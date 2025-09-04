ADVERTISEMENT

The history of the Earth spans about 4.5 billion years, during which countless creatures have appeared and gone extinct thanks to evolution. The only evidence we have that they existed is their remains, such as bones, teeth, and footprints, among other things. Many of them are shared on the ‘Nature Was Metal’ community, where curious minds gather to get a look at how different our planet was long before humans came into existence.

 We can bet our dear Pandas are curious too, so we compiled a list of the most fascinating photos and illustrations of creatures that became extinct millions of years ago. Scroll down to check them out for yourself, and don’t forget to upvote the ones you can’t believe are real.

While you're at it, make sure to check out a conversation with Dr. Jingmai O'Connor, associate curator of fossil reptiles, Bethany Burke, vertebrate paleontologist and CEO of BKBONES, and Mattison Shreero, paleontologist, geologist, and science communicator at Geosplore, who kindly agreed to tell us all about extinct creatures.

#1

Just Saw Black Beauty - One Of The Most Complete T. Rex Skeletons Ever Found! In Classic 'Death Pose', Her Bones Are Black From A Specific Mineral Exposure During Fossilisation. Excited 5'5" Primate For Scale

Large fossil skeleton of a now extinct creature displayed on rock wall with person posing nearby, showcasing extinct creatures.

44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The back is bent like that because of rigor mortis. I read about this fossil once and can't remember where.

View more commentsArrow down menu
    #2

    The Skull Of Torosaurus, A Late Cretaceous North American Ceratopsian

    Large extinct creature skull displayed in workshop, highlighting nature and extinct creatures with metal and fossil elements.

    #3

    The Massive Skull Of Megachoerus, A Giant Entelodont

    Woman holding a large skull of an extinct creature outdoors, showcasing nature's metal and powerful ancient creatures.

    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Somewhere outer there there's a person who's seeing this and saying "Entelo-DO!". Sorry couldn't resist that pun.

    In a general sense, a species is considered officially extinct when the last individual has passed away in the wild or captivity, says Mattison Shreero, paleontologist, geologist, and science communicator at Geosplore.

    But when looking deeper, there are several types of extinction, Bethany Burke, vertebrate paleontologist and CEO of BKBONES, explains.

    "We have extinct in the wild, or "EW," meaning that there are no longer any populations of an animal/plant to be found outside of captivity of curation. This might mean that there are many (or lone) animals of the species being cared for by humans in a facility, likely with the intention of reintroduction into a habitat."
    #4

    The Femur Of A Patagotitan, One Of The Biggest Dinosaurs Known To Have Existed, Next To A 1.75 M Tall Paleontologist

    Person lying next to a massive extinct creature bone fossil, showcasing the scale of these now extinct creatures.

    #5

    The Skull Of A Deinosuchus, Which As A Genus Are The Front-Runner To Be The Largest Known Crocodilian Of All Time

    Man standing next to large Deinosuchus fossil skull, showcasing extinct creatures from nature’s powerful past.

    #6

    The Skull Of Megaladapis Aka The Koala Lemur Compared To The Gray Mouse Lemur

    Small primate perched on a large extinct creature's skull showcasing nature's metal extinct creatures.

    Then there's functional extinction, which also falls under extinction in the wild, says Burke.

    "Think of Northern White Rhinos. There were members of the species alive until recently, but they were both aging females. With no male DNA available to continue the species, the Northern White Rhino was considered extinct before the last rhino passed away."

    Another type is extinction in the historical range, which means that there are still wild individuals of an animal, but the places they can be found have been drastically reduced.

    "Jaguars once had a historical range that included American states like Arizona! Unfortunately, this is no longer the case, and the jaguar population of the United States is extinct, with no reported sightings deep into the Southwestern region since the mid-20th century," Burke further explains.

    "Finally, we have the big one! 'True' extinction or 'EX.' A better term to use is 'total extinction.' This is classified by the death of the last living member of a species."
    #7

    The Size Of The Skull And Horns Of A Bison Latifrons, The Giant Long-Horned Bison

    Man lying next to large skull fossil with long curved horns, showcasing extinct creatures from nature's metal era.

    #8

    The Size Of A Sarcosuchus Mount

    Extinct creature skeleton displayed in museum with man posing near its large skull, showcasing nature's metal era.

    #9

    Skeletal Mount Of Velociraptor Mongoliensis Next To A 27 Kg Greyhound (Photo By Mark Witton)

    Small extinct creature skeleton displayed indoors next to a greyhound dog, illustrating nature’s metal evolution.

    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ignore Jurassic Park. They were actually not that large. We don't know if they were pack animals or not but I'd hate to run into one on a dark night.

    #10

    Blue Babe, A Mummified Bison Priscus (Museum Is In Alaska)

    Preserved extinct creature displayed in museum showcasing nature’s metal resilience from prehistoric eras.

    #11

    Xiphactinus, A Beautiful Specimen Of A Terrifying Sea Monster

    Skeleton of a fierce extinct creature on display in a museum showcasing nature’s metal era creatures.

    #12

    My Freshwater Stingray (Heliobatis Radians)

    Fossilized extinct marine creatures on a rock slab outdoors, showcasing nature's metal prehistoric life.

    #13

    A Tylosaurus Hunting A Xiphactinus In A Long-Time Display At My Local Natural History Museum (The Academy Of Natural Sciences)

    Skeletons of two large extinct aquatic creatures displayed in a museum, showcasing nature metal ancient creatures.

    #14

    Dsungaripterus (Oc)

    Close-up of an extinct creature with vibrant blue feathers and a large, unique beak showcasing nature's metal design.

    #15

    Deinocheirus Juvenile (Oc)

    Close-up of an extinct creature with detailed feathers and striking orange eye from nature's metal era creatures.

    #16

    Two Giant Bird Species That Both Went Extinct Less Than 1000 Years Ago. The Giant Moa And The Elephant Bird

    Illustration of two large now extinct birds, the moa and elephant bird, highlighting nature's metal extinct creatures.

    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's amazing that the deformed human, with stunted legs and no forearms or hands, was able to get close enough to poke the first bird with a stick.

    #17

    "That's Me" (Art By Everydaylouie)

    Extinct creature resembling a prehistoric horse inside a cave with ancient rock art and handprints, nature had to be metal.

    #18

    The Actual Size Of Dilophosaurus From This Dinosaur Horror Short

    Two metal sculptures of extinct creatures standing on a street at night under streetlights.

    #19

    A Roman Legionary vs. A European Bison In Germany Circa 100 Ad By Paleopete

    Ancient hunter facing a charging large extinct bison in a lush green field with wildflowers and trees around.

    #20

    Capuchin Monkeys Using A Glyptodon’s Shell And Stones To Crack Nuts But The Giant Mammal Will Make Its Lack Of Appreciation Known (By Xtinctdesign)

    Extinct creatures depicted with a giant armored mammal surrounded by small monkeys in a natural habitat.

    #21

    When A Spicomellus Shows Up Literally Carrying The Impaled Remains Of Its Fallen Enemies As Macabre, Decomposing Ornaments, You Don't Question- You Just Give Way :b

    Extinct creature with metal-like spikes and armored body standing near water, surrounded by smaller prehistoric animals and flying reptiles.

    #22

    Very Early Description Of A Woolly Mammoth From 1805 Based On A Frozen Carcass Found In Siberian Permafrost

    Illustration of a woolly mammoth, one of the 67 now extinct creatures from nature's metal era.

    #23

    Appreciation Post For The Denver Museum's Daeodon Reconstruction. Still One Of The Best, With Only A Few Inaccuracies

    A detailed model of an extinct prehistoric creature standing in a dry, grassy natural environment scene.

    #24

    Oh God

    Silhouette comparison of extinct Dinopithecus, a large male Papio ursinus baboon, and a 1.8 meter tall person.

    #25

    Comparison Of Theoretical Neanderthal Skeleton With Anatomically Modern Human. Ribcage And Pelvis , Is Twice As Big!

    Two full hominid skeletons displayed side by side, showcasing extinct creatures from nature’s history.

    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is flat out wrong. Neaderthals were shorter and stockier than modern humans.

    #26

    The Head Of A Liopleurodon To Scale With The Artist Who Made It, Bob Nicholls

    Man photographing large teeth and jaws of extinct prehistoric marine creature in museum exhibit on extinct creatures.

    #27

    To You, My Beloved Tikaalik

    Cartoon and fossil images of extinct creatures illustrating nature’s metal toughness from prehistoric times.

    #28

    Purussaurus Is One Of The Largest Known Of The Giant Crocodilians, Perhaps Even Surpassing Sarcosuchus In Size. It Reigned Supreme In Central South America In The Miocene Period, 8 Million Years Ago

    Two large extinct crocodile creatures compared to a human and a giant crocodile skull displayed outdoors, extinct creatures.

    #29

    Constance Kite, A Fossil Preparator At Harvard Seen 60 Years Apart With The Kronosaurus She Helped Put Together; This Specimen Was Est At 34 Feet, Over 15 Tons

    A woman in a red dress standing next to a large skeleton of an extinct prehistoric creature.

    #30

    Chalicotherium (Oc)

    Extinct creature with large tusks and thick fur standing in a misty prehistoric forest, showcasing nature's metal era.

    #31

    Torosaurus, The Largest Skulled Species Of Dinosaur With A Head Measuring Up To About 10 Feet Including A Massive Frill

    Large fossil skull of an extinct creature displayed in a museum with a man examining it, showcasing nature’s metal era.

    #32

    The Jaw Of Gigantopithecus Compared To That Of An Eastern Gorilla

    Two fossilized lower jaws of extinct creatures displayed on a black background showing nature’s metal toughness.

    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wikipedia says, "Only teeth and four mandibles are known currently, and other skeletal elements were likely consumed by porcupines before they could fossilise." I thought it was interesting that they called out porcupines specifically. So, I found that later in the article, it says, "Porcupines gnaw on bones to obtain nutrients necessary for quill growth, and can haul large bones into their underground dens and consume them entirely, except the hard, enamel-capped crowns of teeth." Learn something new every day!

    #33

    Arthropleura, The Largest Known Arthropod To Ever Exist At An Estimated 2.5 Metres Long, Walks Slowly Along An Ancient Carboniferous Coastline Looking For Food (Render By Prehistorica_cm)

    Extinct armored prehistoric creature with spiked shell walking on wet sandy shore in natural habitat.

    #34

    David Attenborough With A Titanosaur Femur

    Large fossilized dinosaur bone next to man lying on floor showcasing extinct creatures from nature’s past.

    #35

    The Sheer Size Of The Dire Wolf

    Reconstruction of a large extinct creature resembling a wolf, shown next to a human silhouette for size comparison.

    #36

    Shantungosaurus, The Largest Ornithischian And Largest Known Non-Sauropod Dinosaur, Compared To A Contemporary African Elephant

    Skeleton and silhouette comparison of an extinct creature next to a modern elephant for size reference on grid background.

    #37

    Introducing The Tyrannosaur Of The Arctic, Nanuqsaurus. It Prowled Around The Area Of Alaska And Lived During Maastrichtian Period

    Furry extinct creature resembling a dinosaur walking on a snowy landscape with a frozen body of water in the background

    #38

    The Only Taxidermied Specimen Of Saddle-Backed Rodrigues Giant Tortoise (Cylindraspis Vosmaeri), Kept At The French National Museum Of Natural History

    Extinct creature exhibit in a museum showcasing a prehistoric shell-covered reptile with a long neck behind glass.

    #39

    Suncor Nodosaur, One Of The Best Preserved Dinosaurs. It Even Has Some Pigmets Left

    Fossil of a heavily armored extinct creature displayed in a museum, showcasing nature’s metal defense from the past.

    #40

    Damn The Size Of These Two Animals!!!, So Who Do You Think Takes The Crown As The Largest Land Mammal

    Comparison of extinct largest land mammals Indricotherium and Palaeoloxodon with human figure for scale.

    #41

    Forgotten Extinct Animals: Bulldog Rat

    Illustration of an extinct creature resembling a rodent, highlighting nature's metal diversity in ancient species.

    #42

    Megalodons Broke A Lot Of Their Own Teeth. May Teeth Have Been Broken By The Natural Environment Over The Last Few Million Years, But Many Were Broken By The Sharks Themselves Making It Difficult To Find One That Is Complete

    A person holding a large fossilized shark tooth among many other extinct creature fossils from nature's metal era.

    #43

    Kronosaurus (Oc)

    Underwater view of the extinct Kronosaurus swimming near coral reefs from the era of extinct creatures.

    #44

    The Size Of A Pelagornis Sandersi, The Longest Winged Bird Ever Known

    Silhouette comparison of a large extinct creature with visible skeleton next to a human figure, highlighting metal nature.

    #45

    Inostrancevia (Oc)

    Extinct Inostrancevia creature from 251 million years ago in a prehistoric nature scene with ancient plants and fog.

    #46

    Smilodon Populator, Was Huge

    Illustration comparing the mega-cat Smilodon musculature and skeleton with a modern lion, highlighting extinct creatures' metal nature.

    #47

    Stills From The Upcoming Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age

    Close-up of a fierce extinct creature showing large saber teeth in a natural outdoor environment.

    #48

    A Leopard Seal Encounters The Hominin Paranthropus On The Coast Of South Africa During The Middle Pleistocene By Joschua Knüppe

    Extinct creatures interaction scene showing a prehistoric ape-like hominid and a large marine reptile by the ocean.

    #49

    Barinasuchus, The Largest Land Predator In South America From The Late Eocene To The Middle Miocene, A 21.4 Million Year Reign

    Barinasuchus, The Largest Land Predator In South America From The Late Eocene To The Middle Miocene, A 21.4 Million Year Reign

    #50

    3 Pretty "Terror Birds" From South America

    Three large extinct bird creatures shown with size comparison to a human, showcasing metal nature of prehistoric animals.

    #51

    The Aust Colossus Possibly The Largest Animal To Ever Live!

    Two large extinct marine creatures facing each other underwater with a small diver nearby showcasing extinct creatures.

    #52

    A Trio Of Utahraptor Attacking A Hippodraco

    Extinct creatures battling in a prehistoric dusty forest, showcasing fierce nature and ancient wildlife metal intensity.

    #53

    The Sheer Size Of Megistotherium

    Young girl in purple dress standing next to a large extinct prehistoric creature in a dense forest setting.

    #54

    Early Malagasy People Encountering Archaeoindris, A Gorilla-Sized Lemur, For The First Time In Madagascar By Peter Nickolus

    Extinct creature resembling a large primate surrounded by early humans in a forest, highlighting nature's metal past.

    #55

    Xenokeryx Amidalae, A Ruminant Relative Of The Giraffe From Miocene Spain By David Blaya

    Extinct creature with large ears and striped body under a starry night sky, highlighting nature and extinct creatures.

    #56

    Styracosaurus Transverses A Wintery Environment (By Apsaravis)

    Extinct creature with metal-like spiked skull walking in a snowy prehistoric forest landscape.

    #57

    The Largest Wild Cat To Ever Exist, Sambir Lion

    Illustration of a now extinct prehistoric feline creature showcasing nature’s metal wildlife from ancient times.

    #58

    The “Killer Sperm Whale” Livyatan. It May Have Hunted Megalodons

    Extinct marine creatures including large prehistoric whales and ancient dolphins swimming underwater in a blue ocean.

    #59

    Fasolasuchus (Oc)

    Dinosaur walking by a lakeshore with flying creatures overhead in a misty prehistoric landscape of extinct creatures.

    #60

    Sacabambaspis, Jawless Fish From Ordovician Trapped In A Tide Pool

    Extinct prehistoric aquatic creature resting on the ocean floor, showcasing nature's metal design in ancient times.

    #61

    A Chart Of Many But Not All Of The Diversity Of Ichthyosaurs (By Mario Lanzas)

    Illustrations of various extinct Ichthyosauria marine reptiles showcasing diverse shapes and sizes in nature's metal era.

    #62

    Dorsal Views Of Various Theropods

    Top-down skeletal comparison of various extinct dinosaur creatures highlighting nature’s metal creatures.

    #63

    The Size Of An Egg Of An Elephant Bird, The Most Massive Eggs Known To Be Have Existed In Nature

    Large prehistoric egg displayed on a pedestal with hands surrounding it, showcasing extinct creatures from nature's metal era.

    #64

    Imagine Turning Around And Seeing This 5000 Pounds Behemoth Furiously Charging At You. Turd In My Pants Would Be Massive

    Extinct creature with large horn and thick fur walking across a prehistoric plain under a cloudy sky.

    #65

    The Imposing And Muscular Frame Of Smilodon (By Jaap Roos)

    Saber-toothed tiger illustration showing an extinct creature from nature's fierce and metal past.

    #66

    Amphicyon Ingens, The Giant Bear-Dog. At 2.5m In Length And Weighing Over 550kgs, It Is One Of The Biggest Mammalian Land Carnivores Ever

    Large skeleton of an extinct creature displayed in a museum with a person posing next to it, showcasing nature had to be metal.

    #67

    The Walking Whales By Julio Lacerda

    Illustration of extinct walking whale ancestors showing evolutionary transition from land to sea creatures.

    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you can't read it: Whales are perhaps the most remarkable group of animals to go back to the sea and their evolutionary journey is now quite well understood due to a variety of fossils found mostly in Pakistan. The animals represented here are not to scale and don't represent a direct line of descent, but rather plausible models for how this amazing transition happened.

