce your risk of developing dementia.
    #10

    Modern college campus with students and Norway flag, highlighting tuition-free public college facts for global learners.

    #11

    Young person using Spain’s old phone booths as micro-study corners with internet access, showcasing new learning facts and hope.

    #12

    Papaya plants bearing fruit within 6 to 12 months in tropical regions, a fascinating fact for those who enjoy learning new things.

    Finally, Corporate Finance Institute notes that constantly learning can boost your confidence and improve your networking opportunities. If you know that you’re knowledgeable about a wide range of topics, you’ll never have to worry about speaking to others about them. Plus, the more info you have, the easier it’ll be for you to make connections with other people.
    #13

    A marine scientist embraces a humpback whale underwater, showcasing amazing facts about marine life and animal behavior.

    #14

    Mushroom and human cell illustration highlighting new scientific facts about psilocybin extending cell life by 50 percent.

    #15

    Modular flood barriers made from compressed sawdust and jute in Sweden showcasing innovative learning about new things.

    If you have a goal of learning something new every day but aren’t quite sure where to start, BetterUp has some tips. First, they recommend determining what you want to learn. Whether that’s a new language, information about a specific topic or how to play an instrument, have a goal in mind. Then, set small goals for yourself to ensure that you’re on the right track. For example, you may want to study for at least 15 minutes every day. Or perhaps you’ll dedicate half of your Sunday to practicing your instrument. Whatever you do, make sure you start to form a habit.

    #16

    Norway’s bridge runoff is filtered by moss walls and gravel trenches to protect fjords and clean rainwater.

    #17

    Man sleeping in an insulated bed transformed from a backpack with solar panels, showcasing innovative facts for curious learners.

    #18

    Modern hemp wall fire test showing fire-resistant carbon-negative building material in a forest setting with smoke and burnt trees.

    Oskar vanZandt
    Oskar vanZandt
    Oskar vanZandt
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    I think that's hempcrete... Not just hemp.

    0
    0points
    reply

    BetterUp also suggests having multiple mediums for learning. YouTube is a great resource, but you might want to listen to podcasts or audiobooks when you’re on the go. Maybe you can also find a local Facebook group or community to ask questions to. Find many ways to surround yourself with information, and eventually, it will start to stick.

    #19

    London bus driver jumps Tower Bridge with 20 passengers, a surprising fact for those who like learning new things.

    #20

    Solar-powered bird calls installed along train tracks keep flocks alert to high-speed rail approaches in Norway.

    Factify Report

    4points
    POST
    Moving Enigma
    Moving Enigma
    Moving Enigma
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    Norway has a lot of really cool things on here, I'm impressed and jealous lol.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #21

    Engineers in the Netherlands created a 600m floating system to remove plastics from the ocean surface.

    As you continue on your learning journey, don’t forget to reflect every now and then. It’s easy to feel like you’re not making any progress if you’re improving slowly. But your effort hasn’t been in vain. Every once in a while, take some time to test your knowledge and recognize how much you’ve learned. This might also inspire you to come up with some new goals. If you’re already conversational in the language you’ve been learning, maybe it’s time to find some native speakers to talk to, so you can improve your grammar even more. There’s always more learning to be done!  

    #22

    Blue green sap oozing from Pycnandra Acuminata tree in forest, a fascinating fact for those who enjoy learning new things.

    #23

    Close-up of a green bionic eye held by a gloved hand, highlighting advanced technology for restoring human vision.

    #24

    Community bread vaults installed beside bakeries in France offering free food from unsold loaves before waste.

    We hope you’re enjoying this fascinating list of posts from Factify, pandas. Keep upvoting the images that teach you something new, and feel free to share more fun facts in the comments below. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring information that you may have never heard before, we’ve got the perfect list for you to check out next right here!

    #25

    Walkable solar roads in Germany generate clean power as people walk on embedded energy cells in urban areas.

    #26

    Clay refrigerators in Kenya use shade and evaporation to keep food fresh, showcasing innovative learning facts about new things.

    #27

    Mushroom farms in Belgium rail tunnels employ former homeless workers, a unique fact for those who like learning new things.

    #28

    MRI technology used by Sydney doctors to safely freeze tumors, showcasing innovative medical facts and breakthroughs.

    #29

    Path through a quiet forest in Germany, highlighting peaceful nature facts for those who enjoy learning new things.

    #30

    Teen focused on phone with social media ban symbol, illustrating new facts about rules for kids and social media use.

    Mari
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    Even adults who believe all the ridiculous conspiracy theories should be banned from the internet.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #31

    Middle-aged man stands alone between two couples, illustrating facts about adults who remain single for life.

    #32

    Woman trying edible bus ticket paper in France, highlighting interesting facts about new things and innovative solutions.

    #33

    Highway median in Mexico with cactus walls absorbing CO2 and improving water retention during flash rains.

    #34

    Close-up of a mosquito on dark ground with water, illustrating warming effects on mosquito breeding in new locations.

    #35

    Wind and solar power generation surpasses coal globally, highlighting key facts about renewable energy trends.

    Moving Enigma
    Moving Enigma
    Moving Enigma
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago

    Can't be possible as the Orange Blob says that they are "fake energy". /s

    0
    0points
    reply
    #36

    Scientists holding Nobel Prize for discovering how immune system stops attacking itself, learning about new facts.

    #37

    Aerial view of Singapore's vertical gardens on highway walls showing urban nature facts for learning new things.

    #38

    Fiber optic cable transmitting light with quantum internet breakthrough, showcasing new facts for those who like learning about new things.

    #39

    Person sitting on a heated bench at night in snowy Japan, highlighting unique facts about learning new things.

    Jane Doe-Doe
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago

    Fantastic idea but I think in a lot of countries they would sadly get vandalised

    2
    2points
    reply
    #40

    Automated factory robots working in a dark factory, highlighting new facts about technology and automation advances.

    Jane Doe-Doe
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    So how are those poor robots meant to see what they are doing? 🤣

    1
    1point
    reply
    #41

    Underwater futuristic data center glowing blue, illustrating new facts about technology and energy efficiency advancements.

    #42

    Three people standing behind a table with stacks of money and coins representing a big savings fund milestone.

    #43

    Cross-section illustration showing a hidden ocean beneath Earth's surface, highlighting facts for those who like learning new things.

    #44

    Nanobots interacting with a brain representing advanced technology for learning new facts and reversing Alzheimer’s.

    #45

    Close-up of a zircon crystal revealing ancient Earth facts about rain, oceans, and the water cycle billions of years ago.

    #46

    Sleeping capsules stacked under a bridge in the Netherlands, offering safe and innovative small pods for rest and dignity.

    #47

    Two glowing orbs showing galaxies illustrate quantum research about time folding and reshaping past actions.

    #48

    Stem cell therapy curing type 1 diabetes in a 25-year-old woman, highlighting medical facts about new treatments.

    #49

    Digital illustration of stem cells being injected into the inner ear, showcasing a breakthrough in hearing restoration facts.

    #50

    Workers installing porous stone roads in Italy designed to prevent flooding by letting rainwater soak through.

    #51

    Bus stop in Finland made from decommissioned airplane wings sheltering commuters from snow and rain.

    #52

    China testing maglev train faster than plane at record speed of 620 km/h, a fascinating learning fact for curious minds.

    #53

    Scientists study glowing plants in a lab setting, exploring facts about innovative living night gardens with natural light sources.

    #54

    Close-up of a 5D glass disc storing 360 terabytes of data, highlighting innovative facts for those who enjoy learning new things.

    Mari
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    I don't get this ??

    0
    0points
    reply
    #55

    Lab technicians in a facility producing cow-free cheese using fungi fermenters, showcasing innovative learning facts.

    #56

    Solar plane flying above clouds, showcasing innovative technology for learning new facts about renewable energy and aviation.

    #57

    Startup in Kenya turning plastic waste into durable paving bricks, a new fact about innovative recycling and sustainability.

    #58

    Two scientists examining bamboo plastic in a bamboo forest, showcasing innovative biodegradable material facts.

    #59

    High-tech tumor-dissolving patch developed in Germany protecting healthy cells in medical innovation fact.

    #60

    Mini biogas domes in Netherlands parks convert cafe food scraps and dog waste to power soft methane lanterns.

    #61

    Abandoned factories in Spain converted into co-living hubs where students and artists share meals and skills.

    #62

    Close-up comparison of koala and human fingerprints showing detailed swirls and ridges, perfect for learning facts about new things.

    Mari
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    No officer I didn't do it, it was the koala!!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #63

    Underground data centers in Finland use server waste heat to warm entire city blocks, showcasing innovative new facts.

    #64

    Compact black matchbox generator emitting steam, showcasing innovative power technology for learning about new facts.

    #65

    Honey bees flying near a hive and a 5G cell phone tower, illustrating facts about honey bees and technology exposure.

    #66

    Abstract glowing network with binary code illustrating facts about human memories beyond the brain and the universe fabric.

    Moving Enigma
    Moving Enigma
    Moving Enigma
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    Well anyone is free to explore and theory they wish.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #67

    Drone flying silently above ocean at sunset, showcasing innovative technology for fast and low-altitude attacks.

    #68

    Cold fusion reactor by Canadian scientists generating continuous energy safely near room temperature.

    Moving Enigma
    Moving Enigma
    Moving Enigma
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    If only this was true. Sadly, whilst there has been a lot of break throughs in cold fusion over the last two years (including very real progress but the Canadians) we are still some years away from having industry viable child fusion.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #69

    Solar-powered desalination plant in Dubai turning seawater into drinking water, a fascinating fact for learning new things.

    #70

    Swiss trains with wind turbines under carriages generate electricity from rushing air to power lights and charging ports.

    #71

    Antarctica gaining over 100 billion tons of ice in a year, a fascinating fact for those who enjoy learning new things.

    #72

    Heated bus stops in Iceland use water trays to provide drinking water for birds and dogs during freezing months.

    #73

    Tiny computer chips with one million transistors fit on a single human blood cell, showcasing fascinating tech facts.

