ADVERTISEMENT

Over a million species of animals and plants are now hanging by a thread, more than ever before in human history, says the International Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES). Yep, it’s not just dramatic headlines. It’s real, and it’s happening faster than we think.

Some of these incredible creatures have already taken their final bow. So today, we’ve rounded up a list of animals that have sadly gone extinct: some in recent years, others within our lifetime. From the mysterious Japanese wolf to the majestic Sea Cow, these are once-thriving species we’ll only see in books now.

Ready for a wild (and slightly heartbreaking) ride through nature’s past. Scroll on to discover some fascinating animals.