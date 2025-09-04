Nature Had To Be “Metal” When These 67 Now Extinct Creatures Were Around (New Pics)
The history of the Earth spans about 4.5 billion years, during which countless creatures have appeared and gone extinct thanks to evolution. The only evidence we have that they existed is their remains, such as bones, teeth, and footprints, among other things. Many of them are shared on the ‘Nature Was Metal’ community, where curious minds gather to get a look at how different our planet was long before humans came into existence.
We can bet our dear Pandas are curious too, so we compiled a list of the most fascinating photos and illustrations of creatures that became extinct millions of years ago. Scroll down to check them out for yourself, and don’t forget to upvote the ones you can’t believe are real.
While you're at it, make sure to check out a conversation with Dr. Jingmai O'Connor, associate curator of fossil reptiles, Bethany Burke, vertebrate paleontologist and CEO of BKBONES, and Mattison Shreero, paleontologist, geologist, and science communicator at Geosplore, who kindly agreed to tell us all about extinct creatures.
Just Saw Black Beauty - One Of The Most Complete T. Rex Skeletons Ever Found! In Classic 'Death Pose', Her Bones Are Black From A Specific Mineral Exposure During Fossilisation. Excited 5'5" Primate For Scale
The back is bent like that because of rigor mortis. I read about this fossil once and can't remember where.
The Skull Of Torosaurus, A Late Cretaceous North American Ceratopsian
Triceratops, Alan Grant's (Sam Neill) favorite in Jurassic Park.
The Massive Skull Of Megachoerus, A Giant Entelodont
Somewhere outer there there's a person who's seeing this and saying "Entelo-DO!". Sorry couldn't resist that pun.
In a general sense, a species is considered officially extinct when the last individual has passed away in the wild or captivity, says Mattison Shreero, paleontologist, geologist, and science communicator at Geosplore.
But when looking deeper, there are several types of extinction, Bethany Burke, vertebrate paleontologist and CEO of BKBONES, explains.
"We have extinct in the wild, or "EW," meaning that there are no longer any populations of an animal/plant to be found outside of captivity of curation. This might mean that there are many (or lone) animals of the species being cared for by humans in a facility, likely with the intention of reintroduction into a habitat."
The Femur Of A Patagotitan, One Of The Biggest Dinosaurs Known To Have Existed, Next To A 1.75 M Tall Paleontologist
The Skull Of A Deinosuchus, Which As A Genus Are The Front-Runner To Be The Largest Known Crocodilian Of All Time
The Skull Of Megaladapis Aka The Koala Lemur Compared To The Gray Mouse Lemur
Then there's functional extinction, which also falls under extinction in the wild, says Burke.
"Think of Northern White Rhinos. There were members of the species alive until recently, but they were both aging females. With no male DNA available to continue the species, the Northern White Rhino was considered extinct before the last rhino passed away."
Another type is extinction in the historical range, which means that there are still wild individuals of an animal, but the places they can be found have been drastically reduced.
"Jaguars once had a historical range that included American states like Arizona! Unfortunately, this is no longer the case, and the jaguar population of the United States is extinct, with no reported sightings deep into the Southwestern region since the mid-20th century," Burke further explains.
"Finally, we have the big one! 'True' extinction or 'EX.' A better term to use is 'total extinction.' This is classified by the death of the last living member of a species."
The Size Of The Skull And Horns Of A Bison Latifrons, The Giant Long-Horned Bison
The Size Of A Sarcosuchus Mount
Skeletal Mount Of Velociraptor Mongoliensis Next To A 27 Kg Greyhound (Photo By Mark Witton)
Ignore Jurassic Park. They were actually not that large. We don't know if they were pack animals or not but I'd hate to run into one on a dark night.
Blue Babe, A Mummified Bison Priscus (Museum Is In Alaska)
Xiphactinus, A Beautiful Specimen Of A Terrifying Sea Monster
My Freshwater Stingray (Heliobatis Radians)
A Tylosaurus Hunting A Xiphactinus In A Long-Time Display At My Local Natural History Museum (The Academy Of Natural Sciences)
Dsungaripterus (Oc)
Deinocheirus Juvenile (Oc)
Two Giant Bird Species That Both Went Extinct Less Than 1000 Years Ago. The Giant Moa And The Elephant Bird
"That's Me" (Art By Everydaylouie)
The Actual Size Of Dilophosaurus From This Dinosaur Horror Short
A Roman Legionary vs. A European Bison In Germany Circa 100 Ad By Paleopete
Capuchin Monkeys Using A Glyptodon’s Shell And Stones To Crack Nuts But The Giant Mammal Will Make Its Lack Of Appreciation Known (By Xtinctdesign)
When A Spicomellus Shows Up Literally Carrying The Impaled Remains Of Its Fallen Enemies As Macabre, Decomposing Ornaments, You Don't Question- You Just Give Way :b
Excuse me, you have something stuck in your spikes.
Very Early Description Of A Woolly Mammoth From 1805 Based On A Frozen Carcass Found In Siberian Permafrost
Appreciation Post For The Denver Museum's Daeodon Reconstruction. Still One Of The Best, With Only A Few Inaccuracies
Oh God
Comparison Of Theoretical Neanderthal Skeleton With Anatomically Modern Human. Ribcage And Pelvis , Is Twice As Big!
This is flat out wrong. Neaderthals were shorter and stockier than modern humans.
The Head Of A Liopleurodon To Scale With The Artist Who Made It, Bob Nicholls
To You, My Beloved Tikaalik
Purussaurus Is One Of The Largest Known Of The Giant Crocodilians, Perhaps Even Surpassing Sarcosuchus In Size. It Reigned Supreme In Central South America In The Miocene Period, 8 Million Years Ago
Constance Kite, A Fossil Preparator At Harvard Seen 60 Years Apart With The Kronosaurus She Helped Put Together; This Specimen Was Est At 34 Feet, Over 15 Tons
Chalicotherium (Oc)
Torosaurus, The Largest Skulled Species Of Dinosaur With A Head Measuring Up To About 10 Feet Including A Massive Frill
The Jaw Of Gigantopithecus Compared To That Of An Eastern Gorilla
Wikipedia says, "Only teeth and four mandibles are known currently, and other skeletal elements were likely consumed by porcupines before they could fossilise." I thought it was interesting that they called out porcupines specifically. So, I found that later in the article, it says, "Porcupines gnaw on bones to obtain nutrients necessary for quill growth, and can haul large bones into their underground dens and consume them entirely, except the hard, enamel-capped crowns of teeth." Learn something new every day!
Arthropleura, The Largest Known Arthropod To Ever Exist At An Estimated 2.5 Metres Long, Walks Slowly Along An Ancient Carboniferous Coastline Looking For Food (Render By Prehistorica_cm)
David Attenborough With A Titanosaur Femur
The Sheer Size Of The Dire Wolf
Shantungosaurus, The Largest Ornithischian And Largest Known Non-Sauropod Dinosaur, Compared To A Contemporary African Elephant
Introducing The Tyrannosaur Of The Arctic, Nanuqsaurus. It Prowled Around The Area Of Alaska And Lived During Maastrichtian Period
The Only Taxidermied Specimen Of Saddle-Backed Rodrigues Giant Tortoise (Cylindraspis Vosmaeri), Kept At The French National Museum Of Natural History
Suncor Nodosaur, One Of The Best Preserved Dinosaurs. It Even Has Some Pigmets Left
Damn The Size Of These Two Animals!!!, So Who Do You Think Takes The Crown As The Largest Land Mammal
Forgotten Extinct Animals: Bulldog Rat
Megalodons Broke A Lot Of Their Own Teeth. May Teeth Have Been Broken By The Natural Environment Over The Last Few Million Years, But Many Were Broken By The Sharks Themselves Making It Difficult To Find One That Is Complete
Kronosaurus (Oc)
The Size Of A Pelagornis Sandersi, The Longest Winged Bird Ever Known
Inostrancevia (Oc)
Smilodon Populator, Was Huge
Stills From The Upcoming Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age
A Leopard Seal Encounters The Hominin Paranthropus On The Coast Of South Africa During The Middle Pleistocene By Joschua Knüppe
Barinasuchus, The Largest Land Predator In South America From The Late Eocene To The Middle Miocene, A 21.4 Million Year Reign
3 Pretty "Terror Birds" From South America
The Aust Colossus Possibly The Largest Animal To Ever Live!
A Trio Of Utahraptor Attacking A Hippodraco
The Sheer Size Of Megistotherium
Early Malagasy People Encountering Archaeoindris, A Gorilla-Sized Lemur, For The First Time In Madagascar By Peter Nickolus
Xenokeryx Amidalae, A Ruminant Relative Of The Giraffe From Miocene Spain By David Blaya
Styracosaurus Transverses A Wintery Environment (By Apsaravis)
The Largest Wild Cat To Ever Exist, Sambir Lion
The “Killer Sperm Whale” Livyatan. It May Have Hunted Megalodons
Fasolasuchus (Oc)
Sacabambaspis, Jawless Fish From Ordovician Trapped In A Tide Pool
A Chart Of Many But Not All Of The Diversity Of Ichthyosaurs (By Mario Lanzas)
Dorsal Views Of Various Theropods
The Size Of An Egg Of An Elephant Bird, The Most Massive Eggs Known To Be Have Existed In Nature
Imagine Turning Around And Seeing This 5000 Pounds Behemoth Furiously Charging At You. Turd In My Pants Would Be Massive
The Imposing And Muscular Frame Of Smilodon (By Jaap Roos)
Amphicyon Ingens, The Giant Bear-Dog. At 2.5m In Length And Weighing Over 550kgs, It Is One Of The Biggest Mammalian Land Carnivores Ever
The Walking Whales By Julio Lacerda
If you can't read it: Whales are perhaps the most remarkable group of animals to go back to the sea and their evolutionary journey is now quite well understood due to a variety of fossils found mostly in Pakistan. The animals represented here are not to scale and don't represent a direct line of descent, but rather plausible models for how this amazing transition happened.